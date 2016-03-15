As it happened: Bristol, Bath and Weston

"Why should somebody be telling me what I should do with my body".
One stripper has her say on mayoral hopeful Marvin Rees's plan to close sex entertainment venues in Bristol.
Worle Community School statement after lunchtime attack
In a statement on the school's website it confirmed ambulance and police were called at lunchtime.
There is no ongoing risk to anyone at the school. The school and police will be carrying out a full investigation
So far Avon and Somerset Police has been unable to say what the two boys were arrested on suspicion of.
Schoolboy taken to hospital after attack
A boy has been taken to hospital following an incident at Worle Community School in Weston-super-Mare.
Two other boys were arrested and are being questioned by police. Officers described the attack at lunchtime as a contained and isolated incident involving a small number of pupils.
Strip club ban pledge by Bristol mayor hopeful: Your views
Marvin Rees wants to close every sex entertainment venue in Bristol if he's voted in as mayor in May.
It looks like the Labour candidate's pledge hasn't been well received, going by the comments you've made on Points West's Facebook page.
Heather Chidgey said: "Lap dancing/strip clubs are there for those who want them. Don't like them? Well nobody's forcing anybody to go in them it is your choice."
Eleanor Smith said: "If he really wants to tackle inequality how about he does something that makes a real difference, like tackling the gender pay gap, rather than taking away some people's only source of income?"
Angela Wiltshire said: "I was hoping we might get someone who would reverse the idiot things that George has done, not do more inessential things. I don't go to these places, but I don't have a problem with them!!!"
Dry with chilly winds on Tuesday
It's going to be a largely fine day with good spells of sunshine tomorrow but it will be a little chilly with a brisk wind.
That's it for now, we'll be back at midday to bring you all the latest news for Bristol, Bath and Weston.
Hawk brought in to deter Bath's gulls
Welsh airport tax plan could cost Bristol dear
Black alert for Bristol's hospitals
Think twice before you visit your local accident and emergency unit they've just declared a 'black alert' again.
All of Bristol's hospitals have become affected after a busy weekend. They're asking people to use other services including local Minor Injuries Units, walk-in centres or the out-of-hours GP service.
You can always call 111 free at any time for advice.
Can your best friend help beat arthritis?
If your dog is suffering from arthritis then Bristol's School of Veterinary Sciences want to hear from you.
It hopes by studying arthritic animals it can help improves the lives of dogs across the world.
You can find out more on the university's website.
DJ Derek had 'heart of gold' says his great-niece
The family of Derek Serpell Morris, better known as DJ Derek, whose remains were found near Bristol last week, have spoken about their loss.
Hi great-niece, Jennifer Griffiths said: "He was respected by so many people and he was a true gent.
"He's made a lot of people happy and brought so much good music to Bristol and all over the place."
Worle school incident: Pupils involved all aged 15
Police have confirmed all those involved in an incident at Worle Community School earlier today were all aged 15.
Two pupils were arrested on suspicion of Grievious Bodily Harm (GBH) and the victim had minor injuries police added.
An end to Bristol's strip clubs?
The most Bristolian tattoo ever?
This student could have the most Bristolian of all tattoos ever with everything from hot air balloons, the Suspension Bridge and the ss Great Britain featuring on it, Bristol 24/7 reports.
What do you think about the County Ground floodlights?
"Blot on the landscape"? "Horrendous"? Or floodlights that'll allow international cricket to be staged in Bristol?
The new 45-metre high pylons seem to visible over large chunks of north Bristol and locals don't seem happy.
Suspension Bridge closes for repair work
Do you usually drive over the Clifton Suspension Bridge during the day? If so, you might want to think of some alternatives for the next few days.
It's going to be closed to traffic from 9.30am to 4pm today, tomorrow and Wednesday.
It's down to the ongoing restoration work which is taking place on Brunel's famous landmark.
Would you go to Cardiff for cheaper flights?
Bristol Airport bosses are warning that hundreds of jobs could be lost if Wales scraps its air passenger duty.
If the Welsh government gets its way it would make travelling from Cardiff Airport a lot cheaper.
On BBC Points West's Facebook page you wrote:
Drew Brice said: "What a load of rubbish.....there's two airports becase (sic) that's the volume of the local populace these days..."
Dudley Peter Jones said: "Maybe this will drive Bristol to lower their parking prices and create covered walkways."
Lorraine Johnson said: "Cardiff is not as good as Bristol airport."
Bristol mayor-hopeful wants to shut city lapdance venues
Labour's Marvin Rees has pledged to close every sex entertainment venue in the city, if he is elected mayor, in May.
But many people who work in the industry have criticised Mr Rees's comments including dancer Esme Worrell.
Ms Worrell said there were very few jobs where, as a single parent, you can support your child without having to pay huge amounts in childcare.
DJ Derek post-mortem examination reveals death not suspicious
A post-mortem examination of human remains found at Patchway on Friday said while the cause of death remains unexplained... "there is nothing to suggest the death is suspicious".
"Although we've not yet been able to confirm the body is that of Derek Serpell-Morris... we strongly believe it is him due to personal items found at the scene," a police spokesman said.
"Although the delay is frustrating, we know that Derek's family would want us to carry out a thorough investigation."
Aquaplane risk on commuter road
Commuters say a popular route through Leigh Woods into Bristol has become treacherous in poor weather.
Resurfacing work took place on Rownham Hill last year, now drivers say not enough drainage was put in to allow the floodwater to flow off the road.
North Somerset Council denies its work has led to any problems, but says it is dealing with the complaints.
In the papers
- Bristol24/7: Video shows four people jump off the roof of the Premier Inn and parachute into the Bearpit.
- Bath Chronicle: A swan causes traffic delays after it lands on the Lower Bristol Road.
- Weston Mercury: Hundreds of people are dying each week in North Somerset because they don't exercise enough.
- Bradley Stoke Journal: MetroBus contractor details delays on Bradley Stoke Way lasting until Christmas.
DJ Derek post-mortem examination tests 'inconclusive'
Hundreds of jobs 'threatened' if Wales scrap air duty
Bosses at Bristol Airport are warning that hundreds of jobs are at risk if the Welsh government is successful in its lobbying to scrap Air Passenger Duty.
Bristol Airport chief executive, Robert Sinclair, said the impact could be "quite significant" with the airport losing both 1,500 jobs and 33 routes.
Settled weather set to stay for the week
Dry with a good deal of sunshine this afternoon but it will feel chilly in the north-east breeze.