Painting of pumpkin field

BBC Local Live: Cambridgeshire

Summary

  1. More news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 on Wednesday
  2. Updates on Tuesday, 27 October 2015

Live Reporting

By Mark Williamson

All times stated are UK

Get involved

That's it from Cambridgeshire Live for Tuesday

Mark Williamson

BBC Local Live

Goodnight from the Cambridgeshire Live team. We'll be back from 08:00 tomorrow with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.

Don't forget, you can send us your stories, pictures and comments at any time.

Send them to us via emailFacebook or Twitter.

Peterborough MP Stewart Jackson asks for government intervention at Voyager Academy during Parliamentary session

Peterborough Telegraph

Stewart Jackson has asked the government to intervene at Voyager Academy during a session in Parliament.

Weather: Cloudy this evening with some showers

Jim Bacon

BBC Look East weather

Rain at times tonight, heavy for a while tomorrow. 

Weather chart
BBC

It will be cloudy this evening with some showery bursts of rain, which is likely to become heavier and more persistent at times across western parts of the county. Minimum temperature: 11C (52F).

Heavy rain will spread across all parts tomorrow morning.

Appeal launched following aggravated burglary in Huntingdon

Tom Horn

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

An investigation has begun after an 81-year-old man was knocked to the ground by three intruders in Huntingdon. 

Police are appealing for information following the incident in Bradshaw Close on Monday.

Two of the men went upstairs and ransacked the bedrooms while a third man escorted the victim into the kitchen. He's described as white, 17 to 18-years-old, of medium build, with a local accent.

Football: Peterborough's Baldwin continues injury comeback

Peter Swan

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire sport

Peterborough defender Jack Baldwin has completed another 45 minutes as he continues his rehabilitation following long term injury.

Jack Baldwin
Empics

Baldwin, who hasn't played competitively since suffering knee ligament damage last November, featured as Posh's reserves beat Milton Keynes Dons 6-1 earlier.  

Meanwhile, defender Shaun Brisley will be sidelined for up to eight weeks with a knee problem. Currently on loan with Northampton, he's likely to return to London Road for treatment.

Your pictures: Pumpkins growing in the fens

Mark Williamson

BBC Local Live

This image of pumpkins growing in the fens, which has featured at the top of our live page today, was painted by Fred Ingram, an artist who specialises in capturing the flat landscape of East Anglia.

Painting of pumpkin field
Fred Ingram

We'd love to see your photos and paintings of Cambridgeshire too to feature on Local Live.

You can send them via emailFacebook or Twitter.

Welney Bewick's swans some of first to be tracked using GPS

Bewick's swans, currently migrating 2,500 miles (4,023km) from the Arctic Circle to the fens, are some of the first to be tracked using GPS.

Swans in back of truck
Adam Finch/WWT

The birds were caught and fitted with GPS collars at Welney Wildfowl and Wetland Trust in February for a study that aims to identify the threats facing them during their migrations. 

Police officer acquitted of misusing computer data remains suspended from duty

Tom Horn

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

An officer acquitted of misusing computer data will remain suspended from duty while it is established if there are any misconduct issues, Cambridgeshire Police say.

PC Neil Windsor, 47, based at Parkside Station in Cambridge, was due to stand trial at St Alban's Crown Court yesterday, but was acquitted after no evidence was presented by the prosecution.

Snooker: Cambridgeshire's Perry and Robertson reach round three of the International Championship

Peter Swan

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire sport

Joe Perry and Neil Robertson, who both practice in Cambridge, have reached the third round of snooker's International Championship.

Joe Perry, Neil Robertson
Getty Images

 Perry (pictured left) beat Wales' Dominic Dale 6-3, while Robertson has overcome Fergal O'Brien by the same scoreline.

Kimbolton Fireworks: Nobody will 'miss out' following pyrotechnics theft

Katy Prickett

BBC News

Nobody who placed an order for Bonfire Night, will "miss out," says the director of Kimbolton Fireworks. following the theft of £100k of pyrotechnics at the weekend.

Fireworks
Getty Images

Stuart Adlam says staff are working extremely hard to fulfil orders and that all the displays they are supplying, across the UK, would get "almost" what they ordered.

Headlines: Kimbolton Fireworks 'working hard' to fulfil Bonfire Night orders after pyrotechnics theft... Officer acquitted of misusing computer data

Tom Horn

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

If you're just joining us here are the headlines for Cambridgeshire this afternoon:

  • Kimbolton Fireworks say staff are "working hard" to fulfil Bonfire Night orders following the theft of pyrotechnics worth £100k at the weekend
  • A Cambridge police officer is acquitted after being accused of misusing computer data
  • Swans migrating from the Arctic Circle to Cambridgeshire are tracked using satellite tagging
Skate park may ‘damage ancient Cambridge watercourse’

Cambridge News

Hobson's Brook, the centuries-old stream that was once Cambridge's main source of fresh water, is under threat – from a skate park.

Hobson's Brook
Cambridge News
Football: Fallon to take charge in front of stand which bears his name

Peter Swan

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire sport

Steve Fallon will tonight join a select group of managers, including Sir Alex Ferguson during his time with Manchester United, to have coached a club in front of a stand which bears their name.

Fallon will lead Histon out at Bridge Road for the first time since returning to the club. The Stutes are hosting Bedworth in the Southern League Premier Division.

Steve Fallon
Histon

In 2012, the main stand at Bridge Road was renamed as the Steve Fallon Stand in recognition of the manager's achievements during his first spell with the Histon club.

Victory for Cambridgeshire MEP over roaming phone charges across the EU

 Vicky Ford, Conservative MEP for Cambridgeshire, has welcomed news that the extra costs of using a mobile phone in countries across the EU are to be scrapped.  

Vicky Ford
BBC

The MEP, who was involved in the campaign to change the rules, said: "Ending mobile roaming fees from 2017 will be welcomed by millions of people, as they will be able to use their apps, make calls and send a text just as if they were at home."

The law will come into force from 15 June 2017.

Former leader of Cambridgeshire County Council 'honoured' to be UKIP's PCC candidate

Mousumi Bakshi

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Nick Clarke says he is "honoured" to have been chosen as UKIP's candidate to stand as Police and Crime Commissioner in Cambridgeshire next year.       

View more on twitter
Plea to ban sky lanterns from bonfire displays

Mark Williamson

BBC Local Live

Organisers of Bonfire Night events in Cambridgeshire are being urged to ban sky lanterns due to fears they pose a risk to property and livestock.

Sky lantern being released.
Getty Images

Ben Underwood, regional director of the Country Land and Business Association East, said: "Lanterns landing or crossing fields can panic livestock.

"Animals can suffer a slow agonising death if they ingest debris from spent lanterns."

Police officer acquitted of misusing computer data

Tom Horn

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

A Police officer has been acquitted of a charge of misusing computer data. 

PC Neil Windsor, 47, based at Parkside Police Station, in Cambridge, was due to stand trial at St Alban's Crown Court this week but has been acquitted as a result of the prosecution offering no evidence.

He remains suspended from duty pending consideration of police misconduct matters. 

Cambridgeshire officers nominated for bravery award head to Number 10

Mark Williamson

BBC Local Live

Two Fenland officers who tackled a knife-wielding man are attending a reception at 10 Downing Street this afternoon.

PC Pete Moulton and PC Janine Hagger
Cambridgeshire Police

PC Pete Moulton and PC Janine Hagger have been nominated in the Police Federation’s annual bravery awards, which take place tonight.

In November last year, while responding to an incident, they were attacked by a man using a Stanley Knife, a garden fork, and a pair of garden shears.

Former leader of Cambridgeshire County Council chosen as UKIP's PCC candidate

Mousumi Bakshi

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Nick Clarke, the former Conservative leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, has been chosen as the local UKIP candidate for the police and crime commissioner elections next year.

Nick Clarke
BBC

He will stand to replace current commissioner Sir Graham Bright in elections in May, after being selected by local UKIP members last night.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge go welly wanging

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been showing off their welly wanging skills.

Duchess of Cambridge
BBC

The royals took part in an impromptu charity welly throwing contest, at a screening of the new Shaun The Sheep film.

The event was held at Bafta's headquarters in London.

Pudsey makes a big impression in Peterborough

Emma Borley

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Pudsey proved very popular in Peterborough's Queensgate Centre today.

View more on twitter

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire's Children in Need tour moves on to Huntingdon tomorrow - full details on our Facebook page.      

Picture: Christmas is coming in Chatteris

Mark Williamson

BBC Local Live

There are more early signs of Christmas in Cambridgeshire - this time in Chatteris. Reporter Johnny Dee spotted that these decorations had appeared in the Fenland town.

Street in Chatteris
BBC

If you spot the appearance of any Christmas decorations, let us know.

You can send us your photos us via emailFacebook or Twitter.

Headlines: Staff at Kimbolton Fireworks working overtime following theft... Cambridgehire officers nominated for bravery award after knife attack

Tom Horn

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

  If you're just joining us, here are the main stories in Cambridgeshire this afternoon:  

  • Staff at Kimbolton Fireworks are working overtime to fulfil Bonfire Night orders after the theft of £100,000 worth of pyrotechnics
  • Two Fenland police officers are visiting Number 10 this afternoon after being nominated for a national bravery award
  • GPS used to track swans form Arctic Circle to Cambridgeshire
Kimbolton Fireworks theft: Staff working overtime to fulfil Bonfire Night orders

Katy Prickett

BBC News

Staff at Kimbolton Fireworks are working overtime to fulfil orders for Bonfire Night, following the theft of pyrotechnics worth £100,000.    

Fireworks
BBC

Director Stuart Adlam says they are supplying 60 large displays around the UK.

The Cambridgeshire-based pyrotechnics manufacturer has previously created displays for the 2012 Olympics and London's New Year's Eve celebrations.    

Satellite tracking follows swans from Arctic Circle to Cambridgeshire

Mark Williamson

BBC Local Live

Satellite tracking is being used to follow 10 Bewick's swans as they make their annual migration from the Arctic Circle to Cambridgeshire. 

Bewick's Swans
Richard Dunn

The swans were tagged by staff from the Wildfowl and Wetland Trust at Welney last winter, so they can track their 2,500 mile (4,023km) ourney from Russia to the Ouse Washes.

One of the Bewick's, who they named 'Daisy Clark,' has just got as far as Denmark.

Gratitude as 'polite' signs go up at Cambridge's Madingley Road and Huntingdon Road roadworks

Cambridge News

Sometimes, all it takes is a bit of common courtesy to help smooth over some of the more annoying things in life.  

Peterborough A47 fatal crash: 97-year-old woman died from 'multiple traumatic injuries'

David Webster

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

A 97-year-old woman killed in a head-on crash on a dual carriageway in Peterborough died from "multiple traumatic injuries", a coroner has recorded. 

A47 Crash
BBC

Phyllis Burton was killed when her Daihatsu collided with a Honda on the A47 near Peterborough City Hospital on 13 October.

Police were called after reports of a car travelling in the wrong direction on the dual carriageway. 

Weather update: Largely dry and fine this afternoon

Georgina Burnett

BBC Weather

It should stay dry throughout the rest of the day with some warm sunshine for the time of year with a maximum temperature of 17C (63F).

Weather chart
BBC

For a more detailed forecast for where you live, head to BBC Weather.

Your pictures: 'Souped-up' Halloween pumpkin

Mark Williamson

BBC Local Live

This 'souped-up' pumpkin with metal eyes and teeth was created by artist Jenni Cairns, who is based near Peterborough.

Pumpkin head
BBC

  We'd loveto see your Halloween creations via emailFacebook or Twitter.  

Cambridge United: Rory Gaffney to push himself after dream return

Peter Swan

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire sport

Cambridge United striker Rory Gaffney says he need to "keep pushing"after making his first start in over a year following a foot injury.  

Rory Gaffney
Simon Lankester

The 26-year-old joined the U's in January 2014 from Limerick, but had to wait until September to make his debut.

After making his first start since October 2014, Gaffney scored twice in 26 minutes as Cambridge beat Yeovil.

Headlines: Stagecoach boss 'not surprised' by proposed bus funding cuts... Fireworks company struggling to fulfil orders after £100k theft

David Webster

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Here are the headlines for Cambridgeshire so far this morning:

  • The managing director of Stagecoach East says he is "not surprised" by proposed £125k cuts to non-statutory concessionary fares by Cambridgeshire County Council
  • A £100k fireworks theft at Kimbolton Fireworks leaves the company struggling to fulfil orders for Bonfire Night 
  • Two Fenland police officers are set to visit Number 10 today after being nominated for a national bravery award
'Urgent investigation' launched as Cambridge University's £1bn development goes over-budget

Cambridge News

Cambridge University has launched an urgent investigation into its North West Cambridge development after the £1bn project experienced overruns.

Stagecoach managing director 'not surprised' by proposed cuts to concessionary bus passes

Sue Dougan

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Plans to reduce funding for non-statutory concessionary bus fares by £125,000 come as no surprise, Andy Campbell, the managing director of Stagecoach East, says.

Stagecoach bus
BBC

The scheme is one of the major proposals being put forward by Cambridgeshire County Council to help it find the 120m savings needed to balance the books over the next five years.  

Andy Campbell told me he "understood" the situation the authority is in.

Kimbolton Fireworks theft: Thieves 'knew what they were looking for'

Katy Prickett

BBC News

The founder of Kimbolton Fireworks, the company which often provides London's New Year's Eve fireworks, says thieves who stole pyrotechnics worth £100k "knew what they were looking for".

Fireworks and Big Ben
BBC

The thieves struck in the early hours of Sunday morning, and took two trucks and a van to remove the fireworks.

Ron Lancaster told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire: "They broke into the office where they found the keys to the vans".

Louis Smith qualifies for Rio Olympic Games

Sam Edwards

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Cambridgeshire gymnast Louis Smith has qualified for the Rio Olympic Games.

Louis Smith
Getty Images

The Great Britain's men squad qualified for the Olympic Games after confirming their place in the World Gymnastics Championships team final, in Glasgow.

Football: FA Cup first round draw

Sam Edwards

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

There were differing fortunes for Peterborough United and Cambridge United in the 2015-16 FA Cup first round draw last night.

Close-up of the FA Cup trophy
PA

Posh were drawn away to fellow League One side Burton Albion, while the U's were paired at home against Basingstoke, who are struggling two divisions below them.   

All ties will be played on the weekend of 7 November. 

On the road with Pudsey: Week long Childen in Need tour of Cambridgeshire arrives in Peterborough

Emma Borley

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Pudsey arrives in Peterborough's Queensgate Centre today on day two of BBC Radio Cambridgeshire's Children in Need tour around the county. 

Pudsey
BBC

He'll be at the shopping centre from 10:30.The week long event moves on to Huntingdon tomorrow. Full tour details on our Facebook page.

Cambridgehire officers nominated for bravery award after knife attack

Mark Williamson

BBC Local Live

Two Cambridgeshire police officers who tackled a man wielding a knife have been nominated for a national bravery award.  

PC Moulton and PC Haggar
Cambridgeshire Police

PC Pete Moulton and PC Janine Hagger will attend a reception at 10 Downing Street and the Police Federation’s annual bravery awards ceremony in London later today.

In November 2014 they were confronted by a man armed with a knife in March.

Kimbolton Fireworks: £100k theft leaves company 'struggling' ahead of Bonfire Night

Tom Horn

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

The theft of £100,000 of pyrotechnics has left Kimbolton Fireworks struggling to fulfil orders for Bonfire Night, its chairman says.

Ron Lancaster
BBC

The freworks were taken during a break-in at a storage unit in Little Stukeley on Sunday morning. 

Ron Lancaster, the company's founder, told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire the theft has left them in a "difficult position"   

