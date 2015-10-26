Whittle Arches

BBC Local Live: Coventry & Warwickshire

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates on Monday 26 October 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates to resume at 08:00 on Tuesday

Live Reporting

By Vanessa Pearce

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Our coverage across the day

That's it from Coventry & Warwickshire Live on Monday. Join us from 08:00 on Tuesday for more news, sport, travel and weather.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Nicola Payne murder trial: Questions over tent manual records

Sian Grzeszczyk

Reporter, BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

Former police officer Ian Alsop also faced questions why there was no record of the manual being stored or a witness statement produced by anyone saying they found a tent manual in Nigel Barwell's car.

Mr Alsop told the court he was surprised as he thought one was made.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Nicola Payne murder trial: Officer tells jury of tent recovered on wasteground

Sian Grzeszczyk

Reporter, BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

A tent found on waste ground near to where suspected murder victim Nicola Payne went missing almost 24 years ago was similar to a manual found in the car of one of the accused, a court has heard.

The 18-year-old was last seen in December 1991, but her body has never been found.

Nigel Barwell and Thomas O'Reilly
Helen Tipper

Giving evidence, former police officer Ian Alsop told the jury he believed the tent manual in defendant Nigel Barwell's car was for the tent that had been found on waste at the rear of Ventnor Close near the river Sowe. 

However, under cross-examination, asked if it could have been left behind by a fisherman, Mr Also replied that he suppose it could.

Both Nigel Barwell and Thomas O'Reilly deny murder.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Post-match gigs announced for Ricoh Arena

Echo & the Bunnymen and Buzzcocks have been announced to play the Ricoh Arena as part of the Offload Series tied with Wasps rugby matches. 

Echo & The Bunnymen
Advent Communications

Both bands will play the Jaguar Hall following Wasps' match with Exeter Chiefs on Saturday 5 December.

We are really excited to be launching a new concept at the Ricoh Arena of developing our music offer with combining quality live music and top-class rugby.

Andy GibbManaging Director Ricoh Arena
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Coventry bus crash: Online donations to be handed to police

Money raised online in the wake of a fatal bus crash in Coventry is to be handed over to police.

Dora Hancox and Rowan Fitzgerald
West Midlands Police

Seven-year-old Rowan Fitzgerald and Dora Hancox, 76, died when the bus ploughed into a supermarket on 3 October.

Action Fraud is currently investigating a page which was set up to raise money for the funerals.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

News: Online donations to be handed to police and firefighters free bull

Susie Rack

BBC Coventry and Warwickshire

These are our headlining stories at 17:00:

- Money raised online for Coventry bus crash victims to be handed to police

- Firefighters free bull with head stuck in a tree in Rugby

- Gigs announced as tie-in with Wasps Rugby for Ricoh Arena

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travellers set up camp on another Nuneaton playing field

Nuneaton News

Travellers left one piece of sporting land in Nuneaton only to set up camp just over two miles away on another playing field.

travellers on park
Nuneaton News
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Bull with head stuck in tree freed by fire crews

Fire crews from Warwickshire were called to free a bull with its head stuck in a tree in Barby Road, Rugby. 

Bull with head in tree
Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service

It took three crews over an hour to release the animal using specialist large animal rescue equipment, including a winch and a riot shield.  

They said the bull, named by crews as Billy, was released back in to the field and seems none the worse for wear for the ordeal.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

View from Coventry city centre police perch

Police in Coventry have posted a rare view from the car park roof as they keep an eye on the city centre.

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

New London timetable for Chiltern Railways

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

Chiltern Railways is insisting its services from Stratford to London will actually improve, despite cuts to the number of direct trains from today 

Some passengers now face having to change trains at Leamington after the number of direct trains was cut from 18 to just six a week.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Warwickshire 'not conducive for fracking'

While Warwickshire has featured plenty of coal mines over the years, the county is unlikely to host fracking any time soon, according to the council.

In its mineral extraction consultation, opening today, Warwickshire County Council said it had received no applications and that the county "may not be conducive to enabling fracking as there are no major shale deposits". 

Fracking graphic
bbc
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

News: Bus crash money to be handed to police and Ricoh gigs announced

Susie Rack

BBC Coventry and Warwickshire

These are some of our main stories today:

- Money donated to Coventry bus crash victims to be handed to police

- Echo and the Bunnymen and Buzzcocks to play Ricoh Arena

- Passenger dies in A45 crash

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

RSC marks Battle of Agincourt anniversary

A special performance of Shakespeare's Henry V has been held to mark the 600th anniversary of the Battle of Agincourt.

Henry V
RSC

Sunday's performance was one of the events, which also included storytelling and sword fighting, organised by the Royal Shakespeare Company in Stratford-upon-Avon.

The company does not usually perform on a Sunday and the performance was also the last in the play's current run.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Nuneaton urgent care review slammed as a 'sham'

Nuneaton News

A consultation into urgent care changes which could see a walk-in service on Nuneaton's Camp Hill estate close has been slammed for being unbalanced.

Camp Hill Health Centre
Nuneaton News
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

The Secret Life of Books: The Mill on the Floss

Nuneaton author George Eliot is the subject of a BBC Four documentary tonight about her work The Mill on the Floss.

Actor and Director, Fiona Shaw discovers how the scandal that caused Eliot (born Mary Anne Evans) to take a male pen name was also played out in the plot of her classic novel.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Mild and bright afternoon

BBC Weather

Bright and sunny spells this afternoon with a top temperature of 13C (55F).

weather map
BBC

Remaining mostly dry and cloudy this evening, with the odd spot of rain possible in the west. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Almost 230,000 sign school holiday fine petition

Coventry Telegraph

A dad was so “livid” at being threatened with a fine if he took his young son out of school to visit his sick grandfather that he set up a campaign to scrap them.  

Craig Langman
Coventry Telegraph
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Coming up on TV: Coventry bus crash cash to be handed over

Joanne Malin

BBC Midlands Today

Join me on BBC One for Midlands Today. 

We'll have the story about money donated to a website allegedly set up to help families of the victims of the Coventry bus crash is to be handed over to police later this week.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Couple escape crash without serious injuries

An elderly couple escaped through the boot of their 4X4 after it was involved in a crash in Warwickshire yesterday.

crashed car
West Midlands Amulance Service

The driver in his 70s and his wife in her 60s were both taken to hospital after the crash on the A46 in Salford Priors.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

News: Passenger dies in crash and public consultation on fracking

Susie Rack

BBC Coventry and Warwickshire

These are some of the stories we're looking at today:

- Passenger dies after car and coach crash near Meriden

- Three people charged with Coventry robberies

- Council launch public consultation on mineral extraction in Warwickshire

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Nicola Payne murder trial: Former detective on witness stand

Sian Grzeszczyk

Reporter, BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

The jury at Birmingham Crown Court are hearing from a former detective who arrested defendant Nigel Barwell on suspicion of abducting Nicola Payne in December 1991.

Nigel Barwell and Thomas O'Reilly both deny murdering the 18-year-old.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Council launches consultation on mineral extraction for Warwickshire

People in Warwickshire can have their say on fracking underground coal gassification and mineral extraction in a consultation document launched today. 

Map of minerals in the county
Warwickshire County Council

Residents have until Friday 4 December to comment on the Minerals Local Plan for Warwickshire, which sets out details of extraction for the next 15 years. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Thieves strip lead off Cherington church roof

Thieves have stripped lead off the roof of St John the Baptist church, in Cherington, Warwickshire.

The cost of repair has been put at £25,000.

Buckets collecting water in church
BBC

Parish councillor Nigel Shields said almost a third of one roof had been stripped, with the thieves thought to have struck on Friday night.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Football: 'Draw feels like a defeat'

BBC Sport

Coventry boss Tony Mowbray has promised to learn the lessons of throwing away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Swindon on Saturday.

Tony Mowbray
Getty Images

Swindon Town scored twice in the final five minutes to earn a point against the Sky Blues. 

We're all hugely disappointed. To draw the game feels like a defeat, of course, but we'll try to take the positives out of it. We'd worked really hard for 83 minutes, and I felt we'd done enough.

Tony MowbrayCoventry City manager
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Car passenger killed in A45 crash

A man has died after a car and a coach were involved in a crash on the A45 near Meriden yesterday.

Generic ambulance picture
West Midlands Ambulance Service

Five people were in the car and 20 passengers were on board the National Express coach along with its driver when the two vehicles collided on a Birmingham-bound stretch of the A45 

The man who died was passenger in the back of the car.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

News: Concrete problems at Tollbar and Agincourt anniversary

Susie Rack

BBC Coventry and Warwickshire

These are some of the main stories in the Coventry newsroom:

- Highways England detects problems in concrete supports at Tollbar roadworks

- Passenger dies after A45 crash

- RSC mark 600th Agincourt anniversary with performance

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Bravery awards for police officers after incident in Leamington

Leamington Courier

Warwickshire Police officers, PCSOs and staff who found and protected a vulnerable man who was intending to do harm to himself during an incident in Leamington were among those to receive a Bravery Award this month.

PCSO Lauren Dwyer receives her award from Warwickshire Lord Lieutenant Timothy Cox.
Leamington Courier
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Concrete problems could delay major roadworks at Tollbar

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

The completion date for Coventry's Tollbar Island upgrade may have to be put back after problems were found with the quality of concrete supports in the new underpass.

Proposed Tollbar Island
Highways England

Project Manager for Highways England, Paul Nagra, said tests to the structures showed small voids in the concrete and, while structurally sound, it could cause problems with durability.

"The programme is under pressure, but we won't have clarity on delays until towards the end of the year," he said. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Rugby: Wasps deliver first win of the season

BBC Sport

Wasps edged out last season's Premiership finalists Bath to record their first victory of the season.  

Jimmy Gopperth
Rex Features

I thought we controlled most aspects of the game and we should have probably won it a bit more comfortably than we did.

Dai YoungWasps director of rugby
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel: Slow traffic on M42

BBC Travel

Congestion on the M42 southbound between J4 for the A34 and J3A for the M40.

An earlier broken down vehicle is causing problems, but all lanes are now open.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

News: Problems at Coventry's Tollbar roadworks and lead stripped from church roof

Susie Rack

BBC Coventry and Warwickshire

These are some of the main stories in the newsroom today:

- Problems could delay major roadwork at Coventry's Tollbar

- Thieves strip lead from Warwickshire church roof

- Passenger killed in A45 crash

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top