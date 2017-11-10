As it happened: West of England
- Live news, sport, weather and travel updates from across the West of England
'Cruel' conman targeted grieving families
Police say children among those injured by fireworks
Wiltshire Police says a number of young children were among the injured at last night's event in Amesbury,
A spokesman said: "We have referred the investigation on to the Health and Safety Executive and Wiltshire Council’s Licensing Department.
"No arrests have been made."
Cheese-maker planning global exports
As West businesses continue to seek to diversify for a post-Brexit market, a Somerset cheese maker says new markets like India are a massive opportunity.
Wyke Farms, near Bruton, has told the BBC that contingency plans are being made , looking at how to sell and transport their cheese over surprising distances..
Exports make up nearly a third of business for local firms, with the biggest overseas market the European Union.
But cheesemaker Richard Clothier says the weaker currency at the moment is good for them and they're using that money to invest for the future.
Fireworks display injures 14
Dartford 1-5 Swindon Town
Longleat's Festival of Light returns to brighten up Autumn
Longleat’s Festival of Light will be brightening up even the darkest of Autumn days as it returns to the West this weekend.
Drawing inspiration from tales new and old, this year’s festival will see visitors transported into a world of fairy tales.
Visitors will be able to wander through magical settings depicting famous scenes from stories such as Snow White, Rapunzel and Cinderella.
Longleat Festival of Light runs until 3 January. For more information visit the official festival website.
Drug gang moved in and took over my flat
Drug gangs are moving in and taking over the homes of vulnerable people across the west to sell drugs, according to police.
Cuckooing, as it is known, is on the increase with urban dealers targeting small, rural and coastal towns where there is little or no competition.
Max, a former addict, was targeted by a group of dealers a year ago when his home in Wiltshire was taken over for two days.
Inside Out West is on BBC One on Monday 6 November at 19:30 GMT and on the iPlayer for 30 days thereafter.
Woman critical after crash
A woman is in a critical condition in Southmead Hospital, having been airlifted from the scene of a car-crash in the South Cotswolds last night.
She was walking along the Spine Road East in Ashton Keynes at 7pm when two cars collided at the junction of Wickwater Lane and Broadway Lane.
Her husband, who was with her at the time, also suffered some injuries during the incident.
Council to investigate fireworks malfunction
Wiltshire Council says it will be looking into what happened at the fireworks display at the Antrobus Arms in Amesbury last night.
A spokesperson said: "We will be working with our partner agencies and the hotel as we investigate this matter further."
The Health and Safety Executive said it would only investigate if asked to after the council's own investigation.
Stray fireworks injure 14 at display
Missing brothers found safe and well
Two brothers who vanished from a house in Mangotsfield, South Gloucestershire, last night have been found safe and well.
Severe accident: A37 Somerset both ways
A37 Somerset both ways severe accident, at A368.
A37 Somerset - A37 in Chelwood closed and very slow traffic in both directions at the A368 junction, because of an accident. Police directing traffic.
Man dead after crash on A37
Police say a man has died in a crash on the A37.
The road will be closed at Chelwood for several hours as collision investigators survey the scene.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.
BreakingTwo brothers missing from South Gloucestershire
Two brothers have gone missing from their South Gloucestershire home overnight.
Jake, 13, and Dillon Beckett, nine, left their home in Mangotsfield, sometime overnight.
Police say they are concerned for their welfare and are urging anyone who sees them to get in touch.
Both boys are white, of small build and have dark blonde/ light brown hair and brown eyes.
Dillon is believed to be wearing a blue tracksuit, while Jake is thought to be wearing a grey tracksuit.
Long delays expected after crash in Somerset
Emergency services are at the scene of a two car crash on Somerset.
The incident is affecting the A37 Chelvey roundabout on the Shepton Mallet side
Local diversions are in place and disruption is expected to last around five hours.
Hotel 'mortified' over stray fireworks
Here's the full statement from the Antrobus Hotel in Amesbury where 14 people received minor injuries at a fireworks event last night:
'We were sitting ducks' - reaction to Amesbury fireworks incident
Many of those who attended a pub fireworks event where 14 people were injured have taken to social media to voice their concerns.
They complained that the Antrobus Arms had deleted videos of the moment the stray fireworks went into the crowd.
One user, Tiphanie Wright, said: "My son got burnt - five burns to his face. The bar staff instead of helping injured people carried on serving drinks - the whole thing is a joke."
Soph Gonyou referred to the event as a "shambles".
Natalie Morris said: "The hotel have a lot to answer for.
"What happened to my family and others is a disgrace, completely overcrowded, they moved us closer so we were stood right beside an open fire in a metal drum.
"After things went bad (about 10 seconds in) there was no shelter and no safety exits so we were sitting ducks, fireworks coming over the top of us and exploding at our feet, sheltering kids with ourselves.
"When we finally got in to the hotel, staff were stood by reception where a woman reported her lost grandson."
The hotel has been asked to comment further.
Fireworks event cancelled after 14 hurt
A fireworks event had to be cancelled after 14 people were injured at a display in Wiltshire on Saturday night.
A display box malfunctioned during the event at the Antrobus Hotel in Amesbury, sending some projectiles into the crowd.
It's not thought anyone was seriously injured but ambulance crews attended.
The hotel said all those injured had been treated at the scene and it called an end to the display as soon as it happened.
Severe accident: M5 Gloucestershire southbound
M5 Gloucestershire southbound severe accident, between J14 for B4509 Thornbury and J15 for M4.
M5 Gloucestershire - One lane closed on M5 southbound between J14, B4509 (Thornbury) and J15, M4 (Almondsbury Interchange), because of an accident.
Protest at 350 new homes for town already 'at breaking point'
Campaigners against a new 350 home development for Portishead have staged a protest.
They say a developer's plans for Old Mill Road will push the commuter town 's fragile infrastructure to "breaking point".
Standard Life Investment wants to build new apartments, as well as shops, restaurants, and a cinema and says it'll create a thriving new area, and hundreds of jobs.
The road is currently an industrial estate with dozens of local businesses and traders.
Those opposed to the scheme say big corporations are driving out local people and that while Portishead has tripled in size over the past decade, its services haven't.
Severe accident: A40 Gloucestershire both ways
A40 Gloucestershire both ways severe accident, between Saunders Close and B4224.
A40 Gloucestershire - A40 in Glasshouse Hill blocked and slow traffic in both directions between the Saunders Close junction and the B4224 junction, because of an accident.
Cheltenham Town 2-4 Maidstone United
Yeovil Town 1-0 Southend United
Bristol City 2-1 Cardiff City
'Am I going to be dead by the time I get there?'
Campaigners against the overnight closure of Weston General Hospital's A&E department staged a protest in the town today.
Among them was heart patient Barry Hill and disabled campaigner Karen Passmore.
Roll up, roll up for the Bridgwater Carnival
Bridgwater Guy Fawkes Carnival is rolling back around for another year from tonight.
One hundred entries will make their way through the town in front of an estimated crowd of 150,000 people.
The procession starts at 7pm on Bath Road, and will pass through the Cross Rifles Roundabout, Taunton Road Junction, St Marys Street, Cornhill, High Street, Penel Orlieu, Mount Street and Northgate.
For a full list of events visit the official carnival website.
M4 near Bristol to be closed overnight this weekend
Part of the M4 near Bristol will be closed overnight this weekend to allow railway improvement works to take place.
Network Rail said the upgrade involves the installation of four overhead line equipment structures which hold the wires needed for electric services to run.
A spokesman said the decision to carry out the upgrade overnight has been taken to reduce disruption for passengers and drivers.
The motorway will be closed at Blue Bridge near the M32 junction 19 from between 9pm and 8am tonight, and between 10pm on Sunday to 5am on Monday.
Three injured at school fireworks display
Three people received minor injuries at a school fireworks display in Bristol on Friday night.
Paramedics were called after a firework went astray at South Street School and Children's Centre in Bedminster.
A statement from the school said those injured were treated by first aiders on site and two of them were taken to hospital as a precaution.
It read: "We are very disappointed that this has happened but would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who attended the event for allowing us to deal with this incident quickly and calmly.
"We have informed the company that sells the fireworks of the incident so they are aware."
The school is conducting an internal investigation and says it will also be contacting the Health and Safety Executive.
Severe roadworks: A303 Hampshire eastbound
A303 Hampshire eastbound severe roadworks, between Monxton Road and A3093.
A303 Hampshire - A303 in Andover closed eastbound between Andover West turn off and Andover Walworth Park turn off, because of bridge maintenance work. Diversion in operation - via the A343 towards Charlton, and the A303.
Keeping dogs calm on fireworks night
Bonfire night is a particularly stressful time for pets with a nervous disposition.
But building a doggy den could distract pooches from the noises and bangs, according to Lucy Hooper from the Dogs Trust in Salisbury.
'Lives at risk' due to A&E night closure
Disruption on rail lines after points failure
There are delays on rail services in the West following a points failure at Trowbridge.
Although lines are now reopen, journeys between Westbury and Bath Spa / Chippenham may be delayed by up to 30 minutes, cancelled or revised.
Disruption is expected until 16:00 GMT.
Woman attacked in home by group of masked burglars
A woman was attacked by a group of men as they burgled her house.
Just before 7am on Friday, the woman opened the door of her home in Warden Hill, Cheltenham, to what she thought was a delivery person.
Police say a group of men with their faces covered then forced their way through and pushed the woman to the floor, repeatedly punching her.
They demanded money and valuables before fleeing the scene in a dark car.
Gloucestershire Police say it was "an isolated incident" but are appealing for witnesses.
Only half of UK's speed cameras switched on
New figures from 36 police forces suggest that only half the fixed speed cameras on the UK's roads are switched on.
Safety campaigners have described the situation as "concerning".
Gloucestershire Police say 24 of their 26 cameras are fully operational.
Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation, said it was to do with councils being "cashstrapped".
Bristol City lose defender Pisano
March and rally for Weston General's A&E department
A march and rally is taking place in Weston-super-Mare at midday to mark four months since the temporary overnight closure of Weston General Hospital's A&E department.
The event has been organised by the Save Weston A&E campaign - a group of local people who want to see the department reopened overnight as soon as possible.
The trust that operates the hospital said the closure was necessary until it can guarantee safe levels of staffing overnight.
Severe disruption: M4 Gloucestershire westbound
M4 Gloucestershire westbound severe disruption, between J18 for A46 Bath and J19 for M32.
M4 Gloucestershire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M4 westbound between J18, A46 (Bath) and J19, M32 (Bristol), because of an incident.
Forest Green Rovers 1-0 Macclesfield Town
Police issue 'urgent' appeal over missing 17-year-old