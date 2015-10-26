The bear was on the first stop for BBC Radio Cambridgeshire's Children in Need tour around the county. Tomorrow he'll be in the Queensgate Centre in Peterborough.
Weather: A dry night with with some clear spells
Jim Bacon
BBC Look East weather
It will be a rather cloudy night with just a few clear intervals, especially in the west of the county and over the Fens. Winds will be light southeasterly with a minimum temperature around 7C (45F) in the west.
Tuesday will start rather cloudy and perhaps a bit misty in places, but the cloud will thin to give some brighter spells by afternoon. Winds will remain southeasterly, light increasing moderate with a maximum around 17C (63F).
For about the forecast for where you live, head to BBC Weather.
Council cuts will mean more older people having to rely on voluntary groups
Tom Horn
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
More older people will have to rely on voluntary groups if the county council proceeds with planned £10m cuts to its budget for looking after vulnerable people.
Libraries facing closure, a hike in Cambridge parking charges and "appalling" cuts to children's centres and other services for vulnerable children and older people are among the "colossal and cruel" measures being considered by Cambridgeshire County Council to balance the books.
Council cuts: Proposals to save £120m from county council budget revealed
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
Here are the headline proposals from Cambridgeshire County Council to save £120m over the next five years:
Cut £10m from care budget
Save £171k by removing funding for school crossing patrols - local people to take on responsibility
Remove statutory concessionary bus fares to save £125k
Save £50k by replacing rising bollards with CCTV in Cambridge
Remove mobile library service, saving £160k
Hunts Post: Thieves steal thousands of pounds worth of fireworks
Thieves stole thousands of pounds worth of pyrotechnics from a storage unit used by Kimbolton Fireworks.
Picture: Getting ready for Halloween in the fens
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
This Halloween decoration, featuring a life-size skeleton and gravestone, is in the front garden of a house in the Fenland town of March.
Gritting could be reduced in proposed cuts to winter maintenance budget
Tom Horn
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
The winter maintenance budget could be cut by £650,000 by Cambridgeshire County Council as part of money saving proposals revealed this afternoon.
The authority has to make £120m worth of savings over the next five years. They are inviting members of the public to have their say on the proposals.
Cambridgeshire's Perry and Robertson into the second round of International Championship
Peter Swan
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire Sport
Cambridgeshire-based Joe Perry and Neil Robertson are both into the second round of snooker's International Championship in China. Perry overcame Wang Yuchen 6-1, while Robertson beat Martin O'Donnell 6-2.
Neither Perry nor Robertson progressed beyond the second round of last year's event. Perry will face world number 29 Dominic Dale in round two, while Neil Robertson will take on Ireland's Fergal O'Brien.
In pictures: Christmas lights going up in Whittlesey
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
The clocks may have only just gone back, but the Christmas lights were going up at this property in Whittlesey today. Are these the first in Cambridgeshire?
You can send us your photos us via email, Facebook or Twitter
Council cuts: Efficiency savings have already been made 'wherever possible'
Hannah Olsson
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire political reporter
Efficiency savings have already been made "wherever possible" and Cambridgeshire County Council cannot avoid making £10m cuts from its care budget, council leader Steve Count says.
The plan is one of the main proposals that the authority has put forward to find £41m needed to balance its budget in 2016.
Views sought on Peterborough transport vision for next five years
In an exclusive interview with BBC Inside Out East he said the funding situation is unsustainable and did not fairly reimburse the hospital for the work it performed.
Updated: Kimbolton £100k fireworks theft
Tom Horn
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Police have told us they believe thieves broke into a storage unit in Little Stukeley, used by Kimbolton Fireworks, between 17.30 on Saturday and 10:00 on Sunday, and made off with about 24 pallets of fireworks.
They say three vehicles were also stolen during the break in - a white Ford Transit van, a Mitsubishi Fuso van and an Iveco 7.5-tonne box van.
Cambridge City Council 'cannot afford' to protect services from cuts
Hannah Olsson
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire political reporter
Cambridge City Council "cannot afford" to protect cuts to service says its Labour leader Lewis Herbert.
The county council will announce this afternoon what cuts it intends to make to achieve £120m in savings over the next five years.
They created pyrotechnic displays for the 2012 Olympics and London's New Year's Eve celebrations.
Peterborough road damaged by burst water main to remain closed all week
Ben Stevenson
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
A road damaged by a burst main in the Stanground area of Peterborough on Friday will remain closed all this week while repairs are carried out.
Nick Shelton from Anglian Water says: "The burst caused damage to the road surface at Peterborough Road... it will remain closed while resurfacing work continues, this is estimated to be complete by the end of the week".
Traffic diversions are in place.
Fireworks worth £100k stolen from Cambridgeshire manufacturer
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
Kimbolton Fireworks say £100k of pyrotechnics were stolen in a break-in in the early hours of Sunday morning, at their headquarters near Huntingdon.
Thieves also took two trucks and a van to transport the stolen fireworks in.
The Cambridgeshire-based fireworks company include the opening and closing ceremonies for the London 2012 Olympics among their credits.
Break-in at Cambridgeshire fireworks manufacturer
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
We've just heard that a large quantity of fireworks have been stolen from Kimbolton Fireworks.
The Cambridgeshire-based pyrotechnics manufacturer created displays for the 2012 Olympics and London's New Year's Eve celebrations.
More on this as we get it...
On the road with Pudsey: Week long Childen in Need tour of Cambridgeshire under way
By Mark Williamson
Pudsey makes friends in Cambridge on Children in Need Tour
Emma Borley
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Pudsey proved very popular at Cambridge's Grafton Centre today.
The bear was on the first stop for BBC Radio Cambridgeshire's Children in Need tour around the county. Tomorrow he'll be in the Queensgate Centre in Peterborough.
Ruth McCallum, from Cambridgeshire Care Network, told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire "council cuts are a big deal for us."
Evening headlines: More than £10m could be cut from vulnerable people care budget... Andrew Lansley takes his seat in the House of Lords
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
If you're just joining us here are the headlines in Cambridgeshire this evening:
Cambridgehire officers nominated for bravery award after knife attack
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
Two Cambridgeshire police officers who tackled a knife-wielding man have been nominated for a national bravery award.
PC Pete Moulton and PC Janine Hagger will attend a reception at 10 Downing Street, and the Police Federation’s annual bravery awards ceremony in London tomorrow.
In November 2014 they were confronted by a man armed with a knife in March.
Andrew Lansley takes his seat in the House of Lords
Mousumi Bakshi
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
The former Health Secretary and Cambridgeshire MP Andrew Lansley has officially taken his place in theHouse of Lords.
The ex-South Cambridgeshire MP swore the oath of allegiance to the Queen in a short introduction ceremony.
He was given a peerage after stepping down at the General Election.
Police discover 75 cannabis plants at Warboys property
Tom Horn
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
A man has been arrested after police found about 75 cannabis plants at a property in Bencroft Lane, Warboys, earlier today.
The 35-year-old is being held in custody on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.
'Colossal and cruel' county council cuts put local services at risk
Cambridge News
Libraries facing closure, a hike in Cambridge parking charges and "appalling" cuts to children's centres and other services for vulnerable children and older people are among the "colossal and cruel" measures being considered by Cambridgeshire County Council to balance the books.
Six months to get rid of huge Wilbraham rubbish mountain
Cambridge News
A company has been given six months to clear away an enormous 'eye sore' mountain of rubbish in a Cambridgeshire village.
You can send us your photos us via email, Facebook or Twitter
Views sought on Peterborough transport vision for next five years
Peterborough Telegraph
Views are being sought on a plan that sets out Peterborough’s transport vision for the next five years.
Care for vulnerable people could face council budget cuts of more than £10m
Hannah Olsson
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire political reporter
More than £10m could be cut from the amount of money Cambridgeshire County Council spends on looking after vulnerable people, as part of £41m savings next next year.
This is one of the major proposals being put forward to help the authority find the £120m savings it needs to balance the books over the next five years.
Headlines: More than £10m could cut from vulnerable people care budget... Kimbolton fireworks company in £100k raid
Tom Horn
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Here are the headlines this afternoon:
Addenbrooke's ex-chief: Breaking even would have meant A&E closures
Chris Mann
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, would have had to close its accident and emergency department on nine days in every 10 to break even, says ex-chief executive Keith McNeil.
Keith McNeil quit Addenbrooke's Hospital, which faces a £64m deficit in 2015-16, in September.
In an exclusive interview with BBC Inside Out East he said the funding situation is unsustainable and did not fairly reimburse the hospital for the work it performed.
Weather: A dry and bright afternoon with sunny spells
Georgina Burnett
BBC Weather
It will be a dry and bright afternoon with occasional sunny spells and will feel a little warmer than yesterday.
Maximum Temperature: 14C (57F). For a more detailed forecast for where you live, head to BBC Weather.
Olympian Louis Smith to switch on Peterborough's Christmas lights
Peterborough Telegraph
Olympic star Louis Smith will bring Christmas magic to Peterborough as he turns on the festive lights next month.
Football: Rory Gaffney backed to score more goals
Sam Edwards
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Cambridge United manager Richard Money (pictured) has backed striker Rory Gaffney to score more goals over the coming weeks.
Gaffney made his first start for nine months at the weekend, scoring twice in a 3-2 victory at Yeovil.
Money believes Gaffney "will score goals" and "develop a decent partnership" alongside fellow U's striker Barry Corr.
"Between 30 and 40" pallets of fireworks stolen from Cambridgeshire pyrotechnics company
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
Kimbolton Fireworks have told us "between 30 and 40" pallets of fireworks were stolen in a break-in at the company in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Founded in 1964, the Kimbolton-based company is the last manufacturer of fireworks in the UK.
They created pyrotechnic displays for the 2012 Olympics and London's New Year's Eve celebrations.
On the road with Pudsey: Week long Childen in Need tour of Cambridgeshire under way
Emma Borley
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire are taking Pudsey on a tour of the county for half-term.
A week of events for Children in Need starts today in the Grafton Centre, in Cambridge, and is moving on to Peterborough's Queensgate Centre tomorrow.
Headlines: Cambridgeshire County Council set to announce where £120m cuts axe will fall... Ex-Addenbrooke's chief 'jumped before he was pushed'
David Webster
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
If you're just joining us, here are the main stories in Cambridgeshire this morning:
People will 'notice the difference' after latest county council cuts
Hannah Olsson
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire political reporter
People are "going to notice the difference," after the latest cuts by Cambridgeshire County Council, says former leader Martin Curtis.
The council is set to announce today what cuts it intends to make to achieve £120m in savings over the next five years.
Your pictures: Flowers at Magdelene College
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
The clocks may have gone back as we head towards winter, but these floral displays at Magdelene College in Cambridge still look like it's the middle of summer.
Dotty McLeod took this photo for us, we'd love to see your pictures of Cambridgeshire too.
You can send them to us via email, Facebook or Twitter.
Teen elbowed off crowded train to Cambridge as angry mother demands 'urgent action'
Cambridge News
Urgent action is needed to tackle one of the most 'crowded train routes' in the region as commuters and schoolchildren compete for space on trains.
Cambridge chorister Agatha celebrates singing success in BBC competition
A teenager from Cambridge is celebrating winning the BBC Radio 2 Young Choristers of the Year 2015 competition.
Agatha Pethers, who's 14, was selected, alongside Angus Benton, 11, from Winchester. Agatha is the head chorister at St Catharine's College Chapel in Cambridge.
The grand finale of this year's competition took place at St Martin-in-the-Fields, in London, and featured eight contestants from around the UK.
Football: Peterborough and Cambridge set for FA Cup draw
Sam Edwards
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
The draw for the first round of the FA Cup takes place tonight at 19:00 on BBC Two.
Cambridge United - who took Manchester United to a replay in round three last season - are ball number 10. Peterborough United are ball number 33.
If paired together in the draw, it will be the first time the Cambridgeshire clubs have faced each other in a competitive match since 2001.
Peterborough entrepreneur launches new 140 store supermarket chain
David Webster
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
A Peterborough entrepreneur is launching a new supermarket chain today after buying 140 stores from Morrisons.
Mike Greene paid £25m for the stores, 10 of which had been closed.
They will all be re-opened under the name "My Local" -- and the businessman, who featured on Channel Four's "Secret Millionaire", says he expects them to be profitable in the first year of trading.
Ex-Addenbrooke's chief 'jumped before he was pushed'
The former chief executive of Addenbrooke's Hospital says he "jumped before he was pushed".
Speaking on BBC Radio Cambridgeshire, Keith McNeil outlined, for the first time, why he stepped down from his £265k post, just days before the Cambridge hospital was placed in special measures.
Inspectors found concerns about staffing levels, delays in outpatient treatment and governance failings.
Football: Ferguson pleased with reception at Peterborough
Sam Edwards
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Former Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson returned to London Road this weekend with his new side Doncaster Rovers.
However, it was a miserable afternoon on the sidelines, as he watched Posh ease to a 4-0 victory.
Ferguson, who received a warm applause before the game, said: "I got a great reception, which I was really pleased with. It was probably the only good thing to come out of the day".