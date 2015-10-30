Scene of March coach crash

BBC Local Live: Cambridgeshire

Summary

  1. A coach carrying passengers has turned on its side and ended up in a ditch in Cambridgeshire
  2. Man convicted of New Year's Day murder in Cambridgeshire
  3. Crime victims in police 'Skype' trial
  4. Updates on Friday, 30 October 2015

By Mark Williamson

All times stated are UK

Our live coverage across the day

Mark Williamson

BBC Local Live

Goodnight from the Cambridgeshire Live team. We'll be back again on Monday from 08:00 with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.

You can send us your stories, pictures and comments at any time by emailFacebook or Twitter.

Have a good weekend.

One the road with Pudsey: Children in Need tour visits Ely

Emma Borley

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Pudsey appeared in Ely today on the last leg of BBC Radio Cambridgeshire's Children in Need tour of the county. 

Pudsey
BBC

  You can see photos from the tour on our Facebook page.    

Weather: Patchy light rain at first tonight but turning drier

Jim Bacon

BBC Look East weather

Some patchy light rain at first tonight, but slowly becoming drier and rather misty with some patchy fog by dawn. Minimum temperature about 10C (50F).

Weather map
BBC

Saturday will be rather misty at first with any fog patches slow to thin, although it will become a bit brighter as the day progresses, despite a lot of cloud remaining. 

Winds will be light southerly and the maximum up to 17C (63F). More local details from BBC Weather.

Travel: A14 to be closed overnight eastbound at Girton for roadworks

BBC Travel

The A14 will be closed overnight, eastbound at J31 for Girton, to allow roadworks to take place.   

By-election in Huntingdon after UKIP councillor quits

Hannah Olsson

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire political reporter

Following the resignation of UKIP's Andrew Hardy, from Huntingdonshire District Council, a by-election has been called for Huntingdon East Ward.

Nominations close at 16:00 Friday 13 November.

Cambridgeshire primary school to 'prepare' pupils as member of staff undergoes gender change

Cambridge News

A Cambridgeshire primary school is to educate its pupils on a member of staff's transition to a woman, despite concerns from some parents.

Police crime victims 'Skype' trial: Response from Home Office

Hannah Olsson

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire political reporter

Cambridgeshire Police is asking officers to interview crime victims on Skype instead of in person.

The Home Office have told us: Decisions such as this are rightly a matter for chief constables, in partnership with their Police and Crime Commissioner. But we support attempts to give victims of crime greater choice in how they report crime and engage with the police". 

Driver of 'yellow bus' contacts police following March coach crash appeal

Mark Williamson

BBC Local Live

The driver of a yellow bus is helping police with their inquiries after a crash involving a coach in Cambridgeshire this morning.

Scene of coach crash
Cambridgeshire Police

Police appealed for the driver to come forward earlier today.

Five people have been taken to hospital after a coach carrying 65 passengers turned on its side and ended up in a ditch between March and Wilburton

Headlines: Man found guilty of New Year’s Day murder of Jessie Smith... Drive of 'yellow bus' contacts police following March coach crash appeal

Hannah Olsson

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire political reporter

Here are the headlines this evening: 

Newmarket Journal: Burwell traveller guilty of New Year’s Day murder

Jessie Smith was murdered after a bare knuckle fight at a Burwell travellers’ site on New Year’s Day.

Video: Jessie Smith's widow thanks police after man is found guilty of his murder

Alex Harris

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

The widow of Jessie Smith spoke to the media outside Cambridge Crown Court shortly after Mark Mosley was found guilty of his murder.

Weather: Staying cloudy and damp through the afternoon, top temperature 15C (59F)

Elizabeth Rizzini

BBC Look East weather

Staying with the weather - we've a cloudy afternoon in store with further light rain at times. Maximum temperature: 15C (59F). 

For a more detailed forecast for where you live, head to BBC Weather.

Weather chart
BBC
Can you beat this pumpkin Star Wars 'Death Star'?

Mark Williamson

BBC Local Live

This Star Wars 'Death Star' carved from a pumpkin, was the creation of reporter Dave Webster.  

Pumpkin
BBC

If you're a fan of the films, hopefully you'll agree it's a pretty good likeness!   

But if you think you can do better, we'd love to see your Halloween handiwork.  Send us you photos via emailFacebook or Twitter.

Headlines: Man found guilty of New Year’s Day murder of Jessie Smith... Police want to trace 'yellow bus' following coach crash near March

Hannah Olsson

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire political reporter

If you're just joining us here are the headlines this afternoon:

Peterborough MP backs police Skype trial

Sue Dougan

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

"As long as they put the victim first I don't have a problem with it," Peterborough's Stewart Jackson told meon BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.  

The Conservative MP was responding to the launch of a trial by police in Peterborough; crime victims are being asked to speak to officers on Skypeinstead of having an interview at their home.

Cambridge United fans praised ahead of Bristol Rovers match

Nick Fairbairn

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire sport

Ahead of tonight’s home game against Bristol Rovers, Cambridge United boss Richard Money has praised the club’s fans for helping his side recover from a run of one league win in nine matches. 

Richard Money
Getty Images

Money said: “They’ve been brilliant with us, the biggest thing is the empathy that they’ve shown, knowing we’ve had to battle through some real problems with injuries and suspensions."

Weather explained: Jet stream responsible for wet and windy conditions

Dan Holley

BBC Look East weather

The current run of wet and windy weather across the county at the moment is all down to a jet stream sitting just off the west coast of the UK.

But what's a jet stream? Settle down - I've got a quick meteorological lesson for you.

March coach crash: Police want to trace 'yellow bus'

Hannah Olsson

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Cambridgeshire Police say they are keen to speak to "the driver of a yellow bus" seen in the area of a coach crash near March this morning.

Crashed coach
BBC

The vehicle is believed to have been travelling on the A141 towards March from the direction of Chatteris.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the road policing unit on 101.   

Jessie Smith's widow thanks police after man is found guilty of his murder

Alex Harris

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

The widow of Jessie Smith has issued this statement: "I would like to thank the police’s Major Crime Unit for all their hard work in ensuring justice was done...

"To my four girls, Heidi, Ruby, Crystal and Grace, I love you with all my heart and daddy will always watch over us.”

US news anchor pays tribute to F-18 crash pilot

Dani Bailey

BBC Local Live

A news anchor in America has paid tribute to the US pilot who died when hisjet crashed in a field in Cambridgeshirelast week.

Maj Taj Sareen was killed when his jet came down at Temple Farm in Redmere.

VIDEO: Such a tribute to my friend, Maj. Taj Sareen. F-18s form "missing man" on return to @MCASMiramarCA. #SanDiego

Preston Phillips

10NewsPhillips

VIDEO: Such a tribute to my friend, Maj. Taj Sareen. F-18s form "missing man" on return to @MCASMiramarCA. #SanDiego

Headlines: Man found guilty of New Year’s Day travellers' site murder... Five people taken to hospital after coach crash

Hannah Olsson

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

If you're just joining us, here are the headlines:

UPDATE - Woman seriously injured in March bus crash

Peterborough Telegraph

A woman has been seriously hurt after a coach, with around 70 people on board, crashed into a ditch on the A141near March earlier this morning.

Crime victim 'Skype' police trial criticised as a budget-slashing measure.

Mark Williamson

BBC Local Live

Cambridgeshire Police Federation say that due to cuts to policing it is "just not possible anymore" to visit everyone who reports a crime.

Webcam
Reuters

It follows the launch of a trial by Cambridgeshire Police in which crime victims are being asked tospeak to officers on Skype instead of having an interviewat home.

The force says it is aiming to free up time for neighbourhood patrols and aims to offer more flexibility for victims.

Mark Mosley found guilty of New Year's Day Burwell murder

Cambridge News

A man has been found guilty of murder on New Year's day, having shot him in the back with a shotgun.

Crime victims in 'Skype' police trial

David Webster

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Police plans to speak to victims of crime on Skype instead of visiting their home, are about "reaching people as quickly as possible," Superintendent Melanie Dales told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Police HQ
BBC

The trial, launched by Cambridgeshire Police, aims to free up time for neighbourhood patrols and aims to offer more flexibility for victims.

But the move has been criticised as a budget-slashing measure.

Businesses ‘very concerned’ about Cambridge parking charges – but retail offer keeps people shopping

Cambridge News

 The strength of Cambridge's shopping experience should be strong enough to survive the latest hike in parking charges, it is hoped.

Murder of Jessie Smith followed an incident at a New Year's Eve Party in Soham

Jessie Smith (below), was found dead in a car in First Drove, Burwell on New Year's Day.  

The court heard the murder took place after an incident at a New Year’s Eve party in Soham, in which his nephew, Paul Smith, was assaulted by Mark Mosley. 

Jessie Smith
Cambridgeshire Police

The jury were told that while the fight was going on Mosley armed himself with a sawn-off shotgun and shot Jessie three times.

Jessie Smith murder: Reaction from police

Det Insp Al Page, who led the investigation, says: "The actions of Mark Mosley (below) mean that four children will now have to grow up without their father and nothing can bring him back.

Mark Mosley
Cambridgeshire Police

"This has been a very difficult trial as Mosley broke every rule of traveller culture, in which disputes are resolved by a fair fight between individuals, without resorting to the use of weapons."

Jessie Smith murder: Man found guilty after eight-week trial in Cambridge

Hannah Olsson

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire political reporter

Mark Mosley, 43, has been found guilty of murdering 36-year-old Jessie Smith at a travellers' site in First Drove, Burwell, following an eight-week trial at Cambridge Crown Court.

Mosley, who lived at the site, was also found guilty of attempting to murder Jessie’s nephew Paul Smith, causing actual bodily harm to Albert Smith and possession of a firearm - all relating to the same incident.

BreakingMan found guilty of New Year’s Day travellers site murder

Mark Williamson

BBC Local Live

In the last few minutes Mark Mosley has been found guilty of murdering 36-year-old Jessie Smith, at a Cambridgeshire travellers’ site on New Years Day.

More updates to follow. 

Headlines: Five people taken to hospital after coach crash...Skype used to help reach crime victims as 'quickly as possible' say Cambridgeshire Police

David Webster

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Here are the headline so far today:

  • Five people have been taken to hospital after a coach carrying agricultural workers crashed on the A141 near March
  • A pilot scheme using Skype to interview crime victims is helping reach people as "quickly as possible" say Cambridgeshire Police
  • Children in Need tour of Cambridgeshire arrives in St Ives 
Driver a 'hero' says passenger on crashed coach

Mark Williamson

BBC Local Live

Coach driver, Abdul Haq, told reporter Johnny Dee he tried to "calm passengers down," immediately after it crashed, on the A141 rear March.     

Abdul Haq
BBC

He says he was forced to swerve off the road to avoid an oncoming vehicle.  

Driver of coach says he was forced to swerve to avoid 'head on collision'

David Webster

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

The driver of the crashed coach has told reporter Johnny Dee he was forced to swerve off the A141 to avoid a "head-on collision", with a vehicle overtaking in the opposite direction.  

scene of coach crash
BBC
The location of this morning's coach crash

This is the location of the scene of the crash involving a coach carrying passengers near March. It is about 35 miles (56km) from Cambridge.

Map showing crash site
BBC
Video showing recovery of crashed coach at March

Mark Williamson

BBC Local Live

Our reporter Johnny Dee took this video of the crashed coach being recovered on the A141 near March.  

A141 between March and Wimblington has reopened following coach crash

BBC Travel

The A141 between March and Wimblington has just reopened following the coach crash at 06:15 this morning.

Coach involved in crash on at March was 70-seater carrying 65 passengers

Alex Harris

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

We've just had an update on the number of people who were on board the crashed coach.

Our reporter Johnny Dee has established that the coach involved in a crash on the A141 near March was a 70-seater - and had 65 people on board.     

Five people taken to hospital after Cambridgeshire coach collision

Mark Williamson

BBC Local Live

The East Anglian Ambulance Service has just told us five people were taken to hospital following the coach crash on the A141 at March.

Five ambulance crews, a Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and the Magpas Helimedix Air Ambulance attended the scene. 

