Weather update: Heavy rain expected tonight
Patchy, light rain or drizzle will become heavier and more persistent late tonight. Temperatures will fall to 12C (54F).
Friday starts off with cloudy with outbreaks of rain, heavy for a time, but it will gradually become drier into the afternoon with some hazy sunshine developing with temperatures reaching up to 16C (61F).
South Cambs MP received "countless" letters supporting her tax credit stance
The Cambridge MP hopes Mr Sinker will "provide stability and leadership to guide the hospital through what is likely to be a challenging winter".
He will take up his post on 16 November.
The new chief executive of Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge has been named as Roland Sinker
The MoD has spent more than £1m on Bassingbourn Barracks in Cambridgeshire since the departure of a group of Libyan cadets
A 35-year-old man from Ely has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a motorcyclist died on the A10 yesterday
Workers with a 'male brain' earn more, Anglia Ruskin research shows
New research reveals workers with a "male brain" earn significantly more than those with a "female brain".
Dr Nick Drydakis (pictured) from Cambridge-based Anglia Ruskin University found men with "male brains" - those better at constructing and analysing systems - earned 9.8% more compared to those with a "female brain" - those better at recognising others' thoughts and feelings.
Peterborough's Zakuani an injury doubt ahead of Coventry clash
Peter Swan
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire Sport
Peterborough defender Gaby Zakuani is rated as 'touch and go' ahead of Saturday's trip to Coventry in League One. The former Fulham man picked up a muscle strain during last weekend's win over Doncaster.
Chris Forrester is available after suffering a bump to the head against Doncaster, but Marcus Maddison (ankle) remains sidelined.
Addenbrooke's chairwoman welcomes new boss at time of "significant challenges"
Katy Prickett
BBC News
The appointment of Roland Sinker as Cambridge University Hospitals' new chief executive has been welcomed by the trust's chairwoman.
Jane Ramsey says the Trust has "some significant financial and quality challenges" ahead.
The Office of the Children's Commissioner said the Home Office was offering councils "quite a generous amount of money" to take in some of the refugee children and asked Cambridgeshire to consider the offer.
Cambridge City Deal: Concerns mount over Cambourne to Cambridge public transport plans
1938: The airfield at Bassingbourn first becomes an RAF training base
1970: British army takes over base
1990s: Becomes home to Army Training Regiment
2012: Final tranche of Army recruits marches off the parade square
Football: 'I want to keep improving' - Rory Gaffney
Katy Lewis
BBC Local Live
Cambridge United striker Rory Gaffney has said there's much more to come from him now he's fully fit.
Gaffney made his starting debut against Yeovil last weekend, almost a year after arriving at the Abbey and scored twice as the U's grabbed a 3-2 win.
He said: "I just want to keep pushing, keep trying to improve on the fitness and those other areas I need to improve on, be sharper and bring more to the team apart from the goals."
Campaigners call for train carriage modernisation
Alex Harris
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Rail campaigners are calling for modernisation of train carriages with the average age of those operating through Cambridgeshire more than 26-years-old.
Data from the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) shows those belonging to Virgin Trains East Coast had the oldest average age - 29.3 years. Govia Thameslink averaged 28.9 years and Greater Anglia, 27.6 years.
The Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators and Network Rail, said thousands of new carriages will be introduced in the next few years.
Gymnastics: Smith helps Great Britain to first ever team silver
Our live coverage across the day
South Cambridgeshire MP Heidi Allen broke Parliamentary convention when she used her maiden speech to criticise the government's policy on tax credits.
Now she says she's received "countless letters from wealthy people" agreeing with her position.
Mrs Allen supports the principle of reducing reliance on the state, but says she fears the government is going about it the wrong way.
Police called to Cambridge Crown Court following 'disorder'
Katy Prickett
BBC News
Cambridgeshire Police are warning people to avoid the area outside Cambridge Crown Court after a "disorder involving about 30 people".
Officers were called to the court, which is on East Road, at about 16:00 today.
No details have yet been issued about arrests, injuries or what caused the disturbance.
New Addenbrooke's boss has 10 years of NHS experience
Katy Prickett
BBC News
The new chief executive of Cambridge University Hospitals has a background in senior strategy and operational roles in the NHS, the trust has confirmed.
Roland Sinker was appointed today - and will take up his post on 16 November.
He's currently the acting chief executive of King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and before joining the health service was a lawyer and management consultant.
Bassingbourn Barracks: MoD confirms it's cost £1m this year
More than £1m has been spent on a barracks left empty since cadets returned to Libya a year ago after a series of sex attacks, figures show.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) confirmed it spent £946,659 on bills and £138,000 on repairs at Bassingbourn Barracks.
The figures were revealed in a Freedom of Information request by the BBC.
The US air force resumes night flying from Lakenheath
Night flying has been resumed by the 48th Fighter Wing based at RAF Lakenheath.
The base says night time flying operations are needed "to maintain aircrew proficiency and ensure our pilots remain ready to meet future challenges".
The flights will take place until 30 November.
New chief executive announced for Addenbrooke's Hospital
Katy Prickett
BBC News
A new chief executive has been appointed to run Cambridge University Hospitals, which includes Addenbrooke's.
Roland Sinker has been the acting chief executive of King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
He replaces Keith McNeil, who resigned in September.
Cambridgeshire tax payers won't 'foot the bill' for fostering child refugees
Local tax payers will not foot the bill when helping to foster refugee children in Cambridgeshire and the UK, the Cambridge Refugee Resettlement Group says.
It follows calls for Cambridgeshire County Council "to do much more", to help find foster some of the 1,000 unaccompanied child refugees who arrived in Kent this summer.
Group spokesman Stefan Haselwimmer says more foster carers are needed. The Home Office says it will pay for the placements.
TalkTalk hack: What to do if your data is leaked
Martin Barber
BBC News
The TalkTalk cyber-attack has put protecting consumers' data right back at the top of the agenda for many people.
An exhibition called Shadow Data, part of Cambridge University's Festival of Ideas, reveals just how easy it is for hackers to access your data... but what are your rights if it happens?
This guide from our technology colleagues on the BBC News website has many of the answers.
Cambridge scientists developing longer lasting batteries for cars and phones
Waseem Mirza
BBC Look East
Scientists in Cambridge are working on the next generation of batteries, which could help power smartphones and electric cars for longer.
The researchers at the University of Cambridge Department of Chemistry hope new cells could one day provide a major power boost for cars and allow smart phones to run for weeks.
You can see more in my report on Look East tonight at 18:30, on BBC One (East).
Cambridgeshire's weather: Rain should clear to leave sunny spells
The rain will clear during the afternoon and the cloud should break to leave some sunny spells.
Maximum temperature 15C (59F). Find more about your local forecast from BBC Weather.
Cambridge exhibition accesses private details on smartphones and tablets
Sara Varey
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
I've been along to see an art installation in Cambridge, which reveals how easy it is for hackers to access private details on smartphones and tablets.
This was highlighted last week, when phone and broadband giant TalkTalk was hacked.
Shadow Data is interactive art exhibition set up in an metal shipping container in All Saints' Garden, as part of Cambridge University's Festival of Ideas.
Monster mash: Electricity is to be generated from Halloween pumpkin masks
Katy Prickett
BBC News
A novel way of disposing of the tonnes of pumpkin masks created for Halloween has been developed by a East Cambridgeshire District Council - it plans to turn them into electricity.
Waste team leader Dave White says they'll be taken to an anaerobic digester, turned into gas and used to generate electricity.
Special bins to collect the pumpkins will be in place outside the council's Nutholt Lane HQ in Ely from Monday to Friday next week.
Council rejects Home Office's 'generous money' offer to take in migrant children
Cambridgeshire County Council says it can't take in any of the 1,000 child refugees currently staying in Kent because it doesn't have the resources.
Earlier this week, the council put forward proposals to cut its children's services, in the light of reduced government funding.
The Office of the Children's Commissioner said the Home Office was offering councils "quite a generous amount of money" to take in some of the refugee children and asked Cambridgeshire to consider the offer.
Cambridge City Deal: Concerns mount over Cambourne to Cambridge public transport plans
Cambridge News
Plans for better bus services between Cambourne and Cambridge, the first major scheme proposed via the City Deal, are already causing controversy.
Children's Commissioner asks Cambridgeshire to take in Kent's child refugees
The Home Office is asking Cambridgeshire to take in some of the child refugees who arrived in Kent over the summer.
The Office of the Children's Commissioner said the Home Office is offering councils "quite a generous amount of money" to help Kent out.
About 1,000 unaccompanied child refugees are currently in the county. The authorities there say they are currently facing "enormous pressure" as a result.
Football: Cambridge United lose George Taft to season ending injury
Steve Jackson
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Cambridge United loan defender George Taft has returned to parent-club Burton Albion after suffering serious knee ligament damage.
The 22-year-old, who's made 13 appearances for the U's, was injured during last Saturday's win over Yeovil in League Two. He's unlikely to play again this season.
Further U's injury news ahead of the weekend:
Children In Need: Pudsey tour reaches Ely today
Katy Prickett
BBC News
Pudsey's on tour in Cambridgeshire all this week and today he's in Ely until 14:00.
The BBC Children in Need bear and friends will be at the city's market. If you're in the area, make sure to pop along and say hello.
We've photos of Pudsey's adventures this week on our Facebook page.
Bassingbourn barracks: Military timeline
Laura Devlin
BBC News
As the Ministry of Defence confirms it spent more than £1m maintaining Bassingbourn barracks despite the site being empty, I've been looking back at the site's history.
Football: 'I want to keep improving' - Rory Gaffney
Katy Lewis
BBC Local Live
Cambridge United striker Rory Gaffney has said there's much more to come from him now he's fully fit.
Gaffney made his starting debut against Yeovil last weekend, almost a year after arriving at the Abbey and scored twice as the U's grabbed a 3-2 win.
He said: "I just want to keep pushing, keep trying to improve on the fitness and those other areas I need to improve on, be sharper and bring more to the team apart from the goals."
Campaigners call for train carriage modernisation
Alex Harris
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Rail campaigners are calling for modernisation of train carriages with the average age of those operating through Cambridgeshire more than 26-years-old.
Data from the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) shows those belonging to Virgin Trains East Coast had the oldest average age - 29.3 years. Govia Thameslink averaged 28.9 years and Greater Anglia, 27.6 years.
The Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators and Network Rail, said thousands of new carriages will be introduced in the next few years.
Gymnastics: Smith helps Great Britain to first ever team silver
Peter Swan
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire sport
Peterborough's Louis Smith has helped Great Britain's men to a historic silver medal in the team event at the World Gymnastics Championships in Glasgow.
The three-time Olympic medallist scored 15.333 on the pommel horse as Team GB finished second behind Japan.
The individual finals take place over the weekend.
Ministry of Defence reveals Bassingbourn costs
Laura Devlin
BBC News
A BBC Freedom of Information request to the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has revealed Bassingbourn costs £32,250 a month in business rates.
The site has been empty since cadets returned to Libya a year ago after a series of sex attacks.
The MoD refused to disclose how much it has paid for security at the site, where guards are on 24-hour patrols.
Arrest made over A10 motorcyclist death
Katy Lewis
BBC Local Live
A man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a motorcyclist died in a collision on the A10 yesterday afternoon, police said.
The male victim, who has not been named, was riding a black motorcycle that was involved in a crash with a silver Ford Transit near Stretham at 16:00. He died at the scene.
A 35-year-old man from Ely was arrested and later released on bail.
Drink drivers crashes into Jesus College and Cambridge Science Centre
Cambridge News
A drink-driver struck a Cambridge college and then ploughed into the Science Centre when it was full of children.
Ice hockey: Phantoms waiting on fitness of Baranyk
Steve Jackson
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Peterborough Phantoms are waiting on the fitness of Czech forward Milan Baranyk ahead of Saturday's match against Bracknell Bees at The Hive.
The 35-year-old has scored five goals in 12 appearances in the English Premier League so far this season.
He's missed the past two matches, but coach Slava Koulikov says he could be fit to face Bracknell and Guildford.
Motorcyclist killed on A10 after collision with a van
Katy Lewis
BBC Local Live
A motorcyclist has died on the A10 in the Fens after a collision with a van yesterday afternoon.
The man was riding a black motorcycle on the road at Stretham when it was involved in a crash with a silver Ford Transit just before 16:00.
It's the fourth death on the A10 in the county since February.
Empty Bassingbourn Barracks 'costs MoD £1m'
Katy Lewis
BBC Local Live
More than £1m has been spent on Bassingbourn Barracks in Cambridgeshire, left empty since the departure of a group of Libyan cadets a year ago after a series of sex attacks.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) confirmed it spent £946,659 on bills and £138,000 on repairs even though the site isn't being used. There are also 24-hour security patrols.
About 300 cadets were sent to the barracks, with five later jailed for sex attacks in nearby Cambridge.
Travel: Delays of 10 minutes on Cambridge to London trains
BBC Travel
An earlier points failure at Broxbourne - which has now been fixed - means some Greater Anglia Services from Cambridge to London are being delayed by up to 10 minutes.
Check for the latest updates here.
County council asked to 'do much more' for child refugees in Kent
Steve Jackson
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Cambridgeshire County Council is being called on "to do much more", to help find foster placements for about 1,000 child refugees currently staying in Kent.
The youngsters are arriving without accompanying adults, after travelling across Europe, placing huge strain on authorities.
The Cambridge Refugee Resettlement Group has made the appeal to the council following their first public meeting last night.
Cambridgeshire's Louis Smith contributes to gymnasts world team silver
BBC Sport
Cambridgeshire's Louis Smith has helped Great Britain's men gymnasts win silver in the team final at the World Championships in Glasgow.
Smith said: "I'm feeling overwhelmed. The guys were unbelievable. Everyone pulled together and worked so hard. Everyone did their job."