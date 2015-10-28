Hairs found in tent could have come from Nicola Payne and one of the defendants
Sian Grzeszczyk
Reporter, BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
A forensic expert has told a jury at Birmingham Crown Court that hairs found in a tent recovered by police in the hunt for missing Coventry teenager, Nicola Payne, could have come from her and one of the defendants, Thomas O'Reilly.
The tent was found close to the home of one of the defendants in 1991 and forensic expert, Rosalyn Hammond, said that 26 hairs were discovered inside it when it was re-examined last year.
Tests were also carried out on another hair found in the tent believed to be a body hair and compared to a profile of defendant, Thomas O'Reilly.
Ms Hammond told the court the findings could have come from the defendant Thomas O'Reilly or one of his relatives.
Nigel Barwell and Thomas O'Reilly, both 51, deny murdering Nicola Payne.
The trial continues.
Coventry Blitz hero remembers how he could have stopped the war
The plans, which also include a rail distribution depot, go before North Warwickshire Borough Council on 3 November and are recommended for refusal by council officers, primarily because the site is designated Green Belt.
Second MP speaks out against plans for Daw Mill in north Warwickshire
The Conservative MP for North Warwickshire, Craig Treacey, is the second local politician in as many days to object to plans for the redevelopment of the former Daw Mill colliery.
Craig Treacey said he was disappointed by the council highways department's backing for the scheme and said the traffic mitigation plans would "exacerbate the current traffic problems at the Green Man Crossing in Coleshill".
Sport: Stratford beat Kettering after penalty shoot-out
Martin Winch
BBC Local Live
In the Southern Premier Division, Leamington lost 1-0 at home to Redditch United, while Bedworth United were beaten 4-1 at Histon.
Rugby Town picked up a point as they drew 3-3 with Kidsgrove in the Northern Premier First Division South.
Meanwhile Stratford Town beat Kettering Town 5-4 on penalties after their Southern League Cup first round tie had finished 3-3.
Headlines: New Year deadline to find sites for thousands of new homes
Susie Rack
BBC Coventry and Warwickshire
These are the stories we're looking at this afternoon:
- Warwick District Council has been given until January to identify sites for an extra 5,200 homes
- Warwickshire Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault at a nightclub in Nuneaton
- A new facility looking into the history of TV is opening at the University of Warwick
Recovering alcoholic aims to open 'dry bar' in Rugby
Vic Minett
BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
A man from Rugby, who's a recovering alcoholic, is aiming to raise £20,000 to open a "dry bar" in the town.
Karl Newton, 31, says he has struggled with alcohol since he was 14 years old.
He told me he hoped to banish the stigma around alcohol addiction by providing a place which will serve non-alcoholic drinks only.
It's that concept of having somewhere you can socialise where there isn't alcohol involved.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Our coverage across the day
Live updates for Coventry and Warwickshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 Thursday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
Student accused of taking photos up women's skirts blames nervous 'twitch'
Leamington Courier
A PhD student from Shrewsbury accused of using his mobile phone to take lewd pictures up women's skirts at a wedding reception has blamed a nervous "twitch" for his behaviour.
Police find cannabis plants in Coventry
A man is arrested after the discovery of cannabis plants at an address on Falstaff road in Tile Hill.
Headlines: Hairs could provide clues to Nicola Payne disappearance
These are the stories we're looking at this evening:
- A court has heard that hairs found in a tent could have come from Nicola Payne and one of the defendants
- A man has been arrested following the discovery of 42 cannabis plants at Tile Hill in Coventry
- Warwick District Council has been given until January to identify sites for an extra 5,200 homes.
Travel: Accident at Junction 3a of the M40
BBC Travel
There are severe delays on the northbound carriageway of the M40 at J3A and J4 for the A34.
Also delays at J16 of the M40.
Hairs found in tent could have come from Nicola Payne and one of the defendants
Sian Grzeszczyk
Reporter, BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
A forensic expert has told a jury at Birmingham Crown Court that hairs found in a tent recovered by police in the hunt for missing Coventry teenager, Nicola Payne, could have come from her and one of the defendants, Thomas O'Reilly.
The tent was found close to the home of one of the defendants in 1991 and forensic expert, Rosalyn Hammond, said that 26 hairs were discovered inside it when it was re-examined last year.
Tests were also carried out on another hair found in the tent believed to be a body hair and compared to a profile of defendant, Thomas O'Reilly.
Ms Hammond told the court the findings could have come from the defendant Thomas O'Reilly or one of his relatives.
Nigel Barwell and Thomas O'Reilly, both 51, deny murdering Nicola Payne.
The trial continues.
Coventry Blitz hero remembers how he could have stopped the war
Coventry Telegraph
Henry Tandey was an air raid warden when the Nazi bombers struck - but in 1918 he had Adolf Hitler in his rifle sight.
Warwick given until the new year to find sites for thousands of homes
Warwick District Council has been given until January to identify sites for an extra 5,200 new homes in the area.
The deadline has been set by government inspector Kevin Ward, in charge of examining the authority's Local Plan.
University student denies taking photos up women's skirts
A University of Warwick student accused of taking pictures up women's skirts at a wedding reception has told an Old Bailey jury it was down to a nervous "twitch".
The court has heard that 34-year-old Collin Lieberg was spotted by guests at a pub near London Bridge leaning in to women and angling his phone under their hemlines.
The PhD student said his awkward physical movements - shown on CCTV - were down to a habitual twitch, made worse by alcohol.
The Old Bailey's heard no pictures from the wedding have been recovered from Lieberg's phone.
Colin Leiberg denies a charge of outraging public decency.
Best ever pumpkin harvest at Hatton World in Warwickshire
Growers at Hatton Adventure World say they're not experiencing a pumpkin shortage after having its best ever harvest.
They've grown in excess of 40,000 pumpkins and are planning to give any surplus pumpkins to local charities.
Daw Mill plans recommended for refusal
The Daw Mill colliery was closed by UK Coal in March 2013 following a major fire and a drop in profitability.
Haworth Estates have now put in a planning application for a business park on the site that's expected to support almost 700 jobs.
The plans, which also include a rail distribution depot, go before North Warwickshire Borough Council on 3 November and are recommended for refusal by council officers, primarily because the site is designated Green Belt.
Second MP speaks out against plans for Daw Mill in north Warwickshire
The Conservative MP for North Warwickshire, Craig Treacey, is the second local politician in as many days to object to plans for the redevelopment of the former Daw Mill colliery.
Earlier the conservative MP for Nuneaton, Marcus Jones, called for the planning committee to reject the plans when it meets next Tuesday.
Craig Treacey said he was disappointed by the council highways department's backing for the scheme and said the traffic mitigation plans would "exacerbate the current traffic problems at the Green Man Crossing in Coleshill".
Sport: Stratford beat Kettering after penalty shoot-out
Martin Winch
BBC Local Live
In the Southern Premier Division, Leamington lost 1-0 at home to Redditch United, while Bedworth United were beaten 4-1 at Histon.
Rugby Town picked up a point as they drew 3-3 with Kidsgrove in the Northern Premier First Division South.
Meanwhile Stratford Town beat Kettering Town 5-4 on penalties after their Southern League Cup first round tie had finished 3-3.
Headlines: New Year deadline to find sites for thousands of new homes
Susie Rack
BBC Coventry and Warwickshire
These are the stories we're looking at this afternoon:
- Warwick District Council has been given until January to identify sites for an extra 5,200 homes
- Warwickshire Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault at a nightclub in Nuneaton
- A new facility looking into the history of TV is opening at the University of Warwick
Recovering alcoholic aims to open 'dry bar' in Rugby
Vic Minett
BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
A man from Rugby, who's a recovering alcoholic, is aiming to raise £20,000 to open a "dry bar" in the town.
Karl Newton, 31, says he has struggled with alcohol since he was 14 years old.
He told me he hoped to banish the stigma around alcohol addiction by providing a place which will serve non-alcoholic drinks only.
Archive: The Great Buckler Bake Off
Nuneaton News
For more than a century-and-a-half, the success of one remarkable baking family ensured that people in Nuneaton and Bedworth had their daily bread.
Cat shot with air gun in Coventry
A cat is recovering after being shot in his nose with an air weapon, a vet in Coventry has said.
Bones was targeted in the Upper Stoke area of the city, Medivet Coventry said.
Travel: Congestion on M6
BBC Travel
One lane is closed and there's slow traffic on the m6 southbound between J1 for Lutterworth and the M1, due to an accident.
More details on BBC Travel.
Weather: Fine afternoon with bright or sunny spells
BBC Weather
It will be a largely fine afternoon with bright or sunny spells and it will feel pleasantly warm in light winds.
Top temperature: 14C (57F).
The dry conditions will continue overnight with clear skies at first but through the night cloud will thicken and winds will strengthen. Another mild night.
Minimum Temperature: 10C (50F).
Nicola Payne murder trial: Tent handed over in unsealed bags
A tent discovered near the home of a man accused of murdering Coventry teenager Nicola Payne was handed over to forensics officers in three unsealed bags, an expert has told a court.
The 18-year-old went missing in December 1991 and her body has never been found.
Forensics expert Hazel Johnson told the jury at Birmingham Crown Court evidence submitted in unsealed bags would not normally be tested.
She said the seriousness of the case meant the tent was tested, but solely for blood, which wasn't found on the item.
Nigel Barwell and Thomas O'Reilly from Coventry deny murdering Nicola Payne and the trial continues.
Sport: Coventry student aims for second medal today
BBC Sport
Coventry University student Hannah Cockroft will be looking for her second medal at the IPC Athletics World Championships later.
Cockroft, who won gold in the 100m T34, goes in the 800m T34 along with city teenager Kare Adenegan
Dispute over plans for traveller site close to Nuneaton crematorium
Richard Williams
BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
A row has broken out in Nuneaton over whether land next to the town's crematorium is suitable to become a site for travellers.
The idea has been put forward by Nuneaton Borough Council, but the Conservative opposition say it's insensitive to put the site so close to grieving families.
Headlines: Row over site of traveller site in Nuneaton
These are the stories we're looking at this lunchtime:
- A row has broken out in Nuneaton over whether land next to the town's crematorium is appropriate for a crematorium
- Despite Coventry and Warwickshire councils spending £200,000 on clearing fly-tipping, only £3,000 has been handed out in fines
- A forensic scientist has taken the stand in the trial of two Coventry men accused of murdering of Nicola Payne, who went missing without trace in 1991
Appeal for witnesses to nightclub assault
Warwickshire Police are looking for witnesses after a man was assaulted inside a nightclub earlier this month.
Travel: Delays on the M6 at junction 1
BBC Travel
Two lanes are closed on the southbound carriageway of the M6 near M1 junction.
And congestion on the A429 at Sherbourne.
Chocolate festival coming to Warwick this weekend
Leamington Courier
Warwick’s first Chocolate Festival will head to town this Sunday, offering more than 20 different takes on the favourite treat.
Kidney drug trialled in Coventry available on the NHS
A drug to combatkidney disease which has been trialled at Coventry's University Hospitalis being made available on the NHS from today.
The university hospital is one of six sites that have been testing the drug, Jinarc, which stops cysts forming.
Kieran McGovern took part in the trial and says the drug will reduce the chances of him needing a kidney transplant in the future.
Walk to open around Capability Brown lake at Coombe Abbey
A view not seen for decades is set to be open to the public at Coventry's Coombe Abbey this weekend.
Warning after Henley-in-Arden woman's Halloween horror
Coventry Telegraph
A terrified Halloween reveller feared she was going blind after a set of novelty contact lenses became glued to her eyeballs.
University of Warwick opens centre for TV history
A new centre studying the history and heritage of television is being opened by the University of Warwick today.
Academics say television is such a large part of our lives we need to understand why it's so important to us.
Ian Baird, grandson of the inventor of TV, John Logie Baird, spoke to Shane O'Connor on BBC Coventry and Warwickshire this morning.
Call for cost of fly-tipping in Coventry and Warwickshire to be recouped in fines
New figures released by government have revealed that while fly-tipping across Coventry and Warwickshire cost more than £200,000 to clear up last year, only about £3,000 was handed out in fines.
The figures show that nearly £15,000 was spent clearing fly-tipping in Stratford - but no-one was fined.
The Country Land and Business Association is now calling on police and local authorities to treat the matter more seriously and increase fines.
MP urges committee to refuse Daw Mill plans
Nuneaton News
Nuneaton's voice in Parliament is calling on a planning committee to reject controversial plans to turn a former coal mine into a business park.
Headlines: Concern over plans for traveller site near Nuneaton's crematorium
Kevin Lee
These are the stories we're looking at this morning:
- Plans to use land near Nuneaton`s crematorium as a traveller site have been branded insensitive
- A drug to fight kidney disease, which has been trialled at Coventry's University Hospital, is available on the NHS from today
- The University of Warwick's Centre for Television History, Heritage and Memory Research opens today
Famous lyricist Tim Rice at Stratford's Literary Festival this weekend
The famous lyricist Tim Rice will be in Stratford this weekend for the literary festival.
He's penned the words to many well-known musicals including Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita and Chess.
Speaking to BBC Coventry and Warwickshire's Shane O'Connor this morning Tim Rice said of his work: "I've been very lucky, really, I guess. Worked with some pretty good composers down the line".
Road rage incident in Warwick
Warwickshire police appeal for witnesses after suspected road rage incident in Warwick.
Today's front page: Cancer charity raises almost £200k
Coventry Telegraph
Today's top story: A charity set up in memory of young Coventry cancer victim raises an amazing £190,000.
Plans for traveller site near Nuneaton crematorium spark criticism
Richard Williams
BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
A traveller site could be located next door to Nuneaton's crematorium, angering Conservative councillors in the town.
Travel: Delays on the A45 southbound near Coventry due to earlier accident
BBC Travel
Traffic delays caused by accident near the Coventry Hill Hotel at Allesley.
Also congestion on the A45 at junction nine.
News: Row over traveller site in Nuneaton and fly-tipping costs
Kevin Lee
Some of our latest headlines for Coventry and Warwickshire:
- A traveller site could be located next door to Nuneaton's crematorium, which is angering Tory councillors in the town
- There's a wide gap in the cost of clearing fly-tipping for different councils in Coventry and Warwickshire
- A new centre looking into the history of TV is opening in Coventry today
Weather: Cloudy start
Alexandra Hamilton
BBC Weather
Rather cloudy at first with mist and fog patches and the threat of rain in the far east.
Through the day, more in the way of sunny spells should develop with only isolated showers. Feeling pleasant with light winds - highs of 14C (57F).