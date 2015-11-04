BBC Local Live: Cambridgeshire
Summary
- Main headlines from Wednesday, 4 November 2015
- A woman has received serious injuries after she was hit by a lorry as a fair was being set up at Midsummer Common in Cambridge
- Organisers are meeting to discuss whether tomorrow's Bonfire Night celebrations should go ahead following the accident
- The Health and Safety Executive is to investigate
We'll be back with more news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 on Thursday
Live Reporting
By Mark Williamson
All times stated are UK
Our live coverage through the day
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
Goodnight from the Cambridgeshire Live team. We'll be back again on Thursday from 08:00 for the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
Your Pictures: Mist rising at the Whittlesey Washes
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
The picture we're using at the top of our page today shows a misty sunset on the Whittlesey Washes, taken by Andrew Walpole.
Weather: A cloudy but dry night, minimum temperature 9C (48F)
Chris Bell
BBC Look East weather
It will be staying rather cloudy tonight but mainly dry, with some outbreaks of patchy rain likely during the early hours.
Minimum temperature 9C (48F).
Volunteers wanted to count swans on the Ouse Washes
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
Volunteers are needed to help collect data from the thousands of whooper and Bewick's swans wintering on the Ouse Washes.
Staff at the Wildfowl and Wetland Trust at Welney will train them how to identify the different species of swan, how to count the flocks and read ring numbers of individual birds.
Midsummer Common lorry accident: What we know so far
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
Bonfire Night preparations on Midsummer Common in Cambridge have been halted after a woman was seriously injured.
Here's a recap:
Man arrested after 15 migrants were discovered in a lorry is released by police
Mousumi Bakshi
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
A Bulgarian man arrested after 15 migrants were discovered in the back of a lorry in Fordham has been released with no further action.
Police found 15 suspected illegal immigrants in the back of a refrigerated lorry after reports of "banging" coming from inside it.
The men were discovered at a depot belonging to Turners of Soham, in Fordham, just before 07:00 yesterday.
City council on lorry crash: 'Our thoughts are with the member of the public concerned'
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
Cambridge City Council says its "thoughts are with the member of the public concerned,” following the accident on Midsummer Common earlier.
Lorry crash victim has 'serious leg and abdominal' injuries
Mousumi Bakshi
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
The latest from East of England Ambulance Service is that the victim, a woman in her 30s, has "serious leg and abdominal" injuries.
Midsummer Common crash: Health and Safety Executive to investigate
Hannah Olsson
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
The Health and Safety Executive will be investigating the accident involving a woman and a lorry involved in setting up the Bonfire Night fair on Midsummer Common.
Watch: The scene at Midsummer Common after the lorry accident
This is the scene on Midsummer Common as organisers meet to decide whether to go ahead with the Bonfire Night celebrations following the lorry accident earlier.
Bonfire organisers meeting shortly to discuss whether to continue with event
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
Organisers of the Cambridge Bonfire Night celebrations are meeting shortly to decide whether to go ahead with the event following this afternoon's accident.
Midsummer Common lorry accident: Woman 'was stationary when hit'
Hannah Olsson
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
I've been told by Cambridge City Council, organisers of tomorrow's Bonfire Night event, that the woman who suffered serious leg injuries on Midsummer Common had a bike, but was stationary when she was hit by a lorry.
Bonfire celebrations works remain on hold following lorry accident
Preparations for Cambridge's Bonfire Night celebrations remain on hold after a woman was hit by a lorry and suffered serious leg injuries.
About 25,000 people are expected at the event tomorrow, held annually on Midsummer Common in central Cambridge.
Picture: Scene of the lorry accident on Midsummer Common
Hannah Olsson
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
This is the scene of the accident on Midsummer Common where a woman was seriously injured by a lorry involved with the Bonfire Night fair.
Midsummer Common lorry accident: Statement from council chief excutive
Antoinette Jackson, chief executive of Cambridge City Councill, has issued the following statement about the lorry accident on Midsummer Common:
"The matter is currently being managed by the emergency services and we are awaiting further information from them."
Midsummer Common lorry accident: What we know so far
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
Bonfire Night preparations on Midsummer Common in Cambridge have been halted after a woman was seriously injured.
Here's what we know so far:
Midsummer Common lorry accident: Latest from ambulance service
East of England Ambulance Service was called to Midsummer Common in Cambridge at 12:16 following reports a member of the public was "under a lorry"
An ambulance and a rapid response vehicle attended, along with a team from Magpas the emergency response charity.
One woman in her 30s was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious leg injuries.
Midsummer Common lorry accident: Reporter en route
Hannah Olsson
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
I'm on my way to Cambridge's Midsummer Common where a woman has suffered serious injuries after being hit by a lorry.
I'll bring you updates from the scene shortly.
BreakingBonfire night preparations halted after woman is seriously injured
Mousumi Bakshi
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Work on Cambridge's Bonfire Night celebrations, on Midsummer Common, have been temporarily halted after a woman sustained "serious leg injuries" in an accident involving a lorry.
Cambridge lorry accident: More from bonfire organisers
Cambridge Live Trust's statement continues: "The matter is currently in the hands of the police and emergency services and we are awaiting further information from them.
"We take the safety of members of the public very seriously at all our events and we will be working with the police and all involved to understand how this happened.
"Our thoughts are with the member of the public concerned.”
Cambridge lorry accident: Bonfire celebration organisers issue statement
Cambridge Live Trust, the organisers of bonfire celebrations at Midsummer Common, where a woman was injured in a lorry accident, has just issued this statement:
"We understand that an incident has occurred on Midsummer Common involving a member of the public and a vehicle relating to the funfair for Cambridge’s Bonfire Night.
"The funfair is operated by Stanley Thurston who have years of experience in the running of fairs in public spaces, including many years on Midsummer Common."
Lorry accident happened at fairgound site
Emma Maclean
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
The lorry accident at Midsummer Common in Camrbridge happened during work to set up a fair ahead of tomorrow's Bonfire Night celebration.
Woman her 30s receives serious leg injuries 'underneath a lorry'
Mousumi Bakshi
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
A woman in her 30s receives serious leg injuries “underneath a lorry" on Midsummer Common in Cambridge, says East of England Ambulance Service.
We'll bring you more as we have it.
BreakingWoman injured by lorry on Midsummer Common in Cambridge
A woman has suffered serious leg injuries after being hit by a lorry on Midsummer Common in Cambridge.
More updates to follow.
BBC Weather Watchers project launched in Cambridgeshire
Emma Borley
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
A BBC project recruiting members of the public as weather watchers is launched today.
People in Cambridgeshire are encouraged to join a UK-wide conversation about the weather.
You can sign up and add your home location on the Weather Watchers map, give precise information and upload pictures. It will provide an incredibly detailed up-to-date map of exactly what the weather is doing now - all over the country.
Crown court system intimidating and archaic - report
Peterborough Telegraph
Victims and witnesses are being marginalised during crown court trials and proceedings are often "archaic" and "chaotic", a new study suggests.
Two residential special schools in county 'no longer viable'
Mousumi Bakshi
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Two residential special schools facing closure are no longer viable because they only have 18 pupils, says the disability charity Scope.
Families of children using Meldreth Manor and Orchard Manor have called on the Prime Minister to intervene.
John MacLachlan, regional director for Scope, says the schools are operating at a loss and may have to close next spring.
Cambridge hit with more parking tickets than Peterborough
Tom Horn
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Police handed out almost three times as many parking tickets in Cambridge than in Peterborough last year to vehicles causing obstructions.
Figures obtained by BBC Radio Cambridgeshire show 329 vehicles were ticketed in Cambridge between April 2014 and March this year - while 109 were issued in Peterborough.
Cambridgeshire's Police and Crime Commissioner Sir Graham Bright says pavement parking is endangering people with pushchairs and the elderly in the county.
Weather: A rainy afternoon, top temperature: 13C (55F)
Kate Kinsella
BBC Look East weather
Rain may be heavy in places, but should slowly clear from the southwest during the afternoon.
The maximum temperature will be 13C (55F).
Peterborough man killed in microlight crash in Northamptonshire
Peterborough Telegraph
An elderly man from Sutton near Peterborough has been killed after the microlight he was flying crashed in Northamptonshire.
Firefighters practise large animal rescue training
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
Officers from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue have been practising their large animal rescue skills with this life-size dummy horse.
In August the service received an award for rescuing a donkey from a storm drain.
Headlines: Plans to outsource foster care in Peterborough revealed by council... Families will be left in 'turmoil' if special schools close
David Webster
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Here are the the main stories so far this morning:
Weather Watchers: Get involved
Alina Jenkins
BBC Weather
BBC Weather Watchers is now open for you to sign up and join in the conversation with people across the UK to help tell the story of the great British weather.
Here's an explanation of how it works:
Cyclist sustains life-threatening injuries in Cambridge
David Webster
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist sustained life-threatening injuries in Cambridge yesterday.
The man, in his 60s, was involved in a collision with a motorbike at 16:50 at the junction of Mill Road and Cockburn Street.
The rider of the motorbike, a man in his 30s, was uninjured. Anyone who saw the incident is asked to call 101.
Gymnastics: Coach 'sceptical' about Louis Smith's comeback
Sam Edwards
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Cambridgeshire gymnast Louis Smith's coach admits he was initially '"sceptical" that the 26-year-old could return to the top of the sport.
The three-time Olympic medallist won double silver at last week's World Championships in Glasgow, as Great Britain secured a record-breaking haul of medals.
Paul Smith from Huntingdon Gym told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire Smith had "worked extremely hard this year".
Arsonist who went missing after breaking Peterborough temporary prison licence located
Peterborough Telegraph
Police have this morning arrested a Hollesley Bay prisoner who breached the conditions of a temporary release licence to Peterborough.
Families will be 'left in turmoil' by closure of special schools
The closure of two residential specialist schools would "leave families in turmoil," according to the Conservative MP for South Cambridgeshire, Heidi Allen (pictured).
Meldreth Manor and Orchard Manor are run by the disability charity Scope, which says that with only 18 pupils they are no longer financially viable.
Football: Peterborough's Jon Taylor nominated for award
Sam Edwards
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Peterborough United winger Jon Taylor has been nominated for the League One Player of the Month award for October.
Taylor scored three goals in six appearances during the month, and will be up against Adam Armstrong (Coventry City), Reece Burke (Bradford City) and Aiden O'Brien (Millwall).
The winner will be announced on Friday morning.
Plans to outsource foster care could save £1m, says council
Hannah Olsson
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire political reporter
Foster care in Peterborough could be outsourced to save £1m under proposals by the city council.
Wendi Ogle-Welbourn, the council's corporate director of people and communities, says any partner agency would have to be not-for-profit.
Currently the council spends £4m on specialist independent foster agencies, which deal with children who have more complex behavioural issues.
Lives put at risk by 'horrendously dangerous' pavement parking
Tom Horn
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Cambridgeshire's Police and Crime Commissioner, Sir Graham Bright, says people with pushchairs and the elderly are being put at risk by "horrendously dangerous" pavement parking.
Figures obtained by BBC Radio Cambridgeshire reveal 329 vehicles were ticketed in Cambridge between April 2014 and March this year - the majority for causing obstructions.
We'd like to know if it is a problem where you live.