As it happened: Bristol, Bath and Weston

BBC

Marvin Rees wants to close every sex entertainment venue in Bristol if he's voted in as mayor in May.

It looks like the Labour candidate's pledge hasn't been well received, going by the comments you've made on Points West's Facebook page .

Heather Chidgey said: "Lap dancing/strip clubs are there for those who want them. Don't like them? Well nobody's forcing anybody to go in them it is your choice."

Eleanor Smith said: "If he really wants to tackle inequality how about he does something that makes a real difference, like tackling the gender pay gap, rather than taking away some people's only source of income?"

Angela Wiltshire said: "I was hoping we might get someone who would reverse the idiot things that George has done, not do more inessential things. I don't go to these places, but I don't have a problem with them!!!"