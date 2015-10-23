Ceramics in Coventry

BBC Local Live: Coventry & Warwickshire

Summary

  1. Updates on Friday 23 October 2015
  2. More news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 on Monday

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Catch up on Friday's top stories

We'll be back with more news, sport, travel and weather updates from 08:00 on Monday. 

Stay up-to-date with the latest news from BBC Coventry & Warwickshire.

Coventry bus crash: Permanent memorial planned at school

The school of Coventry bus crash victim Rowan Fitzgerald says it's planning a permanent memorial to the seven-year-old.

Rowan Fitzgerald
Family handout

Head teacher at St Anthony's School Jane McSharry said it was going to buy a "clamber log"  - a seat with Rowan's name engraved on it.

It will also be holding a "Race for Rowan" and Coventry City Football Club will help plant a tree so "there will be lots of tangible evidence that Rowan was here with us" she said.

News: Memorial Mass held for bus crash victim and appeal for missing man

Paul Marriott

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

These are our headlining stories in the Coventry newsroom:

- Mass held for seven-year-old Coventry bus crash victim

- Coventry woman admits sex offences on girl

- Rugby man charged over drugs incident

TalkTalk cyber attack: Are you affected?

Police are investigating a "significant and sustained cyber-attack" on the TalkTalk website after banking details and personal information of its four million UK customers could have been accessed.  

Talk Talk logo
PA

Katie Jonas, from Coventry, said she was "fuming" after being on hold to TalkTalk customer services for more than an hour. 

She said: "I'm very concerned that my bank details may have been taken but didn't want to have to change all bank details. It's a lot of hassle doing so but now it looks like I will have to after the disgusting customer service."

Travel: Accident on road in Rugby

BBC Travel

There's been an accident on Craven Road, in Rugby, near the Murray Road junction.  

More details on BBC Travel. 

Nicola Payne murder trial: More than 100 officers involved in initial search

Sian Grzeszczyk

Reporter, BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

A senior West Midlands police officer has told a court the search for Coventry teenager Nicola Payne in 1991 was the biggest the force had undertaken at the time. 

Court room scene
Helen Tipper

Malcolm Ross was the detective superintendent in charge of the investigation into her disappearance in December that year.

He told Birmingham Crown Court that more than 100 officers searched the Black Pad area of Coventry. 

Nigel Barwell and Thomas O'Reilly, both 51, deny murdering Nicola.

Returning internationals boost Wasps side against Bath

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire Sport

Returning England internationals James Haskell and Joe Launchbury are among the Wasps side meeting Bath at the Ricoh Arena tomorrow.

Wasps
Getty Images

Carlo Festuccia starts at hooker, Ben Jacobs at inside centre and former Auckland Blues winger Frank Halai is set to make his Wasps’ debut on the wing after joining the club this week.  

Coventry bus crash: 'Faith has helped us'

The head teacher of St Anthony's School says faith has helped them cope since the death of Rowan Fitzgerald in the Coventry bus crash.

"We've shared moments of tears and moments of thinking about Rowan with a smile on our face and just how lovely he was."

Coventry bus crash: Memorial Mass held for Rowan Fitzgerald

A private memorial Mass has been held at the school of the seven-year-old boy killed in a bus crash in Coventry earlier this month.

St Anthony's Primary school with memorial flowers
BBC

Staff and children gathered at St Anthony's Catholic Primary in Leamington Spa, where Rowan Fitzgerald was a pupil. 

Headteacher Jane McSharry said they were getting together to celebrate "Rowan's way too short, but absolutely wonderful life that he spent with us."

Watch: Former Coventry Royal Mail building being demolished

The old sorting office on Bishop Street is being taken down to be replaced with student accommodation.

View more on twitter
News: Latest on Nicola Payne trial and

Paul Marriott

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

These are our headlining stories this afternoon:

- Witness tells court Nicola Payne hunt was the biggest force had undertaken

- One arrested afterstolen vehicles travel wrong way down M40

- Players return from international duty to bolster Wasps side 

Football: Mowbray wants 'authority' to replace Reda Johnson

Martin Winch

BBC Local Live

The Sky Blues manager Tony Mowbray says he won't rush his decision over how to deal with Reda Johnson's long-term absence. 

Tony Mowbray
Coventry City Football Club

Johnson sustained a hamstring tendon injury in last weekend's draw with Blackpool and has been ruled out for the rest of the season.  

In the short term we'll be looking in-house, but we need to try and find a replacement - someone who can come in and bring that same authority to the back line.

Tony MowbrayCoventry City Manager
Weather: Afternoon looking dull and cloudy

It will be mainly dry throughout the day today, but there's quite a lot of cloud around and it will be quite dull.

Charlie Slater at the weather map
BBC

  And it will feel milder compared to yesterday.    

Kenilworth parking charges set to go up

Kenilworth Weekly News

Kenilworth’s car park fees are set to rise alongside a new minimum one-hour stay to help raise £200,000 in one year - but shoppers will still only pay half the cost of parking in Warwick or Leamington.

Kenilworth car park
Kenilworth Weekly news
Coventry Co-op store closes

Richard Williams

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

After nearly 60 years of trading, Coventry's city centre Co-op store will close tomorrow. 

Coventry Co-op
BBC

Sadly, we are today in a different trading environment and consequently we have had to take the decision to concentrate our business on our profitable areas

Ali KurjiChief Executive of the Heart of England Co-operative Society
Travel: Train failure at High Wycombe causing delays

BBC Travel

Chiltern Railways says there is ticket acceptance with other rail providers via any reasonable route after a train failure caused delays.

View more on twitter
Rugby: Wasps team news

Dai Young has named his side who'll meet Bath tomorrow at the Ricoh Arena.

View more on twitter
Extension of Coventry roadworks 'a good thing'

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

Roadworks in Corporation Street in Coventry are set to continue for at least another two months.

Corporation Street roadworks
BBC

The council claims this is a positive thing, because it received additional funding halfway through the works and was able to do a lot more to improve the area.

The roadworks began in April.

News: Stolen vehicles drive wrong way down M40 and Coventry Co-op closes

Paul Marriott

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

These are our main stories this lunchtime:

- One arrested after stolen vehicles drive wrong way down M40

- Coventry's city centre Co-op closes after 60 years tomorrow

- Council say extending Coventry road works are a 'good thing'

Nicola Payne trial: Investigating officer in witness stand

Sian Grzeszczyk

Reporter, BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

I'm at Birmingham Crown Court covering the Nicola Payne trial today.

The senior investigating officer is giving evidence this morning. 

Rugby man sentenced for drug offences

Rugby Advertiser

A Rugby man was sentenced to 40 months in prison at Warwick Crown Court after police officers recovered a large quantity of cocaine worth around £1,500 and items consistent with drug trafficking from the offender’s home.

Rugby's Fanzone display: How many bricks?

Rugby's Fanzone opens at 12:00 tomorrow with a visit from a special trophy and will open all day on Monday for a Rugby Fun Day event.

View more on twitter
Vandals ruin Nuneaton hospice 'bucket list' wall with obscene graffiti

Nuneaton News

Vandals have struck in Nuneaton, forcing charity chiefs to remove a thought-provoking art installation in Nuneaton.

Bucket List wall
Nuneaton News
Watch: Poppy Appeal launch

The Royal British Legion has officially launched this year's appeal in Coventry. 

View more on twitter
Offchurch house to open up to refugees?

Warwick Courier

Offchurch could become a safe haven for around 27 Syrian refugees as church leaders seek permission for a former rectory to be opened up as emergency housing.

Offchurch House
Warwick Courier
One arrested after police incident on the M40

A man has been arrested after two vehicles were caught going the wrong way down the M40.

They were called to junction 15 at about 03:40 and closed part of the motorway northbound for a short time. 

View more on twitter
News: City roadworks extended and Co-op store closes after 60 years

Paul Marriott

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

Some of the stories we're looking at in the Coventry newsroom:

 - One arrested after cars drive wrong way down M40  

- City centre roadworks extended in Coventry

- Coventry Co-op closes after 60 years of trading

Gurkha gold medal challenge

More than 50 members of the north Warwickshire Gurkha and Nepalese community received medals after taking part in a health challenge.  

Gurka and Nepalese community with medals
George Eliot Hospital

Each of them walked at least 260 miles to be awarded a gold medal in a scheme organised by the George Eliot Hospital.  

This is the first initiative of its kind in the country and our local Gurkha Community are leading the way.

Dr Vinod PatelGeorge Eliot Hospital Diabetes Consultant
Nicola Payne trial: Accused Nigel Barwell 'admitted killing'

Sian Grzeszczyk

Reporter, BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

Two witnesses have told a murder trial that one of the men accused of killing teenager Nicola Payne confessed to killing her.

Nigel Barwell (left) and Thomas O'Reilly deny murdering Nicola Payne
Helen Tipper

Nigel Barwell and Thomas O'Reilly, both 51 and from Coventry, deny her murder.  

News: Warning from culture boss over cuts and city centre roadworks extended

Paul Marriott

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

These are our main stories in the newsroom today:

- Coventry culture boss warns further council cuts may close museum

- Roadworks extended in Coventry city centre

- Co-op store closes tomorrow after 60 years trading

