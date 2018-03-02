Upton-upon-Severn snowdrift

Midlands Live: Snow and ice disruption latest

Yellow alert for wind and snow and latest rail disruption

Summary

  1. Gunman jailed for 12 years for bowling alley siege
  2. Two more charges over Dudley murder
  3. Freezing weather 'worst in a decade'
  4. Businessman buys beds for homeless
  5. More than 2,000 schools shut across region
  6. Several train services suspended
  7. Rural roads 'impassable' as snowdrifts build
  8. Man arrested over grandmother's murder
  9. Live updates on Friday 2 March
  10. Click on Related Stories to view stories from your area

Live Reporting

By Allen Cook and Riyah Collins

All times stated are UK

Saints 'monitoring conditions'

Southampton FC say club staff are keeping an eye on weather conditions and are liaising with emergency services and the city council before making a decision on tomorrow's match against Stoke City.

A statement on the club website says they will issue an update at 17:00 GMT on Friday.

The match is due to kick-off at 15:00 on Saturday.

Severe accident: A49 Herefordshire both ways

BBC News Travel

A49 Herefordshire both ways severe accident, between A4137 and B4348.

A49 Herefordshire - A49 in Harewood End blocked and slow traffic in both directions between the A4137 junction and the B4348 junction, because of an accident and vehicles stuck in the snow.

BreakingNuneaton bowling alley siege: David Clarke jailed

David Clarke, who took hostages during a four-hour armed siege at a bowling alley in Nuneaton, has been jailed at Warwick Crown Court for 12 years.

David Clarke
Warwickshire Police

Clarke, 53, of Ryde Avenue in Nuneaton, went to the MFA Bowl in October armed with knives, a samurai sword, and a sawn-off shotgun demanding to see his ex-girlfriend.

He pleaded guilty in January to seven charges over the stand-off.

Judge Andrew Lockhart, sentencing, said Clarke "brought terror to the MFA Bowl".

Walsall shopping centre rakes in £500K for council

BBC WM

The Saddlers shopping centre has made Walsall Council more than £500,000 in profit.

The council controversially bought it last summer for more than £13m and says the profits to date are the equivalent of either 20 street cleaners, filling 10,000 potholes or picking up 15,000 bins.

Sean Coughlan, the council's Labour leader, said although the purchase was controversial, the profits are proof the council made the right decision.

Saddlers Shopping Centre
Google

I believe we were doing the right thing in the first place and this is just the proof. Of course it's controversial... and we would take criticism, but what we did has now been justified."

Sean CoughlanWalsall Council Leader

Power cuts hit hundreds this afternoon

Hundreds of homes and businesses across the West Midlands are without power this afternoon as Storm Emma continues to cause disruption.

Some of the worst affected areas are in Birmingham and the Black Country, Western Power Distribution says, where almost 600 places have lost electricity.

There are also 54 in Leamington, 126 in Rugeley, Staffordshire and 119 around Hinstock, Shropshire.

Many homes have already been reconnected, with the number without electricity topping 2,000 earlier.

Western Power Distribution says it could take until late afternoon to restore all the power.

Zoo animals feeling the chill

This Brazilian tapir at Dudley Zoo is probably used to warmer climates, but doesn't seem to be too upset by the snow.

Luna the tapir at Dudley Zoo
Dudley Zoo

Staff at the zoo are moving most of their animals indoors and giving them extra bedding to combat the cold.

Some lucky chimps and orangutans are even being given warm drinks.

In the papers: Leamington Observer

Leamington Observer

Here's some of the stories the Leamington Observer are looking at:

In photos: Thick snow carpets West Midlands

BBC Weather Watchers

Thick snow is carpeting many parts of the West Midlands today as our BBC Weather Watchers have recorded in their photos.

These three are from users Nythbran in Mainstone, Shropshire; Monomark in Edgmond, Shropshire and Ledbury Lass in Ledbury.

Mainstone, Shropshire
Nythbran
Edgmond, Shropshire
Monomark
Ledbury
Ledbury Lass

Weekly Birmingham street food event cancelled

For the first time in its six-year history, Birmingham's weekly street food event has been cancelled.

Digbeth Dining Club has said that it's never previously had to cancel an event in Digbeth, but "extreme weather" conditions have left organisers with no choice.

It hopes improved weather tomorrow means Saturday's event can still go ahead.

Statement from Digbeth Dining Club
@DigbethDiner

Warwick half-marathon postponed

Terry Goodwin

BBC News

Sunday's half-marathon and fun run in Warwick have been cancelled due to the snow.

The British Heart Foundation said it had "a duty of care to all the runners, volunteers and staff taking part in the Warwick Half Marathon and Fun Run to ensure it is delivered safely," and concerns about ice and snow meant it had to make "the difficult decision to postpone".

A new date will be set next week, and participants will receive an email with all the details.

Facebook statement from British Heart Foundation
Facebook

More than 30 flights cancelled from Birmingham Airport

Birmingham Airport has cancelled 34 flights so far today due to the weather.

The airport remains open and operational, however the airport advises that all passengers check with their airline for flight updates.

Businessman buys beds for homeless

A businessman has paid for 12 beds in Birmingham for homeless people facing freezing temperatures.

Richard Patterson, from Lichfield, said no-one could be expected to stay out in the 'awful' conditions. He booked eight beds at Birmingham Central Backpackers for Thursday night and four for Friday.

Businessman pays for Birmingham homeless to sleep in hostel

Southampton v Stoke City

Steven Davis in action for Southampton

Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Premier League game between Southampton and Stoke City.

Butland backs 'zero-tolerance' Lambert

Stoke manager Paul Lambert

Manager Paul Lambert's "zero tolerance, no-nonsense" approach is revitalising relegation-threatened Stoke, says goalkeeper Jack Butland.

Wasps v London Irish (Sun)

Matt Mullan and James Gaskell of Wasps

Team news as Wasps host London Irish in Sunday's Premiership fixture at the Ricoh Arena (15:00 GMT).

Roads blocked by snowdrifts

Some smaller routes in Shropshire have also faced towering snowdrifts, caused as much by strong wids as the volume of snow.

Local farmers have been working hard to force a route through, including in Longnor (pictured below).

Huge snowdrifts have blocked many smaller rural routes in Shropshire

Snowdrifts 'shoulder-high'

Terry Goodwin

BBC News

We've been told by James Thomas on Twitter that the snowdrifts in parts of Herefordshire are now shoulder-high.

He took this video in Bromyard:

Snowdrift in Bromyard

Frozen pitch forces match postponement

There won't be a match at Crewe Alexandra's stadium tomorrow, the weather has won:

More than 2,100 school closures in West Midlands

Terry Goodwin

BBC News

The number of schools which closed in the West Midlands today has now passed 2,100.

Shrewsbury
safc giz

In Birmingham, Solihull and Sandwell, the councils there decided early on today to close all of their schools.

Elsewhere, Staffordshire has the most closed schools with 314, followed by 259 in Warwickshire and 188 in Worcestershire.

Wolverhampton University opens campuses

Wolverhampton University has said all of its campuses are open today.

There may be some disruption and buses on the campus are not in operation.

Caution urged in snow as universities stay open

Students at the University of Worcester and Staffordshire University are being told both sites are open today:

View more on twitter
Watford v West Bromwich Albion

Alan Pardew

Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Premier League game between Watford and West Bromwich Albion.

Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound

BBC News Travel

M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, at J5 for A38 Droitwich.

M5 Worcestershire - M5 lane blocked on exit slip road southbound at J5, A38 (Droitwich), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Severe disruption: A49 Shropshire both ways

BBC News Travel

A49 Shropshire both ways severe disruption, between A489 and B4370.

A49 Shropshire - A49 Shrewsbury Road blocked and queuing traffic in both directions between the A489 junction in Wistanstow and the B4370 junction in Marshbrook, because of a jackknifed lorry.

'Worst in a decade' snow causes huge travel disruption

Lee Thomas

Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke

The freezing weather conditions across Staffordshire in the past 24 hours have been described by the county council as some of the "worst in a decade".

Burntwood
Molly & Jack

The authority says it's had gritting staff using snow ploughs and snow blowers to clear blocked roads as well as treating them with salt.

It says the increasingly strong winds have caused snow to drift, causing major issues with some drifts as high as four feet (1.2m).

Overnight, we've had some of the worst conditions in Staffordshire that we've had for a decade. The operational crews, they're working around the clock, they are doing an absolutely marvellous job."

Councillor Helen FisherCabinet support member for highways and transport

Gang of masked raiders abandon cash machine in snow

A gang of masked raiders who stole a cash machine from a shop in Birmingham abandoned it in the snow after dragging it down Edward Road in Balsall Heath.

The cash machine abandoned in the road
West Midlands Police

Armed police responded to witnesses who saw a vehicle smash into Reels Video at about 23:00, before the gang tied the free standing cash machine to two Land Rovers and dragged it away.

One man, a 22-year-old from Acocks Green, was arrested after the gang fled the scene and one of the cars crashed nearby.

A police car was rammed as the thieves made their escape, and police are now appealing for witnesses.

Maidstone United game off

Matt Cole

Sports Editor, BBC Radio Kent

Maidstone United's National League match with Solihull Moors tomorrow is the latest sporting fixture to fall foul of the weather.

Army called in to help NHS

Andrew Dawkins

BBC News

The Army has been deployed in Shropshire to help the local NHS, as sub-zero conditions continue across the county.

The BBC's Sarah Keith-Lucas gives Friday's weather forecast

The military's been drafted in across parts of the country to help hospitals and medics as blizzards and more snow have caused chaos.

In Shropshire, the Army's sent 10 4x4 vehicles and 20 soldiers to provide aid.

Plough to the rescue: Snow makes road impassable

Vehicles are stuck as snow has made a Birmingham road "impassable".

These pictures were taken on Egghill Lane in Birmingham by @SnapperSK who said on Twitter that vehicles are stuck and the road conditions are dangerous.

A plough in the snow, Egghill Lane, Birmingham
@SNAPPERSK
A plough in the snow and stuck cars, Egghill Lane, Birmingham
@SNAPPERSK

Council proposes temporary traveller site in Coseley

Dudley Council has submitted a planning application for a temporary traveller site in Coseley.

The site, on Budden Road, will cost about £280,000 to convert, but the council says it will drastically cut down the number of illegal encampments, which it says cost £150,000 a year in legal and clean-up costs.

Local residents have until 24 March to have their say on the plans.

If successful, the temporary site will be on Budden Road for three years, while the council develops plans for a more permanent site.

'Vanny McVanface' makes appearance in the snow

We suspect the Cannabis Disposal Team at West Midlands Police were probably asked to clean this police van.

Instead, they tweeted that "Vanny McVanface is happy she chose the police as a career instead of being an ice cream van".

Drawing on snowed over police van
West Midlands Police

Birmingham Rep Theatre cancels performances

Birmingham's Rep theatre has announced that performances scheduled for tonight will not go ahead due to deteriorating weather conditions.

Refunds and ticket exchanges are available for anybody expecting to see The Elephant and The Winslow Boy.

Unfortunately, due to the extreme weather, &amp; with conditions forecast to deteriorate later today, tonight’s perform… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…

The REP

BirminghamRep

Unfortunately, due to the extreme weather, & with conditions forecast to deteriorate later today, tonight’s perform… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…

Your comments: Cat and kittens dumped in freezing weather

We told you yesterday about a cat and four kittens which were found in freezing weather after they'd been dumped in crisp box in a Birmingham park.

The cat, now called Disco, and her six-week-old kittens - KP, NikNak, Pringle and Skip - are being cared for by staff and doing well.

Many of you have been outraged by this and commented over on the BBC Midlands Facebook page.

Cat and kittens
RSPCA

Stephen Duce said: "I hope that those responsible are found and punished."

Pam Watkins commented: "Really don't understand. If you can't cope, take them to a rescue. Don't leave them at risk abandoned in a box. Particularly in these temperatures."

And Ann Spary said: "Vile people who did this. Just not necessary."

Severe disruption: A449 Herefordshire both ways

BBC News Travel

A449 Herefordshire both ways severe disruption, between A438 and Kings Road.

A449 Herefordshire - A449 closed in both directions between the A438 junction in Ledbury and the Kings Road junction in Little Malvern, because of snow.

'Hero' pays for homeless man to stay in hotel

Jim Hawkins Show

Ludlow councillor Andy Boddington tells us a local resident has paid for a homeless man usually on the streets to stay in a hotel for the last two nights.

He described them as his "hero of the year", who had gone "beyond the call of duty".

People in the area are apparently rallying around to try and secure long-term shelter.

Drivers 'ignore road closure signs' in heavy snow

Lee Thomas

Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke

Drivers in Cheshire are being told to stop ignoring signs saying roads are closed due to the bad weather.

Road blocked by snow
Cheshire Police

Cheshire Police says officers have had to rescue a number of people who've got stuck after trying to drive along routes blocked by snow.

Some roads around Congleton and Macclesfield have been described as treacherous and officers are urging people who abandoned their cars not to try and collect them at the minute.

