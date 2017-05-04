Latest as body found in Bristol harbour

Watch: Arthritis drug trial at Bristol Royal Infirmary a success

A clinical trial of a drug to help prevent eye disease in young people with arthritis has been stopped early because it's been so successful.

The trial, sponsored by University Hospitals Bristol NHS Foundation Trust, combined two drugs to help young people with Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA).

About 5,000 children and adolescents in the UK with JIA are likely to develop uveitis - a condition that causes inflammation in the eye.

The drug combination will help protect them from serious complications, including blindness.

Doctors think everyone should benefit from it, and it's now being rolled out elsewhere.

Freddy Bird and his 10-year-old daughter Margot have been telling us how her health has improved.