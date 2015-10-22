That's it for our live Cambridgeshire coverage today
Thanks for joining us today where we've been following a fatal shooting by police in St Neots, hearing the results of Addenbrooke's Hospital's report into paedophile doctor Myles Bradbury and reporting on a chemical spill in Ely.
You can catch up with the key points of the stories below and see how the day unfolded.
We'll be back tomorrow from 08:00 with more live updates.
Police warn people to leave US jet crash debris alone
Cambridgeshire Police issue a warning to people not to remove any debris from the US jet crash site at Redmere.
Anyone who finds debris associated with the military crash in Ely should leave it in its original position and contact police on 101
Fatal St Neots police shooting: The details so far
Katy Prickett
BBC News
If you're just joining us, we've been reporting on the fatal shooting by police of a man in St Neots today.
Here's a brief overview:
Officers were called to the house in Duck Lane, St Neots at 19:45 last night - by just after 20:00 a man had been shot and killed
The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) has launched an investigation into the incident, and a police cordon will remain in place until the IPCC lifts it
The dead man been named locally as Richard Davies
Cambridgeshire Police has confirmed it's the first time firearms officers have shot dead someone in the county
Headlines: Former Addenbrooke's boss sorry Bradbury was able to abuse... IPCC investigates after police kill a man in St Neots
Emma Maclean
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Here are the main stories in Cambridgeshire this evening:
Dr Keith Macneil - who was in charge of Addenbrooke's Hospital when paedophile Myles Bradbury worked there - says he's very sorry the doctor was allowed to abuse patients
The Independent Police Complaints Commission has launched an investigation after a man was shot dead by a police officer in St Neots last night
Tributes have been paid in the American media to a Marine Corps pilot who died when his jet crashed yesterday
Weather: Dry and mild night expected
It'll remain dry through the evening and overnight and be generally mild. Minimum temperature: 7C (45F).
Tomorrow, there may be some brightness at first, but it will turn increasingly cloudy with a small chance of light rain or drizzle.
Woman killed in A47 crash named by police
A woman killed in a two car crash on the A47 in Peterborough last week has been named by Cambridgeshire Police.
Phyllis Burton, 97, from Orton Goldhay in Peterborough was killed when her Daihatsu Charade collided with a Honda Jazz at 11:00 on 13 October. The Honda driver, a woman in her 40s from Werrington, is in a critical condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital.
Lessons learned from Myles Bradbury case
Hannah Olsson
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
I've been reading a report published today into paedophile doctor Myles Bradbury, who was able to go undetected and abuse young patients at Addenbrooke's Hospital.
Residents heard a row before a man was shot dead by police
Zoe Applegate
BBC News
Neighbours say they heard a row in a street before a man was shot dead by police in St Neots.
Locals say a man lived at the terraced house in Duck Lane with a woman and three teenage children.
One resident, who said they had never spotted any previous trouble at the house, said: “There was definitely some kind of row last night. We heard shouting for a few minutes then it seemed to die down."
Cambridge United 'let down' by linesman
Sam Edwards
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Cambridge United manager Richard Money feels his team were "let down" by the linesman in their 1-0 defeat at Exeter on Wednesday night.
The only goal of the game came in the ninth minute, but Money says he thought it should have been ruled out for offside against scorer Tom Nichols.
The defeat leaves the U's 16th in League Two, ahead of Saturday's visit to Yeovil Town.
Lotto winner: Could it be you?
Alex Pope
BBC Local Live
If this Lotto ticket looks familiar you could be about to go on a spending spree!
The National Lottery is trying to trace the owner of this Lotto Millionaire Raffle ticket from 10 October.
The £1m winner is from the district of Huntingdonshire.
Hospital chaperone policy changed following doctor's child abuse
Hannah Olsson
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Following the publication of a report into how convicted paedophile Myles Bradbury was able to abuse young children at Addenbrooke's Hospital, I've been hearing from staff members.
I've been told by chief nurse Ann-Marie Ingle that changes to the hospital's chaperone policy have already been made.
US Air Force now in charge of military plane crash investigation
A police cordon remains in place at the scene where the F-18 came down on farmland at Redmere after taking off from RAF Lakenheath.
A small number of Cambridgeshire officers remain at the site offering assistance.
Residents told to stay inside after Ely chemical spill
Katy Prickett
BBC News
People in Ely are being advised by Cambridgeshire Police to remain indoors with their windows and doors closed.
It follows a chemical spill at the junction of Downham Road and St Mary's Street.
Police fatal shooting of St Neots man 'like hearing fireworks'
Johnny Dee
BBC Cambridgeshire
People in St Neots have been telling me they "heard three loud bangs and thought they were fireworks."
It comes after Cambridgeshire Police officers shot a man dead after being called to a house on Duck Lane last night.
Other people living nearby said they were "scared, shocked and confused” and "this is normally a quiet area".
BreakingChemical spillage in Ely
Cambridgeshire Police and Fire Service is currently dealing with a chemical spillage in Downham Road, Ely, near to the junction with Cambridge Road.
They're advising people to remain inside with their windows and doors closed.
Hospital sorry for Myles Bradbury abuse
Alex Pope
BBC Local Live
The acting chief executive of Addenbrooke's hospital, David Wherrett, has apologised to patients and families "who placed their trust in Myles Bradbury during their treatment here, and instead became victims of his cold and calculating abuse".
Mr Wherrett was speaking after the publication of a report into the doctor's abuse of young patients. He said the hospital has already started to take action and is keen to make sure lessons are learnt.
Meeting being held into police shooting of St Neots man
Johnny Dee
BBC Cambridgeshire
I'm on Duck Lane in St Neots where police have cordoned off an area the size of a football pitch at the scene of a fatal shooting of a man by police. It happened at around 20:00 last night.
A meeting by the Independent Police Complaints Commission is currently underway.
Headlines: Man shot dead by police in St Neots... Myles Bradbury report published
Kerry Devine
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Here are the headlines making this news this morning:
The Independent Police Complaints Commission is investigating after a man died in St Neots following a police shooting
Staff noticed he was seeing patients out-of-hours, but presumed he was doing it to help them out. One nurse thought he was "bending over backwards" to be flexible
Bradbury refused to allow medical students to observe his appointments, saying he was too busy
He went on holiday with the mother of one of his patients. When a consultant confronted him, he agreed he could no longer be the boy's doctor
Medical charity gave trauma care to man shot by police in St Neots
A doctor and paramedic from emergency medical charity Magpas attended the scene in St Neots last night, where a man was shot dead by police.
They say the team was called after a man suffered serious chest injuries.
They provided advanced level trauma care, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Myles Bradbury report finds chaperone policy not enforced
Hannah Olsson
Political reporter, BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
I'm at Addenbrooke's hospital this morning where an independent report has just been published into the behaviour of peadophile doctor Myles Bradbury.
I've heard how the report found the hospital's policy that a chaperone should be present for sensitive examinations wasn't enforced. That meant Bradbury could perform "criminal intimate examinations" on young patients.
