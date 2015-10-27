Hobson's Brook, the centuries-old stream that was once Cambridge's main source of fresh water, is under threat – from a skate park.
Peter Swan
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire sport
Steve Fallon will tonight join a select group of managers, including Sir Alex Ferguson during his time with Manchester United, to have coached a club in front of a stand which bears their name.
Fallon will lead Histon out at Bridge Road for the first time since returning to the club. The Stutes are hosting Bedworth in the Southern League Premier Division.
In 2012, the main stand at Bridge Road was renamed as the Steve Fallon Stand in recognition of the manager's achievements during his first spell with the Histon club.
Vicky Ford, Conservative MEP for Cambridgeshire, has welcomed news that the extra costs of using a mobile phone in countries across the EU are to be scrapped.
The MEP, who was involved in the campaign to change the rules, said: "Ending mobile roaming fees from 2017 will be welcomed by millions of people, as they will be able to use their apps, make calls and send a text just as if they were at home."
The law will come into force from 15 June 2017.
Mousumi Bakshi
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Nick Clarke says he is "honoured" to have been chosen as UKIP's candidate to stand as Police and Crime Commissioner in Cambridgeshire next year.
Organisers of Bonfire Night events in Cambridgeshire are being urged to ban sky lanterns due to fears they pose a risk to property and livestock.
Ben Underwood, regional director of the Country Land and Business Association East, said: "Lanterns landing or crossing fields can panic livestock.
"Animals can suffer a slow agonising death if they ingest debris from spent lanterns."
Police officer acquitted of misusing computer data
Tom Horn
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
A Police officer has been acquitted of a charge of misusing computer data.
PC Neil Windsor, 47, based at Parkside Police Station, in Cambridge, was due to stand trial at St Alban's Crown Court this week but has been acquitted as a result of the prosecution offering no evidence.
He remains suspended from duty pending consideration of police misconduct matters.
Cambridgeshire officers nominated for bravery award head to Number 10
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
Two Fenland officers who tackled a knife-wielding man are attending a reception at 10 Downing Street this afternoon.
PC Pete Moulton and PC Janine Hagger have been nominated in the Police Federation’s annual bravery awards, which take place tonight.
In November last year, while responding to an incident, they were attacked by a man using a Stanley Knife, a garden fork, and a pair of garden shears.
Mousumi Bakshi
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Nick Clarke, the former Conservative leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, has been chosen as the local UKIP candidate for the police and crime commissioner elections next year.
He will stand to replace current commissioner Sir Graham Bright in elections in May, after being selected by local UKIP members last night.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge go welly wanging
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been showing off their welly wanging skills.
Peterborough MP Stewart Jackson asks for government intervention at Voyager Academy during Parliamentary session
Peterborough Telegraph
Stewart Jackson has asked the government to intervene at Voyager Academy during a session in Parliament.
Weather: Cloudy this evening with some showers
Jim Bacon
BBC Look East weather
Rain at times tonight, heavy for a while tomorrow.
It will be cloudy this evening with some showery bursts of rain, which is likely to become heavier and more persistent at times across western parts of the county. Minimum temperature: 11C (52F).
Heavy rain will spread across all parts tomorrow morning.
Appeal launched following aggravated burglary in Huntingdon
Tom Horn
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
An investigation has begun after an 81-year-old man was knocked to the ground by three intruders in Huntingdon.
Police are appealing for information following the incident in Bradshaw Close on Monday.
Two of the men went upstairs and ransacked the bedrooms while a third man escorted the victim into the kitchen. He's described as white, 17 to 18-years-old, of medium build, with a local accent.
Football: Peterborough's Baldwin continues injury comeback
Peter Swan
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire sport
Peterborough defender Jack Baldwin has completed another 45 minutes as he continues his rehabilitation following long term injury.
Baldwin, who hasn't played competitively since suffering knee ligament damage last November, featured as Posh's reserves beat Milton Keynes Dons 6-1 earlier.
Meanwhile, defender Shaun Brisley will be sidelined for up to eight weeks with a knee problem. Currently on loan with Northampton, he's likely to return to London Road for treatment.
Your pictures: Pumpkins growing in the fens
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
This image of pumpkins growing in the fens, which has featured at the top of our live page today, was painted by Fred Ingram, an artist who specialises in capturing the flat landscape of East Anglia.
We'd love to see your photos and paintings of Cambridgeshire too to feature on Local Live.
You can send them via email, Facebook or Twitter.
Welney Bewick's swans some of first to be tracked using GPS
Bewick's swans, currently migrating 2,500 miles (4,023km) from the Arctic Circle to the fens, are some of the first to be tracked using GPS.
The birds were caught and fitted with GPS collars at Welney Wildfowl and Wetland Trust in February for a study that aims to identify the threats facing them during their migrations.
Police officer acquitted of misusing computer data remains suspended from duty
Tom Horn
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
An officer acquitted of misusing computer data will remain suspended from duty while it is established if there are any misconduct issues, Cambridgeshire Police say.
PC Neil Windsor, 47, based at Parkside Station in Cambridge, was due to stand trial at St Alban's Crown Court yesterday, but was acquitted after no evidence was presented by the prosecution.
Snooker: Cambridgeshire's Perry and Robertson reach round three of the International Championship
Peter Swan
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire sport
Joe Perry and Neil Robertson, who both practice in Cambridge, have reached the third round of snooker's International Championship.
Perry (pictured left) beat Wales' Dominic Dale 6-3, while Robertson has overcome Fergal O'Brien by the same scoreline.
Kimbolton Fireworks: Nobody will 'miss out' following pyrotechnics theft
Katy Prickett
BBC News
Nobody who placed an order for Bonfire Night, will "miss out," says the director of Kimbolton Fireworks. following the theft of £100k of pyrotechnics at the weekend.
Stuart Adlam says staff are working extremely hard to fulfil orders and that all the displays they are supplying, across the UK, would get "almost" what they ordered.
The royals took part in an impromptu charity welly throwing contest, at a screening of the new Shaun The Sheep film.
The event was held at Bafta's headquarters in London.
Pudsey makes a big impression in Peterborough
Emma Borley
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Pudsey proved very popular in Peterborough's Queensgate Centre today.
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire's Children in Need tour moves on to Huntingdon tomorrow - full details on our Facebook page.
Picture: Christmas is coming in Chatteris
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
There are more early signs of Christmas in Cambridgeshire - this time in Chatteris. Reporter Johnny Dee spotted that these decorations had appeared in the Fenland town.
If you spot the appearance of any Christmas decorations, let us know.
If you spot the appearance of any Christmas decorations, let us know.
Kimbolton Fireworks theft: Staff working overtime to fulfil Bonfire Night orders
Katy Prickett
BBC News
Staff at Kimbolton Fireworks are working overtime to fulfil orders for Bonfire Night, following the theft of pyrotechnics worth £100,000.
Director Stuart Adlam says they are supplying 60 large displays around the UK.
The Cambridgeshire-based pyrotechnics manufacturer has previously created displays for the 2012 Olympics and London's New Year's Eve celebrations.
Satellite tracking follows swans from Arctic Circle to Cambridgeshire
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
Satellite tracking is being used to follow 10 Bewick's swans as they make their annual migration from the Arctic Circle to Cambridgeshire.
The swans were tagged by staff from the Wildfowl and Wetland Trust at Welney last winter, so they can track their 2,500 mile (4,023km) ourney from Russia to the Ouse Washes.
One of the Bewick's, who they named 'Daisy Clark,' has just got as far as Denmark.
Gratitude as 'polite' signs go up at Cambridge's Madingley Road and Huntingdon Road roadworks
Cambridge News
Sometimes, all it takes is a bit of common courtesy to help smooth over some of the more annoying things in life.
Peterborough A47 fatal crash: 97-year-old woman died from 'multiple traumatic injuries'
David Webster
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
A 97-year-old woman killed in a head-on crash on a dual carriageway in Peterborough died from "multiple traumatic injuries", a coroner has recorded.
Phyllis Burton was killed when her Daihatsu collided with a Honda on the A47 near Peterborough City Hospital on 13 October.
Police were called after reports of a car travelling in the wrong direction on the dual carriageway.
Weather update: Largely dry and fine this afternoon
Georgina Burnett
BBC Weather
It should stay dry throughout the rest of the day with some warm sunshine for the time of year with a maximum temperature of 17C (63F).
For a more detailed forecast for where you live, head to BBC Weather.
Your pictures: 'Souped-up' Halloween pumpkin
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
This 'souped-up' pumpkin with metal eyes and teeth was created by artist Jenni Cairns, who is based near Peterborough.
We'd loveto see your Halloween creations via email, Facebook or Twitter.
Cambridge United: Rory Gaffney to push himself after dream return
Peter Swan
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire sport
Cambridge United striker Rory Gaffney says he need to "keep pushing"after making his first start in over a year following a foot injury.
The 26-year-old joined the U's in January 2014 from Limerick, but had to wait until September to make his debut.
After making his first start since October 2014, Gaffney scored twice in 26 minutes as Cambridge beat Yeovil.
Multiple traumatic injuries given as cause of Peterborough A47 death
Peterborough Telegraph
A 97-year-old woman died of multiple traumatic injuries after crashing on the A47, a coroner has recorded.
'Urgent investigation' launched as Cambridge University's £1bn development goes over-budget
Cambridge News
Cambridge University has launched an urgent investigation into its North West Cambridge development after the £1bn project experienced overruns.
Stagecoach managing director 'not surprised' by proposed cuts to concessionary bus passes
Sue Dougan
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Plans to reduce funding for non-statutory concessionary bus fares by £125,000 come as no surprise, Andy Campbell, the managing director of Stagecoach East, says.
The scheme is one of the major proposals being put forward by Cambridgeshire County Council to help it find the 120m savings needed to balance the books over the next five years.
Andy Campbell told me he "understood" the situation the authority is in.
Kimbolton Fireworks theft: Thieves 'knew what they were looking for'
Katy Prickett
BBC News
The founder of Kimbolton Fireworks, the company which often provides London's New Year's Eve fireworks, says thieves who stole pyrotechnics worth £100k "knew what they were looking for".
The thieves struck in the early hours of Sunday morning, and took two trucks and a van to remove the fireworks.
Ron Lancaster told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire: "They broke into the office where they found the keys to the vans".
Louis Smith qualifies for Rio Olympic Games
Sam Edwards
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Cambridgeshire gymnast Louis Smith has qualified for the Rio Olympic Games.
The Great Britain's men squad qualified for the Olympic Games after confirming their place in the World Gymnastics Championships team final, in Glasgow.
Football: FA Cup first round draw
Sam Edwards
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
There were differing fortunes for Peterborough United and Cambridge United in the 2015-16 FA Cup first round draw last night.
Posh were drawn away to fellow League One side Burton Albion, while the U's were paired at home against Basingstoke, who are struggling two divisions below them.
All ties will be played on the weekend of 7 November.
On the road with Pudsey: Week long Childen in Need tour of Cambridgeshire arrives in Peterborough
Emma Borley
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Pudsey arrives in Peterborough's Queensgate Centre today on day two of BBC Radio Cambridgeshire's Children in Need tour around the county.
He'll be at the shopping centre from 10:30.The week long event moves on to Huntingdon tomorrow. Full tour details on our Facebook page.
Cambridgehire officers nominated for bravery award after knife attack
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
Two Cambridgeshire police officers who tackled a man wielding a knife have been nominated for a national bravery award.
PC Pete Moulton and PC Janine Hagger will attend a reception at 10 Downing Street and the Police Federation’s annual bravery awards ceremony in London later today.
In November 2014 they were confronted by a man armed with a knife in March.
Kimbolton Fireworks: £100k theft leaves company 'struggling' ahead of Bonfire Night
Tom Horn
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
The theft of £100,000 of pyrotechnics has left Kimbolton Fireworks struggling to fulfil orders for Bonfire Night, its chairman says.
The freworks were taken during a break-in at a storage unit in Little Stukeley on Sunday morning.
Ron Lancaster, the company's founder, told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire the theft has left them in a "difficult position"