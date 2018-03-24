As it happened: West of England
News, sport, weather and travel updates for the West of England
London Irish 29-33 Gloucester
London Irish claim two losing bonus points but go down narrowly to Gloucester in Declan Kidney's first game in charge.
Bath 18-20 Exeter
Joe Simmonds kicks a penalty five minutes from time to send Exeter 11 points clear at the top of the Premiership.
'No way' spy nerve agent came from UK lab
Porton Down says Russian suggestions of link to the Salisbury attack are "frustrating".
'A dreary start to the weekend'
It's going to be a bit dull and dreary on Saturday, but much brighter on Sunday.
Here's John Hammond with the weather forecast.
Sport Relief 2018: Where your money goes
A Bristol charity called The Harbour is one of the organisations which received a grant from Sports Relief last year.
The organisation gives free counselling and psychotherapy to people in Bristol going through a life crisis.
Colin Levine from the charity explains how their work helps people:
Salisbury attack: 'no way' that nerve agent came from Porton Down, says lab's chief exec
Gordon Corera
Security correspondent, BBC News
The chief executive of the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Down has told the BBC that there is no way any nerve agent from the site could have got out.
It follows suggestions by Russian officials that the proximity of the labs to the poisoning at Salisbury might be somehow suspicious.
"We've got the highest levels of controls, of security, around the work that we do here." Gary Aitkenhead told the BBC.
"We would not be allowed to operate if we had lack of control that could result in anything leaving the four walls of our facility here. There's no way that agent would have left. We have complete confidence that nothing could have come from here out into the wider world
Asked if it was frustrating to hear such accusations, he said: "It is a coincidence that it is down the road (and) that this has happened. It is frustrating to hear that and it's just not true."
Yarnold on crutches after surgery
Double Olympic Skeleton Champion Lizzy Yarnold, based in Bath, is said to be recovering well from knee surgery after being diagnosed with a rare genetic condition.
Yarnold, who became the nation’s most decorated Winter Olympian when she won her second successive gold medal in South Korea's games last month, is on crutches after the operation but she expects to return to training in a few weeks.
The 29-year-old had been made aware of what is a rare genetic condition - Pigmented Villondular Synovitis (PVNS) - in late November but specialists advised that she could wait until the end of the season before an operation was required.
"The operation went well which is great and I’m pleased to have got it out of the way,” said Yarnold
Man sentenced to 12 years for child sexual offences
John Mack, aka McBurney, has been sentenced to 12 years and eight months for child sexual offences.
The 51-year old of Filwood Road, Fishponds, Bristol, was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court for six counts of enticing a teenage girl to engage in sexual activity and one count of breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order.
He had previously pleaded guilty on 7 February at Bristol Crown Court.
DC James Hambly said: “We would encourage parents to remain vigilant and always be aware of what their children are doing on-line."
Free parking in Salisbury from tomorrow
Free parking in Salisbury city centre starts from tomorrow.
The council announced the move earlier this week, as part of the efforts to bring business back into the city following the nerve agent attack.
Compensation offered to diners caught up in Salisbury poisoning
Hundreds of people have been offered compensation for dry-clean only clothing that may have come into contact with the nerve agent used to attack Sergei Skripal and his daughter.
Health officials have issued new "precautionary advice" to anyone who may have visited The Mill pub and nearby Zizzi restaurant between the Sunday Mr Skripal, 66, and his 33-year-old daughter, Yulia, were poisoned, and when they were closed the following night.
They have been told to wash the clothes they were wearing and wipe down other items they handled.
Those affected were also advised to put dry-clean only clothing inside two plastic bags, securely tie them at the top and arrange to have them collected by the council.
Public Health England (PHE) said: "You will be compensated for any items collected."
PHE says that the risk to the general public from the incident remains low and this has not changed.
Teacher hit special needs pupil
A teacher who chased and hit a special needs pupil has been found guilty of unacceptable professional conduct.
Lisa Hunnego, 46, from Bristol admitted the incident, which took place at Springfields Academy in Calne, Wiltshire, in April 2016.
A National College for Teaching and Leadership panel found her guilty.
Ms Hunnego had already been convicted of assault by beating at Chippenham Magistrates Court last year.
She resigned from her job in 2016.
The panel heard she taught maths at the school between October 2011 and August 2016, and the incident took place within the school grounds, during school hours and in sight of pupils and staff.
Police officers guilty of misconduct
Lisa Winn, 45, was murdered in a garden in Glastonbury, Somerset, in 2015.
Smith receiving help for depression
Millfield striker Harry Smith is receiving help for mental health and addiction issues, the Championship club says.
97% of the public support Bath MP's bill to make 'upskirting' a criminal offence
An overwhelming majority of the British public support Bath MP Wera Hobhouse’s bill to make "upskirting" a specific criminal offence.
Upskirting is the practice of taking a photo from beneath a person’s skirt without their knowledge or consent.
In the poll, which was conducted by ITV, over 9,000 people voted “Yes” to the question, “should upskirting be made a sexual offence?”
Wera Hobhouse said “I’m glad, and frankly not surprised that so many people want the law changed.
"Judging by the people I’ve been speaking to, most people can’t believe that it’s not already a specific crime. It’s disgusting behaviour."
Peregrine falcons 'getting friendly' in Taunton
Peregrine falcons nesting at St Mary Magdalene Church in Taunton have been filmed mating for the first time.
Politician who shared racially offensive Facebook post 'must apologise'
A Forest of Dean politician who shared a racially offensive post on Facebook has been told to apologise and attend three weeks of training.
Lynn Sterry resigned as chair of the council's standards committee after sharing an image which said "like and share if you want the golliwogs back".
Now the same committee has decided her actions breached the authority's code of conduct
New museum celebrates life of Brunel
New museum celebrating British engineering giant opens in Bristol
A new museum about the life and works of Isambard Kingdom Brunel has opened in Bristol.
"Being Brunel" sits alongside the SS Great Britain.
It's taken six years to build and features several artefacts that have never been seen by the public before.
Salisbury poisoning: Public Health England issue advice for washing clothes
Public Health England (PHE) has issued advice on washing clothes for anyone who was in The Mill pub or Zizzi restaurant in Salisbury on Sunday 4 or Monday 5 March 2018.
PHE advise anyone who was in either place to:
PHE added that the risk to the general public from this substance has not changed and remains low.
School 'incredibly disappointed' with pupils' unruly behaviour
The headmaster of Bristol Grammar School says that he is "incredibly disappointed" with the behaviour of a small number of pupils that led to a prom event being ended early.
Pupils from the £4,740 per term school are currently being investigated, and in a letter to parents acting headmaster Paul Roberts wrote:
"As Sixth Form parents you may already be aware that last weekend a student-organised Sixth Form Prom was held at the Bristol Harbour Hotel. Unfortunately, owing to the unacceptable and unruly behaviour of a minority of those in attendance, the hotel brought the event to an early end.
"As a school we are incredibly disappointed by this behaviour and how poorly it reflects on our students as individuals and BGS as a school. I will be speaking to the entire Sixth Form at an assembly to make this very clear to them and also to remind them of their responsibilities under the School’s Behaviour Policy.
"We are investigating last weekend’s events to establish if further action against any individual student is necessary. I am aware that there are a number of inaccurate rumours in circulation; may I reassure you that BGS takes all reports of inappropriate and irresponsible behaviour by our students very seriously but any action taken will be based on established facts, not hearsay."
Bristol Grammar School prom halted over 'unruly' behaviour
Pupils from a 486-year old grammar school are being investigated after a prom at a hotel was ended early over "unruly behaviour".
Bristol Grammar School has confirmed five pupils were involved in the incident at the Bristol Harbour Hotel earlier this month, but has not elaborated further.
The school said those involved received "various sanctions" as a result of the off-site event.
Bristol Grammar School charges sixth form pupils some £4,740 per term to attend.
It is a mixed-sex independent school with a total of 1,313 pupils aged from four to 18. Former pupils include actors Timothy West and Julian Glover.
A statement from Bristol Grammar School said it was "disappointed".
Salisbury poisoning bench removed
The park bench that Sergei and Yulia Skripal were sitting on when they were found unwell in Salisbury is being removed today.
It is being taken from outside Zizzi restaurant in order to preserve it as a potential crime exhibit as part of the police investigation.In a statement the Metropolitan Police said: "This is one of the largest and most complex investigations undertaken by British counter terrorism policing and we thank the public for their continued support."
They say officers continue to trawl through 4,000 hours of CCTV and examine nearly 800 exhibits that have been seized. Around 400 witness statements have been taken and many more will follow in the coming days and weeks.
Binman jailed over homemade bomb haul
Reeco Fernandez was not a terrorist but had an "eccentric belief" about the future, the court heard.
Somerset library at risk of closure without community support
Ilminster Town Council held a public meeting last night to explain the options for the future of its local library.
It's urging local people to come forward and help run the library.
Under proposals from the County Council, Ilminster is one of 22 libraries that could close if volunteers don't take on a greater role.
The Council says it's extended the consultation to give people more information and time to have their say on the ideas.
Survivalist whose homemade explosives led to street evacuation is jailed
A Bristol man has been jailed for three years and four months at Bristol Crown Court today, after an accidental homemade explosives fire alerted police to his hazardous activities.
Emergency services were called to Reeco Fernandez home in Hastings Close, Bedminster, after a device detonated on 8 September last year.
Avon & Somerset Police found dozens of crude explosives and containers holding large quantities of chemicals at the home he shared with his parents.
An investigaton found that 29-year-old Fernandez had been buying explosives and chemicals off the internet for several years and that he had a stockpile of hundreds of homemade IEDs and pieces of military ammunition.
Fernadez did not offer an explanation to police and the Major Crime Investigation Team concluded he was a survivalist.
He admitted five counts of possessing an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose before being sentenced.
Drugs debris causes hazards and distress to families and churchgoers
Residents and councillors in Bristol have urged police and authorities to clean up a city park where drug-takers are causing a hazard.
St Agnes' Park in St Pauls, Bristol, is adjacent to a children's playground.
Addicts are said to be openly injecting at the site, in full view of children and churchgoers.
We found evidence of drugs debris littering the area today:
Your local papers: Swindon
Explosives amateur stockpiled for "war and famine"
A bin-man, who stockpiled 250 home-made explosive devices and military supplies in his family home, believed a "period of war and famine was coming" a court has heard.
29-year-old Reeco Fernandez was jailed for three years and four months this morning.
Police were alerted to the stash after Fernandez set fire to his house in Bedminster, Bristol on September 8, 2017.
He had stashed the IEDs and military supplies including arrow heads and ration-packs in his parents' terraced home to prepare for a world disaster, a jury was told.
Fernandez - who has no technical training - suffered 22% burns in the explosion, which was caused accidentally in his bedroom, where he created the devices.
Mr Justice Dingemans said the defendant was "not associated with a terrorist organisation" but had exposed himself, his family and neighbours to "real harm".
Let's hair it for Rosie
A Wiltshire mum has gone bald for her Down's Syndrome daughter:
Rosie Boo's family, from Ludgershall, have gone all out to raise money for the charity that supports her.
BreakingExplosives amateur jailed
Reeco Fernandez, who made "more than 250 home-made explosive devices" and set his Bedminster house on fire has been jailed for 3 years and 4 months at Bristol Crown Court.
More than 250 improvised explosive devices made by Bristol man, court told
A 29-year-old man from south Bristol - who accidentally blew himself up last year - had made multiple explosive devices at his home, Bristol Crown Court has heard.
More than 250 improvised explosive devices were found in Reeco Fernandez' bedroom, under the stairs and also in a garden shed at his parents' house.
He set fire to the house where he was living on Hastings Close in Bedminster on 8 September 2017, leading to the evacuation of 40 houses . He and his father had to be treated in hospital for burns.
Firefighters, who were called by neighbours who’d heard "a bang and a boom, followed by smoke" found Fernandez and his father bailing water out of the bath onto the fire in his bedroom, where the blast had happened on top of a metal cabinet. The cause of the explosion was never identified.
The court has also heard Fernandez had various military equipment as well as high and low explosives in his possession.
A jury was shown footage of experiments filmed by the defendant, where various explosives were set on fire.
BreakingMan accused of bomb-making appears in court
A court’s heard a 29 year old man from south Bristol - who accidentally blew himself up last year - had made more than 250 improvised explosive devices.
The home-made devices were found in his bedroom, under the stairs and in a garden shed at his parents' house.
More follows
Bird charity RSPB will open first reserve in the New Forest
The nature charity, the RSPB is to open its first ever reserve in the New Forest.
Franchises Lodge near Nomansland is almost 1,000 acres of untouched woodland, containing deciduous and conifer trees.
The bird conservation charity said the "secret forest", on the Wiltshire-Hampshire border, was one of its "most significant" acquisitions.
The charity says it contains an "internationally important lichen community", is home to a wide range of birds, such as the wood warbler, hawfinch, spotted flycatcher, firecrest and redstart.
But more research is needed to see how diverse the habitat is and what measures are needed to protect it.
Bravery award for climber who saved wife
Andrew Foster is posthumously honoured for saving his wife Lucy in a rock fall in California.
Drug needles and human waste blight Bristol park and church
Residents have described their despair at chronic levels of drug use next to a children's adventure playground and church in Bristol.
St Agnes Park in St Pauls is being littered with human faeces and drugs litter, with volunteers coming in every day to try and clear up the mess.
Youngsters, as well as bereaved churchgoers, also see addicts injecting drugs in full view at the public space, near the M32, where a child was recently injured by a needle, they say.
At a city council meeting, councillor Jude English said locals had repeatedly complained but nothing had been done.
Bristol mayor, Marvin Rees said squatters had been evicted from the park lodge, which has now been sold off and secured to prevent any more break-ins.
Charges for Salisbury cordon disruption
Wiltshire police have charged a man following an incident at the police cordon at Salisbury cemetery yesterday (22 March 2018).Daniel Daley, 53, of Bourne Avenue, Salisbury, was charged with assaulting a police officer, racially aggravated public order and being drunk and disorderly. He is expected to appear before Salisbury Magistrates' Court on 4 May 2018.