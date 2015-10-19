BBC Local Live: Coventry & Warwickshire

Warwickshire Police have been alerted after a pregnant alpaca was stolen from a farm in Rugby.

Toft Alpacas

The three-year-old animal was taken from her young at Toft Alpacas in Dunchurch.

The owner of the farm Shirley Bettinson says she believes at least three people were involved in the theft including a couple who were spotted walking through the alpacas field and who became angry when challenged.