Katie Jonas, from Coventry, said she was "fuming" after being on hold to TalkTalk customer services for more than an hour.
She said: "I'm very concerned that my bank details may have been taken but didn't want to have to change all bank details. It's a lot of hassle doing so but now it looks like I will have to after the disgusting customer service."
Travel: Accident on road in Rugby
BBC Travel
There's been an accident on Craven Road, in Rugby, near the Murray Road junction.
Weather: Cloudy overnight with some rain
BBC Weather
Outbreaks of rain, some of them heavy, will move eastwards into the area towards the end of the night.
Tomorrow a band of persistent rain will affect the area throughout the morning, but it should clear in the afternoon.
Coventry bus crash: Permanent memorial planned at school
The school of Coventry bus crash victim Rowan Fitzgerald says it's planning a permanent memorial to the seven-year-old.
Head teacher at St Anthony's School Jane McSharry said it was going to buy a "clamber log" - a seat with Rowan's name engraved on it.
It will also be holding a "Race for Rowan" and Coventry City Football Club will help plant a tree so "there will be lots of tangible evidence that Rowan was here with us" she said.
Capability Brown's lake walk open for first time in years
A three-mile cirular walk at Coombe Country Park will be open to the public for the first time in 40 years this weekend.
TalkTalk cyber attack: Are you affected?
Police are investigating a "significant and sustained cyber-attack" on the TalkTalk website after banking details and personal information of its four million UK customers could have been accessed.
Coventry woman admits sex offences on girl
Caroline Gall
BBC News Online
A woman has pleaded guilty to several sex offences against a girl.
Sandrine Brown, 31, of Stoke in Coventry, admitted six counts of sexual activity with a female aged between 13 and 17.
Nicola Payne murder trial: More than 100 officers involved in initial search
Sian Grzeszczyk
Reporter, BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
A senior West Midlands police officer has told a court the search for Coventry teenager Nicola Payne in 1991 was the biggest the force had undertaken at the time.
Malcolm Ross was the detective superintendent in charge of the investigation into her disappearance in December that year.
He told Birmingham Crown Court that more than 100 officers searched the Black Pad area of Coventry.
Nigel Barwell and Thomas O'Reilly, both 51, deny murdering Nicola.
Returning internationals boost Wasps side against Bath
BBC Coventry & Warwickshire Sport
Returning England internationals James Haskell and Joe Launchbury are among the Wasps side meeting Bath at the Ricoh Arena tomorrow.
Carlo Festuccia starts at hooker, Ben Jacobs at inside centre and former Auckland Blues winger Frank Halai is set to make his Wasps’ debut on the wing after joining the club this week.
Coventry bus crash: 'Faith has helped us'
The head teacher of St Anthony's School says faith has helped them cope since the death of Rowan Fitzgerald in the Coventry bus crash.
"We've shared moments of tears and moments of thinking about Rowan with a smile on our face and just how lovely he was."
Coventry bus crash: Memorial Mass held for Rowan Fitzgerald
A private memorial Mass has been held at the school of the seven-year-old boy killed in a bus crash in Coventry earlier this month.
Staff and children gathered at St Anthony's Catholic Primary in Leamington Spa, where Rowan Fitzgerald was a pupil.
Headteacher Jane McSharry said they were getting together to celebrate "Rowan's way too short, but absolutely wonderful life that he spent with us."
Watch: Former Coventry Royal Mail building being demolished
The old sorting office on Bishop Street is being taken down to be replaced with student accommodation.
Appeal for funds to buy sports car archives
Warwickshire County Record Office is hoping to raise £30,000, from public donations to buy Donald Healey's company archives.
Football: Mowbray wants 'authority' to replace Reda Johnson
Martin Winch
BBC Local Live
The Sky Blues manager Tony Mowbray says he won't rush his decision over how to deal with Reda Johnson's long-term absence.
Johnson sustained a hamstring tendon injury in last weekend's draw with Blackpool and has been ruled out for the rest of the season.
Weather: Afternoon looking dull and cloudy
It will be mainly dry throughout the day today, but there's quite a lot of cloud around and it will be quite dull.
And it will feel milder compared to yesterday.
Kenilworth parking charges set to go up
Kenilworth Weekly News
Kenilworth’s car park fees are set to rise alongside a new minimum one-hour stay to help raise £200,000 in one year - but shoppers will still only pay half the cost of parking in Warwick or Leamington.
Coventry Co-op store closes
Richard Williams
BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
After nearly 60 years of trading, Coventry's city centre Co-op store will close tomorrow.
Travel: Train failure at High Wycombe causing delays
BBC Travel
Chiltern Railways says there is ticket acceptance with other rail providers via any reasonable route after a train failure caused delays.
Rugby: Wasps team news
Dai Young has named his side who'll meet Bath tomorrow at the Ricoh Arena.
Extension of Coventry roadworks 'a good thing'
BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
Roadworks in Corporation Street in Coventry are set to continue for at least another two months.
The council claims this is a positive thing, because it received additional funding halfway through the works and was able to do a lot more to improve the area.
The roadworks began in April.
Belgrade Theatre could be forced to replace grass-roots productions with mainstream acts
Coventry Telegraph
Belgrade Theatre bosses say the venue could be forced to abandon its not-for-profit roots and become more mainstream as it prepares to tackle savage funding cuts.
Nicola Payne trial: Investigating officer in witness stand
Sian Grzeszczyk
Reporter, BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
I'm at Birmingham Crown Court covering the Nicola Payne trial today.
The senior investigating officer is giving evidence this morning.
Rugby man sentenced for drug offences
Rugby Advertiser
A Rugby man was sentenced to 40 months in prison at Warwick Crown Court after police officers recovered a large quantity of cocaine worth around £1,500 and items consistent with drug trafficking from the offender’s home.
Rugby's Fanzone display: How many bricks?
Rugby's Fanzone opens at 12:00 tomorrow with a visit from a special trophy and will open all day on Monday for a Rugby Fun Day event.
Vandals ruin Nuneaton hospice 'bucket list' wall with obscene graffiti
Nuneaton News
Vandals have struck in Nuneaton, forcing charity chiefs to remove a thought-provoking art installation in Nuneaton.
Rugby man charged over drugs incident
One man's been charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs. He is due to appear before magistrates next month.
Watch: Poppy Appeal launch
The Royal British Legion has officially launched this year's appeal in Coventry.
Offchurch house to open up to refugees?
Warwick Courier
Offchurch could become a safe haven for around 27 Syrian refugees as church leaders seek permission for a former rectory to be opened up as emergency housing.
One arrested after police incident on the M40
A man has been arrested after two vehicles were caught going the wrong way down the M40.
They were called to junction 15 at about 03:40 and closed part of the motorway northbound for a short time.
Library renamed in woman's memory
Nuneaton News
A much-missed member of staff at a Nuneaton school has had a library renamed in her memory.
New £3.6m building for Stratford Girls’ Grammar School
Stratford Observer
Stratford Girls’ Grammar School has celebrated the opening of its new facilities.
Gurkha gold medal challenge
More than 50 members of the north Warwickshire Gurkha and Nepalese community received medals after taking part in a health challenge.
Each of them walked at least 260 miles to be awarded a gold medal in a scheme organised by the George Eliot Hospital.
Herbert Art Gallery faces permanent closure
Coventry Telegraph
The Herbert Art Gallery could be forced to close as the organisation responsible for it battles an estimated £250,000 of council cuts
Nicola Payne trial: Accused Nigel Barwell 'admitted killing'
Sian Grzeszczyk
Reporter, BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
Two witnesses have told a murder trial that one of the men accused of killing teenager Nicola Payne confessed to killing her.
Nigel Barwell and Thomas O'Reilly, both 51 and from Coventry, deny her murder.
Travel: Broken down vehicle on A45
BBC Travel
One lane is closed on the A45 London Road between Tollbar island and the A423 Oxford Road junction because of a broken down vehicle.