- An outbreak of Norovirus forces the closure of two wards at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge
- A driver has is left shaken and bruised after his vehicle was repeatedly rammed in Fulbourn
By Mark Williamson
Pudsey avoids the rain in Huntingdon
Emma Borley
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Luckily it stopped raining before Pudsey got soaked in Huntingdon today.
Pudsey appeared on Huntingdon Market on BBC Radio Cambridgeshire's Children in Need tour of the county. Tomorrow we will be in Ely.
Lucy Frazer among more than 100 MPs urging David Cameron to deliver on school funding reform
Cambridge News
South East Cambridgeshire MP Lucy Frazer has added her voice to a cross-party call to the Prime Minister to deliver on school funding reform.
Weather: A dry night with clear spells
Dan Holley
BBC Look East Weather
Tonight will be mostly dry with clear spells and occasional cloud. Temperatures falling to 8C (46F).
A dry and perhaps bright start tomorrow, but thickening cloud will bring patchy outbreaks of rain from the west. Feeling mild with temperatures reaching up to 15C (59F).
A10 to remain closed into 'evening peak' following crash
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
Cambridgeshire County Council is advising that the A10 between Stretham and Waterbeach will remain closed "into evening peak".
Diversions are in place.
A10 crash update: 'Serious collision' between motorcycle and a van
Tom Horn
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Police say emergency services are services are currently at the scene of a serious collision between a motorbike and a van on the A10.
A road closure has been put in place between the A1123/A10 roundabout at Stretham and the Cambridge Research Park just north of Waterbeach.
Headlines: Section of A10 closed following crash... Addenbrooke's wards remain shut after norovirus outbreak
Jozef Hall
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
If you're just joining us here are the headlines so far this afternoon:
A10 crash update: Road closed in both directions between Waterbeach and Stretham
Tom Horn
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Police say the A10 is closed in both directions between Stretham and the Cambridge Research Park near Waterbeach, following a crash.
Travel: A10 at Stretham closed in both directions following a crash
BBC Travel
The A10 between Cambridge and Ely is closed in both directions following a crash. Drivers are advised to use an alternative route.
Gymnastics: Smith aiming for team glory in Glasgow
Peter Swan
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire sport
Cambridgeshire's Louis Smith will be hoping to secure a top-three finish with Great Britain's men in this evening's team final at the World Gymnastics Championships in Glasgow.
Smith, who top scored on the pommel horse during qualifying, has never previously won a team medal at a World Championships.
By reaching the final, Team GB's men have already secured qualification for the team event at next summer's Rio Olympics.
Your pictures: Cambridge rooftops
The picture we're featuring at the top of the page today is a silhouette of Cambridge rooftops taken by photoblogger Sir Cam.
You can send us your pictures via email, Facebook or Twitter.
Peterborough police turn to Skype for appointments with public
Jozef Hall
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Police in Peterborough are trialling a new appointments system to allow officers to spend more time patrolling.
Members of the public will be asked to go to Thorpe Wood police station or speak to an officer via the telephone or Skype.
Supt Melanie Dales said: "It will allow officers who use a large proportion of their time travelling across the city to and from appointments more time to patrol their neighbourhoods".
Cyclists react to Cambridge police bad bike parking tweets
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
Photos of "flying" bikes haphazardly left on the top of fences or suspended from trees tweeted by Cambridge police have prompted a response from cyclists.
Several respondents said a lack of bike racks in the city was contributing to the problem.
Addenbrooke's wards likely to remain closed following norovirus outbreak
Tom Horn
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Two wards which were closed following an outbreak of norovirus at Addenbrooke's in Cambridge are likely to remain shut beyond today, the hospital says.
The two wards affected are G3 and C4 which are used for caring for elderly patients.
Staff at the hospital are asking anyone who has been ill with vomiting or diarrhoea in the last few days to stay away.
March house getting into the spooky spirit
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
Halloween preparations are complete at the home of Tommy and Jo Kelly in the Fenland town of March. Spooky!
Is this the most decorated house for Halloween in Cambridgeshire?
If you've seen anything which could steal the crown, we'd love to see your pictures which you can send via email, Facebook or Twitter.
Two hundred new jobs as Amazon builds Sunday service
Peterborough Telegraph
Online retailing giant Amazon is strengthening its Sunday delivery service with the opening of a new depot in Peterborough, which could help create more than 200 jobs.
Snooker: Cambridgeshire pair set up potential semi-final clash
Peter Swan
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire sport
Cambridgeshire's Joe Perry and Neil Robertson could meet in the semi-finals of snooker's International Championship should they both win their quarter-final ties.
Perry has set up a last-four clash with John Higgins after beating Ben Woolsaton 6-5, while Neil Robertson will take on either Mark Selby or Michael White. He beat Graeme Dott 6-1.
Cambridgeshire officers collect police bravery award for tackling armed man
Jozef Hall
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
PCs Janine Hagger and Pete Moulton collected the eastern region bravery award at the Police Federation’s annual bravery awards ceremony in London last night.
The Cambridgeshire officers won the award for restraining a man wielding a knife, shears, saw and garden fork.
Headlines: Winter vomiting bug closes Addenbrooke's wards...Giant poppy painted on St Ives pitch
Jozef Hall
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Here are the headlines for Cambridgeshire this afternoon:
Giant poppy on St Ives pitch should be visible for two months
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
A giant 23m (75ft) poppy, painted on the pitch at One Leisure in St Ives, should be visible for two months says groundsman Rob Bradshaw.
Rob says he "got a kick" out of creating the design to mark the annual Poppy Appeal, which took around eight hours to complete.
Cambridgeshire one of best places in UK for early cancer diagnosis
Alex Harris
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Cambridgeshire cancer patients are in one of the best areas of the UK for early diagnosis according to Cancer Research UK.
The charity found "unacceptable variation" between different areas after reviewing cases in 2012 and 2013.
The worst area for late diagnosis was Merseyside, where half of cancers were found at a late stage, compared to 44% in East Anglia (including Cambridgeshire).
Addenbrooke's Hospital Norovirus outbreak 'has to be taken seriously'
David Webster
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
An outbreak of Norovirus at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge "has to be taken seriously" according to a virologist based at the hospital.
Two wards have been closed and staff are asking people with symptoms to stay away.
Dr Chris Smith said: "If you get a big outbreak in a healthcare setting you could be in trouble if you don't take action quickly."
Fireworks displays in Cambridgeshire - our guide to Bonfire Night 2015 events
Cambridge News
It's time to light the sparklers... here's our guide to the fireworks displays in your area.
Trading Standards warning issued following Kimbolton Fireworks theft
Katy Prickett
BBC News
Trading Standards officers are urging people to only buy fireworks from legitimate traders following the theft of pyrotechnics worth £100,000, from Kimbolton Fireworks.
Director Stuart Adlam says staff are "working hours of overtime" to fulfil Bonfire Night orders.
He added they were "devastated to hear about the theft, after all their hard work over last 12 months getting ready for this November season".
Weather: A drier afternoon is in store with perhaps brighter spells
Georgina Burnett
BBC Weather
After a cloudy and wet morning, this afternoon is looking much drier with perhaps some brightness developing by the end of the day. Top temperature: 14C (57F).
For a more detailed forecast for where you live, head to BBC Weather.
Heavy rain causes flooding on some roads in the county
Sara Varey
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Heavy rain across Cambridgeshire earlier has caused flooding on some roads - this is Mill Lane in Hinxton.
Send us your flood pictures via email, Facebook or Twitter.
Police in Cambridge take to Twitter to highlight bad bike parking
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
Officers in Cambridge are tweeting examples they've encountered of badly parked cycles in the city. This high-rise one was taken near the station, which is undergoing re-development work.
Have you seen an examples around Cambridge? We'd love to see your pictures. Send them by email or Twitter.
Driver left shaken and bruised after vehicle rammed in Fulbourn
David Webster
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
A driver has been left shaken and bruised and his vehicle extensively damaged after it was rammed in Balsham Road, Fulbourn, police say.
Five people in a dark blue Honda HRV repeatedly rammed the vehicle and threw metal items at the windscreen about 20:30 on Sunday.
"This was a particularly nasty incident which has left the victim shaken and bruised," PC Claire Dunkley said.
Football groundsman creates 'giant poppy' on day off
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
A giant 23m (75ft) poppy, painted on the pitch at One Leisure in St Ives, was created by groundsman Rob Bradshaw on his day off.
The outdoor leisure and sports facility, which is run by Huntingdonshire District Council, will be holding a collection for the Poppy Appeal this weekend.
Explosive point: Demonstrating why campaigners want a sugar tax
Sue Dougan
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
The Naked Scientists rigged up this experiment involving fire and cornflour to demonstrate how much energy sugar contains - and why some health campaigners are calling for a sugar tax.
A sugar tax and cutting buy-one-get-one-free deals are part of Public Health England's "key actions" to tackle people's addiction to sugar.
Peterborough soaked by heavy rain
Peterborough Telegraph
Half the rain in October in Peterborough has fallen on a soggy city this morning.
Headlines: Winter vomiting bug closes wards at Addenbrooke's Hospital... Driver left shaken and bruised after car repeatedly rammed
David Webster
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Here are the headlines for Cambridgeshire so far this morning:
Louis Smith set for gymnastics final in Glasgow later today
Sam Edwards
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Cambridgeshire's Louis Smith is part of the GB men's team competing in the World Gymnastics Championships team final in Glasgow later today.
Smith, who trains in Huntingdon, posted a commanding 15.533 on the pommel horse in his first World Championships appearance since 2011 on Sunday.
The team also includes Max Whitlock, Dan Purvis, Nile Wilson, Kristian Thomas and Brinn Bevan.
On the road with Pudsey: Week long Childen in Need tour of Cambridgeshire arrives in Huntingdon
Emma Borley
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Pudsey arrives in Huntngdon today on day three of BBC Radio Cambridgeshire's Children in Need tour of the county.
He'll be on Huntingdon market today from 11:00 - hopefully it will stop raining.
Full tour details, and photos from yesterday in Peterborough, are on our Facebook page.
Christmas-crazy Cambridge pub pulls out all the festive stops
Cambridge News
David Utting, who owns The Empress on Thoday Street, has decked the halls of the pub with lashings of tinsel, lights and decorations in anticipation of the festive season.
Heavy rain causes flooding on Cambridgshire roads
Chris Mann
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Heavy rain is starting to flood some roads in the county - this is on Station Road in Dullingham.
We're also hearing of problems in the area around Whittlesford in South Cambridgeshire.
Send us your flood pictures via email, Facebook or Twitter.
'How not to leave your bike': Cambridge Police showcase examples of bad bike parking
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
Officers in Cambridge have taken to Twitter to highlight bad bike parking in the city.
Cambridgeshire officers win police bravery award
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
Two Cambridgeshire officers have won a police bravery award for restraining a man wielding a knife, shears, saw and garden fork.
PC Janine Hagger and PC Pete Moulton were presented with the eastern region bravery award at the Police Federation’s annual bravery awards ceremony in London last night.
Consultation begins on plans for thousands of new Waterbeach homes
Developers behind plans for thousands have new homes on the former barracks at Waterbeach, near Cambridge, have begun finding out what people living in the area think about the proposals.
Proposals for an 8,000 home new town on the site were part of South Cambridgeshire District Council's Local Plan.
Rebecca Britton, from the developers Urban & Civic, says people have raised concerns over the scale of the project.
Huntingdon sports ground gets poppy makeover
The One Leisure pitch in St Ives has been decorated with a giant poppy thanks to groundsman Rob Bradshaw.