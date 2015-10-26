A tent found on waste ground near to where suspected murder victim Nicola Payne went missing almost 24 years ago was similar to a manual found in the car of one of the accused, a court has heard.

The 18-year-old was last seen in December 1991, but her body has never been found.

Helen Tipper

Giving evidence, former police officer Ian Alsop told the jury he believed the tent manual in defendant Nigel Barwell's car was for the tent that had been found on waste at the rear of Ventnor Close near the river Sowe.

However, under cross-examination, asked if it could have been left behind by a fisherman, Mr Also replied that he suppose it could.

Both Nigel Barwell and Thomas O'Reilly deny murder.