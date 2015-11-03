With news that Peterborough is expected to be one of England’s fastest growing cities by 2025, and investors backing a £130m regeneration of the city, it is no wonder that many are looking to the area.
Missing boy located after running off on school trip to Milton Country Park
Emma Maclean
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
As reported in theCambridge News, the police helicopter has been helping search for a missing boy near Cambridge.
Police tell us they were called to Milton Country Park after receiving a call that an 11-year-old boy had run off while on a school trip.
The boy has been sighted and police are not currently appealing for help from the public.
Police helicopter launched after boy, 11, goes missing from school trip near Cambridge
Plans to charge 20p to use public toilets in East Cambridgeshire are dropped by council
Emma Maclean
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Following a consultation with residents and visitors in East Cambridgeshire, the district council says it is dropping proposals to charge 20p to use public toilets.The consultation was part of a review of the service which has assessed the current state of the nine toilets in Ely, Littleport, Burwell and Fordham, which cost over £200,000 a year to run.
Richard Money's Cambridge United were 'under-achieving'
He told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire: "We've made the decision at a point where we feel there's enough time in the season that if we make the next decision a right decision we can have a successful season."
Increase in mobile phone thefts from Cambridge pubs and clubs
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
Police are urging club and pub-goers in Cambridge to be vigilant following an increase in mobile phone thefts at venues in the city.
There have been 11 reported thefts over the past two weekends.
Headlines: Men found in back of lorry in Fordham believed to be from Iran or Iraq... Richard Money says he is 'disappointed' to be leaving Cambridge United
Emma Maclean
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
If you've just joined us, here are the headlines this afternoon:
Fifteen men found in back of lorry in Fordham believed to be from Iran or Iraq
Richard Money says he is "disappointed" to be leaving Cambridge United
Proposed £9m cuts to the care of vulnerable people are set to be debated by councillors at Cambridgeshire County Council
He says: "I leave behind a very capable squad of players and a very strong dressing room. I would like to thank the fans for sticking with the team and supporting me during the past three years".
Richard Money says he is 'disappointed' to be leaving Cambridge United
Nick Fairbairn
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire sport
Richard Money has issued a statement saying he is "disappointed not to have been given the opportunity to achieve yet more success" at Cambridge United.
"I am positive that I would have achieved a top seven finish this season and I am therefore disappointed not to have been given the opportunity to achieve yet more success with this great football club," he said.
Get involved
In pictures: Autumn colours in Cambridge
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
There is still plenty of autumn colour on display in the county, in what has so far been the UK's warmest November on record.
These trees are on Queen's Road in Cambridge - you can see more autumn pictures on our Facebook Page.
New deputy chief constable for Cambridgeshire apppointed
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
Cambridgeshire Police has a new deputy chief constable.
Alan Baldwin, currently assistant chief constable with Thames Valley Police, succeeds Alec Wood who was recently promoted to Chief Constable of Cambridgeshire.
The new deputy joined the police in 1987 and has also worked for West Mercia Police and the Met.
Cambridgeshire haulier avoiding Calais over 'concern' for drivers
Mousumi Bakshi
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Paul Day, the managing director of hauliers Turners of Soham, says the decision to avoid Calais has been costly, "but our main concern has to be for our drivers".
He revealed the company's policy after the discovery of 15 suspected illegal immigrants in the back of a Spanish refrigeration lorry at their Fordham depot today.
Migrant discovery at Fordham is 12th in last three years, says MD of haulage firm
Mousumi Bakshi
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
The managing director of hauliers Turners of Soham says the discovery of 15 migrants in the back of a lorry today is their 12th such incident in the past three years.
Paul Day says it tends to involve foreign hauliers, delivering products via Calais. As a result the company now uses Zeebrugge as its primary inbound port.
Managing director of Cambridgeshire haulage firm says receiving lorries from Calais 'too much of a risk'
Mousumi Bakshi
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
The managing director of Turners of Soham, one of Britain's largest haulage firms, says receiving lorries from Calais has "become too much of a risk".
Paul Day says he will "have to think long and hard about receiving inbound lorries" from the French port.
It follows the discovery of 15 suspected illegal immigrants in the back of a lorry at the company's depot in Fordham earlier.
In pictures: Why Peterborough is becoming one of the UK's best cities to live in
Peterborough Telegraph
With news that Peterborough is expected to be one of England’s fastest growing cities by 2025, and investors backing a £130m regeneration of the city, it is no wonder that many are looking to the area.
Cambridge News
A search was launched today after an 11-year-old boy went missing while on a school trip near Cambridge, involving police officers on the ground and a force helicopter.
Phil Shepka
BBC Sport
Cambridge United's squad were not performing to their true ability with Richard Money in charge, says U'sdirector of football Jez George.
He told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire: "We've made the decision at a point where we feel there's enough time in the season that if we make the next decision a right decision we can have a successful season."
Parkour classes for pooches?
Peterborough Telegraph
An innovative Cambridgeshire dog training centre has began offering parkour classes for pooches.
Your pictures: Mist rising from the Whittlesey Washes
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
This misty sunset over the Whittlesey Washes was captured by Andrew Warpole.
You can send us your photos of Cambridgeshire via email, Facebook or Twitter.
Men found in back of refrigeration lorry believed to be from Iran or Iraq
Mousumi Bakshi
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Cambridgeshire Police say 15 men detained in Fordham, after being found in the back of a refrigeration lorry, are believed to be from Iran or Iraq.
A 42-year-old man from Bulgaria has been arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal entry to the UK.
Richard Money thanks fans in statement on departure from Cambridge United
Nick Fairbairn
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire sport
In his statement, Richard Money stands by his record as manager at Cambridge United.
He says: "I leave behind a very capable squad of players and a very strong dressing room. I would like to thank the fans for sticking with the team and supporting me during the past three years".
Nick Fairbairn
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire sport
Richard Money has issued a statement saying he is "disappointed not to have been given the opportunity to achieve yet more success" at Cambridge United.
"I am positive that I would have achieved a top seven finish this season and I am therefore disappointed not to have been given the opportunity to achieve yet more success with this great football club," he said.
The full statement has been released by the League Managers Association.
Prisoners at HMP Whitemoor complain about the cold
Peterborough Telegraph
Hard-core criminals at a maximum security prison have complained - about being too cold.
Two teenage girls expected in court over primary school fire
David Webster
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Two teenage girls are expected to appear before a youth court today charged with arson following a fire at Exning Primary School near Newmarket in September.
The girls, aged 16 and 17, were arrested within days of the fire that happened in the early hours of 4 September
Around £200,000-worth of damage was caused by the blaze.
Mobile library vans could be sponsored to avoid being cut
Councillors are discussing proposals for mobile library vans to be sponsored to stop them being axed as part of £120m savings by Cambridgeshire County Council.
Cambridge United press conference ends with no announcement on new manager
Sam Edwards
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Cambridge United's press conference on the departure of manager Richard Money ended with no announcement on a replacement.
Chief executive Jez George said the "phone has been busy" but the immediate focus was on the FA Cup tie against Basingstoke on Saturday.
In other news, former U's manager Martin Ling has been appointed as Swindon's manager in League One.
Councillors begin discussing proposed cuts to highways budget
Councillors on the highways committee at Cambridgeshire County Council have begun discussing proposedcuts to gritting and other services.
It's busy in the public seats today. The council says it needs to make cuts of £120m over the next five years because it will be getting less money from central government.
Sex dolls hang in Cambridge Guildhall
Cambridge News
Sex dolls hanging in the windows of a council's Cambridge headquarters have made heads turnafter children walked past the bizarre sight- triggering a review by venue bosses.
Crash involving lorry and car on A10 at Stretham
Tom Horn
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
This car ended up in a front garden in Stretham this morning after a crash with a lorry on the A10.
Police were called to the scene.
Cambridge United press conference: 'Right and proper' process to find new manager
Nick Fairbairn
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire sport
Cambridge United chief executive Jez George says the process to find a new manager to replace Richard Money will be done in a "right and proper way".
Turners declines to comment over suspected illegal immigrants in lorry
Mousumi Bakshi
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
We've contacted hauliers Turners about the suspected illegal immigrants being found at its depot near Newmarket this morning, but a spokesman declined to comment.
A Look East reporter is heading to the scene, so we'll bring you more if we hear anything.
Video: Cambridge United parting company with Richard Money was 'right decision'
Nick Fairbairn
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire sport
Chief executive Jez George (left) and chairman Dave Doggett (right), said parting company with Richard Money was "the right decision at the right time".
Suspected illegal immigrants found in lorry in Fordham
David Webster
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Police said the 15 suspected illegal immigrants were found in a lorry at the Turners haulage depot following reports of "banging".
Officers were called to the site on Fordham Road, between Fordham and Newmarket, at 06:55.
Cambridge United press conference: No announcement on new manager
Nick Fairbairn
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire sport
No word at the Cambridge United Press conference on the successor to Richard Money as manager - they say the focus is on this weekend's game.
Police detain 15 men found in refrigeration lorry in Fordham
Mousumi Bakshi
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Cambridgeshire Police say they have detained all 15 men found in a refrigeration lorry in Fordham.
Eight have been taken to King's Lynn police station and seven to Huntingdon. They will now be referred to immigration services.
The driver, a 42-year-old man from Bulgaria, has been arrested.
BreakingPolice find 15 men in back of lorry in Fordham
Mousumi Bakshi
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Fifteen men have been detained for suspected immigration offences after being found in a lorry in Fordham.
More to follow.
Cambridge United press conference: Praise for Richard Money
Nick Fairbairn
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire sport
Cambridge United's press conference on the departure of manager Richard Money has got under way.
Chief executive Jez George (left) and chairman Dave Doggett (right) began it by saying "we want today to be about thanking Richard".
