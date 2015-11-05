Fireworks

BBC Local Live Cambridgeshire:

Summary

  1. Updates for Thursday, 5 November 2015
  2. More news, sport, travel and weather updates from 08:00 on Friday

Alex Pope

BBC Local Live

That's it from us here at Local Live in Cambridgeshire. 

We'll be back tomorrow with all your news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00.  

Thanks for being with us, enjoy Bonfire Night and we hope it all goes off with a BANG!

Cambridge firework display: 'Safety an absolute priority'

Alex Pope

BBC Local Live

The organisers of tonight's firework display on Midsummer Common in Cambridge say "safety is their absolute priority".

Neil Jones, from Cambridge City Council, says they cancelled the funfair but went ahead with the bonfire and fireworks as "that's the safer way for people to enjoy Bonfire Night and not to go off and do their own thing".

It comes after a woman in her 50's received life changing injuries after being run over by a lorry at the site yesterday. 

Cambridge fireworks build up starts

Jeremy Sallis

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

In just over an hour's time I'll be live on the address system, getting everyone into the Bonfire Night spirit ahead of the fireworks display at Midsummer Common in Cambridge.

Please keep safe and remember, remember you can't light any sparklers!

Weather: Some rain expected for Bonfire Night

BBC Weather

It will be cloudy and misty with outbreaks of rain through the evening, with the rain gradually clearing overnight.

It will stay misty, with a fair amount of low cloud and hill fog over higher ground - such as the Gog Magog Downs.

The good news is it's very mild again for this time of year. Minimum temperature: 11C (52F).

'Lessons will be learned' from Midsummer Common incident

Tom Horn

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Antoinette Jackson, chief executive of Cambridge City Council, talks to me after a womanwas injured at Midsummer Commonwhile preparing for a funfair ahead of tonight's annual free fireworks event.

MP says criticism for his moustache is just "jealousy"

Tom Barton

BBC Look East political reporter

I've just been told by Huntingdon MP Jonathon Djanogly that the Labour MP who said he looked like "an extra in a 1970s Mexican porn movie" is "clearly jealous". 

He says he doesn't mind getting "a bit" of ribbing from Chris Bryant, as he's growing the moustache for the charity event Movember.

'No sparklers on trains'

The British Transport Police has just tweeted this message about sparklers ahead of tonight's firework displays in Cambridge.

Headlines: Cambridge firework night will be a 'safe event'... 86-year-old man attacked in own home

Here are the stories making the news this afternoon: 

  • The organisers of tonight's firework display in Cambridge say "safety is their priority", after a woman suffered life-changing injuries on the site yesterday
  • An 86-year-old man from Huntingdon has been punched and threatened after three men forced their way into his home
  • Cambridgeshire MP Jonathan Djanogly is told he looks like an "extra in a porn movie"
MP told he looks like 'an extra in a 1970s Mexican porn movie'

Tom Barton

BBC Look East political reporter

The Huntingdon MP Jonathan Djanogly has been accused of looking like "an extra in a 1970s Mexican porn movie", after growing a moustache for Movember.

Labour’s Chris Bryant joked in the House of Commons that the Conservative MP’s moustache looked "pretty nasty".

Look at the picture and judge for yourself!

Police officer honoured for work with the Roma community

Alex Pope

BBC Local Live

It's been a proud day for PC Petr Torak, who has just received an honorary MBE for "services to the Roma community".

You can see a very happy looking Mr Torak with his family, after he was presented with his medal and a certificate signed by the Queen and Prince Philip. 

Mr Torak is a member of the Roma community and his job involves making sure the Roma, Gypsy and traveller communities are treated fairly and equally.

Peterborough boss: FA Cup 'about attacking football'

Nick Fairbairn

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire sport

Peterborough United boss Graham Westley says the FA Cup is "all about playing attacking football", ahead of this weekend's first round.

Westley, whose side travel to Burton, was Stevenage manager when they knocked out Newcastle back in 2011.

He said: “The FA Cup has been good to me over the course of time. It’s a fantastic competition, it’s all about how brave you’re going to be, how much adventure you’re going to play with."

Council 'to learn from Midsummer Common incident'

Tom Horn

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

I've just spoken to Antoinette Jackson, the chief executive of Cambridge City Council, who told me yesterday's incident on Midsummer Common involving a woman in her 50s was a tragic accident.

She says they'll do all they can to learn from this to make sure it never happens again. 

The woman is still being treated in Addenbrooke's with life changing injuries, after she was run over by a lorry. 

Bonfire road closures expected

Cambridge City Council has tweeted about tonight's road closures ahead of the Midsummer Common firework display.

Cambridge United manager 'a great job'

Jonathan Park

BBC Look East sport

I've been talking to the Cambridge United caretaker manager Joe Dunne today at his first press conference in the new role. 

He says whoever is appointed to the role full time will be landing a great job in football. 

Dunne is in the running to replace Richard Money, who was sacked on Monday following a series of poor results, and takes charge of the team for tomorrow's FA Cup first-round match with Basingstoke.

Busy night ahead for Cambridgeshire firework company

Alex Pope

BBC Local Live

It's all systems go at Kimbolton Fireworks this afternoon. 

The Cambridgeshire company, which supplied fireworks for the 2012 Olympics, is getting ready to present about a dozen displays.

Staff members have been working hard to get fireworks out to all their customers after around £100,000 worth of their fireworks were stolen last week.

Campaign launched to stop drivers undertaking gritters

Alex Pope

BBC Local Live

A new winter road safety campaign has been launched to stop drivers from using the hard shoulder to undertake gritters.

Highways England say: "Our gritter drivers have noticed a growing problem with road users veering into the hard shoulder to avoid being struck by salt, risking a collision with a stationary vehicle and causing a hazard when gritters try to come off at junctions."

Woman hurt at Midsummer Common has 'life changing injuries'

Emma Maclean

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

The woman hit by a lorry on Midsummer Common in Cambridge yesterday has suffered life changing injuries, police have confirmed.

She was run over during the preparations for the funfair for tonight's firework display.

The funfair has been cancelled but the fireworks will still go ahead.

Weather: Cloudy with some persistent rain

BBC Weather

This afternoon will start largely dry but there will be a lot of cloud around. 

 It will become increasingly windy. Maximum temperature: 15C (59F).

Cambridge holiday maker in Sharm el-Sheikh describes confusion

Alex Pope

BBC Local Live

A man from Cambridge currently stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh has told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire the information they're currently getting is "confusing".

Leon Chlon says there's "a slight air of panic amongst British holiday makers" and people are feeling tense.

He's currently stranded in the resort and doesn't know when he will leave.

Wood Green animal charity warns of firework dangers

Alex Pope

BBC Local Live

Remember, remember the welfare of pets and animals!

This is the message today on Bonfire Night from Wood Green animal charity, in Godmanchester. 

Wendy Kruger said: “We urge all those having firework parties to think very carefully about the safety of their pets and other animals. We’ll be playing calming music around animals which are particularly nervous."

Elderly man threatened in fake police officer burglary

A 86-year-old man has been threatened and punched by three men in his home in Huntingdon when he was asleep on Wednesday.

Cambridgeshire Police said the men claimed to be police officers and told the victim they had seen someone leaving his property, and asked where his valuables were so they could check if anything had been stolen. 

It's believed nothing was taken. 

Plans for five-storey rooftop sports pitch approved at Cambridge private school

Cambridge News

A new five-storey sports centre is set to be built in the heart of Cambridge – complete with the city's first rooftop games pitch.

Headlines: Woman in a 'serious, but stable' condition after Midsummer Common accident... A dedicated phone line is set up by Thomas Cook to help Sharm el Sheikh travellers

Emma Maclean

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Here are the stories making the news this lunchtime: 

  • A woman remains in a "serious, but stable" condition in Addenbrooke's following an accident at Midsummer Common in Cambridge
  • Peterborough-based Thomas Cook has set up a dedicated phone line to help with flight and holiday information for people going to Sharm el Sheikh
  • Further delays are expected on the A14/M11 as over £6m is to be spent improving the roads
Wales rugby union international makes Cambridge debut

Nick Fairbairn

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire sport

Wales' rugby union international Jamie Roberts has played his first game for Cambridge University. 

The 28-year-old suffered defeat in his debut as the students lost 29-7 to Worcester Cavaliers.

The post-graduate doctor played the full 80 minutes at Grange Road, although he didn't touch the ball until the 23rd minute.  

Phone line set up to help Sharm el Sheikh Thomas Cook travellers

Alex Pope

BBC Local Live

A dedicated phone line has been set up by Peterborough-based Thomas Cook for anyone due to travel to Sharm el Sheikh in the next seven days. 

The number is 01733 224536. 

The company announced that flights and holidays to the resort have been cancelled up to 12 November due to the plane crash in Egypt.

£6.3m-worth of road improvements set to start

Alex Pope

BBC Local Live

A £6.3m scheme to improve parts of the A14 are to start on Monday, 16 November. 

Highways England said there will be some disruption to drivers but it plans to carry out the work overnight. 

The first phase will focus on embankment and bridge works on the A14/A1307, as well as work on the A14 at the Milton, King's Hedges and Impington interchanges.

Cambridge caretaker boss holds first press conference

Steve Jackson

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

I've just been at the first press conference since Joe Dunne was appointed as caretaker manager at Cambridge United. 

He insisted his sole focus is winning Saturday's FA Cup tie with Basingstoke. 

He said: "There's a great song called 'Right Here, Right Now' - that's it. Saturday is what we're all about as staff." It follows the departure of Richard Money on Monday. 

Addenbrooke's says it's not discouraging home births

Alex Pope

BBC Local Live

The head of midwifery at Addenbrooke's Rosie Birth Centre said they're "not trying to discourage home births" and offer a "full home birth service". 

It's comes after we reported earlier that mothers and health professionals told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire they feel they're being talked out of having a home birth. 

Anna Shasha from the Rosie says it's making sure mothers who want to birth at home get a midwife and it is three weeks into a new pilot scheme. 

Woman 'serious, but stable' after accident on Midsummer Common

Alex Pope

BBC Local Live

I've just spoken to Cambridgeshire Police which confirmed that the woman hurt in an accident on Midsummer Common yesterday is still in a "serious, but stable condition" in hospital.

The woman was run over by a lorry during the preparations for the funfair at the Cambridge Bonfire Night. 

Tonight's fair has been cancelled but the free firework display will still go ahead.

News update: Home births are still being offered at Addenbrooke's... Thomas Cook cancels flights and holidays to Sharm el Sheikh for a week

David Webster

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Here are the main news stories this morning in Cambridgeshire: 

  • Officials at Addenbrooke's Hospital deny they're discouraging home births
  • Peterborough-based Thomas Cook says all its flights and holidays to Sharm el Sheikh have been cancelled for a week
  • Tonight's free bonfire display on Midsummer Common in Cambridge will go ahead despite a woman being seriously injured on the site
Sharm el Sheikh travel statement from Thomas Cook

Regarding the news in the Peterborough Telegraph we mentioned earlier, Thomas Cook has released this statement this morning regarding the current situation for holidaymakers in Sharm el Skeikh.

Public safety behind decision to go ahead with Cambridge bonfire event

Mariam Issimdar

BBC Cambridgeshire Live

Organisers of the Midsummer Common bonfire celebrations say public safety is the reason why they're still going ahead with today's event. 

Its funfair has been cancelled after a woman was seriously injured when struck by a lorry involved in setting up the fair.

We considered very carefully the impact of not going ahead with the event but concluded that if we cancelled, considerable numbers of people may still turn up"

Antoinette JacksonChief Executive of Cambridge City Council
Advice from Peterborough travel company Thomas Cook as it cancels all Sharm el Sheikh flights and holidays

Peterborough Telegraph

Peterborough-based travel giant Thomas Cook has cancelled all holidays to Sharm el Sheikh in Egypt in the wake of the Russian Metrojet disaster.

Police re-launching hare coursing patrols after spike in activity

Mariam Issimdar

BBC Cambridgeshire Live

An operation to prevent hare coursing is being re-launched by the police

The force says the activity, which was made illegal in 2004, remains common in South Cambridgeshire and since 2010 it's noticed an "increase" in cases being reported.

Hare coursing is the pursuit of hares with greyhounds and other dogs, which chase the hare by sight and not by scent. 

Mothers 'discouraged' from having home births at Addenbrooke's Hospital

David Webster

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Mothers and health professionals have told BBC Cambridgeshire that women are being "discouraged" from having home births by Addenbrooke's Hospital because of a lack of finances.

They say community midwives are not only advising against mums-to-be from giving birth at home, but in some cases are implying they're not physically suitable to do so.  

However, Addenbrooke's has denied it's cutting support. We'll bring you more on this story later.

Football: Money's successor won't be named just yet

Sam Edwards

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

We understand that Cambridge United won't name Richard Money's successor until next week, at the earliest.

The U's parted company with the manager earlier this week after a run of poor form.

Caretaker boss Joe Dunne is set to speak to the press for the first time today since being handed the temporary role.

Cambridge bonfire event going ahead after woman seriously injured

Mariam Issimdar

BBC Cambridgeshire Live

The annual Cambridge Bonfire Night on Midsummer Common will go ahead this evening, but the funfair will not take place after a woman was seriously injured yesterday by a vehicle linked to the fair.

Event organisers Cambridge Live say it would be "inappropriate" to go ahead with the funfair given the circumstances.

The council, police and the Health and Safety Executive are all investigating the cause of the accident.

Weather: Soggy for Bonfire night

BBC Weather

There will be a few outbreaks of rain until the middle of the day, when it will be drier for a while before the rain descends, once again.

Still mild, temperatures reaching 16C (60F). BBC Weather has your local forecast.

