Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Two lorry drivers are due to be sentenced today for causing a pile-up that killed eight people in a minibus.

BBC

David Wagstaff, 54, from Stoke-on-Trent, admitted eight counts of causing death by careless driving and four counts of careless driving, but was cleared of more serious charges of causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving.

Ryszard Masierak, from Evesham, Worcestershire, was found guilty of eight counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

They are both set to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court later.