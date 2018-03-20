Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

After a cold start temperatures will rise and we should see some sunshine with highs of 5C (41F).
Video: Is the cold weather set to continue?
Mel Coles
BBC Weather presenter
After a cold start temperatures will rise and we should see some sunshine with highs of 5C (41F).
Police concerned about missing teenager
Police are concerned about teenager Lily Asinde who has gone missing from her home in Newhaven.
The 15-year-old was last seen at 08:30 GMT on Friday at a bus stop in the town but didn't turn up at school.
Lily was last seen wearing a grey Nike T-shirt and a black mini skirt.
Detective Sergeant Jo Bott said: "We are concerned for Lily as she is only 15 and was not dressed for the cold weather.
"She has links to Brighton and Hove and is believed to have contacts in the Coventry area of West Midlands. If anyone has seen her or knows where she is please contact us immediately."
Severe disruption: M42 West Midlands southbound
M42 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, at J6 for A45 Birmingham Airport.
M42 West Midlands - M42 lane closed on exit slip road southbound at J6, A45 (Birmingham Airport), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, between J14 for A34 and J15 for A500.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound between J14, A34 (Stafford North) and J15, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent), because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands southbound
M6 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, at J10 for A454.
M6 West Midlands - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 southbound at J10, A454 (Wolverhampton), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M42 West Midlands southbound
M42 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, between J6 for A45 Birmingham Airport and J5 for A41.
M42 West Midlands - Very slow traffic on M42 southbound between J6, A45 (Birmingham Airport) and J5, A41 (Solihull), because of earlier incident. All lanes have been re-opened.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, between J5 for A38 Droitwich and J6 for A449.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane blocked on M5 southbound between J5, A38 (Droitwich) and J6, A449 (Worcester), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands northbound
M6 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, between J6 for A38 and J7 for A34.
M6 West Midlands - One lane closed on M6 northbound between J6 A38(M) Aston Expressway and J7, A34 (Great Barr), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M54 Shropshire eastbound
M54 Shropshire eastbound severe disruption, between J6 for A518 and J5 for A5.
M54 Shropshire - Queuing traffic on M54 eastbound between J6, A518 (Telford West) and J5, A5 (Telford Central), because of all traffic being temporarily held.
Severe disruption: M42 West Midlands northbound
M42 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, between J6 for A45 Birmingham Airport and J7 for M6.
M42 West Midlands - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M42 northbound between J6, A45 (Birmingham Airport) and J7 M6, because of a vehicle fire.
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, between J11 for A460 and J10A for M54.
M6 Staffordshire - Queuing traffic on M6 southbound between J11, A460 (Cannock) and J10a M54, because of an earlier incident.
York named Britain's 'best place to live'
City council leader Ian Gillies said he was "dead chuffed with the fantastic accolade".Read more
Severe accident: M42 Warwickshire northbound
M42 Warwickshire northbound severe accident, between J3A for M40 and J3 for A435 Portway.
M42 Warwickshire - Two lanes closed on M42 northbound between J3a M40 and J3, A435 (Portway), because of an accident involving a vehicle that has left the carriageway. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M42 West Midlands southbound
M42 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, between J5 for A41 and J4 for A34.
M42 West Midlands - One lane blocked on M42 southbound between J5, A41 (Solihull) and J4, A34 (Shirley), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M42 Worcestershire southbound
M42 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, between J3 for A435 Portway and J3A for M40.
M42 Worcestershire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M42 southbound between J3, A435 (Portway) and J3a M40, because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, between J13 for A449 and J12 for A5.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 southbound between J13, A449 (Stafford South) and J12, A5 (Gailey), because of an incident.
Severe disruption: M5 West Midlands southbound
M5 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, between J3 for A456 Halesowen and J4 for A38 Bromsgrove.
M5 West Midlands - One lane closed and slow traffic on M5 southbound between J3, A456 (Halesowen) and J4, A38 (Bromsgrove), because of a broken down vehicle.
Murder arrest after hit-and-run death
A 22-year-old man died from serious injuries and a 38-year-old man is in police custody.Read more
Severe accident: A40 Monmouthshire eastbound
A40 Monmouthshire eastbound severe accident, between A466 Dixton Road and B4164.
A40 Monmouthshire - A40 closed and queuing traffic eastbound between Dixton Roundabout in Monmouth and the B4164 junction in Whitchurch, because of an accident.
Severe disruption: M5 West Midlands both ways
M5 West Midlands both ways severe disruption, between J2 for A4123 Oldbury and J4 for A38 Bromsgrove.
M5 West Midlands - Slow traffic on M5 in both directions between J2, A4123 (Oldbury) and J4, A38 (Bromsgrove), because of snow.
Severe disruption: A54 Derbyshire both ways
A54 Derbyshire both ways severe disruption, between A537 Cat and Fiddle Route and A523.
A54 Derbyshire - A54 closed between the A537 Cat and Fiddle Route junction in Buxton and Bosley Crossroads in Bosley, because of snow.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, between J4A for M42 and J5 for A38 Droitwich.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 southbound between J4a M42 and J5, A38 (Droitwich), because of a broken down vehicle.
Woman charged with murder over stab death
Charlene Sargeant will appear at North Staffordshire Combined Court on Monday.Read more
Severe disruption: M5 West Midlands northbound
M5 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, at J3 for A456 Halesowen.
M5 West Midlands - M5 lane blocked on exit slip road northbound at J3, A456 (Halesowen), because of a broken down lorry. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M5 West Midlands southbound
M5 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, between J2 for A4123 Oldbury and J3 for A456 Halesowen.
M5 West Midlands - Slow traffic on M5 southbound between J2, A4123 (Oldbury) and J3, A456 (Halesowen), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe accident: A49 Shropshire southbound
A49 Shropshire southbound severe accident, between Station Road and Church Road.
A49 Shropshire - A49 in Condover closed southbound between the Station Road junction and the Church Road junction, because of an accident.
Severe accident: A38 Staffordshire eastbound
A38 Staffordshire eastbound severe accident, between A5192 Cappers Lane and A513 Alrewas.
A38 Staffordshire - A38 blocked eastbound between Lichfield and Alrewas, because of an accident.
Severe accident: A519 Staffordshire both ways
A519 Staffordshire both ways severe accident, between A5182 Trentham Road and A51.
A519 Staffordshire - A519 Newcastle Road closed in both directions between Hanchurch Traffic Lights in Hanchurch and Cliffords Wood Crossroads in Swynnerton, because of an accident.
Severe accident: M6 Warwickshire northbound
M6 Warwickshire northbound severe accident, between J3A for M6 Toll and J4 for M42.
M6 Warwickshire - Two lanes closed and very slow traffic on M6 northbound between J3a M6 Toll and J4, M42 (Coleshill), because of an accident.
Mums' Down's syndrome video goes viral
Rebecca Carless says the response to the video has been "mad" and they want everyone to see it.Read more
Severe accident: A500 Staffordshire northbound
A500 Staffordshire northbound severe accident, between A527 Porthill Road and Reginald Mitchell Way Kidsgrove.
A500 Staffordshire - A500 D Road in Porthill closed and queuing traffic northbound between Porthill Bank and Kidsgrove, because of a multi-vehicle accident.
Bolton Wanderers 1-0 Aston Villa
Bolton move six points clear of the relegation zone with a win which dents Aston Villa's automatic promotion hopes.Read more
Bournemouth 2-1 West Bromwich Albion
Mike Whalley
BBC Sport
Junior Stanislas' superb late free-kick for Bournemouth consigns bottom club West Brom to a seventh straight Premier League defeat.Read more
Solihull Moors 1-1 Torquay United
Adi Yussuf's late equaliser helps Solihull rescue a much-needed point against fellow strugglers Torquay.Read more
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands northbound
M6 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, between J6 for A38 and J7 for A34.
M6 West Midlands - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 northbound between J6 A38(M) Aston Expressway and J7, A34 (Great Barr), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, between J11 for A460 and J12 for A5.
M6 Staffordshire - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M6 northbound between J11, A460 (Cannock) and J12, A5 (Gailey), because of a broken down vehicle.
Scunthorpe United 1-2 Shrewsbury Town
Jon Nolan and Stefan Payne score the goals as Shrewsbury come from behind to win at Scunthorpe in League One.Read more
Port Vale 2-2 Stevenage
Port Vale fight their way back from a two-goal deficit to claim a share of the spoils in a draw against Stevenage.Read more
Crewe Alexandra 1-2 Coventry City
Coventry consolidate their position in the play-offs with goals from Jonson Clarke-Harris and Tom Bayliss at Crewe.Read more