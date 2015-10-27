The attack happened in the early hours of Sunday and the victim found by members of the public on St Peters Road.
We would like to speak to anyone who may have been on Lower Hillmorton Road or St Peters Road around this time, and may have witnessed anything suspicious, as we are keen to identify the person responsible as soon as possible.
New flights between Birmingham Airport and World Cup host Qatar launched
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Catch up with all the day's main stories
We'll be back at 08:00 tomorrow with the usual mix of news, sport, travel and weather.
In the meantime, listen to BBC Coventry & Warwickshire for all the latest from your area.
Weather: Warm but wet evening ahead
Rain will reach most parts of the area by this evening, but it will feel warm with a low temperature of 12C (54F).
Tomorrow will be cloudy with the risk of rain during the morning, but generally brighter through the afternoon.
News: Missing evidence in Nicola Payne trial; and Nuneaton taxi attack
Susie Rack
BBC Coventry and Warwickshire
These are the stories making the headlines today:
- The jury in the Nicola Payne trial has heard of missing evidence
- Warwickshire PCC 'concerned' about proposed combined authority
- Nuneaton taxi driver attacked by passenger
Football: Bryn Morris to return to Middlesbrough
BBC Coventry & Warwickshire Sport
Coventry City has confirmed 19-year-old midfielder Bryn Morris has been recalled from his loan spell with the club and will return to Middlesbrough.
The England Under-20 captain joined the Sky Blues in August on a season-long deal, but the Championship side have invoked the 24-hour recall option as part of the loan deal.
Warwickshire PCC 'concerned' about proposed combined authority
The outgoing police and crime commissioner for Warwickshire says he's "concerned" there's "no clarity" about policing powers under the proposed West Midlands Combined Authority.
Ron Ball announced he won't be seeking re-election next year.
He said he'd like to know whether an elected mayor for the West Midlands would take over the role of all the local police and crime commissioners.
Police plea for help over Nuneaton taxi driver attack
A taxi driver was attacked by a passenger picked up at Nuneaton Railway Station after they pulled on the handbrake to stop the vehicle.
Police have issued an image of a man they're keen to speak to in connection with the assault.
Midlands' first Diggerland gets the go-ahead
Stratford Herald
Plans for a Diggerland at the new-look leisure park at the former Evesham Country Park site have been given the go-ahead.
Nicola Payne trial: Court hears of missing evidence
Sian Grzeszczyk
Reporter, BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
A police officer has told Birmingham Crown Court a hairbrush and hairs belonging to Coventry teenager Nicola Payne are missing.
Exhibits officer Det Con Victoria Hill told the jury they had been missing since 1993, having last been seen at a forensics laboratory in Birmingham.
She also told the court the blue awning and part of a tent, recovered from wasteland near the area where Nicola was last seen, are also missing.
Nigel Barwell and Thomas O'Reilly, both 51, deny murdering Nicola. The trial continues.
Charity set up in memory of young Coventry cancer victim raises an amazing £190k
Coventry Telegraph
Bethany’s Wish appeal launched almost three years ago puts smiles on the faces of young cancer sufferers
Pioneering family court launches in Coventry
Aspecialist court has been launched in Coventry dealing with drug and alcohol issues in families whose children are subject to care proceedings.
Coventry's Family Drug and Alcohol Court is the first to run in the Midlands.
A team of specialists including social workers, domestic violence workers and psychiatrists will work alongside families throughout court proceedings.
News: New family court for Coventry and bus crash victim funeral
Susie Rack
BBC Coventry and Warwickshire
These are our main stories in the newsroom this afternoon:
- A pioneering family court launches in Coventry
- Funeral of bus crash victim takes place
- City Link directors in court next week
Weather: Rain moving in this afternoon
BBC Weather
A band of rain will move into the patch,gradually reaching most parts by the evening.
The rain should clear by morning and it will generally feel warm with a low temperature of 11C (52F).
Taxi driver fined and has licence revoked for running unlicensed company
Leamington Observer
On Monday at Nuneaton Magistrates' Court, John Patrick Behan pleaded guilty to operating a private hire business and a private hire vehicle without the correct licences.
Travel: Accident on B4086 in Warwickshire
BBC Travel
An accident on the B4086 Tiddington Road in Stratford is causing problems both ways near the Loxley Road junction.
More details on BBC Travel.
Citizens Advice celebrate birthday with performance piece
A new play, by Coventry writer Chris O'Donnell, has been commissioned to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the city's Citizens Advice Bureau.
Tickets are free for the short play People, at the Shop Front Theatre, but seats must be reserved.
Lorry driver sentenced for crash which left man paralysed
A 53-year old lorry driver has been given a suspended jail sentence after his HGV collided with a van on the hard shoulder of the M6 in Warwickshire, leaving the van driver paralysed.
Stephen Spiller, from Wrexham, north Wales, pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving at Leamington Magistrates' Court.
Specialist team dismantle Coventry tower block from the inside
Philip Churm
BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
Specialist robotic equipment is being used to help demolish Station Tower, next to Coventry's railway station.
The 15-storey tower block is being dismantled floor by floor from the inside to make way for the new Friargate development.
They're are also having to dispose of about 1,000 tiles of asbestos.
Hunt for thug who attacked pensioner stepped up
Atherstone & Coleshill Herald
Police are stepping up the hunt for a thug who attacked a pensioner at a nature reserve in Coleshill.
City Link's former directors face trial next week
Three former directors of the collapsed Coventry-based firm City Link will appear before a Coventry court next week charged with criminal offences.
David Smith, Robert Peto and Thomas Wright are being prosecuted for failing to notify the secretary of state for business about staff redundancies.
News: Dora Hancox funeral and City Link directors in court
Susie Rack
BBC Coventry and Warwickshire
These are the stories making the headlines today:
- The funeral of Coventry bus crash victim Dora Hancox takes place today
- The directors of City Link face trial for criminal offences
- Man attacked after attempted car-jacking in Rugby
Speedway: Bees don't rule out sharing a ground
The Coventry Bees say a groundshare with Leicester could be an option if they're forced out of their current stadium at Brandon.
The stadium's owners have insisted speedway and stock car racing will end at Brandon after 2016 and they're close to securing a site for a new stadium.
Police hunt for wanted man who failed to show at court
Coventry Telegraph
Police have released an image of a wanted man who failed to appear at Warwick Crown Court.
Bull with head stuck in tree: Your Facebook comments
BBC Midlands Today
You've been getting in touch on our Facebook site about the bull fire crews named Billy, who had to be rescued from a tree in Rugby after getting his head stuck.
Ian Cooper commented that "someone requires bovine intervention", and Neil Whiteaway quipped "When asked about his recue "Billy" was bullish about the whole affair!".
Woman raped after leaving pub in Rugby
A woman has been raped in Rugby, after being out with friends at a pub.
The attack happened in the early hours of Sunday and the victim found by members of the public on St Peters Road.
New flights between Birmingham Airport and World Cup host Qatar launched
Coventry Telegraph
New flights have been announced between Birmingham Airport and Qatar.
Coventry bus crash: Dora Hancox funeral
The funeral of a woman who died in a bus crash in Coventry takes place today.
Dora Hancox, 76, was killed along with seven-year-old Rowan Fitzgerald last month when the bus crashed into Sainsbury's on Trinity Street.
The funeral service will take place at the Heart of England Crematorium in Nuneaton, Warwickshire.
Kenilworth’s forgotten victims of the Great War
Warwick Courier
Kenilworth’s forgotten victims of World War One who died in 1915 are set to be remembered at the town’s Remembrance Sunday service on 8 November, after historian Susan Tall’s research discovered more about them.
An example of Susan's findings includes two Kenilworth sisters, Alice and Kate Hopkins, who died on the Lusitania transatlantic passenger ship in May 1915.
Man assaulted after attempted car-jacking in Rugby
BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
A man was attacked after suspected car-jackers tried to steal his vehicle in Rugby.
Police say the victim was tailgated by two cars from the M6 towards Rugby town centre before being boxed in on Goldsmith Avenue.
He was then assaulted after refusing to hand over his car to the two offenders, on 15 October.
Coventry MP calls for more funding for older people being wrongly placed in care homes
Coventry Observer
A Coventry MP says more government funding is desperately needed to ensure older people are not being wrongly deprived of their liberty by being placed in care homes
News: Funeral for bus crash victim; and woman raped in Rugby
Susie Rack
BBC Coventry and Warwickshire
These are some of our main stories today:
- The funeral of Coventry bus crash victim Dora Hancox takes place today
- Woman raped after leaving a pub in Rugby
- Warwickshire PCC won't seek re-election
Coventry City draw Northampton
The Sky Blues have been drawn at home to former landlords Northampton in the first round of the FA Cup.
First round action begins the weekend of 6 November.
Wasps use Rugby to tackle unemployment
Coventry Observer
Wasps have launched a programme to ‘tackle’ youth unemployment, crime and disillusionment in Coventry.
Warwickshire police commissioner to stand down
Warwickshire police commissioner Ron Ball has announced that he won't be standing for re-election next year.
He was elected as an independent candidate in 2012 to become Warwickshire's first Police and Crime Commissioner.
Today's front page: Delay to major Tollbar island roadworks
Coventry Telegraph
Highways England confirms the Tollbar island scheme is now under pressure to be finished in time.
News: Bus crash funeral and PCC to stand down
Susie Rack
BBC Coventry and Warwickshire
These are some of the main stories we're looking at in the Coventry newsroom:
- Funeral service held for Coventry bus crash victim
- Warwickshire PCC won't seek re-election
- Policeappeal for information on rape in Rugby
Travel: A46 congestion
BBC Travel
Slow traffic on the A46 southbound in Binley Woods between TGI Island and Tollbar Island.
More details on BBC Travel.
Weather: Mild day with some brightness
Patches of mist and fog will clear, leaving a mild day with some brightness with a top temperature of 14C (57F).
A band of rain will edge in this afternoon, reaching most parts by evening.
Coventry and Warwickshire Live
Vanessa Pearce
BBC Local Live
Good morning from Coventry and Warwickshire Live on Tuesday.
We'll be bringing you the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
If you want to comment on anything, or send in your best pictures from around Coventry and Warwickshire, then get in touch by email, Twitter or Facebook.