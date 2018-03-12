BBC live page: West of England

  Live news, sport and travel for the West of England

Russian spy: man charged for breaching cordon

A man is due in court this morning after he allegedly breached the police cordon at the centre of the nerve agent investigation in Salisbury.

Jamie Knight, 30, from Salisbury, has now been charged with assaulting a police officer, common assault, criminal damage to a police vehicle and a racially aggravated public order offence.

Russian spy: What we know so far

Yulia Skripal and Sergei Skripal
BBC

The investigation into how a former Russian spy and his daughter came to be targeted with a nerve agent in Salisbury enters its second week.

Here's what we know so far:

  • Police are investigating two attempted murders after Sergei Skripal, 66, and Yulia Skripal, 33, were exposed to a nerve agent in Salisbury, Wiltshire
  • They remain in a critical but stable condition after being found slumped on a bench near the Maltings shopping centre on Sunday 4 March
  • The first police officer to reach the scene remains seriously ill in hospital but has been talking to his family
  • Traces of a nerve agent have been found at the Zizzi restaurant where they ate on Sunday afternoon, and at a nearby pub
  • Home Secretary Amber Rudd described the attack as brazen and cruel
  • Russia has denied any involvement. UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson says the country will respond "robustly" if Moscow is found to have been behind the incident
  • Zizzi is one of five sites in the Wiltshire city of Salisbury at the heart of the operation

Monday's weather: Will you need a brolly and coat this week?

Alina Jenkins on whether you'll need a brolly and coat this week.

