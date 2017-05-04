BBC Local Live: Cambridgeshire
Summary
- Updates on Thursday, 4 May 2017
- Rail company denies large scale ticket office closures
- Alcohol-related hospital admissions on the rise in Cambridgeshire
- Postponed Arthur Miller play to open tonight
- Voting under way for Cambridgeshire council and mayor elections
Live Reporting
By Alex Pope
All times stated are UK
Lucky escape after motorbike crash
Katharine Park
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
A man was lucky to only suffer minor injuries after being involved in an nasty-looking accident between a motorcycle and a vehicle this morning in Blue Lane, Wimblington.
The East of England Ambulance Service was called at 09:50 and treated a man, thought to be in his 20s, suffering from neck pain and a wrist injury.
He was taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital for further treatment.
Great 'steps' taken to save toad population
Alex Pope
BBC Local Live
They're normally used to change a light bulb, do a spot of decorating or get a cat off a roof, but now ladders have a brand new use.
Small toad ladders are being installed in drains in Cambridge to stop the amphibians falling in and drowning. Instead of becoming trapped, they can get out and carry on their merry way to their breed ponds.
Seven Allain from the Cambridge and Peterborough Amphibian and Reptile group, which is behind the idea, said as "70% of the [common] toad population has declined over 30 years in the UK" it was doing its bit to "safeguard it so it can continue to thrive and continue the population".
Fascinating facts about local elections
If you're wondering why certain things do - and don't - happen on polling day, these fascinating facts may shed some light for you.
How the BBC reports polling day: The BBC, like other broadcasters, isn't allowed to report details of campaigning while the polls are open.
Coverage on the day is restricted to uncontroversial factual accounts, such as the appearance of politicians at polling stations or the weather.
And if you've ever wondered why elections aren't held on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays:
'Fights' one of the reasons for increase in alcohol-related hospital admissions
Tom Horn
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
There are many reasons why alcohol-related hospital admissions have increased in Cambridgeshire, according to local GP Emma Tiffin.
She says some come to A&E for cuts and injuries from traumas and fights.
She added long-term dependency to alcohol was also a problem, saying "it can affect so many different organs of the body, cirrhosis of the liver, it can cause cancer and can affect the heart and mental health".
Ms Tiffin said improved recording of the issues could be a factor in the rise, but hospitals were doing more to help people - and in some places "alcohol nurses" are in place to give help quickly.
Meanwhile, new statistics show that around the UK overall alcohol consumption is declining.
Alcohol-related hospital admissions on the rise in Cambridgeshire
Tom Horn
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Cambridge has the second highest rate of alcohol-related hospital admissions in the Eastern region, according to figures released by Public Health England.
The statistics show that in the city in 2015-16 for every 1,000 people there were 818 visits where alcohol was the main reason for the admission.
This compares to 660 admissions in 2011-12.
The latest figures put Cambridge joint-second, just behind Tendring in Essex.
Fenland is sixth on the list with 737 visits and Peterborough seventh, with 708.
Postponed Arthur Miller play to open tonight
Alex Pope
BBC Local Live
Tonight the postponed touring production of Death of a Salesman will open in Cambridge, nearly a month after it was meant to start at the Royal and Derngate in Northampton.
The main role of Willy Loman had to be recast after the death of Tim Pigot-Smith (below), who died three days before the show's planned première.
The part has now been taken by TV and film actor Nicholas Woodeson (below).
The Arthur Miller play will run in Cambridge until Saturday before going on a nationwide tour, and will be performed in Northampton from 13 to 17 June.
Search for WW1's tea stall soldiers
Steven McKenzie
BBC Scotland Highlands and Islands reporter
Rail company denies large scale ticket office closures
Greater Anglia says it has "no plans to reduce the number of Greater Anglia ticket offices to seven".
It released the statement after the RMT union said this morning that 57 ticket offices were to close, with only offices at London Liverpool Street, Colchester, Norwich, Cambridge, Chelmsford, Ipswich and Stansted Airport staying open.
The rail company said it was "reviewing responses to a public consultation about proposals to close seven little-used ticket offices" at Walton-on-the-Naze, Thorpe-le-Soken, Alresford, Great Bentley, Dovercourt, Harwich International and Great Chesterford.
It added it would "continue to consult with our colleagues and the trades unions on any proposed changes to ticket office arrangements".
Greater Anglia said there would be "no job losses as a result of the current proposals to close seven ticket offices".
The RMT union has responded saying it stands by its statement.
Prince Philip to retire from royal duties
Zoe Applegate
BBC News
It's been announced this morning that the Duke of Edinburgh is retiring from royal duties this autumn.
The duke, who turns 96 next month, will attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August but will not accept new invitations.
He is patron of many organisations in Cambridgeshire, including Cambridge University Cruising Club and Grafham Water Sailing Club.
He's also patron to several Cambridge colleges and trusts including St Edmund's College, Trinity College, Churchill College, the Union Society and The Kurt Hahn Trust.
In 1976 he was appointed chancellor of Cambridge University, but he stood down from that role in 2011 aged 90.
He is photographed above in that post and, showing his witty side, told a would-be photographer they had left their camera cap on.
He was also the first president of the now defunct East of England Agricultural Show, which took place in Peterborough.
One of his most recent official visits to Cambridgeshire was May last year, when he opened a £28m reservoir at Grafham Water (above).
Two people left with serious injuries after crash in Peterborough
Two people were left seriously injured after a crash on Topmoor Way in Paston, Peterborough, last night.
Police were called at about 20:00 after a blue Peugeot and a purple BMW collided.
In total five people in their late-teens and early 20s were hurt.
One of the drivers, in his 20s, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with serious injuries. He's now in a stable condition.
A female passenger, in her late teens, was also taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
The road was closed until about 08:15.
Election 2017: English mayoral candidates
Hannah Olsson
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire political reporter
Today six regions of England will hold elections for newly created combined authority mayors, with Cambridgeshire and Peterborough being one of them.
These new mayors' remits will cover multiple local authorities, in mostly urban areas.
Their main responsibility will be to decide their region's economic strategy and many will have powers covering other areas such as transport and housing. However, their exact powers will vary according to the terms of the agreements each region has made with the government.
You can check who is running for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough by visiting the following link.
Cambridgeshire goes to the polls
Hannah Olsson
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire political reporter
Polling stations have opened in Cambridgeshire for the local elections.
Sixty-one councillors are being elected to the county council and voting is also taking place for the first mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.
Polling stations opened at 07:00 and will close at 22:00.
Counting is due to start on Friday morning, with the results announced during the day.
'Major implications for jobs' if ticket offices close
Alex Pope
BBC Local Live
At the moment we don't know what impact the reported closure of 57 ticket offices across the Greater Anglia route would have on jobs, but the RMT union believes it's significant.
It says the 64 ticket offices that currently operate have 358 staff. The offices are being reduced to just seven, it added.
According to the RMT "Greater Anglia have revealed that they intend to introduce revenue staff and place ticket vending machines at all stations with major implications for jobs and services".
We've contacted Greater Anglia to find out more.
Train ticket offices to close, says union
Alex Pope
BBC Local Live
A number of railway ticket offices on the Greater Anglia network are set to close, according to the RMT union.
It says the train operator is planning on closing 57 ticket offices, leaving just seven operating.
They are expected to stay open in London Liverpool Street, Colchester, Norwich, Cambridge, Chelmsford, Ipswich and Stansted Airport.
The union's general secretary, Mick Cash, said he was "appalled at this planned attack on ticket offices and station staff across the Greater Anglia franchise, which would wipe out the vast bulk of these vital passenger services over the next year".
He added it would "fight" to "halt these disastrous plans".
We have contacted Greater Anglia for comment.
Travel: A1 blocked by Wansford
BBC News Travel
The A1 is partially blocked and there's queuing traffic following a crash between a lorry and two cars just before the A47 at Wansford.
Weather: Cloudy and breezy
Elizabeth Rizzini
BBC Look East weather
Today will be a largely cloudy day across the region with a few outbreaks of light patchy rain for some.
A brisk north-easterly wind will also persist through the day, suppressing temperatures and making it feel rather cool.
Maximum temperature: 13C (55F). BBC Weather has the latest.
Travel: Topmoor Way re-opens
BBC News Travel
After an earlier crash that forced Topmoor Way in Paston, Peterborough, to be closed, the road has now re-opened.
Welcome back
Alex Pope
BBC Local Live
Good morning and welcome back to Local Live updates for Cambridgeshire.
We'll be here until 18:00 today with all your news, sport, travel and weather.
Today the feed will look a little different, this is because the county is going to the polls to elect county councillors and its first ever mayor, we will be unable to report anything political today.