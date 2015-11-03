Tree lined brook in Cambridge

BBC Local Live: Cambridgeshire

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates on Tuesday, 3 November 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates resume at 08:00 on Wednesday

Live Reporting

By Mark Williamson

All times stated are UK

Get involved

That's it for Cambridgeshire Live for today

Mark Williamson

BBC Local Live

Goodnight from the Cambridgeshire Live team. We'll be back again on Tuesday from 08:00 with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.

You can send us your stories, pictures and comments at any time.

Send them to us via emailFacebook or Twitter.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

In pictures: Autumn colours in Cambridge

Mark Williamson

BBC Local Live

There is still plenty of autumn colour on display in the county, in what has so far been the UK's warmest November on record.  

Trees on Queen's Road in Cambridge
BBC

These trees are on Queen's Road in Cambridge - you can see more autumn pictures on our Facebook Page.     

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Pavement parking: Have your say

Tom Horn

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Here's one of the examples of pavement parking I found in Cambridge today, after Police and Crime Commissioner Sir Graham Bright said it can be "horrendously dangerous".

Car parked on Pavement
BBC

We'd like to know if it is a problem where you live. Have your say via emailFacebook or Twitter.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: A cloudy night with some showers, minimum temperature 9C (48F)

Alina Jenkins

BBC Weather

It will be remaining cloudy overnight with further outbreaks of showery rain at times. Minimum temperature: 9C (48F). 

Weather chart
BBC

Wednesday will see a mix of bright spells and scattered showers. For a more detailed forecast for where you live, head to BBC Weather.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

New deputy chief constable for Cambridgeshire apppointed

Mark Williamson

BBC Local Live

Cambridgeshire Police has a new deputy chief constable.

Alan Baldwin
Cambidgeshire Police

Alan Baldwin, currently assistant chief constable with Thames Valley Police, succeeds Alec Wood who was recently promoted to Chief Constable of Cambridgeshire.

The new deputy joined the police in 1987 and has also worked for West Mercia Police and the Met.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Headlines: Receiving lorries from Calais 'too much of a risk' says haulage firm... new deputy chief constable appointed

Emma Maclean

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Here are the main stories in Cambridgeshire this evening:

  • The managing director of a Cambridgeshire haulage firm says receiving lorries from Calais is "too much of a risk"
  • Cambridgeshire Police has announced the appointment of a new deputy chief constable
  • Richard Money's Cambridge United side were "under-achieving", says club's director of football

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cambridgeshire haulier avoiding Calais over 'concern' for drivers

Mousumi Bakshi

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Paul Day, the managing director of hauliers Turners of Soham, says the decision to avoid Calais has been costly, "but our main concern has to be for our drivers".

He revealed the company's policy after the discovery of 15 suspected illegal immigrants in the back of a Spanish refrigeration lorry at their Fordham depot today.    

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Migrant discovery at Fordham is 12th in last three years, says MD of haulage firm

Mousumi Bakshi

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

The managing director of hauliers Turners of Soham says the discovery of 15 migrants in the back of a lorry today is their 12th such incident in the past three years. 

Paul Day says it tends to involve foreign hauliers, delivering products via Calais. As a result the company now uses Zeebrugge as its primary inbound port.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Managing director of Cambridgeshire haulage firm says receiving lorries from Calais 'too much of a risk'

Mousumi Bakshi

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

The managing director of Turners of Soham, one of Britain's largest haulage firms, says receiving lorries from Calais has "become too much of a risk".

Turners of Soham
BBC

Paul Day says he will "have to think long and hard about receiving inbound lorries" from the French port.

It follows the discovery of 15 suspected illegal immigrants in the back of a lorry at the company's depot in Fordham earlier.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

In pictures: Why Peterborough is becoming one of the UK's best cities to live in

Peterborough Telegraph

With news that Peterborough is expected to be one of England’s fastest growing cities by 2025, and investors backing a £130m regeneration of the city, it is no wonder that many are looking to the area.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Missing boy located after running off on school trip to Milton Country Park

Emma Maclean

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

As reported in theCambridge News, the police helicopter has been helping search for a missing boy near Cambridge.  

Police tell us they were called to Milton Country Park after receiving a call that an 11-year-old boy had run off while on a school trip.

The boy has been sighted and police are not currently appealing for help from the public.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Police helicopter launched after boy, 11, goes missing from school trip near Cambridge

Cambridge News

A search was launched today after an 11-year-old boy went missing while on a school trip near Cambridge, involving police officers on the ground and a force helicopter.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Plans to charge 20p to use public toilets in East Cambridgeshire are dropped by council

Emma Maclean

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Following a consultation with residents and visitors in East Cambridgeshire, the district council says it is dropping proposals to charge 20p to use public toilets.The consultation was part of a review of the service which has assessed the current state of the nine toilets in Ely, Littleport, Burwell and Fordham, which cost over £200,000 a year to run.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Richard Money's Cambridge United were 'under-achieving'

Phil Shepka

BBC Sport

Cambridge United's squad were not performing to their true ability with Richard Money in charge, says U'sdirector of football Jez George.  

Richard Money
Getty Images

He told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire: "We've made the decision at a point where we feel there's enough time in the season that if we make the next decision a right decision we can have a successful season." 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Increase in mobile phone thefts from Cambridge pubs and clubs

Mark Williamson

BBC Local Live

Police are urging club and pub-goers in Cambridge to be vigilant following an increase in mobile phone thefts at venues in the city.

There have been 11 reported thefts over the past two weekends.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Headlines: Men found in back of lorry in Fordham believed to be from Iran or Iraq... Richard Money says he is 'disappointed' to be leaving Cambridge United

Emma Maclean

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

If you've just joined us, here are the headlines this afternoon: 

  • Fifteen men found in back of lorry in Fordham believed to be from Iran or Iraq
  • Richard Money says he is "disappointed" to be leaving Cambridge United
  • Proposed £9m cuts to the care of vulnerable people are set to be debated by councillors at Cambridgeshire County Council
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Parkour classes for pooches?

Peterborough Telegraph

An innovative Cambridgeshire dog training centre has began offering parkour classes for pooches.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: The rest of the day will be grey and cloudy

Kate Kinsella

BBC Look East weather

It will be fairly cloudy and grey for the rest of the day with only very limited bright spots.  

By dusk the cloud could be thick enough for a little showery rain. 

Weather chart
BBC

Top temperature: 14C (57F). For a more detailed forecast for where you live, head to BBC Weather.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Your pictures: Mist rising from the Whittlesey Washes

Mark Williamson

BBC Local Live

This misty sunset over the Whittlesey Washes was captured by Andrew Warpole.

Whittlesey Washes
Andrew Warpole

You can send us your photos of Cambridgeshire via emailFacebook or Twitter.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Men found in back of refrigeration lorry believed to be from Iran or Iraq

Mousumi Bakshi

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Cambridgeshire Police say 15 men detained in Fordham, after being found in the back of a refrigeration lorry, are believed to be from Iran or Iraq.

Turner's of Soham depot
BBC

A 42-year-old man from Bulgaria has been arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal entry to the UK. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Richard Money thanks fans in statement on departure from Cambridge United

Nick Fairbairn

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire sport

In his statement, Richard Money stands by his record as manager at Cambridge United.

Richard Money
BBC

He says: "I leave behind a very capable squad of players and a very strong dressing room. I would like to thank the fans for sticking with the team and supporting me during the past three years".  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Richard Money says he is 'disappointed' to be leaving Cambridge United

Nick Fairbairn

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire sport

Richard Money has issued a statement saying he is "disappointed not to have been given the opportunity to achieve yet more success" at Cambridge United.

Richard Money
Getty Images

"I am positive that I would have achieved a top seven finish this season and I am therefore disappointed not to have been given the opportunity to achieve yet more success with this great football club," he said.

The full statement has been released by the League Managers Association

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

BreakingRichard Money releases statement on departure from Cambridge United

Nick Fairbairn

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire sport

Richard Money has issued a statement on his departure from Cambridge United: "I am incredibly proud of my achievements with Cambridge United."

More to follow.   

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Prisoners at HMP Whitemoor complain about the cold

Peterborough Telegraph

Hard-core criminals at a maximum security prison have complained - about being too cold.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Two teenage girls expected in court over primary school fire

David Webster

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Two teenage girls are expected to appear before a youth court today charged with arson following a fire at Exning Primary School near Newmarket in September.

Exning Primary School
BBC

The girls, aged 16 and 17, were arrested within days of the fire that happened in the early hours of 4 September

Around £200,000-worth of damage was caused by the blaze.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Mobile library vans could be sponsored to avoid being cut

Councillors are discussing proposals for mobile library vans to be sponsored to stop them being axed as part of £120m savings by Cambridgeshire County Council.

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Headlines: Process begins to find new Cambridge United manager... Suspected illegal immigrants found in back of lorry

David Webster

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

If you're just joining us, here's the latest in Cambridgeshire:

  • Cambridge United says there will be a '"right and proper" process to find a new manager
  • Police detain 15 men found in the back of refrigeration lorry in Fordham
  • Proposed cuts to services including £9m from the care budget are being debated by councillors at Cambridgeshire County Council

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cambridge United press conference ends with no announcement on new manager

Sam Edwards

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Cambridge United's press conference on the departure of manager Richard Money ended with no announcement on a replacement.

Chief executive Jez George said the "phone has been busy" but the immediate focus was on the FA Cup tie against Basingstoke on Saturday.

Abbey Stadium
BBC

In other news, former U's manager Martin Ling has been appointed as Swindon's manager in League One.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Councillors begin discussing proposed cuts to highways budget

Councillors on the highways committee at Cambridgeshire County Council have begun discussing proposedcuts to gritting and other services.  

Cambridgeshire County Council meeting
BBC

It's busy in the public seats today. The council says it needs to make cuts of £120m over the next five years because it will be getting less money from central government.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Crash involving lorry and car on A10 at Stretham

Tom Horn

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

This car ended up in a front garden in Stretham this morning after a crash with a lorry on the A10. 

Police were called to the scene.

Accident at Stretham
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cambridge United press conference: 'Right and proper' process to find new manager

Nick Fairbairn

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire sport

Cambridge United chief executive Jez George says the process to find a new manager to replace Richard Money will be done in a "right and proper way".

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Turners declines to comment over suspected illegal immigrants in lorry

Mousumi Bakshi

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

We've contacted hauliers Turners about the suspected illegal immigrants being found at its depot near Newmarket this morning, but a spokesman declined to comment.

Turners of Soham
Google

A Look East reporter is heading to the scene, so we'll bring you more if we hear anything.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Video: Cambridge United parting company with Richard Money was 'right decision'

Nick Fairbairn

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire sport

Chief executive Jez George (left) and chairman Dave Doggett (right), said parting company with Richard Money was "the right decision at the right time".  

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Suspected illegal immigrants found in lorry in Fordham

David Webster

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Police said the 15 suspected illegal immigrants were found in a lorry at the Turners haulage depot following reports of "banging".

Officers were called to the site on Fordham Road, between Fordham and Newmarket, at 06:55. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cambridge United press conference: No announcement on new manager

Nick Fairbairn

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire sport

No word at the Cambridge United Press conference on the successor to Richard Money as manager - they say the focus is on this weekend's game.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Police detain 15 men found in refrigeration lorry in Fordham

Mousumi Bakshi

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Cambridgeshire Police say they have detained all 15 men found in a refrigeration lorry in Fordham.  

Eight have been taken to King's Lynn police station and seven to Huntingdon. They will now be referred to immigration services.

The driver, a 42-year-old man from Bulgaria, has been arrested.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

BreakingPolice find 15 men in back of lorry in Fordham

Mousumi Bakshi

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Fifteen men have been detained for suspected immigration offences after being found in a lorry in Fordham.

More to follow.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cambridge United press conference: Praise for Richard Money

Nick Fairbairn

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire sport

Cambridge United's press conference on the departure of manager Richard Money has got under way.

Chief executive Jez George (left) and chairman Dave Doggett (right) began it by saying "we want today to be about thanking Richard".

Cambridge United press office
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cambridge United press conference start delayed

Nick Fairbairn

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire sport

There's a slight delay to the press conference at the Abbey, we'll bring you the latest as and when it starts.

Cambridge United chairman Dave Doggett and chief executive Jez George are due to answer questions about the departure of manager Richard Money.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top