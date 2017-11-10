As it happened: West of England

Listen live to BBC local radio in Bristol, Gloucestershire, Somerset and Wiltshire.

Summary

  1. Live news, sport, weather and travel updates from across the West of England

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

'Cruel' conman Simon Delow targeted grieving families
The convicted fraudster quoted sums of more than £60,000 for his "team" to investigate leads.

Police say children among those injured by fireworks

Wiltshire Police says a number of young children were among the injured at last night's event in Amesbury,

A spokesman said: "We have referred the investigation on to the Health and Safety Executive and Wiltshire Council’s Licensing Department.

"No arrests have been made."

Cheese-maker planning global exports

Listen: Richard Clothier is planning global exports after Brexit

As West businesses continue to seek to diversify for a post-Brexit market, a Somerset cheese maker says new markets like India are a massive opportunity.

Wyke Farms, near Bruton, has told the BBC that contingency plans are being made , looking at how to sell and transport their cheese over surprising distances..

Exports make up nearly a third of business for local firms, with the biggest overseas market the European Union.

But cheesemaker Richard Clothier says the weaker currency at the moment is good for them and they're using that money to invest for the future.

More than a dozen are hurt as a fireworks display goes wrong in Amesbury.
Hotel in Amesbury apologises after display goes wrong and fireworks shoot into a crowd.

Dartford 1-5 Swindon Town

Amine Linganzi volleys in for Swindon

Swindon make light work of National League South side Dartford with a thumping FA Cup first round win.

Read more

Longleat's Festival of Light returns to brighten up Autumn

Snow White lantern
Longleat

Longleat’s Festival of Light will be brightening up even the darkest of Autumn days as it returns to the West this weekend.

Drawing inspiration from tales new and old, this year’s festival will see visitors transported into a world of fairy tales.

Visitors will be able to wander through magical settings depicting famous scenes from stories such as Snow White, Rapunzel and Cinderella.

Longleat Festival of Light runs until 3 January. For more information visit the official festival website.

Drug gang moved in and took over my flat

Drug gangs are moving in and taking over the homes of vulnerable people across the west to sell drugs, according to police.

Cuckooing, as it is known, is on the increase with urban dealers targeting small, rural and coastal towns where there is little or no competition.

Max, a former addict, was targeted by a group of dealers a year ago when his home in Wiltshire was taken over for two days.

Inside Out West is on BBC One on Monday 6 November at 19:30 GMT and on the iPlayer for 30 days thereafter.

Woman critical after crash

Police accident sign
BBC

A woman is in a critical condition in Southmead Hospital, having been airlifted from the scene of a car-crash in the South Cotswolds last night.

She was walking along the Spine Road East in Ashton Keynes at 7pm when two cars collided at the junction of Wickwater Lane and Broadway Lane.

Her husband, who was with her at the time, also suffered some injuries during the incident.

Council to investigate fireworks malfunction

Wiltshire Council says it will be looking into what happened at the fireworks display at the Antrobus Arms in Amesbury last night.

A spokesperson said: "We will be working with our partner agencies and the hotel as we investigate this matter further."

The Health and Safety Executive said it would only investigate if asked to after the council's own investigation.

Stray fireworks injure 14 at display

Fireworks display

A display box malfunctioned sending projectiles towards the crowd at the event in Wiltshire.

Read more

Missing brothers found safe and well

Two brothers who vanished from a house in Mangotsfield, South Gloucestershire, last night have been found safe and well.

View more on twitter

Severe accident: A37 Somerset both ways

BBC News Travel

A37 Somerset both ways severe accident, at A368.

A37 Somerset - A37 in Chelwood closed and very slow traffic in both directions at the A368 junction, because of an accident. Police directing traffic.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Man dead after crash on A37

Police say a man has died in a crash on the A37.

The road will be closed at Chelwood for several hours as collision investigators survey the scene.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

View more on twitter

BreakingTwo brothers missing from South Gloucestershire

View more on twitter

Two brothers have gone missing from their South Gloucestershire home overnight.

Jake, 13, and Dillon Beckett, nine, left their home in Mangotsfield, sometime overnight.

Police say they are concerned for their welfare and are urging anyone who sees them to get in touch.

Both boys are white, of small build and have dark blonde/ light brown hair and brown eyes.

Dillon is believed to be wearing a blue tracksuit, while Jake is thought to be wearing a grey tracksuit.

Long delays expected after crash in Somerset

Emergency services are at the scene of a two car crash on Somerset.

The incident is affecting the A37 Chelvey roundabout on the Shepton Mallet side

Local diversions are in place and disruption is expected to last around five hours.

Hotel 'mortified' over stray fireworks

Here's the full statement from the Antrobus Hotel in Amesbury where 14 people received minor injuries at a fireworks event last night:

A single display box, containing multiple fireworks, malfunctioned at today's display. Regrettably, despite the safety cordon exceeding the manufacturer's guidelines, some projectiles ejected towards the crowd line. The display was immediately ended and emergency services called. It is now apparent that thankfully no serious injuries occurred, with all injured treated at the scene. The hotel's team put on today's free event as a community event and worked diligently with the suppliers to ensure that today's event was safe and exceeded requirements in respect of safety and distance. We are mortified about what has occurred today and would like to apologise to all those affected, please rest assured that a full investigation will take place.

Antrobus HotelFireworks organisers

'We were sitting ducks' - reaction to Amesbury fireworks incident

Antrobus Arms
Geograph/ Chris Talbot

Many of those who attended a pub fireworks event where 14 people were injured have taken to social media to voice their concerns.

They complained that the Antrobus Arms had deleted videos of the moment the stray fireworks went into the crowd.

One user, Tiphanie Wright, said: "My son got burnt - five burns to his face. The bar staff instead of helping injured people carried on serving drinks - the whole thing is a joke."

Soph Gonyou referred to the event as a "shambles".

Natalie Morris said: "The hotel have a lot to answer for.

"What happened to my family and others is a disgrace, completely overcrowded, they moved us closer so we were stood right beside an open fire in a metal drum.

"After things went bad (about 10 seconds in) there was no shelter and no safety exits so we were sitting ducks, fireworks coming over the top of us and exploding at our feet, sheltering kids with ourselves.

"When we finally got in to the hotel, staff were stood by reception where a woman reported her lost grandson."

The hotel has been asked to comment further.

Fireworks event cancelled after 14 hurt

Fireworks
BBC

A fireworks event had to be cancelled after 14 people were injured at a display in Wiltshire on Saturday night.

A display box malfunctioned during the event at the Antrobus Hotel in Amesbury, sending some projectiles into the crowd.

It's not thought anyone was seriously injured but ambulance crews attended.

The hotel said all those injured had been treated at the scene and it called an end to the display as soon as it happened.

We are mortified about what has occurred today and would like to apologise to all those affected, please rest assured that a full investigation will take place.

Antrobus HotelFireworks organiser

Severe accident: M5 Gloucestershire southbound

BBC News Travel

M5 Gloucestershire southbound severe accident, between J14 for B4509 Thornbury and J15 for M4.

M5 Gloucestershire - One lane closed on M5 southbound between J14, B4509 (Thornbury) and J15, M4 (Almondsbury Interchange), because of an accident.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Protest at 350 new homes for town already 'at breaking point'

Protesters have marched through Portishead to protest at plans for 350 new homes.

Campaigners against a new 350 home development for Portishead have staged a protest.

They say a developer's plans for Old Mill Road will push the commuter town 's fragile infrastructure to "breaking point".

Standard Life Investment wants to build new apartments, as well as shops, restaurants, and a cinema and says it'll create a thriving new area, and hundreds of jobs.

The road is currently an industrial estate with dozens of local businesses and traders.

Those opposed to the scheme say big corporations are driving out local people and that while Portishead has tripled in size over the past decade, its services haven't.

Severe accident: A40 Gloucestershire both ways

BBC News Travel

A40 Gloucestershire both ways severe accident, between Saunders Close and B4224.

A40 Gloucestershire - A40 in Glasshouse Hill blocked and slow traffic in both directions between the Saunders Close junction and the B4224 junction, because of an accident.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Cheltenham Town 2-4 Maidstone United

Zavon Hines

National League side Maidstone pull off a shock in the FA Cup with a convincing victory at League Two Cheltenham.

Read more

Yeovil Town 1-0 Southend United

FA Cup graphic

Otis Khan's first-half penalty gives Yeovil victory over League One club Southend in the FA Cup first round.

Read more

Bristol City 2-1 Cardiff City

Aden Flint

Bristol City make it three successive Championship victories by beating 10-man Cardiff City.

Read more

'Am I going to be dead by the time I get there?'

Campaigners against the overnight closure of Weston General Hospital's A&E department staged a protest in the town today.

Among them was heart patient Barry Hill and disabled campaigner Karen Passmore.

Karen Passmore wants the A&E unit re-opened overnight.

Roll up, roll up for the Bridgwater Carnival

Bridgwater Carnival
BBC

Bridgwater Guy Fawkes Carnival is rolling back around for another year from tonight.

One hundred entries will make their way through the town in front of an estimated crowd of 150,000 people.

The procession starts at 7pm on Bath Road, and will pass through the Cross Rifles Roundabout, Taunton Road Junction, St Marys Street, Cornhill, High Street, Penel Orlieu, Mount Street and Northgate.

For a full list of events visit the official carnival website.

M4 near Bristol to be closed overnight this weekend

M4 sign
BBC

Part of the M4 near Bristol will be closed overnight this weekend to allow railway improvement works to take place.

Network Rail said the upgrade involves the installation of four overhead line equipment structures which hold the wires needed for electric services to run.

A spokesman said the decision to carry out the upgrade overnight has been taken to reduce disruption for passengers and drivers.

The motorway will be closed at Blue Bridge near the M32 junction 19 from between 9pm and 8am tonight, and between 10pm on Sunday to 5am on Monday.

The upgrade is absolutely vital and will bring significant passenger benefits once electrification is complete as we continue to deliver our Railway Upgrade Plan.

Freddie GleesonNetwork Rail

Three injured at school fireworks display

South Street School and Children's Centre
Google

Three people received minor injuries at a school fireworks display in Bristol on Friday night.

Paramedics were called after a firework went astray at South Street School and Children's Centre in Bedminster.

A statement from the school said those injured were treated by first aiders on site and two of them were taken to hospital as a precaution.

It read: "We are very disappointed that this has happened but would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who attended the event for allowing us to deal with this incident quickly and calmly.

"We have informed the company that sells the fireworks of the incident so they are aware."

The school is conducting an internal investigation and says it will also be contacting the Health and Safety Executive.

Severe roadworks: A303 Hampshire eastbound

BBC News Travel

A303 Hampshire eastbound severe roadworks, between Monxton Road and A3093.

A303 Hampshire - A303 in Andover closed eastbound between Andover West turn off and Andover Walworth Park turn off, because of bridge maintenance work. Diversion in operation - via the A343 towards Charlton, and the A303.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Keeping dogs calm on fireworks night

Watch: Could a doggy den be the solution?

Bonfire night is a particularly stressful time for pets with a nervous disposition.

But building a doggy den could distract pooches from the noises and bangs, according to Lucy Hooper from the Dogs Trust in Salisbury.

Disruption on rail lines after points failure

There are delays on rail services in the West following a points failure at Trowbridge.

Although lines are now reopen, journeys between Westbury and Bath Spa / Chippenham may be delayed by up to 30 minutes, cancelled or revised.

Disruption is expected until 16:00 GMT.

View more on twitter

Woman attacked in home by group of masked burglars

Police crime scene tape
BBC

A woman was attacked by a group of men as they burgled her house.

Just before 7am on Friday, the woman opened the door of her home in Warden Hill, Cheltenham, to what she thought was a delivery person.

Police say a group of men with their faces covered then forced their way through and pushed the woman to the floor, repeatedly punching her.

They demanded money and valuables before fleeing the scene in a dark car.

Gloucestershire Police say it was "an isolated incident" but are appealing for witnesses.

Only half of UK's speed cameras switched on

Speed camera
Getty Images

New figures from 36 police forces suggest that only half the fixed speed cameras on the UK's roads are switched on.

Safety campaigners have described the situation as "concerning".

Gloucestershire Police say 24 of their 26 cameras are fully operational.

Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation, said it was to do with councils being "cashstrapped".

Bristol City lose defender Pisano

Eros Pisano

Bristol City defender Eros Pisano will be out of action for up to four months because of a torn hamstring.

Read more

March and rally for Weston General's A&E department

Ambulance and paramedics
GWAS

A march and rally is taking place in Weston-super-Mare at midday to mark four months since the temporary overnight closure of Weston General Hospital's A&E department.

The event has been organised by the Save Weston A&E campaign - a group of local people who want to see the department reopened overnight as soon as possible.

The trust that operates the hospital said the closure was necessary until it can guarantee safe levels of staffing overnight.

Severe disruption: M4 Gloucestershire westbound

BBC News Travel

M4 Gloucestershire westbound severe disruption, between J18 for A46 Bath and J19 for M32.

M4 Gloucestershire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M4 westbound between J18, A46 (Bath) and J19, M32 (Bristol), because of an incident.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Forest Green Rovers 1-0 Macclesfield Town

FA Cup graphic

Christian Doidge's first-half goal enough for Forest Green Rovers to edge out Macclesfield Town in FA Cup first round.

Read more

Police issue 'urgent' appeal over missing 17-year-old

View more on twitter

