Nicola Payne murder trial: Questions over tent manual records
Sian Grzeszczyk
Reporter, BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
Former police officer Ian Alsop also faced questions why there was no record of the manual being stored or a witness statement produced by anyone saying they found a tent manual in Nigel Barwell's car.
Mr Alsop told the court he was surprised as he thought one was made.
Nicola Payne murder trial: Officer tells jury of tent recovered on wasteground
Sian Grzeszczyk
Reporter, BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
A tent found on waste ground near to where suspected murder victim Nicola Payne went missing almost 24 years ago was similar to a manual found in the car of one of the accused, a court has heard.
The 18-year-old was last seen in December 1991, but her body has never been found.
Giving evidence, former police officer Ian Alsop told the jury he believed the tent manual in defendant Nigel Barwell's car was for the tent that had been found on waste at the rear of Ventnor Close near the river Sowe.
However, under cross-examination, asked if it could have been left behind by a fisherman, Mr Also replied that he suppose it could.
Both Nigel Barwell and Thomas O'Reilly deny murder.
Post-match gigs announced for Ricoh Arena
Echo & the Bunnymen and Buzzcocks have been announced to play the Ricoh Arena as part of the Offload Series tied with Wasps rugby matches.
Both bands will play the Jaguar Hall following Wasps' match with Exeter Chiefs on Saturday 5 December.
We are really excited to be launching a new concept at the Ricoh Arena of developing our music offer with combining quality live music and top-class rugby.
Coventry bus crash: Online donations to be handed to police
Warwickshire Police officers, PCSOs and staff who found and protected a vulnerable man who was intending to do harm to himself during an incident in Leamington were among those to receive a Bravery Award this month.
Concrete problems could delay major roadworks at Tollbar
BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
The completion date for Coventry's Tollbar Island upgrade may have to be put back after problems were found with the quality of concrete supports in the new underpass.
Project Manager for Highways England, Paul Nagra, said tests to the structures showed small voids in the concrete and, while structurally sound, it could cause problems with durability.
"The programme is under pressure, but we won't have clarity on delays until towards the end of the year," he said.
Weather: Dry and mild night
BBC Weather
It will be a dry night with light winds and feeling mild with a low of 11C (52F).
Tomorrow will start dry, but outbreaks of rain will slowly push into the region later in the day.
Post-match gigs announced for Ricoh Arena
Echo & the Bunnymen and Buzzcocks have been announced to play the Ricoh Arena as part of the Offload Series tied with Wasps rugby matches.
Both bands will play the Jaguar Hall following Wasps' match with Exeter Chiefs on Saturday 5 December.
Coventry bus crash: Online donations to be handed to police
Money raised online in the wake of a fatal bus crash in Coventry is to be handed over to police.
Seven-year-old Rowan Fitzgerald and Dora Hancox, 76, died when the bus ploughed into a supermarket on 3 October.
Action Fraud is currently investigating a page which was set up to raise money for the funerals.
Travellers set up camp on another Nuneaton playing field
Nuneaton News
Travellers left one piece of sporting land in Nuneaton only to set up camp just over two miles away on another playing field.
Bull with head stuck in tree freed by fire crews
Fire crews from Warwickshire were called to free a bull with its head stuck in a tree in Barby Road, Rugby.
It took three crews over an hour to release the animal using specialist large animal rescue equipment, including a winch and a riot shield.
They said the bull, named by crews as Billy, was released back in to the field and seems none the worse for wear for the ordeal.
View from Coventry city centre police perch
Police in Coventry have posted a rare view from the car park roof as they keep an eye on the city centre.
New London timetable for Chiltern Railways
BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
Chiltern Railways is insisting its services from Stratford to London will actually improve, despite cuts to the number of direct trains from today
Some passengers now face having to change trains at Leamington after the number of direct trains was cut from 18 to just six a week.
Blue Coat staff and students conquer Mount Kilimanjaro for Myton Hospices
Coventry Telegraph
Students and staff at Blue Coat School in Coventry marked its 300th anniversary with a mammoth trek up Mount Kilimanjaro.
Warwickshire 'not conducive for fracking'
While Warwickshire has featured plenty of coal mines over the years, the county is unlikely to host fracking any time soon, according to the council.
In its mineral extraction consultation, opening today, Warwickshire County Council said it had received no applications and that the county "may not be conducive to enabling fracking as there are no major shale deposits".
Kenilworth shop window display winner named
Kenilworth Weekly News
The winner of last week’s shop window display competition has been announced by Kenilworth Town Council.
RSC marks Battle of Agincourt anniversary
A special performance of Shakespeare's Henry V has been held to mark the 600th anniversary of the Battle of Agincourt.
Sunday's performance was one of the events, which also included storytelling and sword fighting, organised by the Royal Shakespeare Company in Stratford-upon-Avon.
The company does not usually perform on a Sunday and the performance was also the last in the play's current run.
Nuneaton urgent care review slammed as a 'sham'
Nuneaton News
A consultation into urgent care changes which could see a walk-in service on Nuneaton's Camp Hill estate close has been slammed for being unbalanced.
The Secret Life of Books: The Mill on the Floss
Nuneaton author George Eliot is the subject of a BBC Four documentary tonight about her work The Mill on the Floss.
Actor and Director, Fiona Shaw discovers how the scandal that caused Eliot (born Mary Anne Evans) to take a male pen name was also played out in the plot of her classic novel.
Weather: Mild and bright afternoon
BBC Weather
Bright and sunny spells this afternoon with a top temperature of 13C (55F).
Remaining mostly dry and cloudy this evening, with the odd spot of rain possible in the west.
Almost 230,000 sign school holiday fine petition
Coventry Telegraph
A dad was so “livid” at being threatened with a fine if he took his young son out of school to visit his sick grandfather that he set up a campaign to scrap them.
Ex-Coventry teacher admits sex acts with girls
Coventry Observer
A disgraced former Coventry teacher has been ordered to register as a sex offender after she admitted being involved in sex acts with teenage girls.
Couple escape crash without serious injuries
An elderly couple escaped through the boot of their 4X4 after it was involved in a crash in Warwickshire yesterday.
The driver in his 70s and his wife in her 60s were both taken to hospital after the crash on the A46 in Salford Priors.
Coventry dad fined for taking family on break in term time
Coventry Telegraph
A Coventry dad who says he doesn’t know how long he has left to live has been landed with a £240 fine for taking his children on holiday during term-time.
Nicola Payne murder trial: Former detective on witness stand
Sian Grzeszczyk
Reporter, BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
The jury at Birmingham Crown Court are hearing from a former detective who arrested defendant Nigel Barwell on suspicion of abducting Nicola Payne in December 1991.
Nigel Barwell and Thomas O'Reilly both deny murdering the 18-year-old.
Council launches consultation on mineral extraction for Warwickshire
People in Warwickshire can have their say on fracking underground coal gassification and mineral extraction in a consultation document launched today.
Residents have until Friday 4 December to comment on the Minerals Local Plan for Warwickshire, which sets out details of extraction for the next 15 years.
Thieves strip lead off Cherington church roof
Thieves have stripped lead off the roof of St John the Baptist church, in Cherington, Warwickshire.
The cost of repair has been put at £25,000.
Parish councillor Nigel Shields said almost a third of one roof had been stripped, with the thieves thought to have struck on Friday night.
Pupils learn about the birthplace of rugby
Rugby Advertiser
Hundreds of pupils have discovered the history of the birthplace of the game during a special Rugby World Cup schools programme.
Football: 'Draw feels like a defeat'
BBC Sport
Coventry boss Tony Mowbray has promised to learn the lessons of throwing away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Swindon on Saturday.
Swindon Town scored twice in the final five minutes to earn a point against the Sky Blues.
Car cartwheels after crashing through wall near Wellesbourne
Warwick Courier
Two people were rushed to a major trauma centre after the car they were travelling in hit a wall and cartwheeled over after landing in a ditch just north of Wellesbourne.
Car passenger killed in A45 crash
A man has died after a car and a coach were involved in a crash on the A45 near Meriden yesterday.
Five people were in the car and 20 passengers were on board the National Express coach along with its driver when the two vehicles collided on a Birmingham-bound stretch of the A45
The man who died was passenger in the back of the car.
Fly-tipping in Coventry rises by almost a quarter
Coventry Telegraph
Fly-tipping shot up more nearly a quarter in Coventry last year - but hardly anyone gets caught.
Bravery awards for police officers after incident in Leamington
Leamington Courier
Warwickshire Police officers, PCSOs and staff who found and protected a vulnerable man who was intending to do harm to himself during an incident in Leamington were among those to receive a Bravery Award this month.
Concrete problems could delay major roadworks at Tollbar
BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
The completion date for Coventry's Tollbar Island upgrade may have to be put back after problems were found with the quality of concrete supports in the new underpass.
Project Manager for Highways England, Paul Nagra, said tests to the structures showed small voids in the concrete and, while structurally sound, it could cause problems with durability.
"The programme is under pressure, but we won't have clarity on delays until towards the end of the year," he said.
Rugby: Wasps deliver first win of the season
BBC Sport
Wasps edged out last season's Premiership finalists Bath to record their first victory of the season.
Travel: Slow traffic on M42
BBC Travel
Congestion on the M42 southbound between J4 for the A34 and J3A for the M40.
An earlier broken down vehicle is causing problems, but all lanes are now open.
Major roads plan for new homes in Nuneaton and Bedworth
Nuneaton News
Multi million-pound plans to change Nuneaton and Bedworth's road network have been unveiled as part of a crucial consultation.
