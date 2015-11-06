Cambridge man on first Sharm return flight says he was allowed to bring laptop
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
Leon Chlon from Cambridge, who was a passenger on the first return flight from Sharm-el Sheikh, had to leave his luggage behind, but says he was allowed to bring his laptop after going through several security checks.
The caretaker manager says: "Any game in the FA Cup is a difficult game. We all know the situation when you're a club from the National Leagues, it's always a great opportunity to take on a League club."
Firefighters attacked while tackling bonfire in Peterborough
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
Firefighters were attacked while responding to a 999 call in Peterborough last night.
A crew from Peterborough’s Dogsthorpe Fire Station was extinguishing a bonfire in Paston Ridings, when a lump of concrete was thrown at the vehicle smashing one of the windows
They ask anyone who knows anything about the incident to call police on 101.
Headlines: Cambridge holidaymakers among Britons hoping to fly out of Sharm...Under-threat mobile library service 'worth the money'
Sam Edwards
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Here are the main stories for Cambridgeshire this afternoon:
Only hand luggage will be allowed on flights, with hold baggage being transported later by the government.
Private landlords in Cambridge asked to house refugees
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
Private landlords are being asked to provide accommodation for refugees by Cambridge City Council.
The Home Office has given permission for the council to use vacant private properties for resettling Syrian refugees
Council leader Lewis Herbert said: “Working with private landlords and citizens through the resettlement campaign, to offer accommodation to refugees, is a welcome and important way to expand the numbers of people that Cambridge can re-home".
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
He told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire security at the Egyptian airport had been heightened "quite a lot".
Dome becomes a city landmark
Peterborough Telegraph
A new dome on top of a city mosque will be seen across the neighbourhood as a multi-million project continues.
Weather: A cloudy night, minimum temperature 12C (54F)
Jim Bacon
BBC Look East weather
A cloudy night with the chance of patchy rain at first, but soon turning drier with clear spells and lows of about 12C (54F).
Family of dead Burwell man hope to win chance to name plane after him
Tom Horn
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
A Cambridgeshire widow is hoping a plane will be named after her late husband who worked at Luton Airport.
Paul Tighe, who worked as a fitter at the airport, died from a heart attack in February.
Now his wife Stacey,and their 3-year-old daughter Isabelle, are trying to get a plane named after him, by entering a competition run by the holiday company Thomson.
'Everyone was so relieved to be back' says Cambridge man on first flight back from Sharm
Katharine Park
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
"Everyone was so relieved to be home", Cambridge man Leon Chlon, told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire, after arriving on the first flight back from Sharm el-Sheikh.
Headlines: Cambridge man on first return flight to arrive in UK from Sharm...Fire service condemns 'despicable' Bonfire Night attack on crew
Sam Edwards
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Here are the headlines this afternooon:
Cambridge man on first Sharm flight to arrive in UK says passengers were 'cheering and clapping'
Sam Edwards
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Cambridge Man Leon Chlon, who has just arrived in the UK on the first return flight from Sharm-el Sheikh, says fellow passengers were "cheering and clapping" as the plane touched down.
Most flights halted from Sharm: Statement from Peterborough-based Thomas Cook
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
Peterborough-based holiday company Thomas Cook says of four return flights it expected to operate today from Sharm el-Sheikh, only one will be permitted to land by Egyptian authorities.
Planes have begun bringing back UK tourists stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh - but Egypt says only eight of 29 flights planned for Friday will operate.
UK flights were halted on Wednesday amid fears that a Russian plane crash last week was caused by a bomb.
Cambridge United caretaker manager gets ready for first game
Jonathan Park
BBC Look East sport
Joe Dunne, the caretaker manager of Cambridge United, has told me the role would be a "great challenge" to whoever takes over.
The Us play their first game with him in charge at home to Basingstoke in the FA Cup tomorrow.
Huntingdon man has finger blown off in firework accident
Cambridge News
A man from Huntingdon has had a finger and part of one of his thumbs blown off in a firework accident.
Driver of fire engine left in shock after concrete attack in Peterborough
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
The driver of a fire engine attacked while attending a 999 call in Peterborough on Bonfire Night was left shocked, but uninjured.
Station Commander Lynn Betteridge says "luckily the safety glass on the fire engine did its job and stopped a sizeable chunk of concrete coming through and seriously injuring the driver".
Thieves steal £4,000 worth of cigarettes in St Neots
Alex Pope
BBC Local Live
Two thieves have made off with about £4,000 worth of cigarettes from a shop in St Neots.
The men drove up to the front of Londis in Naseby Gardens about 04:30 and used a crowbar to force their way in.
Cambridgeshire Police say they prised open the cigarette cabinet and emptied the stock into a black dustbin.
Video: More than 20,000 people gather for bonfire celebrations in Cambridge
Emma Borley
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
More than 20,000 people are estimated to have gathered on Midsummer Common, in Cambridge, last night for the city's Bonfire Night celebrations.
The event went ahead despite a woman being seriously injured by a lorry at the site on Wednesday, which lead to the cancellation of the annual funfair.
Travel: Great Anglia train problems continue
Greater Anglia say they're still having ongoing problems with their services with more trains than usual needing repair.
Your Pictures: Autumn colour in Cambridge
Leaves on St Catharine's College in Cambridge are putting on their own fireworks-like display of colour at the moment.
You can send us your photos of Cambridgeshire via email, Facebook or Twitter.
Fire service condemns 'despicable' Bonfire Night attack on crew
Katharine Park
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service has condemned a "despicable" Bonfire Night attack on firefighters in Peterborough.
The crew was putting equipment back on the fire engine after extinguishing a bonfire in Paston, when a window on the vehicle was smashed by a lump of concrete.
Station Commander Lynn Betteridge said: “Treatment like this, although extremely rare in Cambridgeshire, is unacceptable".
Joe Dunne takes charge of Cambridge United for FA Cup match
Phil Shepka
BBC Sport
Joe Dunne takes charge of Cambridge United's FA Cup first-round match against Basingstoke following Richard Money's sacking on Monday.
The caretaker manager says: "Any game in the FA Cup is a difficult game. We all know the situation when you're a club from the National Leagues, it's always a great opportunity to take on a League club."
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
Sam Edwards
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Travel: Train cancellations between Cambridge and Norwich
Greater Anglia says there are cancellations to services between Cambridge and Norwich, due to a "train fault". Services to Ipswich are also affected.
Threatened mobile library van service worth the money say supporters
Hannah Olsson
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire political reporter
People using the mobile library service in Somersham say it is worth the £160,000 that would be saved over two years by axing it.
Cambridgeshire County Council proposes cutting the service to help save £41m over the next two years.
Conservative councillor Ian Bates told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire the four library vans are "part of our rural life".
Choir's shock as thief hides in Cambridgeshire church, steals Poppy Appeal money and smashes vestry
Cambridge News
A callous thief hid in a Cambridgeshire church to steal Poppy Appeal cash before being seen smashing up the vestry by a choir.
Weather: A cloudy and wet afternoon, top temperature 17C (63F)
Elizabeth Rizzini
BBC Look East weather
The afternoon will start cloudy and wet and it will be unusually mild for the time of year.
Maximum Temperature: 17 Deg (63F).
For a more detailed forecast for where you live, head to BBC Weather.
Cambridge holidaymakers due to fly on 'halted' Easyjet flights from Sharm
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
Cambridge holidaymakers are among the Britons hoping travel on Easyjet rescue flights"halted" by Egyptian authorities.
Leon Chlon says officials told him it was down to congestion at Sharm el-Sheikh airport.
Holidaymakers were left stuck after the UK government cancelled flights to and from Sharm el-Sheikh on Wednesday amid fears a Russian passenger plane was brought down by a terrorist bomb.
Easyjet said officials are not allowing UK aircraft to land at the airport.
Firefighters called to Bonfire Night incidents
Alex Pope
BBC Local Live
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue says it was called to tackle "just three bonfire-related" incidents in Cambridgeshire, following advice about having a safe bonfire night..
It's told us it would like to thank people for following advice and ensuring it was a safe Bonfire Night.
CCTV appeal following 'disorder' at Peterborough United match
Alex Pope
BBC Local Live
Police have released CCTV images of two men they'd like to speak to in connection with "disorder" at Peterborough United's London Road stadium.
The incident occurred on 3 October during a match between Peterborough United and Millwall.
The two men police wish to identify are believed to be linked to Millwall.
Tom Horn
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Cambridgeshire MPs unite to demand a fair deal for county's schools
Cambridge News
Cambridgeshire's MPs have called for a fair deal for the county's schools, demanding an end to the shortfall which sees local children receive £2,000 less than pupils elsewhere in the country.
Listen to the Posh and U's commentaries live
Phil Shepka
BBC Sport
We've got some great news for fans of Peterborough United and Cambridge United to bring you.
If you're in the UK, you can hear full online match commentary of both team's FA Cup first round matches on Saturday from BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.
If Posh is your preference you can listen through this link while the U's will be on the listen live section of our website.
Mobile library van 'crucial to rural communities'
Hannah Olsson
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire political reporter
Supporters of Cambridgeshire's mobile library van service say it is crucial to rural communities and should not be axed to save money.
Cambridgeshire County Council is proposing cutting the four vans that make up the service to save £160,000.
But councillor Ian Bates says it is part of the county's "social structure".
Easyjet flights for Britons stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh 'suspended by Egyptian authorities'
Tom Horn
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Easyjet rescue flights for Britons stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh have been suspended by Egyptian authorities, the airline has said.
Luke Brown, from Cambridge, is one of the holidaymakers hoping to fly out with the airline.
He told the BBC the army has a big presence in the resort.
Swan counting classes on the Ouse Washes this weekend
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
Classes to teach volunteers how to collect data from swans wintering on the Ouse Washes are being held this weekend.
Staff at the Wildfowl and Wetland Trust at Welney will train them how to identify the different species of swan, how to count the flocks and read ring numbers of individual birds.
Tour of Cambridgeshire cycle race will return next year
Ben Stevenson
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
The Tour of Cambridgeshire cycle race will return next year, organisers have confirmed.
Just under 5,000 people took part in the inaugural 128km (79 mile) race through the county in June.
Organiser Malcolm Smith told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire it would return on 3 June next year "due to popular demand".
World War Two veterans reunited after 40 years
BBC Look East
Two World War Two veterans who last saw each other 40 years ago have been reunited after realising they lived just three miles apart.
Bob Parks and Herbie Bright, both 89, served together in the Suffolk Regiment but lost touch.
They had an emotional reunion on Thursday outside Mr Parks' home in Cambridge.
Cambridge man in Sharm says he's apprehensive about flying home
Tom Horn
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Luke Brown from Cambridge, who is in Sharm el-Sheikh, says he's apprehensive as airlines start to bring home Britons stranded in the Egyptian holiday resort.
The UK government cancelled flights to and from the resort on Wednesday amid fears a Russian passenger plane had been brought down by a terrorist bomb.
Only hand luggage will be allowed on flights, with hold baggage being transported later by the government.
Private landlords in Cambridge asked to house refugees
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
Private landlords are being asked to provide accommodation for refugees by Cambridge City Council.
The Home Office has given permission for the council to use vacant private properties for resettling Syrian refugees
Council leader Lewis Herbert said: “Working with private landlords and citizens through the resettlement campaign, to offer accommodation to refugees, is a welcome and important way to expand the numbers of people that Cambridge can re-home".
Police raid nets big drugs haul
Peterborough Telegraph
Class A drugs with a street value of hundreds of thousands of pounds were recovered by police in Peterborough’s Central Ward.
Cambridge Bonfire Night celebrations go ahead following serious accident
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
About 25,000 people gathered on Midsummer Common in Cambridge last night for the Bonfire Night celebrations.
The event went ahead despite serious injuries to a woman cyclist at the site on Wednesday, leading to the cancellation of the annual funfair.
Train delays on Greater Anglia services
For anyone travelling on the trains this morning there are some delays on Greater Anglia services due to a signalling fault.