Duck Lane, St Neots

BBC Local Live: Cambridgeshire

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates for Thursday 22 October 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates resume at 08:00 Friday

Live Reporting

By Alex Pope

All times stated are UK

Get involved

That's it for our live Cambridgeshire coverage today

Thanks for joining us today where we've been following a fatal shooting by police in St Neots, hearing the results of Addenbrooke's Hospital's report into paedophile doctor Myles Bradbury and reporting on a chemical spill in Ely.

You can catch up with the key points of the stories below and see how the day unfolded.

We'll be back tomorrow from 08:00 with more live updates.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Police warn people to leave US jet crash debris alone

Cambridgeshire Police issue a warning to people not to remove any debris from the US jet crash site at Redmere.

Anyone who finds debris associated with the military crash in Ely should leave it in its original position and contact police on 101

Cambs police

CambsCops

Anyone who finds debris associated with the military crash in Ely should leave it in its original position and contact police on 101

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Fatal St Neots police shooting: The details so far

Katy Prickett

BBC News

If you're just joining us, we've been reporting on the fatal shooting by police of a man in St Neots today.

Duck Lane, St Neots
BBC

Here's a brief overview:

  • Officers were called to the house in Duck Lane, St Neots at 19:45 last night - by just after 20:00 a man had been shot and killed
  • The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) has launched an investigation into the incident, and a police cordon will remain in place until the IPCC lifts it
  • The dead man been named locally as Richard Davies
  • Cambridgeshire Police has confirmed it's the first time firearms officers have shot dead someone in the county
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Headlines: Former Addenbrooke's boss sorry Bradbury was able to abuse... IPCC investigates after police kill a man in St Neots

Emma Maclean

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Here are the main stories in Cambridgeshire this evening:

  • Dr Keith Macneil - who was in charge of Addenbrooke's Hospital when paedophile Myles Bradbury worked there - says he's very sorry the doctor was allowed to abuse patients
  • The Independent Police Complaints Commission has launched an investigation after a man was shot dead by a police officer in St Neots last night
  • Tributes have been paid in the American media to a Marine Corps pilot who died when his jet crashed yesterday
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Dry and mild night expected

It'll remain dry through the evening and overnight and be generally mild. Minimum temperature: 7C (45F).

Weather map
BBC

Tomorrow, there may be some brightness at first, but it will turn increasingly cloudy with a small chance of light rain or drizzle.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Woman killed in A47 crash named by police

A woman killed in a two car crash on the A47 in Peterborough last week has been named by Cambridgeshire Police.

A47 crash scene
BBC

Phyllis Burton, 97, from Orton Goldhay in Peterborough was killed when her Daihatsu Charade collided with a Honda Jazz at 11:00 on 13 October. The Honda driver, a woman in her 40s from Werrington, is in a critical condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Lessons learned from Myles Bradbury case

Hannah Olsson

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

I've been reading a report published today into paedophile doctor Myles Bradbury, who was able to go undetected and abuse young patients at Addenbrooke's Hospital.

Hannah Ollson
BBC

Conducted by Verita it found:

  • Guidelines should be drawn up on doctors giving their personal mobile numbers to patients or their families
  • Consideration should be given into how to tell doctors about help available if they have inappropriate sexual thoughts about patients
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Police still at scene of yesterday's military plane crash

Tom Horn

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

I've driven past the site of yesterday's military plane crash in Redmere close to Ely.

Plane crash site in Redmere
BBC

Just one police car is at each entrance to the farm near the Shippea Hill crossing. Cambridgeshire Police have now handed over control of the crash site to the US Air Force.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Ely chemical incident: Roads reopen say fire service

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue confirm they've reopened Downham Road in Ely after today's chemical spillage.

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Vehicle seized by police in Cambridgeshire

Cross boarder police tweeted this picture earlier of a car they've seized.

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Peterborough's Marcus Maddison suffers injury setback

Peter Swan

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire Sport

Peterborough United's Marcus Maddison is set for as least another 'couple of weeks' on the sidelines. The former Gateshead midfielder aggravated an ankle problem in training earlier this week.

Marcus Maddison
Getty Images

Erhun Oztumer (hamstring) and Michael Smith (knee) both missed training today and are considered doubtful ahead of Saturday's match against Doncaster in League One.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Addenbrooke's Hospital agrees with report into Myles Bradbury abuse

The Trust responsible for Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge says it "agrees" with the recommendations made in a report on paedophile doctor Myles Bradbury.

Addenbrooke's press conference
BBC

The doctor admitted abusing children in his care at the hospital between 2009 and 2013.

The Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust says the report will help shape its approach to chaperoning and the management of adolescent patients transitioning into adult care.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

F-18 jet crash pilot to be named later

Nic Rigby

BBC News

A US Marine Corps pilot killed when his F-18 jet crashed in Cambridgeshire is expected to be officially named later today.

Crash site today
BBC

A spokesman for the Corps said the pilot would be named 24 hours after the next of kin were informed.

He said: "We stand ready to do all we can for the family of the pilot."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Animals made by school children go on tour

Alex Pope

BBC Local Live

Here at Local Live we can't resist a good photo and especially one of artwork created by children.

Lion, elephant and crocodile made by pupils at Grove Primary School
Cambridgeshire county council

The lion, elephant and crocodile shown above will now tour Cambridgeshire after being donated to the county's libraries by pupils at Grove Primary School in Cambridge.

You can see them in all their glory by going along to a special storytime at Cambridge Central Library on 26 October.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

New gritters brought in to save county council thousands of pounds

A new fleet of gritter lorries and quad bikes have been brought in by Cambridgeshire County Council.

Council officials by new gritting lorries
Cambridgeshire county council

The authority hopes the new stock will create £200,000 of savings. The 37 strong gritter fleet went out on a trial run this week to check for problems before the winter weather hits.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

St Neots shooting: Police cordon remains in place at Duck Lane

Johnny Dee

BBC Cambridgeshire

I've been in Duck Lane, St Neots today, where a police cordon remains in place following the fatal shooting of a man by Cambridgeshire Police.

The man has been named locally as married father of three, Richard Davies.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

St Neots fatal shooting 'first' for police in county

Katy Prickett

BBC News

Cambridgeshire Police has confirmed the fatal shooting in St Neots is the first time a fire arms officer has killed someone in the county.

Duck Lane, St Neots
BBC

Officers were called to the house in Duck Lane in St Neots at 19:45 last night - by just after 20:00 a man had been shot and killed.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: A dry and bright day

BBC Weather

It will continue to be a dry and bright day especially in Peterborough and Wisbech with winds also easing.

Peterborough weather map
BBC Weather

Maximum Temperature: 14C (57F).

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Mercury spillage fire crews still at the scene in Ely

Thank you to @pjbassoc for sending us this photo of the scene of the mercury spill in Ely. 

View more on twitter

You can send us your photos via Facebook, Twitter or email.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Man shot by police in St Neots named locally

Emma Maclean

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

A man shot dead by police in St Neots last night has been named locally as married father of three, Richard Davies. It's believed he was in his 40s.

Duck Lane St Neots
BBC

He was shot after police were called to a property in Duck Lane. The independent police complaints commission is investigating.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cordon still in place in Ely after mercury spillage

Alex Pope

BBC Local Live

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service has just told me a 75 metre cordon is still in place in Ely after a mercury spillage.

Scene of mercury spill
Cambridgeshire fire and rescue

The incident is taking place around Downham Road, West Fen Road and Chapel Street. Residents are being urged to avoid the area.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Headlines: Man shot dead in St Neots by police named locally... Mercury spillage in Ely

Emma Maclean

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Here are the headlines making the news in Cambridgeshire today. 

  • The man shot dead by police in St Neots last night is named locally as Richard Davies
  • Tributes have been paid to the American pilot killed in the Fens on Wednesday
  • A mercury spillage closes some roads in Ely
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

St Neots shooting: Police still at the scene

Police remain at the scene where a man was shot dead by an officer last night.

Officers were called to the property, in Duck Lane, St Neots, after concerns for the safety of residents were reported yesterday evening.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was shot by a firearms officer just after 20:00 and died at the scene. No-one else was injured.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Residents heard a row before a man was shot dead by police

Zoe Applegate

BBC News

Neighbours say they heard a row in a street before a man was shot dead by police in St Neots.

Locals say a man lived at the terraced house in Duck Lane with a woman and three teenage children.

Duck Lane St Neots
Chris Radburn/PA

One resident, who said they had never spotted any previous trouble at the house, said: “There was definitely some kind of row last night. We heard shouting for a few minutes then it seemed to die down."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cambridge United 'let down' by linesman

Sam Edwards

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Cambridge United manager Richard Money feels his team were "let down" by the linesman in their 1-0 defeat at Exeter on Wednesday night.

Cambridge United manager Richard Money
PA

The only goal of the game came in the ninth minute, but Money says he thought it should have been ruled out for offside against scorer Tom Nichols.

The defeat leaves the U's 16th in League Two, ahead of Saturday's visit to Yeovil Town.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Lotto winner: Could it be you?

Alex Pope

BBC Local Live

If this Lotto ticket looks familiar you could be about to go on a spending spree! 

Lottery ticket
Camelot

The National Lottery is trying to trace the owner of this Lotto Millionaire Raffle ticket from 10 October. 

The £1m winner is from the district of Huntingdonshire. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hospital chaperone policy changed following doctor's child abuse

Hannah Olsson

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Following the publication of a report into how convicted paedophile Myles Bradbury was able to abuse young children at Addenbrooke's Hospital, I've been hearing from staff members.

Hannah Olsson interviews Ann-Marie Ingle
BBC

I've been told by chief nurse Ann-Marie Ingle that changes to the hospital's chaperone policy have already been made.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

US Air Force now in charge of military plane crash investigation

Alex Pope

BBC Local Live

Cambridgeshire Police has handed over control of the investigation of yesterday's military plane crash to the US Air Force.

Plane debris on farmland in Redmere
Chris Radburn/PA Wire

A police cordon remains in place at the scene where the F-18 came down on farmland at Redmere after taking off from RAF Lakenheath.

A small number of Cambridgeshire officers remain at the site offering assistance.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Residents told to stay inside after Ely chemical spill

Katy Prickett

BBC News

People in Ely are being advised by Cambridgeshire Police to remain indoors with their windows and doors closed.

St Mary's Street
Google

It follows a chemical spill at the junction of Downham Road and St Mary's Street.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Police fatal shooting of St Neots man 'like hearing fireworks'

Johnny Dee

BBC Cambridgeshire

People in St Neots have been telling me they "heard three loud bangs and thought they were fireworks."

Members of the press at Duck Lane St Neots
BBC

It comes after Cambridgeshire Police officers shot a man dead after being called to a house on Duck Lane last night.

Other people living nearby said they were "scared, shocked and confused” and "this is normally a quiet area".

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

BreakingChemical spillage in Ely

Cambridgeshire Police and Fire Service is currently dealing with a chemical spillage in Downham Road, Ely, near to the junction with Cambridge Road.

They're advising people to remain inside with their windows and doors closed.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hospital sorry for Myles Bradbury abuse

Alex Pope

BBC Local Live

The acting chief executive of Addenbrooke's hospital, David Wherrett, has apologised to patients and families "who placed their trust in Myles Bradbury during their treatment here, and instead became victims of his cold and calculating abuse".

Addenbrooke's Hospital
BBC

Mr Wherrett was speaking after the publication of a report into the doctor's abuse of young patients. He said the hospital has already started to take action and is keen to make sure lessons are learnt.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Meeting being held into police shooting of St Neots man

Johnny Dee

BBC Cambridgeshire

I'm on Duck Lane in St Neots where police have cordoned off an area the size of a football pitch at the scene of a fatal shooting of a man by police. It happened at around 20:00 last night.

Duck Lane St Neots
BBC

A meeting by the Independent Police Complaints Commission is currently underway.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Headlines: Man shot dead by police in St Neots... Myles Bradbury report published

Kerry Devine

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Here are the headlines making this news this morning:

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Neighbours heard bangs as man was shot dead by police in St Neots

Cambridge News

There is intense police activity inSt Neots this morningafter a man was shot dead by police yesterday evening.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Myles Bradbury: Key points in Addenbrooke's report

Sally Chidzoy

BBC Look East home affairs correspondent

A paedophile doctor who abused young cancer patients was able to go undetected after clues to his offending were missed, an investigation found.

Key points from the report, commissioned by Addenbrooke's, include:

  • Staff noticed he was seeing patients out-of-hours, but presumed he was doing it to help them out. One nurse thought he was "bending over backwards" to be flexible
  • Bradbury refused to allow medical students to observe his appointments, saying he was too busy
  • He went on holiday with the mother of one of his patients. When a consultant confronted him, he agreed he could no longer be the boy's doctor
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Medical charity gave trauma care to man shot by police in St Neots

A doctor and paramedic from emergency medical charity Magpas attended the scene in St Neots last night, where a man was shot dead by police.

Magpas Helimedix generic shot
Magpas

They say the team was called after a man suffered serious chest injuries.

They provided advanced level trauma care, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Myles Bradbury report finds chaperone policy not enforced

Hannah Olsson

Political reporter, BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

I'm at Addenbrooke's hospital this morning where an independent report has just been published into the behaviour of peadophile doctor Myles Bradbury.

Myles Bradbury
BBC

I've heard how the report found the hospital's policy that a chaperone should be present for sensitive examinations wasn't enforced. That meant Bradbury could perform "criminal intimate examinations" on young patients.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top