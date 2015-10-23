We called the police for an update and they told us: "We can’t provide specific details on intelligence we receive - so are unable to provide any further information on the incident".
The shop told us the police presence followed "the threat of incident" and that it would soon be resolved.
'Fluctuation in pressure' could have caused burst water main
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
Anglian Water say "fluctuations in pressure" could have been responsible for a burst main, which left 900 homes without water in parts of Peterborough today.
Nick Shelton, from Anglian Water, said: "The pressure in our pipes goes up and down depending on demand, so it goes up at night when less people use water. That fluctuation in pressure is often a major factor in bursts".
The company is currently carrying out £700k pressure management work in the city to try and reduce the problem.
Peterborough burst main: All homes now reconnected
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
Put the kettle on - Anglian Water have just confirmed that all 900 homes in Peterborough affected by a burst main this morning have been reconnected.
News headlines: Armed police attend incident at Peterborough jewellers... Thousands of poppies dropped from top of Cambridge church
Emma Maclean
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Here are the headlines this afternoon:
Armed police have been called to Mallard Jewellers in Peterborough following the "threat of an incident"
Most homes are now reconnected after a burst main left 900 properties without water in Peterborough
Fifty thousand poppy petals have been dropped from the top of Great St Mary’s in Cambridge by the British Legion
Peterborough burst main: Most homes now reconnected
Anglian Water say most of the homes affected by the burst main have been reconnected.
Around 900 properties were affected following a burst main on Peterborough Road, Farcet. Those home still without a supply are expected to reconnected very soon.
Thanks to Kevin Cox, who sent us this photo.
Armed police respond to 'threat' at Peterborough jewellers
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
Mallard Jewellers, in Peterborough, have confirmed that armed police attended the shop on Long Causeway following "the threat of an incident".
The area around the store has been cordoned off.
Peterborough city centre jewellers raid: Area cordoned off
The man, named locally as married father-of-three Richard Davies, was shot by a firearms officer and died at the scene about 15 minutes later.
Football: Darren Ferguson returns to Peterborough United
Sam Edwards
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
It's set to be a landmark day at Peterborough United tomorrow, when Darren Ferguson returns to London Road for the first time since leaving the club in February.
Current Posh boss Graham Westley says he hopes Ferguson, now in charge at Doncaster Rovers, receives a warm welcome for the League One encounter, which kicks-off at 15:00.
We've live coverage of the game on BBC Radio Cambridgeshire on 96FM (in the county) from 14:00.
'No evidence' of rise in violent crime in St Neots says MP
Katharine Park
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
There's no evidence of a rise in violent crime in St Neots, says Conservative MP for Huntingdon, Jonathan Djanogly.
He was responding to comments by the town's mayor James Corley who says residents feel "shocked and vulnerable" after police shot dead a man in the town on Wednesday and a woman was beheaded in September.
New rules to protect child patients at Addenbrooke's Hospital do not go far enough
Dotty McLeod
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Recommendations in a report into the case of paedophile doctor Myles Bradbury could have gone further, says a solicitor who represents one of his victims.
Children who require an intimate examination will now always have another member of staff present, but solicitor Siobhán Crawford told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire a central register should be kept at the hospital where concerns can be logged.
Travel: Accident on the A14 westbound near Cambridge Services
BBC Travel
Reports just coming in of an accident on the A14 westbound near J28 for Cambridge Services.
Live Reporting
By Mark Williamson
All times stated are UK
Get involved
That's it for Cambridgeshire Live for this week
Goodnight from the Cambridgeshire Live team. We'll be back again on Monday from 08:00 for the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
Have a great weekend, and don't forget the clocks go back in the early hours of Sunday morning.
You can send us your stories, pictures and comments at any time. Send them to us via email, Facebook or Twitter.
Weather: A dry but cloudy night in store
Chris Bell
BBC Look East weather
This evening and overnight will be mostly cloudy but dry with a minimum temperature of 8C (46F).
Saturday will start off dry, but outbreaks of rain will soon arrive from the west.
Some heavy bursts of rain, accompanied by gusty winds, are likely through the afternoon, before it dries up during the evening. Maximum temperature: 14C (57F).
Petal shower marks start of the Poppy Appeal in Cambridge
Paula got caught in the red storm of 50,000 poppies that fluttered down from tower of Great St Mary's in the centre of Cambridge earlier.
Fifty thousand poppies dropped from top of Cambridge church
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
Fifty thousand poppy petals were dropped from the tower of Great St Mary's in the centre of Cambridge ealier to mark the start of the annual Poppy Appeal.
Members of the Royal British Legion released the petals at 14:30.
If you were at event, we'd love to see your pictures. Send them to us by email or tweet us @BBCCambs.
Armed police attend 'threat' at Peterborough jewellers
Emma Maclean
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Armed police have been at an incident at Mallard Jewellers in Peterborough city centre this afternoon - captured on video by the Peterborough Telegraph.
We called the police for an update and they told us: "We can’t provide specific details on intelligence we receive - so are unable to provide any further information on the incident".
The shop told us the police presence followed "the threat of incident" and that it would soon be resolved.
'Fluctuation in pressure' could have caused burst water main
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
Anglian Water say "fluctuations in pressure" could have been responsible for a burst main, which left 900 homes without water in parts of Peterborough today.
Nick Shelton, from Anglian Water, said: "The pressure in our pipes goes up and down depending on demand, so it goes up at night when less people use water. That fluctuation in pressure is often a major factor in bursts".
The company is currently carrying out £700k pressure management work in the city to try and reduce the problem.
Peterborough burst main: All homes now reconnected
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
Put the kettle on - Anglian Water have just confirmed that all 900 homes in Peterborough affected by a burst main this morning have been reconnected.
News headlines: Armed police attend incident at Peterborough jewellers... Thousands of poppies dropped from top of Cambridge church
Emma Maclean
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Here are the headlines this afternoon:
Peterborough burst main: Most homes now reconnected
Anglian Water say most of the homes affected by the burst main have been reconnected.
Around 900 properties were affected following a burst main on Peterborough Road, Farcet. Those home still without a supply are expected to reconnected very soon.
Thanks to Kevin Cox, who sent us this photo.
Armed police respond to 'threat' at Peterborough jewellers
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
Mallard Jewellers, in Peterborough, have confirmed that armed police attended the shop on Long Causeway following "the threat of an incident".
The area around the store has been cordoned off.
Peterborough city centre jewellers raid: Area cordoned off
Peterborough Telegraph
Armed police are at the scene of an incident at Mallard Jewellers in Peterborough city centre this afternoon.
The area surrounding the Long Causeway jewellers and pawnbrokers has been cordoned off by police.
Armed police at Peterbrourgh jewellers
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
The Peterborough Telegraph is reporting that armed police are attending an incident at a jewellers in Peterborough.
Cambridgeshire Police say: "Armed officers are currently at a premises in Long Causeway, Peterborough. They have attended as a result of information received."
We'll bring you more on this as we get it...
Overland pipe to be sent to Peterborough burst main
Emma Baugh
BBC Look East
Anglian Water say they have arranged for an overland pipe to be sent to the site of the burst main in Farcet, in order to reconnect homes in the area.
Hundreds of homes and businesses have been without water following the burst main on Peterborough Road earlier today.
Schools consider building their own housing as Cambridge prices keep teachers out of the market
Cambridge News
Schools are considering building their own accommodation for staff as Cambridge's crippling housing costs continue to bite.
Chesterton Community College made the admission in a think tank report exploring the state of the teaching profession.
Cambridge solar racing team race across Australia
The Cambridge University Eco Racing team have completed the 3,000km (1,864-mile) World Solar Challenge 2015 across Australia.
The team's solar-powered car, designed in Cambridge, crossed the finishing line in Adelaide this morning, after setting out from Darwin on Sunday.
The World Solar Challenge involves 46 solar powered cars from 25 countries, in a race across Australia. The aim is to promote research into solar-powered vehicles.
Memorial fund set up after F-18 pilot death
Nic Rigby
BBC News
A memorial fund set up after the death of a pilot of an F-18 jet which crashed in Cambridgeshire has already raised $18,000 (£11,600).
Major Taj Sareen, 34, of the Marine Corp, was killed when his jet came down on farmland at Redmere, near RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk, on Wednesday.
The memorial fund has been set up for his daughter Jade.
Howler monkeys with loudest calls have smallest reproductive organs
Emma Maclean
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
The deep, growling roar of the howler monkey may hide reproductive shortcomings, according to a Cambridge biologist.
A international study, led by the University of Cambridge, has revealed that the primates either develop big voices, or big testes - but not both.
"Females find a deeper howl more attractive," says lead researcher Dr Jake Dunn says.
Travel: Long delays on the A14 westbound at Godmanchester
There are long delays on the A14 this afternoon between Godmanchester and Girton, following an accident at junction 24.
There are also queues eastbound at the Histon Interchange following an accident involving three vehicles. Get the latest from BBC Travel.
News headlines: Hundreds of homes without water after water main burst... Poppy petals to be dropped from tower of Cambridge church
Emma Maclean
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Here are the top stories so far this afternoon:
Weather: A dry but cloudy afternoon
Elizabeth Rizzini
BBC Look East weather
It should be a dry afternoon in Cambridgeshire, but there will be a lot of cloud covering the county.
Maximum temperature: 13C (55F): For a more detailed forecast for where you live, go to BBC Weather.
Nepal earthquake: Charities reflect six months on
Sam Edwards
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Six months ago this weekend, Nepal was devastated by a huge earthquake.
I've been speaking to a number of Cambridgeshire charities helping people in the country rebuild.
However, despite making progress, CBMuk, CPS Nepal and The Mountain Trust have all told me that there is still plenty of work to do.
Defection of 'drunken' Cambridge Spies shook US confidence
Two members of the Cambridge spy ring were so drunken and unstable that US officials were stunned they had been employed by the Foreign Office, papers released to the National Archives show.
The defection of Guy Burgess (left) and Donald Maclean to Moscow in 1951 left the US State Department's confidence in British officials "severely shaken".
Both had been involved in notorious drunken escapades, the files say.
TalkTalk cyber-attack: Cambridgeshire customers warned their data could have been stolen
Tom Horn
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Cambridgeshire customers of telecoms company TalkTalk are waiting to see whether they've been affected by what's been described as a "significant and sustained" cyber attack.
The phone and broadband provider, which has more than four million UK customers, said banking details and personal information could have been accessed.
Concerned customers are being offered advice on what to do next. If you think you've been affected you can contact us via email, Facebook or Twitter.
Engineers working to repair Peterborough burst water main
Tom Horn
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Anglian Water have told me engineers hope to repair a burst main, that has left hundreds of homes in the Farcet and Stanground areas of Peterborough without water, by the end of the day.
Engineers are on site on Peterborough Road in Farcet.
The water company is also "urgently working" on other options for bringing water to properties affected should it be needed.
Parents asked to fetch children after burst water main closes school
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
The council has told us Oakdale Primary School in Stanground has no access to running cold water after a water main burst earlier.
Several hundred homes in the Stanground and Farcet areas are also affected... more as we get it.
Are you in the area? If you've a picture of what's going on tweet us @BBCCambs.
Burst water main closes Peterborough school and damages road
Oakdale Primary School, in Oakdale Avenue, Southfields, Stanground, has had to close due to a burst water main.
Cambridgeshire police say the road outside the school has also been affected.
More updates shortly...
Thousands of poppy petals to be dropped from Cambridge church
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
Fifty thousand poppy petals are to be dropped from the tower of Great St Mary's in the centre of Cambridge later, to mark start of the annual Poppy Appeal.
Local members of the Royal British Legion will release the petals at 14:30.
If you photograph the event, we'd love to see your pictures. Send them to us by email or tweet us @BBCCambs.
News headlines: Redmere jet crash pilot named... Poppy petals to be dropped from tower of Cambridge church
Tom Horn
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Here are the top stories so far this morning:
No debris removed by public from US jet crash site
Katharine Park
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Cambridgeshire Police have told us no debris from the crashed US jet at Redmere, near Ely, has been taken by members of the public. It follows this tweet by the force yesterday.
They say they were asked to pass on the message by RAF Lakenheath, to prevent it from happening.
Man shot dead by police in St Neots could be named today
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
Police say a man killed by an armed officer at a house in St Neots on Wednesday evening could be formally indentified today.
Officers were called to Duck Lane in the town about 20:00 after concerns for the safety of people inside the property were reported on Wednesday evening.
The man, named locally as married father-of-three Richard Davies, was shot by a firearms officer and died at the scene about 15 minutes later.
Football: Darren Ferguson returns to Peterborough United
Sam Edwards
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
It's set to be a landmark day at Peterborough United tomorrow, when Darren Ferguson returns to London Road for the first time since leaving the club in February.
Current Posh boss Graham Westley says he hopes Ferguson, now in charge at Doncaster Rovers, receives a warm welcome for the League One encounter, which kicks-off at 15:00.
We've live coverage of the game on BBC Radio Cambridgeshire on 96FM (in the county) from 14:00.
'No evidence' of rise in violent crime in St Neots says MP
Katharine Park
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
There's no evidence of a rise in violent crime in St Neots, says Conservative MP for Huntingdon, Jonathan Djanogly.
He was responding to comments by the town's mayor James Corley who says residents feel "shocked and vulnerable" after police shot dead a man in the town on Wednesday and a woman was beheaded in September.
New rules to protect child patients at Addenbrooke's Hospital do not go far enough
Dotty McLeod
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Recommendations in a report into the case of paedophile doctor Myles Bradbury could have gone further, says a solicitor who represents one of his victims.
Bradbury, 41, of Herringswell in Suffolk, admitted abusing 18 boys in his care at Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, between 2009 and 2013.
Children who require an intimate examination will now always have another member of staff present, but solicitor Siobhán Crawford told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire a central register should be kept at the hospital where concerns can be logged.
Travel: Accident on the A14 westbound near Cambridge Services
BBC Travel
Reports just coming in of an accident on the A14 westbound near J28 for Cambridge Services.
More information on this incident as we get it, with other road news for the county available from BBC Travel.
US pilot killed in F-18 jet crash in Cambridgeshire named
Tom Horn
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
A US pilot who died when his jet crashed at Redmere near Ely has been named as Major Taj Sareen.
The 34-year-old from California was killed when his FA-18 Hornet came down in farmland shortly after taking off from RAF Lakenheath.
Five decades of history celebrated at Thorpe Primary School in Peterborough
Peterborough Telegraph
Thorpe Primary School celebrated its 50th anniversary and the opening of its new extension last week.
News headlines: Redmere jet crash pilot named... Poppy petals to be dropped from tower of Cambridge church
Tom Horn
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Here are the top stories this morning:
Weather: A dry but cloudy day
Elizabeth Rizzini
BBC Look East weather
Most places will be fine today, although there will be a lot of cloud around.
Maximum Temperature: 13C (55F): For a more detailed forecast for where you live, head to BBC Weather.
Good morning and welcome to Cambridgeshire Live
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
Hello and welcome to Cambridgeshire Live for Friday. We'll be bring you live news, sport, travel and weather updates until 18:00.
You can send us your stories, pictures and comments at any time via email, Facebook or Twitter.