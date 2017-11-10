As it happened: West of England

Geograph/ Chris Talbot

Many of those who attended a pub fireworks event where 14 people were injured have taken to social media to voice their concerns.

They complained that the Antrobus Arms had deleted videos of the moment the stray fireworks went into the crowd.

One user, Tiphanie Wright, said: "My son got burnt - five burns to his face. The bar staff instead of helping injured people carried on serving drinks - the whole thing is a joke."

Soph Gonyou referred to the event as a "shambles".

Natalie Morris said: "The hotel have a lot to answer for.

"What happened to my family and others is a disgrace, completely overcrowded, they moved us closer so we were stood right beside an open fire in a metal drum.

"After things went bad (about 10 seconds in) there was no shelter and no safety exits so we were sitting ducks, fireworks coming over the top of us and exploding at our feet, sheltering kids with ourselves.

"When we finally got in to the hotel, staff were stood by reception where a woman reported her lost grandson."

The hotel has been asked to comment further.