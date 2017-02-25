BBC Local Live: Cambridgeshire

He told me Mr Stewart "did a good job" as the club's treasurer for several years, but said he "could be a bit stand-offish".
Exclusive: The real 'Joe' in the Helen Bailey murder case speaks out
Storm Doris: Aftermath continues
Adam Jinkerson
BBC Local Live
Storm Doris: Passengers injured in overturned bus
Severe disruption: A10 Cambridgeshire both ways
BBC News Travel
Goodbye for now
Adam Jinkerson
BBC Local Live
That's it for us today, and indeed this week. Thanks for your company.
We'll be back on Monday from 08:00.
Keep an eye on BBC Cambridgeshire for any news over the weekend, plus match reports from both Cambridge United and Peterborough United.
Scroll back through today's feed for anything you may have missed, including how the county cleared up after Storm Doris.
Have a great weekend.
Residents clear up after building damage
Helen Burchell
BBC News
The clear-up began today in Chatteris after the side of a building toppled down in strong winds.
Luckily, no-one was hurt when the bricks fell on Old Station Place.
Some cars, however, didn't get off as lightly...
Locals were out in force earlier, clearing up the bricks and rubble that remained...
Watch: Driver describes tree car crush
Here's the story of David Keene, who describes his miraculous escape after a tree crashed down on his car in Witcham...
Driver relives tree crush escape: 'A few more inches and...'
Adam Jinkerson
BBC Local Live
Adam Jinkerson
BBC Local Live
As we mentioned earlier, David Keene had a very lucky escape yesterday in Witcham.
A tree fell on the 41-year-old's car during Storm Doris.
"I was driving to work and heard the crack and saw the tree coming towards me," Mr Keene (pictured) told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.
"I managed to squeeze myself in-between the passenger and driver seats and just watched the top of the car come in above me.
"I was very glad it stopped. A couple more inches and I would've been a lot thinner than I am now!
"It was an incredibly lucky escape."
Overnight weather: Dry at first with patchy rain later
Julie Reinger
BBC Look East weather
A dry start to the night across the BBC East region with clear spells, but patchy rain will eventually spread in from the north-west.
The winds will pick up to a moderate-to-fresh south-westerly, and temperatures will drop to 3C (37F).
Saturday will be blustery with a fresh, occasionally strong, south-westerly wind.
Early rain will clear eastwards and it should then become drier and brighter, before more rain spreads in from the north-west.
Highs of 10C (50F).
Helen Bailey: Bowls club member describes killer and his first wife
Tony Fisher
BBC Three Counties Radio
Bill Manley is a member of Bassingbourn Bowls Club and knew Helen Bailey's murderer Ian Stewart very well.
He told me Mr Stewart "did a good job" as the club's treasurer for several years, but said he "could be a bit stand-offish".
"You could say he was a little bit of an odd bird", he said, adding he was a "ferocious player" who "did not like to come second".
Asked what he thought when he heard about the death of Stewart's first wife - Diane - from an epileptic fit in 2010, he said: "Everyone was just pole-axed by it because she was a youngish, fit, healthy woman."
He added that she was "dynamic" and got involved with club's events and "she'd never even had a cold".
After her death, Stewart dropped out of running the bowls club.
After Stewart was found guilty of Helen Bailey's murder, he said: "You can never forgive that kind of thing and I hope I never, ever see him again.
"It's horrific what he's done."
Helen Bailey: Fake kidnapper 'Joe' wants his name cleared
Tony Fisher
BBC Three Counties Radio
Seventy seven year old Joe Cippullo unexpectedly found himself in the middle of a high-profile murder trial.
Ian Stewart, the killer of Hertfordshire author Helen Bailey, described his appearance when making up two fake kidnappers who allegedly murdered his bride-to-be.
Mr Cippullo ended up in court as part of the prosecution case, which explained it was all a lie.
Speaking exclusively to me, Mr Cippullo said he knew murderer Ian Stewart from when they played bowls together in Bassingbourn, Cambridgeshire.
He told me he last saw Stewart six years ago.
Mr Cippullo, who didn't want to be photographed, said he "doesn't understand why he went to court", and that Helen Bailey's murderer was "stupid to say all those lies".
He said he was "disappointed" by what had happened to him, as he only knew Mr Stewart from saying "hello".
He explained he was happy to go to court as he "respects the law", but now wanted his named "cleared".
He told me some people now think he was involved in the case and he wants that to be struck from the record.
"Clear my name, that is all," he said.
Exclusive: The real 'Joe' in the Helen Bailey murder case speaks out
Tony Fisher
BBC Three Counties Radio
During his murder trial, Helen Bailey's killer Ian Stewart made up an elaborate lie and said two men called Nick and Joe kidnapped and killed his fiancée.
Today I spoke exclusively to Joe Cippullo - the man the prosecution team brought into court because he resembled Stewart's description of "Joe".
And now he wants his name cleared...
Stay posted for more.
Norwich bookshop nominated as top independent
Nic Rigby
BBC News
Shops in Norwich, Bedford, Huntingdon and Suffolk have been nominated for the title of top independent bookshop in the country.
The Book Hive in London Street, Norwich, which opened about eight years ago, has been named with four others in the East category of the British Book Awards.
The bookshop's owner Henry Layte said: "It's always nice to be be on this list. The only reason I decided to set up an independent bookshop in Norwich was that there wasn't one in the city."
Mr Layte has also started publishing books with Propolis Books, which is due to publish the new collection by celebrated poet Simon Armitage.
Other shops in the East category to be nominated are: Niche Comics in Huntingdon, Lindum Books in Lincoln, Harris & Harris in Clare in Suffolk (pictured below) and Rogan’s Books in Bedford.
Tom Tivnan, features and insight editor of The Bookseller, said: “We have really been astounded this year by the sheer breadth, depth and quality of the entries. Whittling them down to the shortlists has been an extremely difficult process. It’s still tough out there for indies, but these shops are showing how resourceful, creative and passionate booksellers can not only survive, but thrive in today’s market.”
Customers can say share their views on the bookshops with The Bookseller Magazine online here.
Cambridge professor child porn charges
Driver in 'miracle' escape from tree car crush
Adam Jinkerson
BBC Local Live
If you were following us yesterday, you were probably left speechless by this jaw-on-the-floor moment we featured...
Dave Keene was driving through Witcham, near Ely, when he spotted a tree about to collapse onto the road.
Luckily, he anticipated it would fall and tucked himself between the seats, and escaped unharmed.
Lisa Stubbs, a Fenland district councillor, was one of the first people on the scene. She said it was "a miracle the driver got out alive".
The council worked tirelessly into the evening to get the tree moved...
And this was the scene a short while ago. You'd never know there was even any commotion.
Disruption on Norwich to Ely train line
Disruption on the Ely to Norwich line set to hit passengers:
Wisbech striker signs for Premier League team
Phil Shepka
BBC Sport
Phil Shepka
BBC Sport
Top flight Burnley have signed young striker Harry Limb from ninth-tier side Wisbech Town.
It comes after the 17-year-old scored 22 goals for the United Counties League Premier Division side this season.
Limb also had a trial at Swansea City earlier this year.
Although Burnley were not obliged to pay the Cambridgeshire side for the player as he was on non-contract terms, they have given a donation to the club and arranged for a "strong" XI to play Wisbech in a pre-season friendly.
Wisbech boss Dick Creasey said: "He's certainly got the desire to play in the Premier League, and the willingness.
"He's willing to learn and listen, but step five of non-league football to the Premier League is quite a journey."
Doris does damage
Adam Jinkerson
BBC Local Live
Although Storm Doris caused some major damage and disruption yesterday, like this tree down in Folksworth...
And this fallen tree in Winwick...
It seems many of you saw the lighter side of it all...
Storm Doris: Aftermath continues
Adam Jinkerson
BBC Local Live
If you were hoping to get your running shoes on for a brisk Saturday lap of Wimpole, you'll be sad to hear that Storm Doris has caused havoc with the Park Run route, and tomorrow's event is off.
Storm Doris: Multiple power cuts remain across the county
Adam Jinkerson
BBC Local Live
We've heard multiple power cuts remain in Cambridgeshire due to Storm Doris.
In Aldreth near Haddenham, 258 properties remain without power, while in Shepreth 110 are experiencing power cuts.
UK Power Networks expects most of the power in those places to be restored between 14:30 and 15:30.
Sawston, Comberton, Whittlesey and Bassingbourn are some of the other places where a number of homes have been affected by loss of power.
A statement from the electricity company said: "Engineers continue to work hard to restore power supplies.
"It was the worst storm across our networks this winter and the severe weather conditions damaged overhead power lines."
Storm Doris: 'Investigation' to be held over toppled bus
Adam Jinkerson
BBC Local Live
First Bus says it is "conducting a full investigation" after one of its double-deckers overturned in strong winds just outside Wisbech yesterday.
Fifteen people were treated at the scene and 11 taken to hospital in King's Lynn with minor injuries.
Steve Wickers, the company's managing director, said safety of staff and passengers was its "top priority".
"We were in constant contact with our drivers as the day went on," he told BBC Radio Norfolk.
"Due to worsening weather conditions we suspended the service until the conditions improved," he said.
Storm Doris: 999 calls hit record figure
Adam Jinkerson
BBC Local Live
Police also confirmed that 1,532 calls were made to the 101 number.
Cambridgeshire clears up after Doris
Adam Jinkerson
BBC Local Live
It's been a morning of re-openings after Storm Doris forced roads and schools across the county to close.
The A141 at Rings End closed after a plethora of lorries toppled in the winds, including this one...
Fortunately no-one was severely hurt in the incident above, but three people were taken to hospital following this crash below at Westry...
And the driver of this van escaped serious harm when it left the A141 near Chatteris...
Sawtry Village Academy also reopened this morning after high winds forced its closure.
And just in time for the day every pupil looks forward to...
Say cheese!
A47 closed after crash
Adam Jinkerson
BBC Local Live
The A47 at Wansford is currently closed eastbound due to a crash involving two lorries and a car.
It happened at about 08:00 between the Sutton roundabout and Love's Hill.
Police say there don't appear to be any injuries.
Severe accident: A47 Cambridgeshire eastbound
A47 Cambridgeshire eastbound severe accident, between The Drift and Love's Hill.
A47 Cambridgeshire - A47 in Castor closed eastbound between Sutton Roundabout and the Love's Hill junction, because of an accident involving three lorries.
Weather: A cold, but often sunny day with much lighter winds
Elizabeth Rizzini
BBC Look East weather
It will be a cold start, with sunny spells and any very isolated wintry showers will soon fade away. Most will then have a fine and cold day with much lighter winds and some spells of sunshine and a high of 8C (46F).
Here's my full forecast...
Good morning
Adam Jinkerson
BBC Local Live
Welcome back to live updates for Cambridgeshire on Friday, 24 February.
We'll be here until 18:00 with all the latest news, sport, weather and travel.
What a difference 24 hours makes for the weather. This morning is already looking beautifully sunny and that should continue through the day. A full weather forecast is on its way shortly.
And continuing on the Storm Doris front, we'll look back at some of the best pictures sent in by you yesterday.
Thousands without power as storm hits
Overnight weather: Staying windy in places, with some showery rain
Alex Dolan
BBC Look East weather
The region will continue to experience gale force winds, with an amber warning for wind in force until 20:00.
It’s going to stay windy on the north Norfolk coast, but elsewhere winds will ease down this evening and overnight.
Rather cloudy at first with some showery rain, which will become more isolated.
There's a risk of a touch of frost and some icy patches as temperatures drop close to freezing - lows of 2C (36F).
There'll be a chilly start to Friday, but we'll have much calmer conditions.
It'll be mainly dry with bright or sunny spells, turning cloudier later.
Goodbye from Cambridgeshire Live
Orla Moore
BBC Local Live
Thank you for your company today - that's it from the Cambridgeshire Local Live team.
Of course if anything breaks later or overnight you'll still find it here.
In the meantime batten down the hatches and take it easy out there.
We'll be back with full updates on all your local stories from 08:00 tomorrow.
Author's fiance jailed for 'heinous' murder
Storm Doris: Driver escapes injury in tree fall
Orla Moore
BBC Local Live
A driver had a very lucky escape in Witcham, near Ely, earlier after a massive tree came down in the strong winds.
Luckily it came to rest on a roadside bank.
Thanks to Gavin Ball for the picture.
Changes to bin collections across Cambridge from Monday
Orla Moore
BBC Local Live
Bin collections are set to change across Cambridge City and South Cambridgeshire from Monday.
For most of the 130,000 households it'll mean a change to their bin collection day or time, or to the sequence in which their black or blue and green bins are collected.
Find out more at www.scambs.gov.uk/bin-changes and www.cambridge.gov.uk/bin-changes .
The changes will reduce mileage for collection lorries by 20,000 miles a year - and contribute to a £700,000 savings target over three years.
Householders have been sent new calendars to remind them when to put bins out.
Met Office shares a view of Storm Doris most of us won't have seen
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
Fallen tree blocks rail line
A fallen tree at Attleborough has blocked the main rail line between Norwich and Cambridge, and Greater Anglia say all train services are blocked.
Many thanks to R Mantas, for sending us this photo.
Storm Doris: falling trees causing damage in Cambridge
Orla Moore
BBC Local Live
The strong winds have brought down dozens of trees across the county and are continuing to cause chaos on the roads and railways.
Police in Cambridge have just tweeted this picture showing a tree on a car in the city this afternoon:
Severe disruption: A1 Bedfordshire northbound
A1 Bedfordshire northbound severe disruption, between A421 Great Barford Bypass and A428.
A1 Bedfordshire - Lane closed and very slow traffic on A1 Great North Road northbound in Bedford between Black Cat Roundabout and the A428 junction, because of an incident.
Storm Doris: Strong winds recorded in the region
Orla Moore
BBC Local Live
Here's where the strongest gusts are at the moment across the East - with Weybourne in North Norfolk clocking up a powerful 81mph.
Weatherman Dan Holley says it's the strongest wind gust in the region since 28 October 2013.
Wittering near Peterborough isn't far behind, with winds recorded this afternoon at a rapid 74mph.
Storm Doris: Lorries overturn on Essex/Cambridgeshire border
Two lorries have gone over on the M11.
The Highways Agency say that the road is closed northound between junctions eight and nine . These pictures have been tweeted by Jamie Knox:
PS You might recognise our "special correspondent". Jamie Knox made his debut as Michelle Fowler's new love interest, Nathan, in EastEnders last week.
Storm Doris: Passengers injured in overturned bus
We're also getting reports that a bus has overturned on the B198 at West Walton, near Wisbech.
It's understood five people have been taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.
We'll bring you the very latest once we have it.
Storm Doris: Driver injured in overturned lorry
Orla Moore
BBC Local Live
These pictures show the power of Storm Doris today.
This lorry overturned on the A1 near the junction for the A14 at Brampton Hut. The driver suffered minor injuries.
Take it easy on the roads out there.
Animal oxygen masks now in every fire station
Orla Moore
BBC Local Live
It's always important to think of our four-legged friends in the event of a fire.
Cambridgeshire fire crews do - and now animal-friendly oxygen masks will be available for teams in every station in the county.
The masks were donated to Cambs Fire and Rescue service after it joined forces with the charity Smokey Paws , which provides first aid equipment for animals.
Dogsthorpe firefighter Neil Hoskin put his retirement on hold to complete county-wide training on the use of the masks.
Here he is with his five year-old husky, Lexie, who's proving quite the actress.
“They are not just for fires and smoke inhalation," Mr Hoskin said.
"They can be used to help revive an animal after blood loss, trauma, drowning, even heat exhaustion. All the reasons you would give oxygen to a human for, you would do the same for an animal."
Elsewhere in the county: what the papers say
Orla Moore
BBC Local Live
As well as local updates on the progress of #stormdoris - here's a brief look at the stories making the county's papers today:
Severe disruption: A10 Cambridgeshire both ways
A10 Cambridgeshire both ways severe disruption, between Station Road and The Limes.
A10 Cambridgeshire - A10 High Street in Harston blocked in both directions between Pemberton Arms and The Limes junction, because of a fallen tree.
