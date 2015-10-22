Kenilworth castle

BBC Local Live: Coventry & Warwickshire

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates on Thursday 22 October 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates to resume at 08:00 on Friday

Live Reporting

By Vanessa Pearce

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Our coverage across the day

Coventry & Warwickshire Live has ended for the day.

We'll be back with you at 08:00 tomorrow with the usual mix of news, sport, travel and weather.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Chilly night ahead

BBC Weather

Staying dry overnight, but clear spells mean temperatures dropping to around 8C (46F).

weather
BBC

A cloudier day in store tomorrow, with scattered showers possible in the afternoon. Highs of 13C (55F).

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Theresa May condemns lack of black police officers

The public will not have confidence in the police unless there are more black and ethnic minority officers, Home Secretary Theresa May has said today.

Addressing the National Black Police Association conference, Mrs May said "diversity profiles" showed no force had a black and minority ethnic representation reflecting its local population.

Graphic
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Coventry bus crash funeral fundraiser fraud fear

A website set up to raise money for the funerals of the victims of the Coventry bus crash has been referred to a national fraud agency, police say.

Dora Hancox and Rowan Fitzgerald
West Midlands Police

A fundraising page has raised £750 in the past 15 days, but one of the victims' relatives has raised concerns with West Midlands Police. Donations are no longer being accepted.  

The man who started it said he had simply wanted to help the families.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Your pictures: Kestrel in Coventry

Vanessa Pearce

BBC Local Live

Stuart Guest has sent us this picture he took of a kestrel in Allesley Park.

Kestral in a tree
Stuart Guest

We love to feature your pictures of the local area.

You can email them, or send them via Twitter or Facebook.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel: Accident on A3400

BBC Travel

An accident's causing problems in both directions on the A3400 Birmingham Road in Stratford-Upon-Avon near the Maybrook Road junction.

More details on BBC Travel.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Nicola Payne trial: Court hears claims of confession

Sian Grzeszczyk

Reporter, BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

A witness in the Nicola Payne murder trial has told the jury one of the defendants confessed they had killed the teenager and asked him for an alibi.

Matthew Brown told the court that Nigel Barwell asked him to say he had been with both him and Thomas O'Reilly in Rugby the day she disappeared in 1991. 

Mr Brown told prosecutor Andrew Smith QC: "He said that they'd killed Nicola Payne and asked if we'd give an alibi." 

Both Mr Barwell and Mr O'Reilly deny murder. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

News: Nicola Payne jury hears claims of confession and Hannah Cockroft wins gold

Navkiran Mann

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

These are our headlining stories at 17:00:

- Witness tells jury man accused of killing Nicola Payne confessed to him

- Coventry couple win £1m on scratchcard

- Hannah Cockroft wins gold in Doha

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Football: Reda Johnson likely to miss remainder of season

Clive Eakin

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire Sport

Coventry City say they expect defender Reda Johnson to be sidelined for the rest of the season. 

Reda Johnson
Empics

The 27-year-old suffered a hamstring tendon injury during the match against Blackpool last weekend.   

The Sky Blues say Johnson will be monitored by the club's physiotherapy department to help him make a full recovery during his spell on the sidelines.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Student doesn't regret anti-consent workshop article

BBC Newsbeat

Warwick University student George Lawlor says he doesn't regret writing his article against sexual consent workshops because it's started a discussion.

George Lawlor
George Lawlor

His piece about why he doesn't need consent lessons went viral last week, dividing opinion. 

"I didn't write the article well enough, I may have said the wrong things," the Warwick student admitted.

"I wouldn't regret writing the article... because it's got this discussion going."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Championship record for Hannah Cockroft

Coventry University student Hannah Cockroft has won a gold medal in the 100m wheelchair race at theWorld Para Athletics championshipsin Doha.

Hannah Cockroft
Getty Images

She failed to beat her own world record, but did break the championship time. 

Teenager Kare Adenegan from Coventry finished fourth. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

News: Nicola Payne trial latest and Sky Blues' Reda Johnson out for season

Navkiran Mann

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

These are our main stories in the newsroom this afternoon:

- Witness tells Nicola Payne murder trial that defendant said "I did that bird"

-  Coventry's former Royal Mail building demolished

- Sky Blues defender Reda Johnson sidelined for rest of season

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Dry and bright afternoon

BBC Weather

Winds will drop and it's expected to be dry and brighter this afternoon.

weather map
BBC

Temperatures will drop overnight with clear skies and lows of 7C (45F).

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Nicola Payne trail: Defendant heard saying 'I did that bird'

Sian Grzeszczyk

Reporter, BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

One of the men accused of murdering teenager Nicola Payne in 1991 said "I did that Payne bird," a court's heard.

Giving evidence at Birmingham Crown Court, Paul Southern said he was giving defendants Nigel Barwell and Thomas O'Reilly a lift when Mr Barwell made the comment.

Nigel Barwell and Thomas O'Reilly
Helen Tipper

Mr Southern told the court the other defendant Thomas O'Reilly then said "you don't know the half of it".

Miss Payne went missing in Coventry on 14 December 1991. Her body has never been found.

Nigel Barwell and Thomas O'Reilly, both 51 and from Coventry, deny her murder.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Coventry couple scoop £1m on a scratchcard

A Coventry couple say they're planning a trip to Las Vegas after being revealed as £1m winners on the National Lottery.

Ian Dunn and Karen McDougall
National Lottery

Ian Dunn and partner Karen McDougall say they're splashing out on their dream holiday after buying a winning scratchcard from a corner shop in the Stoke area of the city.

I haven’t ever been outside Europe and for the last few years our holidays have been to Skegness and Great Yarmouth, so to be able to book a trip like this really is a dream come true

Ian DunnLottery winner
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Police name man killed in Claverdon collision

Police have named a motorist, who died in a crash near Claverdon as Mark Smith from Studley.

The 36-year-old was driving a Volvo S40 which crashed between Preston Bagot and Claverdon on the A4189 at about 19:10 on Monday.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

The student who drove to campus in a hearse

University of Warwick

The University of Warwick is sharing some of its favourite moments to help celebrate its 50th anniversary.

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

News: Delays to Ricoh rail station and bus crash website invstigated

Navkiran Mann

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

These are our main stories this lunchtime:

- Further days to Ricoh rail service

- Fundraising website for bus crash victims referred to fraud team

- Coventry couple scoop £1m on a scratchcard

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Further delays to Ricoh rail service

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

There are fresh doubts over when a full rail service for the Ricoh Arena in Coventry can be up and running.

Ricoh railway station
Google

The original hope was to have the station open last month. London Midland now says 2017 is the latest estimate for a full timetable being introduced. 

It says the need to change the track layout has added to delays.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Coventry bus crash: Website referred to fraud team

Action Fraud is investigating a website set up to raise money for the funerals of people who died in the Coventry bus crash.

Tributes at the scene of the bus crash
BBC

The site was set up on the day a bus crashed in Coventry city centre, killing seven-year-old Rowan Fitzgerald and 76-year-old Dora Hancox.

West Midlands Police says concerns were raised with officers by the family of one of the victims and it has referred the matter to the national reporting centre for fraud.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

News: Fraud team investigates bus crash website; and car crashes into Nuneaton house

Paul Marriott

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

These are some of the stories in the newsroom today:

- Coventry bus crash fundraiser site referred to fraud team

- Car crashes into Nuneaton house

- Demolition starts on Coventry's former Royal Mail building

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Chloroform murder: Brothers begin life sentences

Roger Cooper, the branch manager of the Coventry Costco store, and his brother David are beginning life sentences for the murder of Sameena Imam.

Sameena Imam
West Midlands Police

A judge at Birmingham Crown Court told the brothers they must serve at least 30 years for killing 34-year-old Sameena Imam.

After the conviction, Ms Imam's family said nothing could have prepared them for discovering she had been murdered.

In a statement, her father Imam Din said: "As a family we are absolutely devastated at the loss of Sameena."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Car crashes into Nuneaton house

Police say two people fled from the scene of an accident after a car crashed into a house on Thirlmere Avenue, in Nuneaton, shortly after midnight.

Car crashed into house
Warwickshire Police

They're appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Deadline today for BBC unsung hero award

BBC Midlands Today

A reminder that today is the last day for you to nominate your BBC Midlands Unsung Sporting Hero.   

Unsung Hero award
BBC

We're looking for volunteers who work tirelessly to encourage sport in their community. They have to be over 18 and unpaid. 

You can nominate online on the BBC website and the deadline is midnight.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Demolition starts on former Royal Mail site

Richard Williams

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

Work is under way to demolish the former Royal Mail sorting office in Coventry city centre. 

Demolition site
BBC

The deal between developer Barberry and Coventry University will see the site transformed into five tower blocks housing up to 1,200 students. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Protesters call for Atherstone Hunt Ball to be scrapped

Nuneaton News

Members of an animal rights group have protested outside a popular events venue calling for the Atherstone Hunt Ball to be cancelled.

Hunt ball protesters
Nuneaton news
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

News: Fraud team investigate bus crash website; and brothers begin life sentences

Paul Marriott

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

These are some of the stories we're looking at today:

- Action Fraud investigates Coventry bus crash fundraising website

- Brothers begin life sentences for Sameena Imam killing

- Car crashes into Nuneaton house

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Dry and bright after a cloudy start

Charlie Slater

BBC Weather presenter

After a breezy and cloudy start to the day, it will become dry and bright with sunny spells. 

Weather map
BBC

Feeling mild with a top temperature of 14C (57F).

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel: M6 disruption because of accident

BBC Travel

One lane is closed on the M6 northbound between J3, for the A444k, and J3a because of an accident. 

More details on BBC Travel. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Morning from Coventry and Warwickshire Live

Vanessa Pearce

BBC Local Live

Hello and welcome to Coventry and Warwickshire Live on Thursday morning.

We'll be bringing you the latest news, sport, travel and weather.

If you want to comment on anything, or send in your best pictures from around Coventry and Warwickshire, then get in touch by emailTwitter or Facebook.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top