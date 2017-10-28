BBC Local Live: Cambridgeshire

Grimsby Town v Cambridge United

Live coverage of Saturday's League Two game between Grimsby Town and Cambridge United.

Lynx cubs learn to 'box clever' for food

Hamerton Zoo lynx cubs learn to sit on box for food
Hamerton Zoo lynx cubs shows how to get food from a box.

Severe accident: M11 Cambridgeshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M11 Cambridgeshire southbound severe accident, between J10 for A505 and J8 for A120.

M11 Cambridgeshire - One lane closed on M11 southbound between J10, A505 (Duxford) and J8, A120 (Bishop Stortford), because of an accident involving an overturned vehicle is.

