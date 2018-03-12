BBC live page: West of England

A man is due in court this morning after he allegedly breached the police cordon at the centre of the nerve agent investigation in Salisbury. Jamie Knight, 30, from Salisbury, has now been charged with assaulting a police officer, common assault, criminal damage to a police vehicle and a racially aggravated public order offence.
Russian spy: man charged for breaching cordon
Russian spy: What we know so far
The investigation into how a former Russian spy and his daughter came to be targeted with a nerve agent in Salisbury enters its second week.
Here's what we know so far:
