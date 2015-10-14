BBC Local Live: Coventry & Warwickshire

The Managing Director of Stagecoach Midlands has defended criticism from students that the service between Leamington and Warwick University is "monumentally flawed" and "farcical".

The student union says it's had 200 complaints of buses turning up late or not at all.

Steve Burd said that last week: "The problem was that on the Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday there was a set of roadworks on Stoneleigh Road that neither the University or ourselves knew anything about in advance."

He says these caused serious delays along with problems with some of their fleet.

He says services now seem to be running better.