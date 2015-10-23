Police are investigating a "significant and sustained cyber-attack" on the TalkTalk website after banking details and personal information of its four million UK customers could have been accessed.

PA

Katie Jonas, from Coventry, said she was "fuming" after being on hold to TalkTalk customer services for more than an hour.

She said: "I'm very concerned that my bank details may have been taken but didn't want to have to change all bank details. It's a lot of hassle doing so but now it looks like I will have to after the disgusting customer service."