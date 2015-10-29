A 23-year-old man from Evesham has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after woman was killed in a crash between a car and a scooter near Alcester.
The collision happened on the A46 at about 17:00 on Wednesday.
A woman in her 20s died at the scene, between Oversley Mill and Salford Bridge.
Mowbray searching for cover
Manager Tony Mowbray expects Coventry City central defender Jordan Willis to be sidelined with a knee injury for longer than first thought.
That has meant the City boss has stepped up his search for some cover, but Mowbray says it is not easy.
In an ideal world as a replacement you'd go and get a real man with an organisational sense and a voice and a dominant one. You'd have to say there's not very many about and if there are, clubs are very reluctant to let them go.
Man guilty of taking photos up women's skirts
A PhD student has been found guilty of using his mobile phone to take lewd pictures up women's skirts at a wedding.
Collin Lieberg, 34, was spotted by guests and caught on CCTV at the Oyster Shed pub near London Bridge angling his phone under hemlines.
The University of Warwick student, currently living in Shrewsbury, claimed he suffered from a nervous tic and had been checking scores on a sports app as well as browsing Facebook and Twitter.
The Old Bailey jury found him guilty of outraging public decency and Judge Christine Henson QC adjourned sentencing for a report to examine whether Lieberg would benefit from a sex offenders' rehabilitation programme.
Warwickshire Police plan drones trial
Warwickshire Police and West Mercia Police have announced a six-month trial of drones aircraft, starting in the new year.
A Warwickshire college which has been urged to rethink a ban on local residents walking in the grounds from Monday says the changes are down to student safety.
People living near Moreton Morrell College say they have had access to the site for many years and there have been no problems.
The college says it has done it in response to the college's most recent Ofsted report and that it has been in touch with village representatives.
A new walk around the perimeter of Box Field has been introduced instead.
Hair 'cannot absolutely be proved to belong' to missing Nicola Payne
Sian Grzeszczyk
Reporter, BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
Hairs discovered in a tent seized by the police almost 24 years ago cannot absolutely be proved to belong to missing teenager Nicola Payne, a forensic expert has told a court.
Nigel Barwell and Thomas O'Reilly, both 51 and from Coventry, deny murdering Nicola, who was last seen in December 1991.
Forensic expert Rosalind Hammond, however, told the court given the features of one of the hairs she had examined, in her opinion it provides moderate support that that hair which was found in a tent seized by police came from Nicola.
A proposed development at the former Daw Mill colliery in north Warwickshire will not create jobs for local people, merely transfer them from elsewhere, according to local MP Marcus Jones, who is calling on planners to reject the application by Harworth Estates.
The developer has estimated the business park could create up to 685 jobs, 20% of which could be taken up by people living within the area.
Harworth Estates said it was disappointed by Mr Jones' comments.
A Warwickshire college that is to ban local residents from walking in its grounds from Monday is being urged to rethink its decision.
People living near Moreton Morrell College say they have had access to the site for many years and there have been no problems.
Resident Jill Slora said: "I think it seems it's a fait accompli but we're going to have a walk on Sunday for the last time and... we're not being aggressive about this. I think people are really deeply saddened."
HS2 'plans to be set out by the end of the year'
Plans for the second phase of the HS2 high speed rail line will be set out "before the end of the year", the government has announced.
Phase one run through Warwickshire as it links London with Birmingham while phase two will connect the Midlands with Manchester and Leeds.
Today's Atherstone & Coleshill Herald reports on the latest in a long-running football violence trial.
Ice hockey: Coventry Blaze extend Pietrus deal
BBC Sport
Coventry Blaze have extended the contract of Canadian forward Jordan Pietrus until the end of the season.
The 30-year-old played five games in all Elite League competitions during his one-month trial and scored his first goals for the club in the Continental Cup.
Daw Mill redevelopment plans face criticism
Moira Rawlings
BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
There is concern from some residents in Coleshill about the levels of traffic the town could have to deal with if plans to redevelop the former Daw Mill colliery site get the go ahead.
Developers who want to put a rail hub and warehouses at the site have produced a revised traffic plan which will see vehicles from the site using Coleshill`s Church Hill.
Reverend Nick Parker, whose church is on Church Hill, said: "They're (going to) widen the road, put a lot more traffic through. I think by making that the more major route it's going to obviously increase traffic all of the time."
Coventry rugby signings
BBC Sport
Coventry Rugby Club have announced the signing of five dual-registered loan players from Premiership clubs.
They are centres George Worth, 19, who joins from Leicester Academy, and Rory Hutchinson, from Northampton Academy, Jake Farnworth, 20, who either plays at hooker or back-row, from the Leicester Academy, hooker Reece Marshall, 21, from the Northampton Academy, and lock forward Tom Hicks, 24, from Gloucester Rugby.
Coventry athletes make it a 1-2-3 in Doha
Hannah Cockroft led home a 1-2-3 for Coventry-linked athletes in the T34 800mat the IPC Athletics World Championships.
The 23-year-old Coventry University student beat team-mate Mel Nicholls into second with 14-year-old Kare Adenegan third.
Historic fountain
A cast iron Victorian drinking fountain which has not worked for 40 years is being switched back on in Earlsdon in Coventry today.
The 6ft tall structure has been in Earlsdon Avenue South since the 1860s. It has been restored by a group of local volunteers.
Weather: A dry evening
It'll stay dry through the evening, though turn increasingly cloudy.
Rain will then push northwards overnight to affect all areas, turning heavy in places by dawn, especially over high ground. Lows of 10C (50F).
Tomorrow, the rain will continue throughout the morning, gradually easing towards lunchtime. Brighter weather will follow during the afternoon.
Police drones to help search for missing persons
Drone aircraft could help police search for missing persons as well as take photographs of road traffic collisions and crime scenes, Warwickshire Police say.
The force is set to trial the technology from January.
Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Nav Malik said in some circumstances drones could help officers to run operations more efficiently and free up staff to do other jobs.
Teenager sought in assault inquiry
Nuneaton News
Police are hunting a Nuneaton teenager in connection with an assault.
A drone, carrying a high definition camera and controlled by a tablet computer, was shown off at Leek Wooton today.
The independent Trust, Integrity and Ethics Committee will scrutinise the force's proposed use of drones before the trial begins.
New research centre opens at university
Tata Steel has opened a new UK research centre on the University of Warwick's Science Park.
Engineers and researchers are expected to work on new steel coatings in the company’s new laboratories.
The university said the opening on Wednesday marked the first phase of Tata Steel’s relocation of its UK R&D work to the campus.
Specialist drug and alcohol court set up in Coventry
Coventry Telegraph
Coventry will be the first city in the Midlands to become home to a specialist court which will deal with alcohol and drug use problems in families with children.
Residents 'ignored' in development plans
Rugby Observer
Concerned residents say they are being ignored in revised plans for a large housing development off Ashlawn Road.
Family remember bus crash boy
Giles Latcham
BBC Midlands Today
Coventry bus crash victim, seven-year-old Rowan Fitzgerald has been remembered by family and friends at his funeral in Leamington Spa this afternoon.
His small, white cedar wood coffin was carried into St Peter's Roman Catholic Church.
Rowan was on the upper deck when the bus crashed into a supermarket in the city centre on 3 October.
Pedestrian Dora Hancox, 76, also died.
Skatepark wins grant backing
Leamington Courier
Years of campaigning have finally paid off for a group who want a new skatepark built in Leamington’s Victoria Park.
Victorian drinking fountain restored
A Victorian drinking fountain in Earsdon, Coventry, has been turned on after being out of action for about 40 years.
The 6ft structure, which dates back to the 1860s, has been restored thanks to a £9,800 grant form the Heritage Lottery Fund.
Peter Walters, chairman of the Earsldon fountain group, said: "We managed to get the main bulk of funding through the Heritage Lottery Fund and that takes a fair bit of time."
Drivers caught in motorway mobile phone op
More than 50 drivers have been stopped by police in an operation targeting mobile phone use on Warwickshire's motorways.
Operation Tramline took place over five days and saw officers patrol the M6, M40 and M42 in a HGV, which allowed them to see into vehicles.
Insp Lucy Sewell said it had been a "great success" and hoped it would deter other motorists from committing offences.
Weather: Brighter weather ahead
Shefali Oza
BBC Midlands Today
The rain will continue eastwards, clearing Rugby early this afternoon. Drier and brighter conditions will follow with some decent sunny spells and easing winds.
Highs of 14C (57F).
It will stay dry through the early evening, though it will turn increasingly cloudy. Rain will then push northwards overnight to affect all areas.
Historical sites 'at risk'
Coventry Telegraph
Fifteen of Coventry’s most treasured historical sites are at risk of neglect, decay or vandalism, according to a new report.
Ice hockey: Coventry Blaze extend Pietrus deal
BBC Sport
Coventry Blaze have extended the contract of Canadian forward Jordan Pietrus until the end of the season.
The 30-year-old played five games in all Elite League competitions during his one-month trial and scored his first goals for the club in the Continental Cup.
Final salute to 'tail end Charlie'
Nuneaton News
Standard bearers are to form a guard-of-honour at the funeral of a retired Nuneaton schoolteacher, who holds a special place in the annals of aerial warfare.
Bears' boss celebrates birthday
Warwickshire's director of cricket Dougie Brown celebrates his birthday.
Travel: Road blocked in Nuneaton
BBC Travel
The A4254 in Nuneaton is blocked in both directions after a crash involving a car and lorry.
More details on BBC Travel.
Travellers take over Nuneaton park
Nuneaton News
Children's half term holidays have been ruined in Nuneaton as a play area has been out of action thanks to gipsies.
