By Vanessa Pearce
Weather: Chilly night ahead
Staying dry overnight, but clear spells mean temperatures dropping to around 8C (46F).
A cloudier day in store tomorrow, with scattered showers possible in the afternoon. Highs of 13C (55F).
Theresa May condemns lack of black police officers
The public will not have confidence in the police unless there are more black and ethnic minority officers, Home Secretary Theresa May has said today.
Addressing the National Black Police Association conference, Mrs May said "diversity profiles" showed no force had a black and minority ethnic representation reflecting its local population.
Family 'devastated' after car smashes into their home
A family has had to cut their holiday in the sun short after a car smashed through the side of their house.
Coventry bus crash funeral fundraiser fraud fear
A website set up to raise money for the funerals of the victims of the Coventry bus crash has been referred to a national fraud agency, police say.
A fundraising page has raised £750 in the past 15 days, but one of the victims' relatives has raised concerns with West Midlands Police. Donations are no longer being accepted.
The man who started it said he had simply wanted to help the families.
Your pictures: Kestrel in Coventry
Stuart Guest has sent us this picture he took of a kestrel in Allesley Park.
Travel: Accident on A3400
An accident's causing problems in both directions on the A3400 Birmingham Road in Stratford-Upon-Avon near the Maybrook Road junction.
Nicola Payne trial: Court hears claims of confession
A witness in the Nicola Payne murder trial has told the jury one of the defendants confessed they had killed the teenager and asked him for an alibi.
Matthew Brown told the court that Nigel Barwell asked him to say he had been with both him and Thomas O'Reilly in Rugby the day she disappeared in 1991.
Mr Brown told prosecutor Andrew Smith QC: "He said that they'd killed Nicola Payne and asked if we'd give an alibi."
Both Mr Barwell and Mr O'Reilly deny murder.
Navkiran Mann
Bermuda bridge decision is just weeks away
Campaigners have just a matter of weeks to wait until decision-makers discuss controversial plans to open-up a bridge in Nuneaton.
Football: Reda Johnson likely to miss remainder of season
Coventry City say they expect defender Reda Johnson to be sidelined for the rest of the season.
The 27-year-old suffered a hamstring tendon injury during the match against Blackpool last weekend.
The Sky Blues say Johnson will be monitored by the club's physiotherapy department to help him make a full recovery during his spell on the sidelines.
Student doesn't regret anti-consent workshop article
Warwick University student George Lawlor says he doesn't regret writing his article against sexual consent workshops because it's started a discussion.
His piece about why he doesn't need consent lessons went viral last week, dividing opinion.
"I didn't write the article well enough, I may have said the wrong things," the Warwick student admitted.
"I wouldn't regret writing the article... because it's got this discussion going."
Major tyre fire in Exhall now being treated as arson attack
Fire chiefs have confirmed that a major blaze in Bedworth was started deliberately.
Championship record for Hannah Cockroft
Coventry University student Hannah Cockroft has won a gold medal in the 100m wheelchair race at theWorld Para Athletics championshipsin Doha.
She failed to beat her own world record, but did break the championship time.
Teenager Kare Adenegan from Coventry finished fourth.
Sleep out to raise money for homeless in Leamington
Business people and charity workers will be sleeping rough in Leamington tomorrow night to raise awareness of homelessness in the town.
Navkiran Mann
Weather: Dry and bright afternoon
Winds will drop and it's expected to be dry and brighter this afternoon.
Temperatures will drop overnight with clear skies and lows of 7C (45F).
Owners of Coventry’s London Taxi Company pump in extra £50m for eco-friendly cabs
China is investing an extra £50million in Coventry to build a new breed of non-polluting black cabs.
Nicola Payne trail: Defendant heard saying 'I did that bird'
One of the men accused of murdering teenager Nicola Payne in 1991 said "I did that Payne bird," a court's heard.
Giving evidence at Birmingham Crown Court, Paul Southern said he was giving defendants Nigel Barwell and Thomas O'Reilly a lift when Mr Barwell made the comment.
Mr Southern told the court the other defendant Thomas O'Reilly then said "you don't know the half of it".
Miss Payne went missing in Coventry on 14 December 1991. Her body has never been found.
Nigel Barwell and Thomas O'Reilly, both 51 and from Coventry, deny her murder.
Coventry couple scoop £1m on a scratchcard
A Coventry couple say they're planning a trip to Las Vegas after being revealed as £1m winners on the National Lottery.
Ian Dunn and partner Karen McDougall say they're splashing out on their dream holiday after buying a winning scratchcard from a corner shop in the Stoke area of the city.
Police name man killed in Claverdon collision
Police have named a motorist, who died in a crash near Claverdon as Mark Smith from Studley.
The 36-year-old was driving a Volvo S40 which crashed between Preston Bagot and Claverdon on the A4189 at about 19:10 on Monday.
The student who drove to campus in a hearse
The University of Warwick is sharing some of its favourite moments to help celebrate its 50th anniversary.
This week's front page: Devastated by arson attack
Arsonists cause thousands of pounds worth of damage to a garden centre.
Navkiran Mann
Video: Wheelchair racer prepares for world championships
Coventry teenager Kare Adenagan races in the 100-metres at the IPC Athletics World Championships in Doha today.
Further delays to Ricoh rail service
There are fresh doubts over when a full rail service for the Ricoh Arena in Coventry can be up and running.
The original hope was to have the station open last month. London Midland now says 2017 is the latest estimate for a full timetable being introduced.
It says the need to change the track layout has added to delays.
Man charged after police chase
A Coventry man has been charged after a high-speed police chase through Nuneaton and Bedworth.
Coventry bus crash: Website referred to fraud team
Action Fraud is investigating a website set up to raise money for the funerals of people who died in the Coventry bus crash.
The site was set up on the day a bus crashed in Coventry city centre, killing seven-year-old Rowan Fitzgerald and 76-year-old Dora Hancox.
West Midlands Police says concerns were raised with officers by the family of one of the victims and it has referred the matter to the national reporting centre for fraud.
Today's front page: Ricoh rail fiasco
Revealed: Ricoh Arena matchday train ticket would cost fans £17.
Paul Marriott
Chloroform murder: Brothers begin life sentences
Roger Cooper, the branch manager of the Coventry Costco store, and his brother David are beginning life sentences for the murder of Sameena Imam.
A judge at Birmingham Crown Court told the brothers they must serve at least 30 years for killing 34-year-old Sameena Imam.
After the conviction, Ms Imam's family said nothing could have prepared them for discovering she had been murdered.
In a statement, her father Imam Din said: "As a family we are absolutely devastated at the loss of Sameena."
Polesworth church volunteers help send donations over to refugees
Volunteers at Polesworth Baptist Church have helped transport a huge amount of clothes, toys and other vital equipment to help refugees in Europe.
Car crashes into Nuneaton house
Police say two people fled from the scene of an accident after a car crashed into a house on Thirlmere Avenue, in Nuneaton, shortly after midnight.
They're appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
Deadline today for BBC unsung hero award
A reminder that today is the last day for you to nominate your BBC Midlands Unsung Sporting Hero.
We're looking for volunteers who work tirelessly to encourage sport in their community. They have to be over 18 and unpaid.
You can nominate online on the BBC website and the deadline is midnight.
Demolition starts on former Royal Mail site
Work is under way to demolish the former Royal Mail sorting office in Coventry city centre.
The deal between developer Barberry and Coventry University will see the site transformed into five tower blocks housing up to 1,200 students.
Protesters call for Atherstone Hunt Ball to be scrapped
Members of an animal rights group have protested outside a popular events venue calling for the Atherstone Hunt Ball to be cancelled.
Paul Marriott
Weather: Dry and bright after a cloudy start
After a breezy and cloudy start to the day, it will become dry and bright with sunny spells.
Feeling mild with a top temperature of 14C (57F).
Travel: M6 disruption because of accident
One lane is closed on the M6 northbound between J3, for the A444k, and J3a because of an accident.
More details on BBC Travel.
Morning from Coventry and Warwickshire Live
Hello and welcome to Coventry and Warwickshire Live on Thursday morning.
We'll be bringing you the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
If you want to comment on anything, or send in your best pictures from around Coventry and Warwickshire, then get in touch by email, Twitter or Facebook.