Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Summary
- HS2 payments still unclaimed
- Rower breaks solo Atlantic record
- Arrest after knifepoint taxi robberies
- £3m training academy opens
- Remembrance service for first black officer
- Coventry hosts major arts event
- Updates on Friday 23 March
- Click on Related Stories to view stories from your area
Live Reporting
By Vanessa Pearce and Trystan Jones
All times stated are UK
Shell Corner: What's in a name?
Drivers set to be sentenced over fatal M1 crash
Two lorry drivers are due to be sentenced today for causing a pile-up that killed eight people in a minibus.
David Wagstaff, 54, from Stoke-on-Trent, admitted eight counts of causing death by careless driving and four counts of careless driving, but was cleared of more serious charges of causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving.
Ryszard Masierak, from Evesham, Worcestershire, was found guilty of eight counts of causing death by dangerous driving.
They are both set to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court later.
Peaky pentathletes on final leg for Sports Relief
BBC Midlands Today
It's the final day of the Peaky Pentathlon challenge for Sport Relief which has raised more than £6,000 so far.
Rebecca Wood and Richie Anderson have been walking along the region's canals each day as well as taking on sporting challenges.
Today they will sprint around the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham before finishing their walk to Droitwich.
In the papers: Pupil who took gun to school freed
Coventry Telegraph
Some of the main stories on the Coventry Telegraph website today are:
Gymnastics World Cup: Alice Kinsella wins bronze
Birmingham gymnast Alice Kinsella will head to the Commonwealth Games full of confidence after winning a medal at the World Cup.
The 17-year-old from Sutton Coldfield, who's a member of the Park Wrekin club in Telford, took bronze in the all around-event.
It's her first senior medal at an individual major championships, following three silvers at European junior level in 2016.
Severe disruption: M5 West Midlands northbound
M5 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, at J3 for A456 Halesowen.
M5 West Midlands - M5 lane closed on entry slip road northbound at J3, A456 (Halesowen). Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Man arrested after knifepoint taxi robberies
A man has been arrested after two taxi drivers were robbed at knifepoint in Atherstone, Warwickshire, police said.
Cash was stolen in the separate incidents on 20 and 21 March.
The 38-year-old was arrested on suspicion of robbery.
Rower breaks record for solo Atlantic crossing
Herefordshire's Kiko Matthews has completed her record-breaking row across the Atlantic.
She set off from Gran Canaria in January and has become the fastest woman to make the crossing solo.
She's raising money for the hospital which saved her life when she was diagnosed with a rare brain tumour.
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands southbound
M6 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, between J6 for A38 and J5 for A452.
M6 West Midlands - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 southbound between J6 A38(M) Aston Expressway and J5, A452 (Castle Bromwich), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Formula One simulator to help train motorsport engineers
Students at Coventry University are being trained to become motor racing engineers with a new Formula One simulator.
The simulator, of the same type used by some of the top racing teams in the world, has been installed in the engineering and computing building.
Coventry is one of only two universities in the country to have one.
Lecturers say it will help address shortages of data and motorsport engineers by training students to the highest possible standard.
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound
M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, at J17 for A534 Sandbach.
M6 Cheshire - M6 lane closed on exit slip road southbound at J17, A534 (Sandbach), because of a broken down car. Traffic is coping well. In the roadworks area.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
HS2 payments still unclaimed by homeowners
The government says £13m in homeowner payments are still unclaimed by those living in rural areas along the route of HS2 through the Midlands.
It's a year since royal assent was granted for the first phase of the line between London and Birmingham, through Warwickshire.
About £70m has already begun to be distributed to those affected by the construction of the railway.
Safety inspection closes Hereford to Ledbury line
BBC News Travel
A safety inspection has closed the rail line between Hereford and Ledbury.
Bus replacement services will run from Worcester Shrub Hill to Hereford; and between Great Malvern and Hereford.
Tickets are being accepted with Arriva bus services between Hereford and Shrewsbury for passengers travelling to Birmingham, said West Midlands Railway.
Shop Front Festival: City hosts major arts event
Vanessa Pearce
BBC News
Coventry will host the UK's first Shop Front Festival from today bringing drama, dance and music to the heart of the city.
Existing stores and empty shop units will be turned into performance venues for the next two days.
Even the very British art of queuing will be celebrated.
The idea is to encourage people to see the city centre as somewhere to visit for more than shopping.
It's the first major arts event since Coventry won City of Culture 2021 status.
Remembrance service for British Army's first black officer
A special remembrance service will be held in Birmingham this weekend for the footballer who became the first black officer in the British Army.
Walter Tull gave up his playing career to join the Army at the outbreak of World War One.
He was killed in action leading his men into battle on the Western Front, in 1918.
He was recommended for a Military Cross but never received one.
Campaigners are calling for the government to posthumously award him the medal.
£3m training academy aims to to bridge skills gap
A new £3m technical academy is opening in the Black Country today, with the capacity to train up to 1,600 apprentices.
In-Comm Training designed the centre in Aldridge after talking to local employers about the skills they felt they needed now and for the future.
It will also provide local firms with a place where they can use the latest technology to develop and test new products.
Gareth Jones, managing director of In-Comm Training, said the centre would enable SMEs in the whole region to "have access to the workforce and the technology that will make them globally competitive".
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Sara Blizzard
BBC Weather
A largely dry day with bright or sunny spells is forecast once the early morning rain clears, with highs of 12C (54F).
Severe accident: A488 Shropshire eastbound
A488 Shropshire eastbound severe accident, near Caradoc View.
A488 Shropshire - A488 in Shrewsbury partially blocked and heavy traffic into town near the Caradoc View junction, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Live updates for the West Midlands
Vanessa Pearce
BBC News
Welcome to our live service for Friday.
We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.
We love to hear from you, so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire northbound
M5 Worcestershire northbound severe disruption, between J6 for A449 and J5 for A38 Droitwich.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 northbound between J6, A449 (Worcester) and J5, A38 (Droitwich), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: M5 Worcestershire southbound
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe accident, between J7 for A44 Worcester and J8 for M50.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 southbound between J7, A44 (Worcester) and J8 M50, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, between J14 for A34 and J13 for A449.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J14, A34 (Stafford North) and J13, A449 (Stafford South), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire northbound
M6 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between J1 for A426 Rugby and J2 for M69.
M6 Warwickshire - Slow traffic on M6 northbound between J1, A426 (Rugby) and J2, M69 (Coventry), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Sterling-James rejoins Solihull on loan
Solihull Moors re-sign forward Omari Sterling-James on loan from Mansfield Town until the end of the season.Read more
Cinema seats shut after head-trap death
A man died after his head became trapped by an electronic footrest of a "Gold Class" chair.Read more
Our live coverage across the day
Monica Rimmer
BBC News
We'll be back with the news, sport, travel and weather from 07:00 on Friday.
Keep an eye out here for more updates before then.
Watch Birmingham gymnastics live on BBC red button
Sutton Coldfield's Alice Kinsella is competing in the Gymnastics World Cup in Birmingham tonight alongside team mate Amy Tinkler.
You can watch the pair live on the BBC Red Button and online from 19:00.
Rower set to finish Atlantic crossing
BBC Midlands Today
Herefordshire rower Kiko Matthews is due to finish her record breaking row across the Atlantic by tomorrow morning.
She set off from Gran Canaria in January and is on course to become the fastest woman to make the crossing solo.
She's raising money for the hospital which saved her life when she was diagnosed with a rare medical condition.
Severe accident: M5 West Midlands northbound
M5 West Midlands northbound severe accident, between J2 for A4123 Oldbury and J1 for A41.
M5 West Midlands - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M5 northbound between J2, A4123 (Oldbury) and J1, A41 (West Bromwich), because of an accident. In the roadworks area.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: M42 West Midlands southbound
M42 West Midlands southbound severe accident, between J6 for A45 Birmingham Airport and J5 for A41.
M42 West Midlands - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M42 southbound between J6, A45 (Birmingham Airport) and J5, A41 (Solihull), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
In the papers: Wasps' late accounts
Coventry Observer
Some of the main stories on the Coventry Observer website today are:
MPs' calls to rethink sexual abuse centre closure
Health chiefs in Staffordshire are being urged to rethink plans to close a dedicated centre in Stoke-on-Trent to deal with children who've suffered sexual abuse.
The Grange Park Centre in Cobridge will continue to deal with cases involving adults.
But young people will have to travel to Walsall where the NHS is promising a greater range of services round-the-clock.
Labour MP for Stoke North, Ruth Smeeth (pictured centre), told the Commons it wasn't good enough.
Watch: Latest weather for the West Midlands
BBC Weather
A dry evening followed by overnight rain, lows of 5C (41F).
BreakingThree boys stabbed in 'disorder'
Three schoolboys have been taken to hospital with knife wounds which are said to be serious.
The boys, aged 17 and 18, were injured during a disturbance in Sutton Road, Erdington, Birmingham, this afternoon, West Midlands Police said
Police were called at 15:45 and searched the area.
Three arrests have been made so far in relation to the incident, but officers are keen to hear from any witnesses who saw what happened.
Protests at schools over cuts
Teachers said schools were "stretched to breaking point" and described the cuts as "heartbreaking".Read more
M6 HGV fire: All lanes open
All lanes have no re-opened on the M6 between J3 and J3a northbound following a skip lorry fire, Highways England said.
They tweeted that the recovery was complete and while all lanes are now open, delays remain.
Bank canal collapse due to overflowing water
Engineers believe they now know what caused the collapse of a bank on a canal in south Cheshire last week.
The stretch affected was around the Middlewich Viaduct, on the Shropshire Union Canal.
It caused all of the water to run out of it, and Mark Durrant from the Canal and River Trust said it was caused by too much overflowing water.
Four jailed for supply of drugs
Four people have been jailed for supplying cocaine in Worcester, following a "complex" investigation, police said.
All four were found guilty and sentenced today at Worcester Crown Court for charges relating to supply cocaine in the town between January 2015 and December 2016.
West Mercia Police said the result was the "culmination of a complex investigation, which has led to these individuals and a large quantity of cocaine being taken off the streets of Worcester".
Road to close overnight for flood scheme
BBC News Travel
The A4104 in Upton-upon Severn is set close overnight 20:00-06:00 from this weekend for a flood prevention project.
The work at Tingdene Marinas is due to last until 29 March. Although no vehicles will be allowed past, there will be pedestrian and cycle access, Worcestershire County Council says.
Legs 11 investigations 'goes cold'
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Carl Jackson
A criminal investigation into a former lap dancing club in Birmingham has gone cold despite police believing it was defrauding and drugging customers.
West Midlands Police confirmed there were "no active lines of enquiry" stating "no further action" would be taken against the Legs 11 venue.
No-one has ever been arrested and it means the probe has now hit a brick wall relying on new information coming from the public.
Legs 11 on Broad Street was raided by officers in June 2017 following a tip-off about possible human trafficking taking place.
The Broad Street venue has since ceased trading after its alcohol licence was revoked by the council.
In July, its licensing committee heard evidence some customers claimed they had been drugged, while others said they lost "significant sums of money" through unauthorised credit card transactions.