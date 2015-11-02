Guided Busway

BBC Local Live: Cambridgeshire

Summary

  1. Updates on Monday, 2 November 2015
  2. More news, sport, travel and weather updates from 08:00 on Tuesday

Live Reporting

By Mark Williamson

All times stated are UK

Our live coverage across the day

Goodnight from the Cambridgeshire Live team. We'll be back from 08:00 tomorrow with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.

Don't forget, you can send us your stories, pictures and comments at any time.

Send them to us via emailFacebook or Twitter.

Weather: Mild with widespread mist and fog

Alina Jenkins

BBC Weather

Tonight will be mild with widespread mist and fog. The fog is likely to become locally dense, reducing the visibility to 100 metres or less at times, particularly around the River Great Ouse. Minimum temperature: 6C (43F). 

Weather chart
BBC

Tomorrow will be overcast and misty. For a more detailed forecast for where you live, head to BBC Weather.

Video: Peregrine falcon released after being nursed back to health

Here's some footage of the shot peregrine falcon that has been released back into the wild after a year of rehabilitation in Cambridgeshire.

Calls to name new Cambridge cycle bridge after codebreaker Alan Turing

Cambridge News

World famous codebreaker Alan Turing has been put forward as a possible name for a new Cambridge cycle bridge – as Labour councillors once again hit out at the city "NIMBYs".

Police name motorcyclist killed in A10 crash near Stretham

Emma Maclean

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Police have named a man who died in a collision on the A10 near Stretham last Wednesday.

Keith Thatcher
Cambridgeshire Police

Keith Thatcher, 58, from Welney, Norfolk, died when the black Hyosung motorcycle he was riding struck a silver Ford Transit.

A 35-year-old man from Ely was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and bailed until January.

Cambridgeshire lottery winner could have unwittingly ripped up million pound ticket - is it you?

Peterborough Telegraph

A Huntingdonshire lottery winner may have unwittingly ripped up their million pound ticket after a blunder by operator Camelot.

Corfu deaths: Thomas Cook 'slow to change' on health and safety issues

Mousumi Bakshi

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

A report into Peterborough-based travel firm Thomas Cook says the firm has undergone a period of "radical change" since the deaths of two children in Corfu in 2006.

However, it said the company was "slow to change" on health and safety issues and described the changes as a "work in progress". 

Report author Justin King, said: "It is clear that, to date, the actions have been insufficient or progress has been slow, no doubt partly due to the size and complexity of the business."

Driver in A14 crash sustains 'life-changing' injuries

Mark Williamson

BBC Local Live

Police have just told us that one of the drivers involved in a crash between two lorries on the A14 has sustained "life-changing" injuries. 

Fire crew cutting driver from crashed lorry
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue

Members of the emergency services were called to the accident near Histon at 21:40 on Sunday night. 

The road remained closed westbound for 14 hours.

Corfu gas deaths: Human reaction to crisis 'of paramount importance'

Mousumi Bakshi

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Peterborough-based travel firm Thomas Cook has been accused of "significant" health and safety shortcomings, following the deaths of youngsters Bobby and Christi Shepherd in Corfu in 2006.

Thomas Cook plane
Getty Images

BBC business editor Kamal Ahmed writes: "In an era when there is considerable suspicion about the motivation of businesses, the ability of a company to react to a crisis in a way that reveals it to be run by human beings rather than faceless chief executives is of paramount importance." 

BBC Weather presenter explains why it has been so foggy

BBC weather presenter Pete Gibbs explains why it has been so foggy, and how long it is expected to last.

Shot peregrine falcon released back into wild

A peregrine falcon found near a stream after she'd been shot in August 2014 has been returned to the wild.  

Peregrine falcon being released
BBC

Vets removed six pieces of lead shot from her before she was nursed back to flying condition at the Raptor Foundation near St Ives.

Simon Dudhill, foundation manager, said: "This release was better than we could have imagined - she'll be fine".

Your pictures: Punting in the mist

Mark Williamson

BBC Local Live

Foggy conditions didn't stop the punt tours in Cambridge today.

Punting on the Cam
BBC

We'd love to see your pictures of the fog this morning.

Headlines: Peterborough-based Thomas Cook accused of 'significant' safety lapses in Corfu gas deaths report... Richard Money leaves Cambridge United

Emma Maclean

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

If you're just joining us, here are the headlines for Cambridgeshire this afternoon: 

  • Peterborough-based travel firm Thomas Cook accused of "significant" safety shortcomings following Corfu gas deaths
  • Cambridge United has parted company with manager Richard Money
  • Cambridgeshire Police launch month-long campaign highlighting domestic abuse 
Police in Peterborough hail knife amnesty a success

Mark Williamson

BBC Local Live

About 50 knives and swords, including these mean-looking weapons, were handed in to police during an amnesty in Peterborough last month.

A display of knives and swords handed in during amnesty
Cambridgeshire Police

A number of amnesty bins were placed at police stations around the city in October in response to an increase in robberies.

Officers say there were 41 robberies involving bladed weapons over the past 12 months.

Corfu gas deaths: Thomas Cook had 'significant' safety shortcomings

Peterborough-based travel firm Thomas Cook has been accused of "significant" health and safety shortcomings, following the deaths of two children poisoned by carbon monoxide.

Bobby and Christi Shepherd
PA

Bobby and Christi Shepherd, aged six and seven, died at the Louis Corcyra Beach Hotel, in Corfu, in October 2006.

An independent review also said parts of the business protected costs ahead of customer experience.

Cambridge streetlights left turned on '24/7' just months before planned county switch-off

Cambridge News

Just months before hundreds of streetlights across the county are planned to be switched off overnight, one road in Cambridgeshire has gone in the opposite direction – by being lit up 24 hours-a-day.

Cambridge United fans pay tribute to Richard Money

Mousumi Bakshi

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

A number of Cambridge United fans are taking to social media to pay tribute to Richard Money following his departure from the club.

View more on twitter

Have your say on a special Cambridge United phone-in on BBC Radio Cambridgeshire at 18:00. Call: 03549 252000. 

Corfu deaths: Report makes for 'uncomfortable reading in parts'

Peterborough-based travel firm Thomas Cook has said an independent review of the business, commissioned following the deaths of two children in Corfu, made for "uncomfortable reading in parts".

Chief executive Peter Fankhauser
PA

Chief executive Peter Fankhauser said: "It took us nine years to correct the mistakes of the past and to do what everyone would have expected of us; treat the family with the respect and empathy they deserve. 

"We had to learn from this tragedy and do things differently, and this remains our commitment. We have achieved much already, but there is certainly much more to do."

Richard Money's record at Cambridge United

Sam Edwards

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Here are some statistics on Richard Money's three-year reign at Cambridge United.

Richard Money
Getty Images
  • Won 67 and lost 58 of his 170 games in charge
  • Led club back to the Football League after nine years in the Conference
  • Won FA Trophy with U's at Wembley in March 2014
  • Finished 19th in League Two last season
  • Held Manchester United to a 0-0 draw at the Abbey Stadium in the FA Cup last season, before losing 3-0 in the replay
Peterborough United: Graham Westley admits substitution error

Sam Edwards

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Peterborough manager Graham Westley says he made an error by bringing midfielder Jack Collison on for Chris Forrester in the 3-2 loss to Coventry at the weekend.

Graham Westley
BBC

Forrester was taken off after being sick at half-time with Posh 2-0 ahead.

"What I saw was a young team that in the second half lost its way," Westley said.

Headlines: Richard Money leaves Cambridge United... A14 reopens following lorry crash near Cambridge

Emma Maclean

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Here are the top stories in Cambridgeshire this afternoon:

  • Cambridge United has parted company with manager Richard Money
  • A14 reopens 14 hours after a crash involving two lorries near Cambridge
  • Peterborough-based travel firm Thomas Cook accused of "significant" safety shortcomings following Corfu gas deaths
Weather: Some lingering fog, top temperature: 12C (54F)

Kate Kinsella

BBC Look East weather

Patches of fog and low cloud are likely to persist through the day. 

Weather chart
BBC

Maximum temperature 12C (54F). For a more detailed forecast head to BBC Weather

Share your views on the departure of Ricard Money from Cambridge United

Chris Mann

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

I'm hosting a Cambridge United phone-in on the departure of manager Richard Money at 18:00 on BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.   

Abbey Stadium
BBC

You can join in by calling us on: 03459 25 2000

A14 reopens westbound after lorry crash near Cambridge

Glenn Jones

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

We've just been told the A14 has reopened westbound following the accident between two lorries at Histon. 

Fire service tweets pictures of 'extremely difficult extrication' from A14 lorry crash

Mark Williamson

BBC Local Live

Firefighters had to use specialist cutting equipment to release one man from the lorry crash on the A14 near Cambridge.

The driver is in hospital and the road is still shut westbound around the city.

View more on twitter
Top 10 tips for driving in the fog

Peterborough Telegraph

Drivers are being alerted to severe weather conditions after the Met Office issued a "yellow warning" for the East.

Foggy Road
Peterborough Telegraph
Richard Money to release statement on parting company with Cambridge United

Sam Edwards

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

I've just spoken to Richard Money who says he's issuing a statement through the League Managers Association later today. 

A14 lorry crash: Driver had to be 'extricated' from cab

Mark Williamson

BBC Local Live

Regarding the lorry crash on the A14, the East of England Ambulance Service says one of the drivers "required extricating from the cab of his lorry and was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital."  

A14 lorry crash
BBC

Police say the driver is believed to be in a "serious, but stable condition". There are no details about the second driver. 

The A14 westbound remains closed between junctions 36 and 32. 

Picture: Ely in the thick fog

Mark Williamson

BBC Local Live

It's a murky and foggy morning across Cambridgeshire. This is the market place in Ely, snapped by our reporter Johnny Dee.

Ely Market in the fog
BBC

If you have any pictures of the fog this morning, send them to us via emailFacebook or Twitter.

Headlines: Richard Money leaves Cambridge United... A14 closed westbound near Cambridge following lorry crash

David Webster

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

If you are just joining us here are the main stories this morning:

  • A crash involving two lorries has closed the A14 westbound between junctions 36 and 32  
Richard Money leaves Cambridge United: Latest from the club

Sam Edwards

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

I've just been told by Cambridge United that no-one from the club will be commenting further today on the departure of manager Richard Money.

Chairman Dave Doggett and chief executive Jez George will hold a press conferencetomorrow at 09:00.

We're trying to get in touch with Money directly and will let you know if we hear anything.

Richard Money leaves Cambridge United: Assistant manager to take training ahead of FA Cup ties

Sam Edwards

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Following news Cambridge United has parted company with manager Richard Money, the club says assistant Joe Dunne will lead training as the team prepares to play Basingstoke in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Abbey Stadium
BBC

The U's are 18th in League Two, having won just five league games this season.

Richard Money: Statement from Cambridge United offers 'sincere thanks'

Sam Edwards

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

The statement from Cambridge United continues: "We want to place on record our sincere thanks to Richard, who has been instrumental in the club's progress over the last three years. 

"He led the team to success in the FA Trophy, promotion back to the Football League and a memorable run in the FA Cup last season which culminated in two games against Manchester United. 

"Richard has achieved a special place in the history of Cambridge United Football Club and will always be warmly welcomed at the Abbey Stadium."

Richard Money leaves Cambridge United: Statement from club

Sam Edwards

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

The U's have issued this statement: "Richard Money has left Cambridge United Football Club. 

"The club has taken this difficult decision due to the disappointing pattern of results over the last nine months and because the current squad is not showing consistent signs of achieving its potential."

Richard Money
Getty Images
BreakingRichard Money leaves Cambridge United

Sam Edwards

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

We're just hearing that Cambridge United manager Richard Money has left the club.

More updates shortly.

Travel: Long queues on A10 following A14 lorry crash

BBC Travel

Traffic is currently backed up on the A10 from Cambridge all the way to Stretham, following the lorry crash on the A14.

Traffic at Landbeach on A10
BBC
Activities light up Cathedral Square during Diwali celebrations

Peterborough Telegraph

The city centre was transformed at the weekend with activities to reflect Diwali, the festival of light, including prayer, dance, music and song.

Recovery continuing after A14 crash involving two lorries

Glenn Jones

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

I'm at the scene of the crash on the A14 near Cambridge, where the recovery operation is continuing.  

There is still a lot of debris on the westbound carriageway.

A14
BBC
Met Office fog warning in place until lunchtime

There's a yellow warning of fog in place for Cambridgeshire this morning, theMet Office has said.  

Fog
EPA

The warning is due to stay in place until midday today, with the Office saying travel may be impacted by poor visibility.

You can check the latest travel news for the county here.

A14 crash: No news yet regarding injuries

David Keller

BBC News

We've not yet heard whether anyone has been hurt in the crash on the A14 this morning around Cambridge.

Two lorries crashed near Histon at about 22:00 last night and the westbound carriageway around the city is still shut while the vehicles are being recovered. 

We've got calls in to the emergency services and will let you know if we hear any more news.

