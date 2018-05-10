BBC Local Live: Cambridgeshire

A Fenland woman has died after being struck by lightning while playing golf with her husband on a romantic holiday in Turkey.
Cambridge Folk Festival 2018 headliners announced
Nic Rigby
American singer, visual artist and "punk poet laureate" Patti Smith (pictured) and country/folk singer-songwriter John Prine are headlining the Cambridge Folk Festival, it has been announced.
The event at Cherry Hinton Hall, which attracts thousands of music fans from around the country, is taking place between 2 August and 5 August 2018.
Other artistes announced include Janis Ian, who topped the US charts in the 1970s with her song At Seventeen, country singer Rosanne Cash, English folk music royalty Eliza Carthy and the Wayward Band (pictured) and blues legend Eric Bibb.
No injuries reported in A14 crash
Police say no-one was injured in an accident earlier on the A14 near Bar Hill between a lorry and a van.
However, motorists are still being warned of long delays on the eastbound carriageway.
Security marshals will be guarding taxi ranks in parts of Peterborough in the run-up to Christmas in a bid to stem anti-social behaviour.
Two Security Industry Authority (SIA)-registered marshals will patrol the Broadway and Northminster ranks each weekend between now and New Year's Eve.
They will carry body-worn cameras and radios which will give them access to CCTV and the police.
The scheme's been developed by the Safer Peterborough Partnership, Cambridgeshire Police and the city council, and aims to prevent alcohol-fuelled anti-social behaviour and ensure passengers can get taxis quickly and safely.
A10 Cambridgeshire eastbound severe accident, between Broad Baulk and Red Fen Road.
A10 Cambridgeshire - A10 Ely Road in Stretham blocked and queuing traffic eastbound between the Broad Baulk junction and the Red Fen Road junction, because of a multi-vehicle accident and fallen power cables.
Passengers leave stricken train at Helpston
Here are the latest images of relieved passengers finally leaving a train that was stuck near Peterborough after hitting an object on the track at about 10:30.
The Hull Trains service from London King's Cross came to a halt at Helpston after sustaining what the company described as "catastrophic engine failure".
Passengers were stuck on board for more than four hours, many complaining of no water or working toilets, while the fuel leak was cleared and a rescue train organised.
They have now been moved from the stricken train, but passengers using services between London and the north east are still being warned about delays.
Train fuel leak was 'catastrophic failure' of engine
The Managing Director of Hull Trains has apologised to passengers and praised staff on a train which was stranded after a fuel leak between Peterborough and Grantham.
Will Dunnett has also now revealed that the 09:48 London to Hull train didn't strike an object on the tracks, as was originally thought, but it was in fact a "catastrophic failure of the engine".
There's no heat, there's no light, all the toilets are full. The crew have been absolutely fantastic but passengers are now starting to get fed up. They've sent people from Hull to fix it. The train's too badly damaged to be towed so we're having to evacuate the train. It's been awful it really has."
The facilities have all run out. The toilets were full a while ago. I've heard secondhand that people have been told they can use a cup or something and dispose of it down the sink."
Rail disruption as fuel leak halts train
Rail passengers travelling between London and the north-east are facing long delays and cancellations after a train hit an obstruction on the track near Peterborough.
The Hull Trains service from London King's Cross came to a halt at Helpston at about 10:30.
Early reports of a fire on board the train have been dismissed by Network Rail which said the driver thought she saw smoke, but it was later confirmed there was none.
However, the train sustained damage and a fuel leak is currently being dealt with.
A Network Rail spokeswoman said passengers remained on board and the train would be towed to a station to enable them to leave.
We're hearing that a number of roads in Newmarket are becoming congested, Newmarket, as drivers try to find alternative routes to avoid the A14 westbound, where lane two of two is closed after a lorry shed its load of hay.
Hamilton Road, Bury Road and Fordham Road are reported to be particularly busy.
The lane closure on the A14 is between J36 (Nine Mile Hill) and J35 (Stow cum Quy).
Lengthy delays westbound on A14 near Newmarket
There are long delays on the A14 westbound, between J36 (Nine Mill Hill) and J35 (Stow cum Quy), after a lorry shed its load of hay.
That was blowing around on the carriageway, making driving conditions dangerous, so police initially closed the road completely, but one lane is now open.
There have also been reports of other collisions in the area.
We're getting reports of nine miles of queuing traffic.
Severe disruption: A14 Cambridgeshire westbound
A14 Cambridgeshire westbound severe disruption, between J36 A1303 and J35 A1303 Newmarket Road.
A14 Cambridgeshire - Very slow traffic on A14 westbound between J36, A1303 (Nine Mile Hill) and J35, A1303 (Stow Cum Quy), because of earlier bales of hay on the road. All lanes have been re-opened. Travel time is around 30 minutes.
Severe disruption: A428 Cambridgeshire both ways
A428 Cambridgeshire both ways severe disruption, at St Neots Road.
A428 Cambridgeshire - A428 St Neots Road closed in both directions at Hardwick Junction, because of a police incident. Traffic is coping well.
The man who died in a river tragedy in Ely had been helping his son locally to set up a small business selling military surplus equipment and clothing, reports the Ely Standard.
His body was recovered from Cathedral Marina on Friday morning. Police are not treating his death as suspicious.
Council bid to contribute to school's refurbishment
Orla Moore
BBC Local Live
A village secondary school is to receive £2m from the county council towards a huge renovation - as staff work to turn its fortunes around.
Sawtry Village Academy was placed in special measures in 2014 - and in October 2017 former headteacher James Stewart was jailed for four years for misconduct and fraud.
The school has more than 1,200 pupils aged 11 to 18 and is now making good progress, according to Ofsted, after a change in leadership.
The so-called "one-off capital investment" would address what the council describes as "serious health, safety and wellbeing issues".
"Officers consider that there is a compelling case for the council to support the health, safety and wellbeing of Sawtry’s secondary aged children by making a major contribution of £2 million to Sawtry Village Academy’s much needed redevelopment," the report says.
It continues: "Local authority officers are in no doubt that the condition of the buildings has been seriously affected by the failings in school leadership."
Airbnb house could be breaching planning rules, says council
Orla Moore
BBC Local Live
Cambridge City Council is considering slapping an enforcement notice on a property in the city that's being let out with online letting firm 'airbnb'.
The council has received complaints about "noise disturbance" and the frequency of lets at the house on Richmond Road.
It is advertised on the 'airbnb' website as a three-bedroom home for up to five guests, although the owner says he lives there two or three days a week.
Here's what the council rules say about short-term letting:
The council is to consider whether the owner is committing a planning breach by letting it out for more than their 90-day rule on short term lets.
Weather: Snow expected
There's a warning that snow could fall in the Eastern region this weekend.
In Northamptonshire, it's expected tonight.
The Met Office says snow may fall in Norfolk and Northants on Saturday, as "one or two snow showers are possible in the west."
On Sunday snow is predicted for the rest of the East.
Fenland woman dies after being struck by lightning
A Fenland woman has died after being struck by lightning while playing golf with her husband on a romantic holiday in Turkey.
Crash causing long delays
Motorists are facing delays of about more than an hour on the A14 after a crash near Bar Hill.
Police said the accident happened at about 13:15 on the eastbound carriageway.
There are no further details at this time.
Cambridge News printed 11,000 copies with headline gaffe
Snow prospects for Sunday across BBC East region
Dan Holley
BBC Look East weather
It follows an earlier problem at the between the A1303 junctions for Cambridge Airport, Stow-cum-Quy and Bottisham.
Second World War grenades found in Cambridge
Handmade grenades, thought to be from the Second World War, have been found during construction of the new ice rink on Newmarket Road, Cambridge.
A spokesman for Cambridge Airport said one of the devices "triggered a small fire in the bucket of a digger clearing the site."
A bomb disposal unit has been called and a precautionary safety cordon has been established around the site.
Police have told the public not be concerned by loud noises as there are likely to be controlled explosions.
The Cambridge News is currently doing live coverage.
Latest on A14 lane closures at Kentford
Rare Botswana diamond on show in Cambridge
One of only two diamonds in the country with traceable links to Botswana is on display in Cambridge tonight, according to the Cambridge News.
The 3.19 carat diamond is on show at Catherine Jones Jewellery, in Bridge Street.
In case you're wondering - the other one is firmly on the finger of one Meghan Markle.
