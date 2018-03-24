As it happened: West of England

REX/SHUTTERSTOCK The Prime Minister has said that the attack on Sergei and Yulia Skripal was "part of a pattern of Russian aggression against Europe".

The chief executive of the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Down has told the BBC that there is no way any nerve agent from the site could have got out.

It follows suggestions by Russian officials that the proximity of the labs to the poisoning at Salisbury might be somehow suspicious.

"We've got the highest levels of controls, of security, around the work that we do here." Gary Aitkenhead told the BBC.

"We would not be allowed to operate if we had lack of control that could result in anything leaving the four walls of our facility here. There's no way that agent would have left. We have complete confidence that nothing could have come from here out into the wider world

Asked if it was frustrating to hear such accusations, he said: "It is a coincidence that it is down the road (and) that this has happened. It is frustrating to hear that and it's just not true."