Latest as body found in Bristol harbour
Listen live to your BBC local radio stations in Bristol, Somerset, Wiltshire or Gloucestershire.
Summary
- A body has been found in Bristol harbour
- Avon and Somerset police say it's too early for formal identification
- But they are keeping the family of missing man Jason Gurgul fully updated
- Polling stations are open across the West, as voters head to the polls.
- There are local elections in Gloucestershire, Somerset and Wiltshire
- And voting is also under way for the first Metropolitan Mayor for the West of England
- Clinical trials in Bristol have shown it's possible to stop an eye disease caused by arthritis in children
- Live news, sport, travel and weather updates from across the West of England on Thursday, 4 May 2017.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Severe accident: A37 Somerset both ways
A37 Somerset both ways severe accident, near B3139.
A37 Somerset - A37 in Emborough blocked and very slow traffic in both directions near Old Down Inn, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: M4 Bristol westbound
M4 Bristol westbound severe accident, between J22 for M49 and J23 for M48.
M4 Bristol - One lane blocked and slow traffic on M4 westbound between J22 M49 and J23 M48, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
New cathedral steps take shape
Looks like work on the new steps at Gloucester Cathedral is progressing nicely...
Making the headlines in the West country newspapers
Gloucestershire Live: Woman, 37, died after choking on toast
Weston Mercury: Pub demolition plans dented after report leaked?
Bristol Post:Greggs bakery on Church Road taped off after 'hammer' raid
Bath Chronicle: Firefighters attend blaze at the bandstand in Parade Gardens after suspected arson attack
Search for missing man postponed after body find
A post on the Find Jason Gurgul Facebook says his family have been told about the discovery of a body in Bristol Harbour.
Body found in hunt for father-of-two
Jason Gurgul, 33, was last seen on a night out in Bristol city centre in the early hours of Saturday.
Find out the latest here.
BreakingBody found in Bristol Harbour
Avon & Somerset Police say a body has been pulled from Bristol Harbour.
A spokesman said:
Success for arthritis trial in Bristol
Thousands of children will now be spared blindness after clinical trials in Bristol have shown it's possible to stop an eye disease caused by arthritis.
Across the UK more than 5,000 children and adolescents with juvenile arthritis are likely to develop a condition called uveitis, a disease that causes inflammation in the eye.
A trial in Bristol has found that a new combination of drugs can prevent it and the treatment has now been made available across the country.
'One off' alpaca hair cuts inject a bit of humour
Passers-by in Cirencester will only see the various hair styles for the next few weeks as the males will be fully sheared in mid-May.
When she first began, farmer Helen said there was little known about the species in the UK as they were only imported in the year 2000.
"Most people thought they were long necked sheep," she said.
BBC Springwatch moves to Gloucestershire
As heard on Radio Gloucestershire this morning, BBC Springwatch will be broadcasting their latest series from the Sherbourne Estate.
They're making the announcement over on their Facebook page now:
Success hopes for first Badminton
Competition begins today at the Badminton Horse Trials, with thousands of people expected over the three day event.
Hoping for success this year is Lissa Green from Marlborough in Wiltshire. Her mum is six time Badminton winner Lucinda Green. Lissa's competing in her first ever Badminton.
May the fourth be with you...
Yes, it is Star Wars today. As far as we're aware, Avon & Somerset Police don't have any plans to draft Stormtroopers into their ranks....
Forest Green Rovers v Dagenham & Redbridge: Doidge in confident mood
Forest Green Rovers will take on Dagenham & Redbridge in the first leg of their National League play-off semi final tonight.
Rovers are hoping to make it third time lucky after losing at this stage in 2015 and losing in the final at Wembley last season.
You can listen to listen to full match commentary on BBC Radio Gloucestershire from 7pm.
Striker Christian Doidge, who has scored 25 goals so far this season, is in confident mood.
Polling stations open for West elections
It's election day across the West.
In Wiltshire, Gloucestershire and Somerset voters are choosing their local councillors.
In Bristol, South Gloucestershire and Bath & North East Somerset, voters are electing the first metro mayor. We'll be bringing you the results of those elections throughout the night here on Local Live.
Springwatch to come from Sherborne in Gloucestershire
This year's Springwatch series will be filmed in Gloucestershire.
The BBC2 programme will be broadcasting from the Sherbourne Estate in Aldsworth. It'll be on our screens from the 29th May until the 16th June.
Presenter Michaela Strachan has been speaking to BBC Radio Gloucestershire.
Eye disease drug trials hailed a success
A clinical trial of a drug to help prevent eye disease in young people with arthritis has been stopped early because it's been so successful.
The trial, sponsored by University Hospitals Bristol NHS Foundation Trust, combined two drugs to help young people with Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA).
Bristol Energy reassures customers after bumpy first year
An energy firm wholly owned by Bristol City Council says it's on track to turn a profit by 2021.
The BBC has learned that the council has invested a total of £15.3 million for the service which launched to customers nationally in February 2016.
Last year, the firm's original targets for new customers had to be revised down after a tough year, blaming a volatile energy market.
In total almost 50,000 households have signed up to the firm, which the company says is above its revised target.
Alpacas 'funky cuts' to celebrate farming
A herd of alpaca has been given "funky" hair cuts to celebrate a farming milestone.
It is the work of Gloucestershire farmer Helen Kendall Smith who got her first alpaca 10 years ago and has grown her enterprise from six of the animals to a herd of 30 in Cirencester plus 11 on a farm in the north of England.
She described the unique styles as a "one off" to celebrate a decade of farming and said she hand-picked the males she knew would be happy to model the designs.
"We had the boys shorn early as I wanted to show people a more humorous side to alpaca in times when farming seems really low," said Helen.
Somerset rescue centre rearing smallest ever badger
This really is one of those "aww" moments.
Secret World animal rescue centre in Somerset is hand rearing the smallest adult badger they've ever come across.
It's ten weeks old and only eight inches long, weighing just 600g.
Staff at the Secret World Centre say it is a quarter of the size it should be and was found alone roaming a path near Yeovil. Their plan is to get it big enough to return to the wild
Making the news on your local radio station
Forest Green Rovers v Dagenham & Redbridge: 'Two tight games'
Forest Green Rovers are hoping to get into the Football League via the play-offs at the third time of asking.
Rovers will play the first leg of their National League play-off semi final tonight away at Dagenham & Redbridge.
You can hear full match commentary from 7pm on BBC Radio Gloucestershire.
They lost at this stage in 2015 and again in the final at Wembley in 2016.
Manager Mark Cooper thinks the two matches in the two-legged semi-final will be close affairs.
Search continues for missing Jason Gurgul
Police and members of the public continue to search for 33-year-old Jason Gurgul who went missing in Bristol at the weekend.
He was last seen in Baldwin Street in the early hours of Saturday morning. Police divers have been searching the harbour.
Avon & Somerset Police have given the green light for a public search to go ahead, which will start at 4pm today outside the Thekla.
Drug trial to stop arthritis-related eye disease in children is a success
A clinical trial of a drug to help prevent eye disease in young people with arthritis has been stopped early because it's been so successful.
The trial, sponsored by University Hospitals Bristol NHS Foundation Trust, combined two drugs to help young people with Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA).
About 5,000 children and adolescents in the UK with JIA are likely to develop uveitis - a condition that causes inflammation in the eye.
The drug combination will help protect them from serious complications, including blindness.
Doctors think everyone should benefit from it, and it's now being rolled out elsewhere.
Freddy Bird and his 10-year-old daughter Margot have been telling us how her health has improved.
Voters go to the polls across the West
Polling stations are opening across the West this morning, as voters head to the polls for local elections.
Voting in all the elections will take place from now until 10pm tonight. We will be running throughout the night here on Local Live as the results come in.
Good morning
Welcome to Thursday's live page for the West Country.
Voting gets underway in the local and metro mayor elections today. We'll bring you all the results after polls close at 10pm - so stay with us through today and tonight for all the latest updates.
For now though, here's Dan Downs with your weather forecast. Cloudier weather will give way to a reasonably warm day, top temperatures of 16 degrees in parts.