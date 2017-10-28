BBC Local Live: Cambridgeshire

M11 Cambridgeshire southbound severe accident, between J10 for A505 and J8 for A120.

M11 Cambridgeshire - One lane closed on M11 southbound between J10, A505 (Duxford) and J8, A120 (Bishop Stortford), because of an accident involving an overturned vehicle is.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time