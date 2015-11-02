Tonight will be mild with widespread mist and fog. The fog is likely to become locally dense, reducing the visibility to 100 metres or less at times, particularly around the River Great Ouse. Minimum temperature: 6C (43F).
Tomorrow will be overcast and misty. For a more detailed forecast for where you live, head to BBC Weather.
Video: Peregrine falcon released after being nursed back to health
Here's some footage of the shot peregrine falcon that has been released back into the wild after a year of rehabilitation in Cambridgeshire.
Calls to name new Cambridge cycle bridge after codebreaker Alan Turing
However, it said the company was "slow to change" on health and safety issues and described the changes as a "work in progress".
Report author Justin King, said: "It is clear that, to date, the actions have been insufficient or progress has been slow, no doubt partly due to the size and complexity of the business."
Driver in A14 crash sustains 'life-changing' injuries
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
Police have just told us that one of the drivers involved in a crash between two lorries on the A14 has sustained "life-changing" injuries.
Members of the emergency services were called to the accident near Histon at 21:40 on Sunday night.
The road remained closed westbound for 14 hours.
Corfu gas deaths: Human reaction to crisis 'of paramount importance'
Mousumi Bakshi
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Peterborough-based travel firm Thomas Cook has been accused of "significant" health and safety shortcomings, following the deaths of youngsters Bobby and Christi Shepherd in Corfu in 2006.
BBC business editor Kamal Ahmed writes: "In an era when there is considerable suspicion about the motivation of businesses, the ability of a company to react to a crisis in a way that reveals it to be run by human beings rather than faceless chief executives is of paramount importance."
BBC Weather presenter explains why it has been so foggy
BBC weather presenter Pete Gibbs explains why it has been so foggy, and how long it is expected to last.
Shot peregrine falcon released back into wild
A peregrine falcon found near a stream after she'd been shot in August 2014 has been returned to the wild.
Vets removed six pieces of lead shot from her before she was nursed back to flying condition at the Raptor Foundation near St Ives.
Simon Dudhill, foundation manager, said: "This release was better than we could have imagined - she'll be fine".
Your pictures: Punting in the mist
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
Foggy conditions didn't stop the punt tours in Cambridge today.
We'd love to see your pictures of the fog this morning. Send them to us via email, Facebook or Twitter.
Headlines: Peterborough-based Thomas Cook accused of 'significant' safety lapses in Corfu gas deaths report... Richard Money leaves Cambridge United
Emma Maclean
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
If you're just joining us, here are the headlines for Cambridgeshire this afternoon:
Peterborough-based travel firm Thomas Cook accused of "significant" safety shortcomings following Corfu gas deaths
Chief executive Peter Fankhauser said: "It took us nine years to correct the mistakes of the past and to do what everyone would have expected of us; treat the family with the respect and empathy they deserve.
"We had to learn from this tragedy and do things differently, and this remains our commitment. We have achieved much already, but there is certainly much more to do."
Richard Money's record at Cambridge United
Sam Edwards
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Here are some statistics on Richard Money's three-year reign at Cambridge United.
Won 67 and lost 58 of his 170 games in charge
Led club back to the Football League after nine years in the Conference
Won FA Trophy with U's at Wembley in March 2014
Finished 19th in League Two last season
Held Manchester United to a 0-0 draw at the Abbey Stadium in the FA Cup last season, before losing 3-0 in the replay
Peterborough United: Graham Westley admits substitution error
Sam Edwards
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Peterborough manager Graham Westley says he made an error by bringing midfielder Jack Collison on for Chris Forrester in the 3-2 loss to Coventry at the weekend.
The U's are 18th in League Two, having won just five league games this season.
Richard Money: Statement from Cambridge United offers 'sincere thanks'
Sam Edwards
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
The statement from Cambridge United continues: "We want to place on record our sincere thanks to Richard, who has been instrumental in the club's progress over the last three years.
"He led the team to success in the FA Trophy, promotion back to the Football League and a memorable run in the FA Cup last season which culminated in two games against Manchester United.
"Richard has achieved a special place in the history of Cambridge United Football Club and will always be warmly welcomed at the Abbey Stadium."
Richard Money leaves Cambridge United: Statement from club
Sam Edwards
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
The U's have issued this statement: "Richard Money has left Cambridge United Football Club.
"The club has taken this difficult decision due to the disappointing pattern of results over the last nine months and because the current squad is not showing consistent signs of achieving its potential."
BreakingRichard Money leaves Cambridge United
Sam Edwards
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
We're just hearing that Cambridge United manager Richard Money has left the club.
More updates shortly.
Travel: Long queues on A10 following A14 lorry crash
BBC Travel
Traffic is currently backed up on the A10 from Cambridge all the way to Stretham, following the lorry crash on the A14.
Activities light up Cathedral Square during Diwali celebrations
Live Reporting
By Mark Williamson
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Our live coverage across the day
Goodnight from the Cambridgeshire Live team. We'll be back from 08:00 tomorrow with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
Don't forget, you can send us your stories, pictures and comments at any time.
Send them to us via email, Facebook or Twitter.
Weather: Mild with widespread mist and fog
Alina Jenkins
BBC Weather
Tonight will be mild with widespread mist and fog. The fog is likely to become locally dense, reducing the visibility to 100 metres or less at times, particularly around the River Great Ouse. Minimum temperature: 6C (43F).
Tomorrow will be overcast and misty. For a more detailed forecast for where you live, head to BBC Weather.
Video: Peregrine falcon released after being nursed back to health
Here's some footage of the shot peregrine falcon that has been released back into the wild after a year of rehabilitation in Cambridgeshire.
Calls to name new Cambridge cycle bridge after codebreaker Alan Turing
Cambridge News
World famous codebreaker Alan Turing has been put forward as a possible name for a new Cambridge cycle bridge – as Labour councillors once again hit out at the city "NIMBYs".
Police name motorcyclist killed in A10 crash near Stretham
Emma Maclean
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Police have named a man who died in a collision on the A10 near Stretham last Wednesday.
Keith Thatcher, 58, from Welney, Norfolk, died when the black Hyosung motorcycle he was riding struck a silver Ford Transit.
A 35-year-old man from Ely was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and bailed until January.
Cambridgeshire lottery winner could have unwittingly ripped up million pound ticket - is it you?
Peterborough Telegraph
A Huntingdonshire lottery winner may have unwittingly ripped up their million pound ticket after a blunder by operator Camelot.
Corfu deaths: Thomas Cook 'slow to change' on health and safety issues
Mousumi Bakshi
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
A report into Peterborough-based travel firm Thomas Cook says the firm has undergone a period of "radical change" since the deaths of two children in Corfu in 2006.
However, it said the company was "slow to change" on health and safety issues and described the changes as a "work in progress".
Report author Justin King, said: "It is clear that, to date, the actions have been insufficient or progress has been slow, no doubt partly due to the size and complexity of the business."
Driver in A14 crash sustains 'life-changing' injuries
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
Police have just told us that one of the drivers involved in a crash between two lorries on the A14 has sustained "life-changing" injuries.
Members of the emergency services were called to the accident near Histon at 21:40 on Sunday night.
The road remained closed westbound for 14 hours.
Corfu gas deaths: Human reaction to crisis 'of paramount importance'
Mousumi Bakshi
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Peterborough-based travel firm Thomas Cook has been accused of "significant" health and safety shortcomings, following the deaths of youngsters Bobby and Christi Shepherd in Corfu in 2006.
BBC business editor Kamal Ahmed writes: "In an era when there is considerable suspicion about the motivation of businesses, the ability of a company to react to a crisis in a way that reveals it to be run by human beings rather than faceless chief executives is of paramount importance."
BBC Weather presenter explains why it has been so foggy
BBC weather presenter Pete Gibbs explains why it has been so foggy, and how long it is expected to last.
Shot peregrine falcon released back into wild
A peregrine falcon found near a stream after she'd been shot in August 2014 has been returned to the wild.
Vets removed six pieces of lead shot from her before she was nursed back to flying condition at the Raptor Foundation near St Ives.
Simon Dudhill, foundation manager, said: "This release was better than we could have imagined - she'll be fine".
Your pictures: Punting in the mist
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
Foggy conditions didn't stop the punt tours in Cambridge today.
We'd love to see your pictures of the fog this morning. Send them to us via email, Facebook or Twitter.
Headlines: Peterborough-based Thomas Cook accused of 'significant' safety lapses in Corfu gas deaths report... Richard Money leaves Cambridge United
Emma Maclean
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
If you're just joining us, here are the headlines for Cambridgeshire this afternoon:
Police in Peterborough hail knife amnesty a success
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
About 50 knives and swords, including these mean-looking weapons, were handed in to police during an amnesty in Peterborough last month.
A number of amnesty bins were placed at police stations around the city in October in response to an increase in robberies.
Officers say there were 41 robberies involving bladed weapons over the past 12 months.
Corfu gas deaths: Thomas Cook had 'significant' safety shortcomings
Peterborough-based travel firm Thomas Cook has been accused of "significant" health and safety shortcomings, following the deaths of two children poisoned by carbon monoxide.
Bobby and Christi Shepherd, aged six and seven, died at the Louis Corcyra Beach Hotel, in Corfu, in October 2006.
An independent review also said parts of the business protected costs ahead of customer experience.
Cambridge streetlights left turned on '24/7' just months before planned county switch-off
Cambridge News
Just months before hundreds of streetlights across the county are planned to be switched off overnight, one road in Cambridgeshire has gone in the opposite direction – by being lit up 24 hours-a-day.
Cambridge United fans pay tribute to Richard Money
Mousumi Bakshi
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
A number of Cambridge United fans are taking to social media to pay tribute to Richard Money following his departure from the club.
Have your say on a special Cambridge United phone-in on BBC Radio Cambridgeshire at 18:00. Call: 03549 252000.
Corfu deaths: Report makes for 'uncomfortable reading in parts'
Peterborough-based travel firm Thomas Cook has said an independent review of the business, commissioned following the deaths of two children in Corfu, made for "uncomfortable reading in parts".
Chief executive Peter Fankhauser said: "It took us nine years to correct the mistakes of the past and to do what everyone would have expected of us; treat the family with the respect and empathy they deserve.
"We had to learn from this tragedy and do things differently, and this remains our commitment. We have achieved much already, but there is certainly much more to do."
Richard Money's record at Cambridge United
Sam Edwards
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Here are some statistics on Richard Money's three-year reign at Cambridge United.
Peterborough United: Graham Westley admits substitution error
Sam Edwards
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Peterborough manager Graham Westley says he made an error by bringing midfielder Jack Collison on for Chris Forrester in the 3-2 loss to Coventry at the weekend.
Forrester was taken off after being sick at half-time with Posh 2-0 ahead.
"What I saw was a young team that in the second half lost its way," Westley said.
Headlines: Richard Money leaves Cambridge United... A14 reopens following lorry crash near Cambridge
Emma Maclean
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Here are the top stories in Cambridgeshire this afternoon:
Weather: Some lingering fog, top temperature: 12C (54F)
Kate Kinsella
BBC Look East weather
Patches of fog and low cloud are likely to persist through the day.
Maximum temperature 12C (54F). For a more detailed forecast head to BBC Weather.
Share your views on the departure of Ricard Money from Cambridge United
Chris Mann
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
I'm hosting a Cambridge United phone-in on the departure of manager Richard Money at 18:00 on BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.
You can join in by calling us on: 03459 25 2000
A14 reopens westbound after lorry crash near Cambridge
Glenn Jones
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
We've just been told the A14 has reopened westbound following the accident between two lorries at Histon.
Fire service tweets pictures of 'extremely difficult extrication' from A14 lorry crash
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
Firefighters had to use specialist cutting equipment to release one man from the lorry crash on the A14 near Cambridge.
The driver is in hospital and the road is still shut westbound around the city.
Top 10 tips for driving in the fog
Peterborough Telegraph
Drivers are being alerted to severe weather conditions after the Met Office issued a "yellow warning" for the East.
Richard Money to release statement on parting company with Cambridge United
Sam Edwards
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
I've just spoken to Richard Money who says he's issuing a statement through the League Managers Association later today.
A14 lorry crash: Driver had to be 'extricated' from cab
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
Regarding the lorry crash on the A14, the East of England Ambulance Service says one of the drivers "required extricating from the cab of his lorry and was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital."
Police say the driver is believed to be in a "serious, but stable condition". There are no details about the second driver.
The A14 westbound remains closed between junctions 36 and 32.
Picture: Ely in the thick fog
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
It's a murky and foggy morning across Cambridgeshire. This is the market place in Ely, snapped by our reporter Johnny Dee.
If you have any pictures of the fog this morning, send them to us via email, Facebook or Twitter.
Headlines: Richard Money leaves Cambridge United... A14 closed westbound near Cambridge following lorry crash
David Webster
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
If you are just joining us here are the main stories this morning:
Richard Money leaves Cambridge United: Latest from the club
Sam Edwards
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
I've just been told by Cambridge United that no-one from the club will be commenting further today on the departure of manager Richard Money.
Chairman Dave Doggett and chief executive Jez George will hold a press conferencetomorrow at 09:00.
We're trying to get in touch with Money directly and will let you know if we hear anything.
Richard Money leaves Cambridge United: Assistant manager to take training ahead of FA Cup ties
Sam Edwards
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Following news Cambridge United has parted company with manager Richard Money, the club says assistant Joe Dunne will lead training as the team prepares to play Basingstoke in the FA Cup on Saturday.
The U's are 18th in League Two, having won just five league games this season.
Richard Money: Statement from Cambridge United offers 'sincere thanks'
Sam Edwards
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
The statement from Cambridge United continues: "We want to place on record our sincere thanks to Richard, who has been instrumental in the club's progress over the last three years.
"He led the team to success in the FA Trophy, promotion back to the Football League and a memorable run in the FA Cup last season which culminated in two games against Manchester United.
"Richard has achieved a special place in the history of Cambridge United Football Club and will always be warmly welcomed at the Abbey Stadium."
Richard Money leaves Cambridge United: Statement from club
Sam Edwards
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
The U's have issued this statement: "Richard Money has left Cambridge United Football Club.
"The club has taken this difficult decision due to the disappointing pattern of results over the last nine months and because the current squad is not showing consistent signs of achieving its potential."
BreakingRichard Money leaves Cambridge United
Sam Edwards
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
We're just hearing that Cambridge United manager Richard Money has left the club.
More updates shortly.
Travel: Long queues on A10 following A14 lorry crash
BBC Travel
Traffic is currently backed up on the A10 from Cambridge all the way to Stretham, following the lorry crash on the A14.
Activities light up Cathedral Square during Diwali celebrations
Peterborough Telegraph
The city centre was transformed at the weekend with activities to reflect Diwali, the festival of light, including prayer, dance, music and song.
Recovery continuing after A14 crash involving two lorries
Glenn Jones
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
I'm at the scene of the crash on the A14 near Cambridge, where the recovery operation is continuing.
There is still a lot of debris on the westbound carriageway.
Met Office fog warning in place until lunchtime
There's a yellow warning of fog in place for Cambridgeshire this morning, theMet Office has said.
The warning is due to stay in place until midday today, with the Office saying travel may be impacted by poor visibility.
You can check the latest travel news for the county here.
A14 crash: No news yet regarding injuries
David Keller
BBC News
We've not yet heard whether anyone has been hurt in the crash on the A14 this morning around Cambridge.
Two lorries crashed near Histon at about 22:00 last night and the westbound carriageway around the city is still shut while the vehicles are being recovered.
We've got calls in to the emergency services and will let you know if we hear any more news.