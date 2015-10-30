BBC Local Live: Cambridgeshire
- A coach carrying passengers has turned on its side and ended up in a ditch in Cambridgeshire
- Man convicted of New Year's Day murder in Cambridgeshire
- Crime victims in police 'Skype' trial
- Updates on Friday, 30 October 2015
By Mark Williamson
Mark Williamson
Emma Borley
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Pudsey appeared in Ely today on the last leg of BBC Radio Cambridgeshire's Children in Need tour of the county.
Travel: A14 to be closed overnight eastbound at Girton for roadworks
BBC Travel
The A14 will be closed overnight, eastbound at J31 for Girton, to allow roadworks to take place.
Hannah Olsson
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire political reporter
Following the resignation of UKIP's Andrew Hardy, from Huntingdonshire District Council, a by-election has been called for Huntingdon East Ward.
Nominations close at 16:00 Friday 13 November.
Cambridgeshire primary school to 'prepare' pupils as member of staff undergoes gender change
Cambridge News
A Cambridgeshire primary school is to educate its pupils on a member of staff's transition to a woman, despite concerns from some parents.
Police crime victims 'Skype' trial: Response from Home Office
Hannah Olsson
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire political reporter
Cambridgeshire Police is asking officers to interview crime victims on Skype instead of in person.
The Home Office have told us: “Decisions such as this are rightly a matter for chief constables, in partnership with their Police and Crime Commissioner. But we support attempts to give victims of crime greater choice in how they report crime and engage with the police".
Driver of 'yellow bus' contacts police following March coach crash appeal
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
The driver of a yellow bus is helping police with their inquiries after a crash involving a coach in Cambridgeshire this morning.
Police appealed for the driver to come forward earlier today.
Five people have been taken to hospital after a coach carrying 65 passengers turned on its side and ended up in a ditch between March and Wilburton.
Hannah Olsson
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire political reporter
Newmarket Journal: Burwell traveller guilty of New Year’s Day murder
Jessie Smith was murdered after a bare knuckle fight at a Burwell travellers’ site on New Year’s Day.
Video: Jessie Smith's widow thanks police after man is found guilty of his murder
Alex Harris
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
The widow of Jessie Smith spoke to the media outside Cambridge Crown Court shortly after Mark Mosley was found guilty of his murder.
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
This Star Wars 'Death Star' carved from a pumpkin, was the creation of reporter Dave Webster.
If you're a fan of the films, hopefully you'll agree it's a pretty good likeness!
But if you think you can do better, we'd love to see your Halloween handiwork. Send us you photos via email, Facebook or Twitter.
Hannah Olsson
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire political reporter
Peterborough MP backs police Skype trial
Sue Dougan
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
"As long as they put the victim first I don't have a problem with it," Peterborough's Stewart Jackson told meon BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.
The Conservative MP was responding to the launch of a trial by police in Peterborough; crime victims are being asked to speak to officers on Skypeinstead of having an interview at their home.
Nick Fairbairn
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire sport
Ahead of tonight’s home game against Bristol Rovers, Cambridge United boss Richard Money has praised the club’s fans for helping his side recover from a run of one league win in nine matches.
Money said: “They’ve been brilliant with us, the biggest thing is the empathy that they’ve shown, knowing we’ve had to battle through some real problems with injuries and suspensions."
Peterborough Telegraph
A temporary Royal Mail sorting office is being set up in Peterborough to help deal with the Christmas mail rush.
March coach crash: Police want to trace 'yellow bus'
Hannah Olsson
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Cambridgeshire Police say they are keen to speak to "the driver of a yellow bus" seen in the area of a coach crash near March this morning.
The vehicle is believed to have been travelling on the A141 towards March from the direction of Chatteris.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the road policing unit on 101.
Jessie Smith's widow thanks police after man is found guilty of his murder
Alex Harris
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
The widow of Jessie Smith has issued this statement: "I would like to thank the police’s Major Crime Unit for all their hard work in ensuring justice was done...
"To my four girls, Heidi, Ruby, Crystal and Grace, I love you with all my heart and daddy will always watch over us.”
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
A news anchor in America has paid tribute to the US pilot who died when hisjet crashed in a field in Cambridgeshirelast week.
Maj Taj Sareen was killed when his jet came down at Temple Farm in Redmere.
Hannah Olsson
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
UPDATE - Woman seriously injured in March bus crash
Peterborough Telegraph
A woman has been seriously hurt after a coach, with around 70 people on board, crashed into a ditch on the A141near March earlier this morning.
Crime victim 'Skype' police trial criticised as a budget-slashing measure.
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
Cambridgeshire Police Federation say that due to cuts to policing it is "just not possible anymore" to visit everyone who reports a crime.
It follows the launch of a trial by Cambridgeshire Police in which crime victims are being asked tospeak to officers on Skype instead of having an interviewat home.
The force says it is aiming to free up time for neighbourhood patrols and aims to offer more flexibility for victims.
Mark Mosley found guilty of New Year's Day Burwell murder
Cambridge News
A man has been found guilty of murder on New Year's day, having shot him in the back with a shotgun.
Crime victims in 'Skype' police trial
David Webster
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Police plans to speak to victims of crime on Skype instead of visiting their home, are about "reaching people as quickly as possible," Superintendent Melanie Dales told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.
The trial, launched by Cambridgeshire Police, aims to free up time for neighbourhood patrols and aims to offer more flexibility for victims.
But the move has been criticised as a budget-slashing measure.
Cambridge News
The strength of Cambridge's shopping experience should be strong enough to survive the latest hike in parking charges, it is hoped.
Murder of Jessie Smith followed an incident at a New Year's Eve Party in Soham
Jessie Smith (below), was found dead in a car in First Drove, Burwell on New Year's Day.
The court heard the murder took place after an incident at a New Year’s Eve party in Soham, in which his nephew, Paul Smith, was assaulted by Mark Mosley.
The jury were told that while the fight was going on Mosley armed himself with a sawn-off shotgun and shot Jessie three times.
Jessie Smith murder: Reaction from police
Det Insp Al Page, who led the investigation, says: "The actions of Mark Mosley (below) mean that four children will now have to grow up without their father and nothing can bring him back.
"This has been a very difficult trial as Mosley broke every rule of traveller culture, in which disputes are resolved by a fair fight between individuals, without resorting to the use of weapons."
Jessie Smith murder: Man found guilty after eight-week trial in Cambridge
Hannah Olsson
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire political reporter
Mark Mosley, 43, has been found guilty of murdering 36-year-old Jessie Smith at a travellers' site in First Drove, Burwell, following an eight-week trial at Cambridge Crown Court.
Mosley, who lived at the site, was also found guilty of attempting to murder Jessie’s nephew Paul Smith, causing actual bodily harm to Albert Smith and possession of a firearm - all relating to the same incident.
BreakingMan found guilty of New Year’s Day travellers site murder
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
In the last few minutes Mark Mosley has been found guilty of murdering 36-year-old Jessie Smith, at a Cambridgeshire travellers’ site on New Years Day.
More updates to follow.
David Webster
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Driver a 'hero' says passenger on crashed coach
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
Coach driver, Abdul Haq, told reporter Johnny Dee he tried to "calm passengers down," immediately after it crashed, on the A141 rear March.
He says he was forced to swerve off the road to avoid an oncoming vehicle.
Driver of coach says he was forced to swerve to avoid 'head on collision'
David Webster
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
The driver of the crashed coach has told reporter Johnny Dee he was forced to swerve off the A141 to avoid a "head-on collision", with a vehicle overtaking in the opposite direction.
The location of this morning's coach crash
This is the location of the scene of the crash involving a coach carrying passengers near March. It is about 35 miles (56km) from Cambridge.
Video showing recovery of crashed coach at March
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
Our reporter Johnny Dee took this video of the crashed coach being recovered on the A141 near March.
A141 between March and Wimblington has reopened following coach crash
BBC Travel
The A141 between March and Wimblington has just reopened following the coach crash at 06:15 this morning.
Coach involved in crash on at March was 70-seater carrying 65 passengers
Alex Harris
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
We've just had an update on the number of people who were on board the crashed coach.
Our reporter Johnny Dee has established that the coach involved in a crash on the A141 near March was a 70-seater - and had 65 people on board.
Five people taken to hospital after Cambridgeshire coach collision
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
The East Anglian Ambulance Service has just told us five people were taken to hospital following the coach crash on the A141 at March.
Five ambulance crews, a Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and the Magpas Helimedix Air Ambulance attended the scene.