BBC Local Live: Coventry & Warwickshire

Summary

  1. Updates on Monday 19 October 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates to resume at 08:00 on Tuesday

By Vanessa Pearce

Our coverage across the day

That's it for Coventry and Warwickshire live on Monday.

We'll be back with all your news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 tomorrow.

Weather: Cold night with some fog and frost

BBC Weather

Turning chilly overnight with some patchy frost and fog forming in places.

weather map
BBC

A mainly dry day in store tomorrow with some sunny spells.

Coventry City signing Joe Cole shows off his new shirt

Pregnant alpaca stolen from farm in Rugby

Warwickshire Police have been alerted after a pregnant alpaca was stolen from a farm in Rugby. 

Alpacas
Toft Alpacas

The three-year-old animal was taken from her young at Toft Alpacas in Dunchurch.

The owner of the farm Shirley Bettinson says she believes at least three people were involved in the theft including a couple who were spotted walking through the alpacas field and who became angry when challenged.

Nicola Payne trial: Murder accused Nigel Barwell seen cleaning car

Sian Grzeszczyk

Reporter, BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

A man accused of murdering Nicola Payne in 1991 was seen "thoroughly" cleaning his car the day she disappeared, a court has heard. 

Nigel Barwell and Thomas O'Reilly
BBC

Joy Edginton, a neighbour of Nigel Barwell's, told jurors at Birmingham Crown Court  she saw him cleaning his car that day and the following day. 

She said she had not seen him clean it like that before, as he took out the seat covers and rugs. 

The day before Ms Payne disappeared, she said she saw the defendant remove a baby seat from the back of his car.

Nigel Barwell and Thomas O'Reilly, both 51, both from Coventry deny her murder.

Joe Cole: 'Desperate to play again'

BBC Sport

New Coventry City loan signing Joe Cole say he's desperate to play again and is looking forward to helping his new team.  

The 33-year-old made a shock loan move to the Ricoh Arena from Aston Villa on Friday. 

He's expected to make his Coventry debut in their League One game at Rochdale tomorrow.  

And there'll be more with Coventry's new signing on Midlands Today from 18:30 on BBC One.

Sameema Imam murder trial: Jury retire to consider verdicts

Peter Wilson

BBC Midlands Today

A jury has retired to consider their verdicts in the trial of a cash and carry manager from Coventry accused of murdering his secret lover Sameema Imam.

Sameema Imam
West Midlands Police

It's alleged that Roger Cooper, the branch manager at Costco, feared he'd lose his job if their affair was exposed.

It's claimed he carried out the killing with his brother David.

Both men deny the charge.

News: Nicola Payne accused seen washing his car and alpaca theft in Rugby

Susie Rack

BBC Coventry and Warwickshire

These are our headlining stories at 17:00:

- The man accused of murdering Nicola Payne was seen washing his car the day she disappeared, a jury's heard

- An alpaca has been stolen from a farm in Rugby

- Coventry City say Joe Cole will travel with the team to Rochdale for tomorrow's match

Campaign to reduce 'darker night crime'

West Midlands Police starts a new safety campaign today to keep crime low during the darker winter months.  

Police poster
West Midlands Police

Recorded burglaries have dropped by 8.2% since January. Average monthly incidents in the West Midlands are now at 850 compared to over 1,000 at the start of the year. 

A campaign which features black and white film noire photos with advice to keep homes and gardens secure launches today.   

Your pictures: Autumn in Nuneaton

Vanessa Pearce

BBC Local Live

This stunning image of Hartshill Hayes in Nuneaton was sent to us by Wayne Hemmings.

Hartshill Heyes, Nuneaton
Wayne Hemmings

We love to feature your photographs of the local area.

You can send them to us via email, Twitter or Facebook.

Nicola Payne murder trial: Jury hears man heard 'raised female voice' the day mum goes missing

Sian Grzeszczyk

Reporter, BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

A man who was moving house the day Coventry teenager Nicola Payne went missing has told a jury he heard a raised female voice.

Nicola Payne
West Midlands Police

Keith Parkins said he took a few steps into his front garden to see if he could see anything, but he couldn't.

He said he'd heard a car earlier with a distinctive-sounding exhaust drive past.

After he'd heard the woman's voice he later saw a coupe-style car with the same distinctive sound drive the other way. 

Coventry City: Joe Cole's 'never been to Rochdale'

Ian Winter

BBC Midlands Today Sport

Joe Cole insisted he is not interested in Coventry's money and joined the Sky Blues because he is desperate to play again.

He's expected to travel to Rochdale tomorrow night, although it seems it will be a novel experience for the former England international.

Gang of thieves steal pregnant alpaca from Toft farm in Rugby

Rugby Advertiser

A gang of thieves stole a pregnant alpaca that was still feeding her young from Toft Alpacas in Rugby.

Alpacas
Rugby Advertiser

Crews tackle Coventry house fire

Tom Cooke

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

Fire crews are tackling a house fire on Hall Green Road in Coventry. 

The fire service say they were called to the two-storey house around 13:40.

house on fire
BBC

Leamington Spa road closure

Some bus diversions in Leamington Spa as The Parade is closed for two weeks for resurfacing.

News: Nicola Payne murder trial latest and crews tackle Coventry fire

Susie Rack

BBC Coventry and Warwickshire

These are our main stories in the newsroom:

- Man tells jury he heard a "raised voice" on the day Nicola Payne went missing

- Fire crews tackle house fire in Coventry

- Joe Cole will travel to Rochdale with Coventry City for tomorrow's match

Coventry boy faces pioneering drug refusal

Coventry Telegraph

A devasted Coventry mum says “time is ticking” for her little boy after health bosses refused to approve a pioneering drug.  

Kirath Mann
Coventry Telegraph

Friendship made over wallet lost in France in 1960

Fifty five years after he lost his wallet down a crack in a French bar, a 73-year-old parish council chairman has struck up a friendship with the carpenter who found it.

Bill Leech with Maurice Martin and family
Bill Leech

Bill Leech, of Henley-in-Arden, was 18 and studying in Grenoble when he lost his wallet in Chamrousse.

Carpenter Maurice Martin found it as he dismantled the bar a few weeks ago.

After a surprise telephone call, Mr Leech visited Mr Martin in France to collect his wallet and will return in February.

Fire crews on way to Alderman's Green in Coventry

Watch: Land Rover Defender gets high-speed makeover

A team at J E Engineering in Coventry is upgrading some Land Rover Defenders to allow them to accelerate from 0 to 60mph in five seconds.

The JE Zulu is being tested at Coventry Airport and will cost £150,000.

Weather: Dry bright afternoon

A good chance of seeing sunny spells this afternoon and feeling pleasant with a top temperature of 13C (55F).

lunchtime weather
BBC

Turning chilly tonight but staying mainly dry with some patchy frost and fog forming in places. 

Joe Cole training with the Sky Blues

Ian Winter

BBC Midlands Today Sport

A joking Joe Cole enjoing his first Coventry City training session ahead of his expected debut at Rochdale tomorrow.

Joe Cole
BBC

News: Body found in Nuneaton and cat shot with tranquillizer dart

Susie Rack

BBC Coventry and Warwickshire

These are our headlining stories today:

- Police say a man's body has been found in a Nuneaton Wood

- RSPCA concerned cats being targetted after one shot with a tranquillizer dart

- Golfer Andy Sullivan looking forward to a week off after winning Portugal Masters

Body found in Nuneaton wood

Susie Rack

BBC Coventry and Warwickshire

A man's body has been found in Sandon Park in Nuneaton, according to police.

They were called to the area at 07:09 this morning.

They say it's not believed to be suspicious, and formal identification has not yet taken place.

Andy Sullivan's Portugal victory takes him to three European wins

Nuneaton golfer, Andy Sullivan, says he's looking forward to a week off after cruising to a nine-shot victory in the Portugal Masters.

Skunk spotted on the streets of Coventry

Coventry Telegraph

A wild skunk could be set to cause a stink in Coventry after one of the striped creatures appears to have been spotted on the streets of the city.

Skunk on street
Coventry Telegraph

Joe Cole expected to debut for Coventry City

Geoff Foster

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire Sport

The Sky Blues go to Rochdale tomorrow night in League One, and there's a good chance the former England international Joe Cole will make his City debut at Spotland.

I'm heading to the Sky Blues press conference this morning, where Tony Mowbray's expected to make the announcement.

Joe Cole
Getty Images

Landlord hosts cancer charity event in memory of best friend

Rugby Advertiser

A pub landlord is marking the 10th anniversary of his best friend’s death with a fundraising extravaganza in aid of cancer research.

Richard Keszeg,
Rugby Advertiser

Cat shot with tranquillizer dart in Coventry

The RSPCA say they're concerned someone may be targeting cats in the Wyken area of Coventry after a male tabby was shot with what's thought to be a tranquillizer dart.

tranquilizer dart
RSPCA

They say the cat's owner found the 3cm dart, but luckily thick fur stopped it from going too far into its body.

RSPCA inspector Louise Labram, who is investigating the case, said "There are concerns that someone in the area may be targeting cats, especially as this dart was clearly thrown or shot at the cat in question."

Coventry bus crash: Minute's applause for Rowan Fitzgerald

Main route through Leamington Spa closed for two weeks

Richard Williams

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

The main route through Leamington Spa town centre will be closed for the next two weeks.

Leamington Spa Parade
BBC

The section of the Parade from the Regent Street junction up to and including a section of Clarendon Avenue will close as the road gets repaired and resurfaced. 

Disruption to bus services and diversions for motorists are expected.   

Goalless draw for Coventry City

BBC Sport

Struggling Blackpool held the Sky Blues to a goalless draw at the Ricoh Arena on Saturday.

Tony Mowbray
Rex Features

The draw sees the Sky Blues remain in fifth, while the Seasiders are still in the League One relegation zone.  

It was a frustrating day. It was one of those games. We knew what it was going to be like. The team worked extremely well, it just wasn't to be today

Tony MowbrayCoventry City Manager

News: Shared spaces at Warwick University and Joe Cole's Sky Blues debut

Paul Marriott

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

These are our main stories in the newsroom:

- University of Warwick rejects claim that new shared spaces are dangerous

- A Coventry firm is turning Land Rover Defenderts into supercars

- Announcement due over Joe Cole debut for Coventry City

Unsung Hero Award: Nominate now

There are just four days left for you to nominate your BBC Midlands unsung sporting hero.

Unsung hero graphic
BBC

We're looking for volunteers who work tirelessly to encourage sport in their community.

Find out how you can nominate your unsung hero on BBC Sport. The closing date is midnight this Thursday 22 October. 

Today's front page

Coventry Telegraph

front page
Coventry Telegraph

Portuguese Masters: Andy Sullivan wins by nine shots

BBC Sport

Nuneaton's Andy Sullivan cruised to a nine-shot victory in the Portugal Masters to become the first three-time winner on the European Tour this season.

Andy Sullivan
Getty Images

He went into the final round with a five-shot lead and his closing five-under 66 ensured he was never challenged in Vilamoura, finishing on 23 under par.

Sullivan won the South Africa Open in January and Joburg Open in March.

