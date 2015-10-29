Ely Cathedral

BBC Local Live: Cambridgeshire

Summary

  Updates for Thursday, 29 October 2015
  More news, sport, weather and travel updates from 08:00 on Friday

By Katy Prickett

Our live coverage across the day

Thanks for joining us today, where I stories have included the appointment of a new chief executive for Addenbrooke's Hospital.

We'll be back tomorrow from 08:00 with more live news, sport, weather and travel updates for Cambridgeshire.

Have a good evening.

Weather update: Heavy rain expected tonight

Patchy, light rain or drizzle will become heavier and more persistent late tonight. Temperatures will fall to 12C (54F).

BBC

Friday starts off with cloudy with outbreaks of rain, heavy for a time, but it will gradually become drier into the afternoon with some hazy sunshine developing with temperatures reaching up to 16C (61F).  

You can find a more detailed forecast for where you live at BBC Weather.  

South Cambs MP received "countless" letters supporting her tax credit stance

South Cambridgeshire MP Heidi Allen broke Parliamentary convention when she used her maiden speech to criticise the government's policy on tax credits.

Heidi Allen
BBC

Now she says she's received "countless letters from wealthy people" agreeing with her position.  

Mrs Allen supports the principle of reducing reliance on the state, but says she fears the government is going about it the wrong way.

Police called to Cambridge Crown Court following 'disorder'

Katy Prickett

BBC News

Cambridgeshire Police are warning people to avoid the area outside Cambridge Crown Court after a "disorder involving about 30 people".

Cambridge Crown Court
Google

Officers were called to the court, which is on East Road, at about 16:00 today.

No details have yet been issued about arrests, injuries or what caused the disturbance.

The afternoon headlines: New boss appointed at Addenbrooke's Hospital... South Cambs MP claims 'countless' letters support stance on tax credits

Jozef Hall

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Here's the latest news for Cambridgeshire:

  • A new chief executive is appointed for Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge
  • South Cambridgeshire MP Heidi Allen says she's received "countless" letters agreeing with her criticism of the government's policy on tax credits
  • The Cambridge Refugee Resettlement Group is calling on the county council "to do much more", to help find foster some of the 1,000 child refugees currently staying in Kent
New Addenbrooke's boss has 10 years of NHS experience

Katy Prickett

BBC News

The new chief executive of Cambridge University Hospitals has a background in senior strategy and operational roles in the NHS, the trust has confirmed.

Roland Sinker
King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Roland Sinker was appointed today - and will take up his post on 16 November.

He's currently the acting chief executive of King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and before joining the health service was a lawyer and management consultant.

Bassingbourn Barracks: MoD confirms it's cost £1m this year

More than £1m has been spent on a barracks left empty since cadets returned to Libya a year ago after a series of sex attacks, figures show.

Bassingbourn Barracks
BBC

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) confirmed it spent £946,659 on bills and £138,000 on repairs at Bassingbourn Barracks.  

The figures were revealed in a Freedom of Information request by the BBC.

New boss for Addenbrooke's 'good for patients' says Cambridge MP

Daniel Zeichner says the appointment of Roland Sinker as the chief executive of Cambridge University Hospital is "good for patients and staff".

Daniel Zeichner
BBC

The Cambridge MP hopes Mr Sinker will "provide stability and leadership to guide the hospital through what is likely to be a challenging winter".

He will take up his post on 16 November.

Latest headlines: Roland Sinker is new Addenbrooke's boss... MoD spends more than £1m on mothballed Bassingbourn Barracks

Jozef Hall

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Here are the stories I'm leading with this afternoon:

  • The new chief executive of Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge has been named as Roland Sinker
  • The MoD has spent more than £1m on Bassingbourn Barracks in Cambridgeshire since the departure of a group of Libyan cadets
  • A 35-year-old man from Ely has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a motorcyclist died on the A10 yesterday
Workers with a 'male brain' earn more, Anglia Ruskin research shows

New research reveals workers with a "male brain" earn significantly more than those with a "female brain".

Dr Nick Drydakis
Anglia Ruskin University

Dr Nick Drydakis (pictured) from Cambridge-based Anglia Ruskin University found men with "male brains" - those better at constructing and analysing systems - earned 9.8% more compared to those with a "female brain" - those better at recognising others' thoughts and feelings.

Peterborough's Zakuani an injury doubt ahead of Coventry clash

Peter Swan

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire Sport

Peterborough defender Gaby Zakuani is rated as 'touch and go' ahead of Saturday's trip to Coventry in League One. The former Fulham man picked up a muscle strain during last weekend's win over Doncaster.

Gabriel Zakuani
Getty Images

Chris Forrester is available after suffering a bump to the head against Doncaster, but Marcus Maddison (ankle) remains sidelined.

Addenbrooke's chairwoman welcomes new boss at time of "significant challenges"

Katy Prickett

BBC News

The appointment of Roland Sinker as Cambridge University Hospitals' new chief executive has been welcomed by the trust's chairwoman.

Addenbrooke's Hospital
PA

Jane Ramsey says the Trust has "some significant financial and quality challenges" ahead.

Its previous boss, Dr Keith McNeil, resigned just before the Care Quality Commission rated Addenbrooke's Hospital inadequate in an inspection.

The US air force resumes night flying from Lakenheath

Night flying has been resumed by the 48th Fighter Wing based at RAF Lakenheath.

F15 Eagle
RAF Lakenheath

The base says night time flying operations are needed "to maintain aircrew proficiency and ensure our pilots remain ready to meet future challenges".

The flights will take place until 30 November.

New chief executive announced for Addenbrooke's Hospital

Katy Prickett

BBC News

A new chief executive has been appointed to run Cambridge University Hospitals, which includes Addenbrooke's.

Addenbrooke's Hospital
PA

Roland Sinker has been the acting chief executive of King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

He replaces Keith McNeil, who resigned in September.

Cambridgeshire tax payers won't 'foot the bill' for fostering child refugees

Local tax payers will not foot the bill when helping to foster refugee children in Cambridgeshire and the UK, the Cambridge Refugee Resettlement Group says.

A boy at the Millbank Centre
Kent County Council

It follows calls for Cambridgeshire County Council "to do much more", to help find foster some of the 1,000 unaccompanied child refugees who arrived in Kent this summer.

Group spokesman Stefan Haselwimmer says more foster carers are needed. The Home Office says it will pay for the placements.

TalkTalk hack: What to do if your data is leaked

Martin Barber

BBC News

The TalkTalk cyber-attack has put protecting consumers' data right back at the top of the agenda for many people.

Padlock on a circuit board
Thinkstock

An exhibition called Shadow Data, part of Cambridge University's Festival of Ideas, reveals just how easy it is for hackers to access your data... but what are your rights if it happens?

This guide from our technology colleagues on the BBC News website has many of the answers.

Cambridge scientists developing longer lasting batteries for cars and phones

Waseem Mirza

BBC Look East

Scientists in Cambridge are working on the next generation of batteries, which could help power smartphones and electric cars for longer.

The researchers at the University of Cambridge Department of Chemistry hope new cells could one day provide a major power boost for cars and allow smart phones to run for weeks.

You can see more in my report on Look East tonight at 18:30, on BBC One (East).

Cambridgeshire's weather: Rain should clear to leave sunny spells

The rain will clear during the afternoon and the cloud should break to leave some sunny spells.

Weather map
BBC

Maximum temperature 15C (59F). Find more about your local forecast from BBC Weather.

Lunchtime headlines: Cambridgeshire council asked to foster child migrants... Train operators urged to introduce new carriages

Jozef Hall

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Here are the stories making the headlines in Cambridgeshire:

  • The county council is being called on to help find foster placements for Kent's 1,000 child refugees
  • Rail Future East Anglia is calling on train operators in Cambridgeshire to introduce "state of the art" carriages
  • Scientists in Cambridge have developed new battery cells which could allow smart phones to run for weeks
Cambridge exhibition accesses private details on smartphones and tablets

Sara Varey

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

I've been along to see an art installation in Cambridge, which reveals how easy it is for hackers to access private details on smartphones and tablets.

Shadow Data
BBC

This was highlighted last week, when phone and broadband giant TalkTalk was hacked.

Shadow Data is interactive art exhibition set up in an metal shipping container in All Saints' Garden, as part of Cambridge University's Festival of Ideas.

Monster mash: Electricity is to be generated from Halloween pumpkin masks

Katy Prickett

BBC News

A novel way of disposing of the tonnes of pumpkin masks created for Halloween has been developed by a East Cambridgeshire District Council - it plans to turn them into electricity.

Pumpkin created by Whittlesey sculptor Jeni Cairns for BBC Cambridgeshire
Jeni Cairns

Waste team leader Dave White says they'll be taken to an anaerobic digester, turned into gas and used to generate electricity.

Special bins to collect the pumpkins will be in place outside the council's Nutholt Lane HQ in Ely from Monday to Friday next week.

Council rejects Home Office's 'generous money' offer to take in migrant children

Cambridgeshire County Council says it can't take in any of the 1,000 child refugees currently staying in Kent because it doesn't have the resources.

Shire Hall, Cambridge
BBC

Earlier this week, the council put forward proposals to cut its children's services, in the light of reduced government funding.

The Office of the Children's Commissioner said the Home Office was offering councils "quite a generous amount of money" to take in some of the refugee children and asked Cambridgeshire to consider the offer.

Children's Commissioner asks Cambridgeshire to take in Kent's child refugees

The Home Office is asking Cambridgeshire to take in some of the child refugees who arrived in Kent over the summer.

Child refugee
EPA

The Office of the Children's Commissioner said the Home Office is offering councils "quite a generous amount of money" to help Kent out.

About 1,000 unaccompanied child refugees are currently in the county. The authorities there say they are currently facing "enormous pressure" as a result.

Football: Cambridge United lose George Taft to season ending injury

Steve Jackson

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Cambridge United loan defender George Taft has returned to parent-club Burton Albion after suffering serious knee ligament damage.

George Taft
Getty Images

The 22-year-old, who's made 13 appearances for the U's, was injured during last Saturday's win over Yeovil in League Two. He's unlikely to play again this season.

Further U's injury news ahead of the weekend:

  • Josh Coulson (calf) has returned to training, while captain Mark Roberts is available after suspension
  • Leon Legge, Chris Dunn, Jordan Chiedozie and Keith Keane remain injured
Children In Need: Pudsey tour reaches Ely today

Katy Prickett

BBC News

Pudsey's on tour in Cambridgeshire all this week and today he's in Ely until 14:00.

Pudsey in Huntingdon
BBC

The BBC Children in Need bear and friends will be at the city's market. If you're in the area, make sure to pop along and say hello.

We've photos of Pudsey's adventures this week on our Facebook page.

Bassingbourn barracks: Military timeline

Laura Devlin

BBC News

As the Ministry of Defence confirms it spent more than £1m maintaining Bassingbourn barracks despite the site being empty, I've been looking back at the site's history.

Bassingbourn barracks
PA
  • 1938: The airfield at Bassingbourn first becomes an RAF training base
  • 1970: British army takes over base
  • 1990s: Becomes home to Army Training Regiment
  • 2012: Final tranche of Army recruits marches off the parade square 
Football: 'I want to keep improving' - Rory Gaffney

Katy Lewis

BBC Local Live

Cambridge United striker Rory Gaffney has said there's much more to come from him now he's fully fit.

Abbey Stadium
Getty Images

Gaffney made his starting debut against Yeovil last weekend, almost a year after arriving at the Abbey and scored twice as the U's grabbed a 3-2 win.

He said: "I just want to keep pushing, keep trying to improve on the fitness and those other areas I need to improve on, be sharper and bring more to the team apart from the goals."

Campaigners call for train carriage modernisation

Alex Harris

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Rail campaigners are calling for modernisation of train carriages with the average age of those operating through Cambridgeshire more than 26-years-old.

Virgin East Coast train
PA

Data from the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) shows those belonging to Virgin Trains East Coast had the oldest average age - 29.3 years. Govia Thameslink averaged 28.9 years and Greater Anglia, 27.6 years.  

The Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators and Network Rail, said thousands of new carriages will be introduced in the next few years.

Gymnastics: Smith helps Great Britain to first ever team silver

Peter Swan

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire sport

Peterborough's Louis Smith has helped Great Britain's men to a historic silver medal in the team event at the World Gymnastics Championships in Glasgow.

Louis Smith
Getty Images

The three-time Olympic medallist scored 15.333 on the pommel horse as Team GB finished second behind Japan. 

The individual finals take place over the weekend.  

Ministry of Defence reveals Bassingbourn costs

Laura Devlin

BBC News

A BBC Freedom of Information request to the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has revealed Bassingbourn costs £32,250 a month in business rates.

The site has been empty since cadets returned to Libya a year ago after a series of sex attacks.

The MoD refused to disclose how much it has paid for security at the site, where guards are on 24-hour patrols.

Arrest made over A10 motorcyclist death

Katy Lewis

BBC Local Live

A man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a motorcyclist died in a collision on the A10 yesterday afternoon, police said.

A10 at Stretham
Google

The male victim, who has not been named, was riding a black motorcycle that was involved in a crash with a silver Ford Transit near Stretham at 16:00. He died at the scene.

A 35-year-old man from Ely was arrested and later released on bail.

Morning headlines: Taxpayers will not foot refugee bill... Man arrested and bailed over A10 death

David Webster

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Here are the top stories making the news this morning:

  • Local tax payers will not foot the bill when helping to foster refugee children in the Cambridgeshire and the UK, a resettlement group has said
  • A man has been arrested and bailed on suspicion of dangerous driving after a motorcyclist died on the A10 in the Fens yesterday
  • Rail rolling stock in Cambridgeshire is some of the oldest in the country, according to the Office of Rail and Road
Ice hockey: Phantoms waiting on fitness of Baranyk

Steve Jackson

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Peterborough Phantoms are waiting on the fitness of Czech forward Milan Baranyk ahead of Saturday's match against Bracknell Bees at The Hive.

The 35-year-old has scored five goals in 12 appearances in the English Premier League so far this season.

He's missed the past two matches, but coach Slava Koulikov says he could be fit to face Bracknell and Guildford.

Motorcyclist killed on A10 after collision with a van

Katy Lewis

BBC Local Live

A motorcyclist has died on the A10 in the Fens after a collision with a van yesterday afternoon.

The man was riding a black motorcycle on the road at Stretham when it was involved in a crash with a silver Ford Transit just before 16:00.

It's the fourth death on the A10 in the county since February.

Empty Bassingbourn Barracks 'costs MoD £1m'

Katy Lewis

BBC Local Live

More than £1m has been spent on Bassingbourn Barracks in Cambridgeshire, left empty since the departure of a group of Libyan cadets a year ago after a series of sex attacks.

Bassingbourne Barracks
BBC

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) confirmed it spent £946,659 on bills and £138,000 on repairs even though the site isn't being used. There are also 24-hour security patrols.

About 300 cadets were sent to the barracks, with five later jailed for sex attacks in nearby Cambridge.

Travel: Delays of 10 minutes on Cambridge to London trains

BBC Travel

An earlier points failure at Broxbourne - which has now been fixed - means some Greater Anglia Services from Cambridge to London are being delayed by up to 10 minutes.

Check for the latest updates here.

County council asked to 'do much more' for child refugees in Kent

Steve Jackson

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Cambridgeshire County Council is being called on "to do much more", to help find foster placements for about 1,000 child refugees currently staying in Kent.

The youngsters are arriving without accompanying adults, after travelling across Europe, placing huge strain on authorities.

The Cambridge Refugee Resettlement Group has made the appeal to the council following their first public meeting last night.

Cambridgeshire's Louis Smith contributes to gymnasts world team silver

BBC Sport

Cambridgeshire's Louis Smith has helped Great Britain's men gymnasts win silver in the team final at the World Championships in Glasgow.

GB gymnasts win world silver
Getty Images

Smith said: "I'm feeling overwhelmed. The guys were unbelievable. Everyone pulled together and worked so hard. Everyone did their job."

