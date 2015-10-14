BBC Local Live: Coventry & Warwickshire

Another cool and dry day tomorrow, with a bit more cloud.
Maximum temperature: 12C (54F).
Stratford's unemployment rate is 'lowest in the UK'
Figures released today show that Stratford's unemployment rate of 0.4% is the lowest in the UK.
The MP for Stratford upon Avon, Nadhim Zahawi said: “With employment nationally at record levels and unemployment at a seven-year low, the number of people in Stratford on Avon remaining out of work is the lowest anywhere in the country."
On TV: Bombing memorial and unions fight Aston Martin job cuts
We'll have reports from a service to dedicate a memorial to the "forgotten" victims of an IRA bombing in Coventry in 1939.
Plus the latest as unions prepare to fight proposed job cuts at luxury car maker Aston Martin.
It has been reported that 12 caravans are currently on land off Donnithorne Avenue.
Stagecoach defends criticism from students
The Managing Director of Stagecoach Midlands has defended criticism from students that the service between Leamington and Warwick University is "monumentally flawed" and "farcical".
The student union says it's had 200 complaints of buses turning up late or not at all.
Steve Burd said that last week: "The problem was that on the Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday there was a set of roadworks on Stoneleigh Road that neither the University or ourselves knew anything about in advance."
He says these caused serious delays along with problems with some of their fleet.
He says services now seem to be running better.
IRA memorial: Relatives of victims gather for ceremony
Relatives of the five victims who were killed in an IRA bomb attack in Coventry 76 years ago have gathered for the unveiling of a special memorial.
Marie Jones, the niece of Rex Gentle, who died in the blast, said: "The BBC online article brought the story of the bombing to a wider audience, including Coventry City Council, and helped us get the memorial we have been hoping for."
They relatives are pictured in the garden of Coventry Cathedral with the journalist Jennifer Harby in red.
Unemployment falls across Coventry and Warwickshire
Unemployment is down in Coventry and Warwickshire.
In Coventry the figure has fallen from 4,484 to 4,308 and in Warwickshire it's down from 2,959 to 2,810 between August and September.
The Chief Executive of the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, Louise Bennett, said: "Our latest survey with companies across the region suggested that there are still many firms out there who are looking to grow and want to take on new people.
"That means that unemployment could continue to come down over the coming weeks and months - especially with Christmas seasonal employment set to kick-in very soon."
Coventry couple accused of grievous bodily harm and child cruelty
Tom Cooke
BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
A man and a woman are appearing before Warwick Crown Court accused of causing harm and unnecessary suffering to a baby.
They are also accused of grievous bodily harm and child cruelty.
The jury has been told that the baby had fractures to its legs, arms and ribs.
Prosecution witness, retired Consultant Paediatrician Stephen Chapman, told the court many of the injuries couldn't have been self-inflicted.
He also said the injuries were sustained over a period of time and on separate occasions.
West Midlands Combined Authority: Coventry's next step
Coventry City Council says its decision to join the West Midlands Combined Authority doesn't automatically commit it to handing over its powers to an elected mayor.
Yesterday, the city council voted by 32 votes to 12 to join Birmingham, Sandwell, Walsall, Solihul, Dudley and Wolverhampton in the proposed combined authority.
But speaking to the BBC today, the Labour leader of Coventry City Council Ann Lucas said: "What we agreed yesterday is to go into being part of a combined authority.
"Now that just gives us the platform for negotiating a devolution deal for Coventry ... if we want one. It the deal's not good enough we won't take it."
Firefighters still tackling 'small pockets' at Exhall blaze
Firefighters say the majority of the blaze at an industrial unit in Exhall is under control, but they're still facing "small pockets".
It started in a pile of tyres shortly before 04:30 at a site on Bayton Road and then spread to a neighbouring unit.
Twenty firefighters are currently at the scene.
Watch Commander Wayne Vaughan said: "The majority of it is damping down but we've got little fire pockets on mezzanine floors where the tyres are and obviously it's not safe for me to send firefighters in to the mezzanine floor at the minute so we're hitting it from above with the aerial appliance."
Latest news: Coventry 'not committed' to handing powers to regional authority
Our top stories this morning:
- Coventry city council says a decision to join a West Midlands Combined Authority doesn't commit it to handing over its powers
- Twenty fire fighters are dealing with a fire at an industrial unit in Warwickshire
- It's day three of the trial of two Coventry men charged with killing 18-year-old Nicola Payne in 1991
Cricket: Bell hoping for redemption
Warwickshire's Ian Bell will be hoping to redeem himself in Abu Dhabi after he dropped two catches as England struggled on day one of their test against Pakistan.
Asad Shafiq, who was dropped on just 10 by Bell yesterday, is currently 66 not out.
Speaking to Sky Sports yesterday, Stuart Broad said Bell was "disappointed".
Cat injured after scalding
A woman believes someone chucked boiling hot water at her cat leaving it blistered and balding.
Warning of overnight road closure at A45 Stonebridge Highway
Union in talks to save Aston Martin jobs
The Unite union has revealed it's in talks to save more than 300 jobs at Warwickshire-based Aston Martin.
Most of the posts under threat are in the managerial and support side of the business at the firm's headquarters in Gaydon.
Aston Martin has previously said the cuts were part of a "restructuring" and production line posts would be protected.
Unite says between 295 and 314 jobs could go - the equivalent of about 15% of the total workforce of 2,100.
Headlines: Union to fight job cuts at Aston Martin
These are the latest headlines:
- Unions say they'll fight plans to cut up to 300 jobs at Warwickshire-based luxury car maker Aston Martin
- Nicola Payne's brother has told a court about anonymous calls the family received after her disappearance
- A memorial for the victims of an IRA bomb attack 76 years ago has been unveiled in the garden of Coventry Cathedral
Travel: Congestion in Nuneaton
There's disruption on the A444 northbound at Eliot Way in Nuneaton.
There are tailbacks on the southbound carriageway of the M6 at junction 3A.
More travellers on land in Nuneaton
An encampment of gipsies have set up home on woodland in Nuneaton.
England win comfortable victory at Ricoh
England continued their 100% winning start to the 2017 European Under-21 Championship qualifying campaign with acomfortable 3-0 victory over Kazakhstan at the Ricoh Arena last night.
Debutant Chuba Akpom hit a post before Ruben Loftus-Cheek opened the scoring, rifling home after Eric Dier knocked down James Ward-Prowse's free-kick.
Motorcyclist in 'extremely serious' condition after Coventry crash
A motorcyclist has suffered multiple injuries in a crash with a stationary car this afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to Courtland Avenue in Coventry at about 12:30 and he's been taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “The man, who was wearing a helmet, was unconscious when crews arrived at scene.
“Unfortunately, the man’s injuries are thought to be extremely serious.”
Headlines: Family record calls after disappearance of Nicola Payne
These are the headlines this afternoon:
- The brother of missing Coventry mum Nicola Payne has told a court that he recorded anonymous phone calls made to the family after her disappearance
- Police investigating the murder of 19-year-old Connor Smith have until later today to question a 28-year-old man arrested near Coventry
- A memorial service has got under way at Coventry Cathedral to remember the victims of an IRA bomb from 76 years ago
Memorial unveiled in honour of Coventry IRA victims
A memorial dedicated to the victims of an IRA bomb in Coventry 76 years ago has been unveiled at Coventry Cathedral.
The IRA bomb, which was attached to a bike basket, was detonated in Broadgate in 1939, killing five people and injuring 70 more.
Marie Jones, the niece of Rex Gentle, who died in the blast, is one of those attending the service.
She said her family feels honoured that the memorial is finally up.
Nicola Payne murder trial: Missing teen 'had never met accused'
The brother of Nicola Payne's boyfriend has told the jury at her murder trial she had never met one of the defendants Nigel Barwell.
That is despite the court hearing on Tuesday that Mr Barwell had "tried it on" with Nicola in a pub two months before she vanished.
Mr Barwell and Thomas O'Reilly deny abducting and killing the 18-year-old in December 1991. Her body has never been found.
Steven Cook, the brother of Nicola's boyfriend, also told the jury at Birmingham Crown Court that she was watching TV and "having a bit of a laugh" on the day she went missing.
Former Manchester United player training with Sky Blues
Coventry City have confirmed today that Chris Eagles has been training with the Club for the last week with a view to earning a playing contract after leaving Charlton in the summer.
The 29-year-old made seven appearances for Manchester United before signing for Burnley in 2008. He was a £1.5m signing for Bolton in 2011.
Bus service for Warwick University students "monumentally poor"
Students have described the bus service between Leamington and the University of Warwick as "monumentally poor" and "farcical".
The student union has received more than 200 complaints claiming that buses have been turning up late or not at all since the start of the new term last week.
It's prompted the president of the union, George Creasey, to write an open letter to operators Stagecoach Midlands expressing his concerns, saying it was "absolute chaos".
Weather: Dry and sunny afternoon
Mainly dry and bright day with sunny spells and just a slight chance of an isolated shower. Maximum Temperature 13C/55F.
Dry with clear spells and light winds tonight allowing localised patchy mist, fog and frost Minimum Temperature 4C (39F).
Walk of Britain team arrive in Coventry
Six veterans have arrived in Coventry on day 55 of their 1,000-mile hike from Scotland to London.
The Walk of Britain team all have physical or mental injuries which they received in the line of duty.
Five ex-military Jaguar Land Rover employees are walking with them from the JLR headquarters at Whitley in Coventry to Solihul where they're due to arrive at 15:30.
Memorial dedicated to Coventry IRA bombing victims
A memorial is being dedicated later to the victims of an IRA bomb in Coventry 76 years ago.
Five people died and 70 were injured when the device exploded in Broadgate in August 1939.
The memorial is in the garden next to the city's Cathedral and will be revealed at 14:00 today.
Nicola Payne murder trial: Anonymous calls after teen's disappearance
The family of missing Coventry teenager Nicola Payne say they received several anonymous phone calls after her disappearance.
Nigel Barwell and his brother-in-law Thomas O'Reilly deny abducting and murdering the 18-year-old in 1991.
Nicola's brother Nigel told Birmingham Crown Court he'd taped one phone call from a man who said he'd seen his sister with a man near Stratford.
His brother Dale Payne told the jury Nicola had been "excited" about moving into her new house at the time of her disappearance.
When asked by Prosecution QC Robert Price QC if she was depressed, he answered "no, not at all".
Day three of Nicola Payne murder trial
More witnesses will be called to give evidence today as the trial of two men accused of the murder of Nicola Payne continues.
Headlines: Inquest opens into Coventry bus crash victims
Here are this afternoon's top news stories:
- The inquests into the deaths of two people who died in the Coventry bus crash have been opened and adjourned
- Firefighters are still at the scene of a fire at an industrial unit in Bayton Road in Exhall
- A Serious Case Review finds shortcomings following the death of a 10-week-old baby in Warwickshire
Update: Inquest opens into Coventry bus crash deaths
The inquests into the deaths of two people who died in a bus crash in the centre of Coventry nearly a fortnight ago have been opened and adjourned.
Seven-year-old Rowan Fitzgerald died when the double-decker crashed into Sainsbury's in Trinity Street.
He was a passenger on the bus travelling to Leamington.
Dora Hancox, who was in her seventies and from Nuneaton, also died in the crash.
Unemployment rises in West Midlands
Unemployment in the West Midlands has risen slightly over the last three months.
It comes as the overall unemployment rate for the UK fell to a seven-year low of 5.4% in the three months to August, figures have shown.
In the West Midlands, in the last quarter the number of people out of work in the region rose by 1,000.
That brings the jobless total here to 165,000 - the equivalent of 6% of the workforce - BBC Midlands Today will have more from 13:30 on BBC One.
Travel: Disruption on the M42 in Warwickshire
There's disruption on the southbound carriageway of the M42 in Warwickshire at junction 3A with the M40.
And there's congestion at the junction of the A429 and B4086 at Charlecote in south Warwickshire.
Nuneaton co-op on the market for more than £6m
Nuneaton's Co-op store has been put on the market with a price tag of more than £6m.
Serious case review carried out after death of 10-week-old baby in Warwickshire
A serious case review published into the death of a 10-week-old baby from Warwickshire has found a lack of understanding from agencies working with the family.
The baby, who was born prematurely, died after his family were evicted from a social housing tenancy.
The baby died in September 2013 after his mother fell asleep with him on the sofa.
Earlier that day the couple, had been evicted, and moved in with a relative.
Haskell bids for one more world cup
Wasps co-captain James Haskell says he may "lose his mind" if he does not get one more chance to play in the World Cup following England's failure in the 2015 tournament.
England became the first host nation to bow out at the pool stage following defeats by Wales and Australia.
Haskell said while some people had written him off, he was "in the best shape" of his life.
Inquest opens today into the Coventry bus crash deaths
Coventry Magistrates’ Court will examine the awful events that unfolded when double decker bus hit Sainsbury's.
Flight bound for Birmingham intercepted by military jet
A flight bound for Birmingham airport was intercepted by a fighter jet in a dramatic mid-air alert.
Follow live updates with BBC Sport.
Plan to regenerate Coventry in £2m sceme
Further details have been revealed about plans to regenerate an unfashionable shopping street in Coventry - including opening up the River Sherbourne.