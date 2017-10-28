BBC Local Live: Cambridgeshire

Posted at 14:02 Man killed in double stabbing overnightA 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a second victim was taken to hospital.Read more
A 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a second victim was taken to hospital.Read more
Live coverage of Saturday's League Two game between Grimsby Town and Cambridge United.Read more
Live coverage of Saturday's League One game between Peterborough United and Shrewsbury Town.Read more
Lynx cubs learn to 'box clever' for food
Hawking's PhD gets two million views
Cambridge University say the online repository has "never seen numbers like this before".Read more
Severe accident: M11 Cambridgeshire southbound
M11 Cambridgeshire southbound severe accident, between J10 for A505 and J8 for A120.
M11 Cambridgeshire - One lane closed on M11 southbound between J10, A505 (Duxford) and J8, A120 (Bishop Stortford), because of an accident involving an overturned vehicle is.
