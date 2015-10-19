BBC Local Live: Coventry & Warwickshire

Warwickshire Police have been alerted after a pregnant alpaca was stolen from a farm in Rugby.
The three-year-old animal was taken from her young at Toft Alpacas in Dunchurch.
The owner of the farm Shirley Bettinson says she believes at least three people were involved in the theft including a couple who were spotted walking through the alpacas field and who became angry when challenged.
Nicola Payne trial: Murder accused Nigel Barwell seen cleaning car
Sian Grzeszczyk
Reporter, BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
A man accused of murdering Nicola Payne in 1991 was seen "thoroughly" cleaning his car the day she disappeared, a court has heard.
Joy Edginton, a neighbour of Nigel Barwell's, told jurors at Birmingham Crown Court she saw him cleaning his car that day and the following day.
She said she had not seen him clean it like that before, as he took out the seat covers and rugs.
The day before Ms Payne disappeared, she said she saw the defendant remove a baby seat from the back of his car.
Nigel Barwell and Thomas O'Reilly, both 51, both from Coventry deny her murder.
Joe Cole: 'Desperate to play again'
BBC Sport
New Coventry City loan signing Joe Cole say he's desperate to play again and is looking forward to helping his new team.
The 33-year-old made a shock loan move to the Ricoh Arena from Aston Villa on Friday.
He's expected to make his Coventry debut in their League One game at Rochdale tomorrow.
He's expected to make his Coventry debut in their League One game at Rochdale tomorrow.
Sameema Imam murder trial: Jury retire to consider verdicts
Peter Wilson
BBC Midlands Today
A jury has retired to consider their verdicts in the trial of a cash and carry manager from Coventry accused of murdering his secret lover Sameema Imam.
It's alleged that Roger Cooper, the branch manager at Costco, feared he'd lose his job if their affair was exposed.
It's claimed he carried out the killing with his brother David.
Both men deny the charge.
They say the cat's owner found the 3cm dart, but luckily thick fur stopped it from going too far into its body.
RSPCA inspector Louise Labram, who is investigating the case, said "There are concerns that someone in the area may be targeting cats, especially as this dart was clearly thrown or shot at the cat in question."
Coventry bus crash: Minute's applause for Rowan Fitzgerald
By Vanessa Pearce
Weather: Cold night with some fog and frost
BBC Weather
Turning chilly overnight with some patchy frost and fog forming in places.
A mainly dry day in store tomorrow with some sunny spells.
Coventry City signing Joe Cole shows off his new shirt
Campaign to reduce 'darker night crime'
West Midlands Police starts a new safety campaign today to keep crime low during the darker winter months.
Recorded burglaries have dropped by 8.2% since January. Average monthly incidents in the West Midlands are now at 850 compared to over 1,000 at the start of the year.
A campaign which features black and white film noire photos with advice to keep homes and gardens secure launches today.
Witness appeal over motorbike crash on A444 bridge
Nuneaton News
Police investigating a crash in Bedworth which left a motorbiker with serious head injuries are appealing for help from members of the public.
Your pictures: Autumn in Nuneaton
Vanessa Pearce
BBC Local Live
This stunning image of Hartshill Hayes in Nuneaton was sent to us by Wayne Hemmings.
We love to feature your photographs of the local area.
You can send them to us via email, Twitter or Facebook.
Nicola Payne murder trial: Jury hears man heard 'raised female voice' the day mum goes missing
Sian Grzeszczyk
Reporter, BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
A man who was moving house the day Coventry teenager Nicola Payne went missing has told a jury he heard a raised female voice.
Keith Parkins said he took a few steps into his front garden to see if he could see anything, but he couldn't.
He said he'd heard a car earlier with a distinctive-sounding exhaust drive past.
After he'd heard the woman's voice he later saw a coupe-style car with the same distinctive sound drive the other way.
Coventry City: Joe Cole's 'never been to Rochdale'
Ian Winter
BBC Midlands Today Sport
Joe Cole insisted he is not interested in Coventry's money and joined the Sky Blues because he is desperate to play again.
He's expected to travel to Rochdale tomorrow night, although it seems it will be a novel experience for the former England international.
Gang of thieves steal pregnant alpaca from Toft farm in Rugby
Rugby Advertiser
A gang of thieves stole a pregnant alpaca that was still feeding her young from Toft Alpacas in Rugby.
Crews tackle Coventry house fire
Tom Cooke
BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
Fire crews are tackling a house fire on Hall Green Road in Coventry.
The fire service say they were called to the two-storey house around 13:40.
Leamington Spa road closure
Some bus diversions in Leamington Spa as The Parade is closed for two weeks for resurfacing.
Coventry boy faces pioneering drug refusal
Coventry Telegraph
A devasted Coventry mum says “time is ticking” for her little boy after health bosses refused to approve a pioneering drug.
Friendship made over wallet lost in France in 1960
Fifty five years after he lost his wallet down a crack in a French bar, a 73-year-old parish council chairman has struck up a friendship with the carpenter who found it.
Bill Leech, of Henley-in-Arden, was 18 and studying in Grenoble when he lost his wallet in Chamrousse.
Carpenter Maurice Martin found it as he dismantled the bar a few weeks ago.
After a surprise telephone call, Mr Leech visited Mr Martin in France to collect his wallet and will return in February.
Body found in woods in Nuneaton
Nuneaton News
Police have cordoned off a wooded area in Nuneaton following reports of a body being found.
Fire crews on way to Alderman's Green in Coventry
Watch: Land Rover Defender gets high-speed makeover
A team at J E Engineering in Coventry is upgrading some Land Rover Defenders to allow them to accelerate from 0 to 60mph in five seconds.
The JE Zulu is being tested at Coventry Airport and will cost £150,000.
Councillor in bitter planning dispute charged with assaulting a pensioner
Coventry Telegraph
A Stratford-on-Avon District councillor has been charged with assaulting a pensioner on a village green
Weather: Dry bright afternoon
A good chance of seeing sunny spells this afternoon and feeling pleasant with a top temperature of 13C (55F).
Turning chilly tonight but staying mainly dry with some patchy frost and fog forming in places.
Joe Cole training with the Sky Blues
Ian Winter
BBC Midlands Today Sport
A joking Joe Cole enjoing his first Coventry City training session ahead of his expected debut at Rochdale tomorrow.
Body found in Nuneaton wood
Susie Rack
BBC Coventry and Warwickshire
A man's body has been found in Sandon Park in Nuneaton, according to police.
They were called to the area at 07:09 this morning.
They say it's not believed to be suspicious, and formal identification has not yet taken place.
Andy Sullivan's Portugal victory takes him to three European wins
Nuneaton golfer, Andy Sullivan, says he's looking forward to a week off after cruising to a nine-shot victory in the Portugal Masters.
Skunk spotted on the streets of Coventry
Coventry Telegraph
A wild skunk could be set to cause a stink in Coventry after one of the striped creatures appears to have been spotted on the streets of the city.
Joe Cole expected to debut for Coventry City
Geoff Foster
BBC Coventry & Warwickshire Sport
The Sky Blues go to Rochdale tomorrow night in League One, and there's a good chance the former England international Joe Cole will make his City debut at Spotland.
I'm heading to the Sky Blues press conference this morning, where Tony Mowbray's expected to make the announcement.
Landlord hosts cancer charity event in memory of best friend
Rugby Advertiser
A pub landlord is marking the 10th anniversary of his best friend’s death with a fundraising extravaganza in aid of cancer research.
Cat shot with tranquillizer dart in Coventry
The RSPCA say they're concerned someone may be targeting cats in the Wyken area of Coventry after a male tabby was shot with what's thought to be a tranquillizer dart.
Coventry bus crash: Minute's applause for Rowan Fitzgerald
Main route through Leamington Spa closed for two weeks
Richard Williams
BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
The main route through Leamington Spa town centre will be closed for the next two weeks.
The section of the Parade from the Regent Street junction up to and including a section of Clarendon Avenue will close as the road gets repaired and resurfaced.
Disruption to bus services and diversions for motorists are expected.
Goalless draw for Coventry City
BBC Sport
Struggling Blackpool held the Sky Blues to a goalless draw at the Ricoh Arena on Saturday.
The draw sees the Sky Blues remain in fifth, while the Seasiders are still in the League One relegation zone.
Unsung Hero Award: Nominate now
There are just four days left for you to nominate your BBC Midlands unsung sporting hero.
We're looking for volunteers who work tirelessly to encourage sport in their community.
Find out how you can nominate your unsung hero on BBC Sport. The closing date is midnight this Thursday 22 October.
Bedworth car fire
Paul Marriott
BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
Fire crews in Bedworth were called to Smarts Road just after midnight to deal with a car on fire.
It took firefighters an hour to deal with the incident.
Today's front page
Coventry Telegraph
Portuguese Masters: Andy Sullivan wins by nine shots
BBC Sport
Nuneaton's Andy Sullivan cruised to a nine-shot victory in the Portugal Masters to become the first three-time winner on the European Tour this season.
He went into the final round with a five-shot lead and his closing five-under 66 ensured he was never challenged in Vilamoura, finishing on 23 under par.
Sullivan won the South Africa Open in January and Joburg Open in March.