Coventry Cathedral

Coventry & Warwickshire

  Tuesday 27 October 2015
  More news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 on Wednesday

Catch up with all the day's main stories

We'll be back at 08:00 tomorrow with the usual mix of news, sport, travel and weather.

In the meantime, listen to BBC Coventry & Warwickshire for all the latest from your area.

News: Missing evidence in Nicola Payne trial; and Nuneaton taxi attack

Susie Rack

BBC Coventry and Warwickshire

These are the stories making the headlines today:

- The jury in the Nicola Payne trial has heard of missing evidence

- Warwickshire PCC 'concerned' about proposed combined authority

- Nuneaton taxi driver attacked by passenger

Football: Bryn Morris to return to Middlesbrough

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire Sport

Coventry City has confirmed 19-year-old midfielder Bryn Morris has been recalled from his loan spell with the club and will return to Middlesbrough.

Bryn Morris
Getty Images

The England Under-20 captain joined the Sky Blues in August on a season-long deal, but the Championship side have invoked the 24-hour recall option as part of the loan deal. 

Warwickshire PCC 'concerned' about proposed combined authority

The outgoing police and crime commissioner for Warwickshire says he's "concerned" there's "no clarity" about policing powers under the proposed West Midlands Combined Authority. 

Ron Ball
BBC

Ron Ball announced he won't be seeking re-election next year.

He said he'd like to know whether an elected mayor for the West Midlands would take over the role of all the local police and crime commissioners.

Police plea for help over Nuneaton taxi driver attack

A taxi driver was attacked by a passenger picked up at Nuneaton Railway Station after they pulled on the handbrake to stop the vehicle.

Wanted Man
Warwickshire Police

Police have issued an image of a man they're keen to speak to in connection with the assault.

Nicola Payne trial: Court hears of missing evidence

Sian Grzeszczyk

Reporter, BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

A police officer has told Birmingham Crown Court a hairbrush and hairs belonging to Coventry teenager Nicola Payne are missing. 

Artist's impression of the courtroom
Helen Tipper

Exhibits officer Det Con Victoria Hill told the jury they had been missing since 1993, having last been seen at a forensics laboratory in Birmingham.

She also told the court the blue awning and part of a tent, recovered from wasteland near the area where Nicola was last seen, are also missing. 

Nigel Barwell and Thomas O'Reilly, both 51, deny murdering Nicola. The trial continues.  

Pioneering family court launches in Coventry

Aspecialist court has been launched in Coventry dealing with drug and alcohol issues in families whose children are subject to care proceedings.

Coventry Law Court
Google

Coventry's Family Drug and Alcohol Court is the first to run in the Midlands.

A team of specialists including social workers, domestic violence workers and psychiatrists will work alongside families throughout court proceedings.

This is a pilot scheme in Coventry but I am hopeful that the FDAC methods will prove to have wider appeal and be applied in other areas in the coming years.

Judge Hilary WatsonDesignated Family Judge for Coventry and Warwickshire
News: New family court for Coventry and bus crash victim funeral

Susie Rack

BBC Coventry and Warwickshire

These are our main stories in the newsroom this afternoon:

- A pioneering family court launches in Coventry

- Funeral of bus crash victim takes place

- City Link directors in court next week

Weather: Rain moving in this afternoon

BBC Weather

A band of rain will move into the patch,gradually reaching most parts by the evening.

Weather map
BBC

The rain should clear by morning and it will generally feel warm with a low temperature of 11C (52F).

Travel: Accident on B4086 in Warwickshire

BBC Travel

An accident on the B4086 Tiddington Road in Stratford is causing problems both ways near the Loxley Road junction. 

More details on BBC Travel. 

Citizens Advice celebrate birthday with performance piece

A new play, by Coventry writer Chris O'Donnell, has been commissioned to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the city's Citizens Advice Bureau. 

People
Theatre Absolute

Tickets are free for the short play People, at the Shop Front Theatre, but seats must be reserved.  

Lorry driver sentenced for crash which left man paralysed

A 53-year old lorry driver has been given a suspended jail sentence after his HGV collided with a van on the hard shoulder of the M6 in Warwickshire, leaving the van driver paralysed.

Stephen Spiller, from Wrexham, north Wales, pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving at Leamington Magistrates' Court. 

Specialist team dismantle Coventry tower block from the inside

Philip Churm

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

Specialist robotic equipment is being used to help demolish Station Tower, next to Coventry's railway station.

Station Tower images
BBC

The 15-storey tower block is being dismantled floor by floor from the inside to make way for the new Friargate development.

They're are also having to dispose of about 1,000 tiles of asbestos.

City Link's former directors face trial next week

Three former directors of the collapsed Coventry-based firm City Link will appear before a Coventry court next week charged with criminal offences.

City Link van
AFP

David Smith, Robert Peto and Thomas Wright are being prosecuted for failing to notify the secretary of state for business about staff redundancies.

News: Dora Hancox funeral and City Link directors in court

Susie Rack

BBC Coventry and Warwickshire

These are the stories making the headlines today:

- The funeral of Coventry bus crash victim Dora Hancox takes place today

- The directors of City Link face trial for criminal offences

- Man attacked after attempted car-jacking in Rugby

Speedway: Bees don't rule out sharing a ground

The Coventry Bees say a groundshare with Leicester could be an option if they're forced out of their current stadium at Brandon. 

Speedway rider at Brandon Stadium
Jeff Davies

The stadium's owners have insisted speedway and stock car racing will end at Brandon after 2016 and they're close to securing a site for a new stadium.  

Bull with head stuck in tree: Your Facebook comments

BBC Midlands Today

You've been getting in touch on our Facebook site about the bull fire crews named Billy, who had to be rescued from a tree in Rugby after getting his head stuck.

Billy the bull
Warwickshire County Council

Ian Cooper commented that "someone requires bovine intervention", and Neil Whiteaway quipped "When asked about his recue "Billy" was bullish about the whole affair!".

Woman raped after leaving pub in Rugby

A woman has been raped in Rugby, after being out with friends at a pub.

The attack happened in the early hours of Sunday and the victim found by members of the public on St Peters Road.

We would like to speak to anyone who may have been on Lower Hillmorton Road or St Peters Road around this time, and may have witnessed anything suspicious, as we are keen to identify the person responsible as soon as possible.

Det Sgt Ollie DeakinWarwickshire Police
Coventry bus crash: Dora Hancox funeral

The funeral of a woman who died in a bus crash in Coventry takes place today.

Dora Hancox
West Midlands Police

Dora Hancox, 76, was killed along with seven-year-old Rowan Fitzgerald last month when the bus crashed into Sainsbury's on Trinity Street.  

The funeral service will take place at the Heart of England Crematorium in Nuneaton, Warwickshire.  

Kenilworth’s forgotten victims of the Great War

Warwick Courier

Kenilworth’s forgotten victims of World War One who died in 1915 are set to be remembered at the town’s Remembrance Sunday service on 8 November, after historian Susan Tall’s research discovered more about them.

Alice and Kate Hopkins, who died in 1915
Warwick Courier

An example of Susan's findings includes two Kenilworth sisters, Alice and Kate Hopkins, who died on the Lusitania transatlantic passenger ship in May 1915.

Man assaulted after attempted car-jacking in Rugby

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

A man was attacked after suspected car-jackers tried to steal his vehicle in Rugby.

Police say the victim was tailgated by two cars from the M6 towards Rugby town centre before being boxed in on Goldsmith Avenue. 

He was then assaulted after refusing to hand over his car to the two offenders, on 15 October.

News: Funeral for bus crash victim; and woman raped in Rugby

Susie Rack

BBC Coventry and Warwickshire

These are some of our main stories today:

- The funeral of Coventry bus crash victim Dora Hancox takes place today

- Woman raped after leaving a pub in Rugby

- Warwickshire PCC won't seek re-election

Coventry City draw Northampton

The Sky Blues have been drawn at home to former landlords Northampton in the first round of the FA Cup.

First round action begins the weekend of 6 November.

Warwickshire police commissioner to stand down

Warwickshire police commissioner Ron Ball has announced that he won't be standing for re-election next year. 

Ron Ball
Warwickshire PCC

He was elected as an independent candidate in 2012 to become Warwickshire's first Police and Crime Commissioner.

With over six months to go until the next PCC elections there is still plenty more to be done and I will not be easing up until I am across the finishing line.

Ron BallWarwickshire PCC
News: Bus crash funeral and PCC to stand down

Susie Rack

BBC Coventry and Warwickshire

These are some of the main stories we're looking at in the Coventry newsroom:

- Funeral service held for Coventry bus crash victim

- Warwickshire PCC won't seek re-election

- Policeappeal for information on rape in Rugby

Travel: A46 congestion

BBC Travel

Slow traffic on the A46 southbound in Binley Woods between TGI Island and Tollbar Island.

More details on BBC Travel. 

Weather: Mild day with some brightness

Patches of mist and fog will clear, leaving a mild day with some brightness with a top temperature of 14C (57F).

weather map
BBC

A band of rain will edge in this afternoon, reaching most parts by evening. 

Coventry and Warwickshire Live

Vanessa Pearce

BBC Local Live

Good morning from Coventry and Warwickshire Live on Tuesday. 

We'll be bringing you the latest news, sport, travel and weather.

If you want to comment on anything, or send in your best pictures from around Coventry and Warwickshire, then get in touch by emailTwitter or Facebook.

