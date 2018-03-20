Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Sussex Police

Police are concerned about teenager Lily Asinde who has gone missing from her home in Newhaven.

The 15-year-old was last seen at 08:30 GMT on Friday at a bus stop in the town but didn't turn up at school.

Lily was last seen wearing a grey Nike T-shirt and a black mini skirt.

Detective Sergeant Jo Bott said: "We are concerned for Lily as she is only 15 and was not dressed for the cold weather.

"She has links to Brighton and Hove and is believed to have contacts in the Coventry area of West Midlands. If anyone has seen her or knows where she is please contact us immediately."