A train hit the concrete near the Frank Perkins Parkway bridge last month, but no significant damage was caused.
The youths, aged between nine and 11, were seen on the line and a nearby footpath.
Nine-month fermented beer wins Europe top 'sour' award
A Cambridgeshire brewery has broken into the world rankings with "Coolship" winning Europe's best sour beer, in a competition category traditionally dominated by the Belgians.
The Elgoods product was one of 1,000 beers from across the globe "blind tasted" by judges at the World Beer Awards 2015.
The "Lambic" brewing process allows beer to cool overnight naturally to attract wild yeasts and local flavours to give character. The beer then undergoes a fermentation over six to nine months.
Gunman Mosley broke traveller 'fair fight' rules
Patrick Byrne
BBC News
Traveller Mark Mosley broke all the rules of fair fighting, police said after he was jailed for life for the murder of another member of his community.
Mosley shot father-of-four Jessie Smith, 36, (pictured) in the back with a sawn-off shotgun as he tried to get into a vehicle after a bare knuckle fight - a traditional way travellers resolved community disputes, Cambridge Crown Court heard.
The "fair-fight" took place in the early hours of New Year's Day at Burwell in Cambridgeshire, and no-one should have resorted to the use of weapons, Det Insp Al Page said.
Holly Wells's father working to support parents in distress
Patrick Byrne
BBC News
Kevin Wells, whose youngest daughter Holly (pictured) was killed 13 years ago by a school caretaker, said he was helped and supported by hundreds of local people during the days she was missing.
He appreciates the importance of this support and has become a patron of bereaved families charity Children's Grief, helping to raise £3m in funds.
Mr Wells told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire: "So many families are in difficulty after losing a child, so Nicola (his wife) and I are committed to driving our fundraising forward to do more, because our workshops for helping distressed families are so oversubscribed."
This afternoon will be mainly dry and mild, but cloudy with brighter or sunnier interludes breaking through.
Winds will also remain brisk, with patches of light rain possible.
Top temperature: 14C (57F).
Careful people in debt can fall prey to loan sharks
Patrick Byrne
BBC News
Debts are forcing an increasing number of people to take money from loan sharks in Cambridgeshire, according to the Citizens Advice Bureau.
A campaign is launching in Cambridge this week to make people aware of the dangers of turning to illegal money lenders.
Helen Crowther, from the Citizens Advice Bureau, said even people who are being careful with their expenditure sometimes face a crisis and are tempted to take money from illegal lenders.
Man arrested and bailed over 'serious sexual assault'
Patrick Byrne
BBC News
As reported earlier in the Peterborough Telegraph, a 27-year-old man has been arrested and bailed over an alleged serious sexual assault in the centre of Peterborough on Saturday evening.
A woman, in her 20s, said she was attacked in Priestgate.
The arrested man was taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station for questioning before being bailed until January. Detectives are treating the alleged assault as an "isolated incident".
Dissident to face trial over indecent child pictures
A Russian dissident is to face trial over possessing and making indecent photographs of children.
Vladimir Bukovsky, 72, (pictured) who has missed previous hearings due to ill health, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court today and was released on bail to return to court on 16 May.
He spoke only to confirm his name and plead not guilty to five counts of making indecent images of children, five of possessing indecent images of children and one of possessing a prohibited image of a child.
Shotgun murder 'fellow traveller' jailed for life
Patrick Byrne
BBC News
We've just heard from Cambridge Crown Court that traveller Mark Mosley, 43, who was recently convicted of shooting another man from his community has been jailed for life and must serve 30 years.
Father-of-four Jessie Smith, 36, died after the shotgun attack at the travellers' site in Burwell on New Year's Day.
Mosley was also handed concurrent sentences of 10 years for attempting to murder Jessie's nephew Paul Smith, 10 years for possession of a firearm and three years for causing actual bodily harm to Albert Smith.
BreakingShotgun murder 'fellow traveller' jailed for life
Patrick Byrne
BBC News
Traveller Mark Mosley, 43, convicted of shooting another man from his community while a bare-knuckle fight was taking place at a site in Cambridgeshire has been jailed for life, with a minimum term of 30 years.
Veteran submariner Jess Matthews and Mayor John Peach led the parade through Peterborough City Centre on Remembrance Sunday, where residents paid their respects to the fallen of world wars and other conflicts.
Intruder attacks Peterborough victim with jewellery box
CCTV images have been released of a man police would like to speak to about a robbery in Peterborough.
The 69-year-old victim was attacked when a man came into his home in Anchor Court, Paston on the night of 3 November and attempted to steal his wife's jewellery box.
The intruder used the box to hit his victim in the face, leaving him with cuts and bruises before fleeing with a small amount of cash.
Fears for Cambridge-Oxford rail link plans over cuts
Backers of the proposed East West Rail scheme, linking Cambridge to Milton Keynes and Oxford, fear the project could be pushed back some seven years amid a sweeping review of major infrastructure projects.
Murdered Holly's father fundraising for Children's Grief
Patrick Byrne
BBC News
View life and sport in Peterborough's swinging 60s
Peterborough Telegraph
Rarely seen film footage released showing Peterborough city centre and the Posh in the swinging 60s has been released by Pathe News.
Weather: A windy night ahead
Alina Jenkins
BBC Weather
There's a windy night ahead, but aside from the odd patch of light rain it will be largely dry.
A lot of cloud around and staying very mild, with lows of 12 or 13C (55F).
It will be mainly dry tomorrow morning but still very windy. There will be some outbreaks of rain through the afternoon, with highs of 16C (61F).
All-female chess contest aims for national contest team
Cambridge News
Sidney Sussex College in Cambridge staged an inaugural all-female chess tournament on Sunday with the aim of establishing a team for national competition.
FA Cup draw: Posh and U's next fixtures to be announced
Steve Jackson
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
The draw for the second round of the FA Cup takes place at 19:00 this evening, which you can watch live on the BBC.
Peterborough are ball number one. Cambridge United are ball number five. Who knows... the dream tie may happen!
Expansion in city and county will need 33,500 new homes
Patrick Byrne
BBC News
Independent experts have assessed that 33,500 new homes would be needed by 2031 to meet local needs in Cambridge and South Cambridgeshire.
But additional greenbelt land may be needed to allow the Biomedical Campus at Addenbrooke's Hospital to expand by just over 10%.
The experts' reports confirmed the two local authorities' strategy to deliver growth through new towns and villages, but the step may breach the aim of protecting the greenbelt.
U's chief executive leading search for new manager
Chris Mann
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
The chief executive at Cambridge United Football Club is leading the search for a new manager after the sacking of Richard Money and he has laid out the qualities he needs.
Jez George told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire his job was to identify key qualities "in leadership and knowledge" that would be important for the club.
"The most important thing is we get the right person. We want it done quickly but we won't put a timescale on it," he said.
Gallagher takeover talks hit Northstowe development
Cambridge News
Developers working on the new town of Northstowe near Cambridge are said to be in takeover talks, amid fresh fears of "embarrassing" delays to the project.
Hunt for youths after train goes over concrete on line
Weather: Remaining dry, but cloudy and windy
BBC Weather
Newspaper reports of sex attack in Peterborough
David Keller
BBC News
We've just seen the Peterborough Telegraph is reporting that a man has been arrested following an alleged sex attack on a woman in the city at the weekend.
We'll try and find out more from the police and get the latest to you soon.
Railway line reopens after earlier disruption
Greater Anglia is reporting that the Ipswich to Cambridge and Peterborough line is open again.
Bus replacement services were brought in after the line was closed following "an incident" between Bury St Edmunds and Kennett this morning.
However, the train company says there could still be delays or cancellations, so check its website.
‘A normal child in an unreal situation’
Cambridge News
A Cambridge sixth former’s story among Calais refugees.
FA Cup goal brace Connor wins praise from Posh boss
BBC Sport
Peterborough United boss Graham Westley says striker Connor Washington has what it takes to be a top player.
The frontman scored twice in Posh's 3-0 FA Cup win at Burton on Saturday.
The former St Ives forward has added a sharpness to his game and Westley says his focus in front of goal is paying dividends.
Fatal crash pilot's body repatriated to United States
Nic Rigby
BBC News
The body of a US Marine Corps pilot who died when his jet aircraft crashed in a field in Cambridgeshire has been repatriated to the United States.
Maj Taj Sareen was killed when the aircraft came down at Temple Farm in Redmere on 21 October.
A Marine Corps spokesman said a celebration of life ceremony was being planned in commemoration of the pilot. The crash inquiry at the site near RAF Lakenheath "is still ongoing".
Murdered Holly's father fundraising for Children's Grief
Patrick Byrne
BBC News
The father of 10-year-old Holly Wells killed by a school caretaker in Soham 13 years ago has just returned from a sponsored walk along the Great Wall of China for the charity Children's Grief.
Kevin Wells and his wife Nicola (pictured) are helping launch the charity's first UK awareness week after it helped them overcome the death of Holly.
"At the time of Holly's death we were a very high-profile family in grief and their letter offering help struck a chord," Kevin told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.
Travel: Cambridge-Ipswich trains cancelled and delayed
Patrick Byrne
BBC News
Lines between Cambridge and Ipswich are blocked after an incident between Kennett and Bury St Edmunds.
Greater Anglia said train services may be cancelled, delayed by up to 45 minutes or suspended. Services between Ipswich and Peterborough via Ely may also be disrupted.
Bus services will operate between Bury St Edmunds and Cambridge in both directions, with problems expected until 14:00.
Weather: Dry today but becoming windy
BBC Weather
It will be another mild and mainly dry day with some bright spells.
Winds will strengthen through the morning, remaining brisk through the afternoon.
Top temperature: 14C (57F). BBC Weather has the latest.
