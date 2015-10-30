Coventry Cathedral

BBC Local Live: Coventry & Warwickshire

Summary

  1. Updates on Friday 30 October 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates to resume at 08:00 on Monday

Live Reporting

By Bethan Bell

All times stated are UK

Our live coverage across the day

Live updates for Coventry and Warwickshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Monday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.

Weather: Dry by morning

BBC Weather

Although outbreaks of rain are possible through the evening, most places should become dry by the early hours. 

Low cloud and fog could become extensive by dawn. Remaining very mild overnight, with lows of 10C (50F).

weather chart
BBC

Tomorrow, after a grey and murky start, it will become brighter, with highs of 14C (57F).

Sky Blues expecting big crowd for Peterborough clash

Coventry City say they are expecting the biggest travelling contingent since the opening day of the season for Saturday's match against Peterborough at the Ricoh Arena.

Reda Johnson
Empics

The visitors have been allocated 1,200 tickets and the Sky Blues have called on their own fans to lend their support as the team attempts to extend their unbeaten home record.  

Coventry will have to do it without defender Reda Johnson (pictured), however, who's been ruled out for the season.

Sixteenth Century recognition for university

The University of Warwick has been honoured for its work in showcasing the county's cultural heritage.

Dr Elizabeth Goldring, Dr Faith Eales, Prof Elizabeth Clarke and Dr Jayne Elisabeth Archer all received Bainton Prizes by the international Sixteenth Century Society.

The awards recognise the "best books written in English" dealing with the period 1450-1660.

Residents 'ringing in changes' at North Warwickshire hubs

Nuneaton News

A simple red phone is set to help more people in North Warwickshire get the help they need for free.

Premiership: Leicester v Wasps

BBC Sport

A look ahead to Sunday's match between Leicester and Wasps.

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young says they really have to improve their form away from the Ricoh Arena - and it doesn't come much tougher than Welford Road.

rugby player
Getty Images

Wasps make four changes, with scrum-half Dan Robson and lock Kearnan Myall in the starting line-up.  

Latest: Reprieve for Leamington Caparo jobs; Four 'confess to Nicola Payne murder'

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

Here are some of the stories we've been looking at this afternoon:

- Workers at Caparo Vehicle Technologies in Leamington hear their jobs are safe, after part of the group was put in administration last week

- Four people confessed to killing Coventry teenager Nicola Payne in 1991 but all were ruled out, a murder trial has heard

- The fire service rescues a horse from a canal

Bus replacement service between Coventry and Nuneaton

London Midland says buses will replace trains between Coventry and Nuneaton this evening because of a staff shortage.

UPDATE: Services between #Coventry and #Nuneaton are subject to alteration/cancellation due to a member of train crew being unavailable.

London Midland

LondonMidland

UPDATE: Services between #Coventry and #Nuneaton are subject to alteration/cancellation due to a member of train crew being unavailable.

Multicultural Shakespeare mapped in university project

A University of Warwick project aims to map the history of non-white actors and directors by looking at their involvement in Shakespeare's plays.  

The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust is helping to tell the story.

Actor
Shakespeare Birthplace Trust
Fire service rescues horse from canal

Poor old Bess the horse fell into a canal - luckily Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service came to the rescue

Crews were called to a horse stuck in a canal this morning. Bess the horse was rescued with support from @StaffsFire
Crews were called to a horse stuck in a canal this morning. Bess the horse was rescued with support from @StaffsFire

Warwickshire FRS

WarksFireRescue

Crews were called to a horse stuck in a canal this morning. Bess the horse was rescued with support from @StaffsFire

Two new stores coming to Rugby town centre

Rugby Advertiser

A popular jewellery retailer and a large discount store are the latest additions to Rugby’s high street.

How long would you last in a horror film?

It's Halloween tomorrow - and how brave are you?

Would you be the monster’s first blood, or would you hang on until the end to save the day? 

Take our quiz and see if you can survive.  

Dracula advertising poster
Warner
Thousands of houses to be built outside Kenilworth

Warwick Courier

An extra 7,000 homes are likely to be built just outside Kenilworth after a planning inspector agreed plans for the district to take on the bulk of Coventry’s housing shortfall.

ringed aerial view of housing site
Google
Latest: Nicola Payne murder trial; police search for missing man

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

Here are some of the stories we're looking at this afternoon:

- The prosecution at the Nicola Payne murder trial is concluding its case

- Police are searching grassland near a Coventry business park for a man who's been missing overnight

- Workers whose jobs were at risk after Caparo steel went into administration are told the business may be sold as a going concern

Four people 'confessed to Nicola Payne murder'

Chris King

BBC Midlands Today

It's emerged police investigated four people who were alleged to have confessed to killing Coventry teenager Nicola Payne. But the trial of two men accused of her murder heard that all were discounted. 

The 18-year-old went missing in December 1991 and her body has never been found. Nigel Barwell and Thomas O'Reilly, both 51 and from Coventry, deny murder. 

Nicola Payne
West Midlands Police

The jury heard one man, known only as BB, had his confession dismissed as "flight of fancy", as he'd been diagnosed as a paranoid schizophrenic.

Two others were said to have confessed whilst drunk or high on drugs - all were eliminated from the inquiry. 

Jobs saved at Leamington steel firm

Moira Rawlings

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

A Leamington factory faced with possible closure after the steel processor, Caparo, went into administration two weeks ago has been saved. 

Some 70 workers are based at Caparo Vehicles Technologies on Tachbrook Avenue. They make braking systems for Coventry and Warwickshire-based Jaguar Land Rover.

Caparo sign
bbc

Trade union Unite said hundreds of jobs were expected to go across the wider West Midlands.

A full statement from administrators PwC is expected later.

Police drones must be 'as visible as possible'

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

Police drones must be "as visible as possible", a police ethics expert tells BBC Coventry and Warwickshire.

The Warwickshire force is planning to trial the machines from January and says they will be used to search for missing people as well as examine crime scenes.

Dr Katerina Hadjimatheou, a researcher in ethics at the University of Warwick, says the public must be able to see the unmanned vehicles in the same way they can see police helicopters.

Weather: Heavy rain should ease

BBC Weather

Heavy rain through the start of the afternoon should ease, but it will stay mainly cloudy with further light rain at times.

Sara Blizzard
BBC

  It'll feel mild, despite fairly strong winds. Highs of 16C (61F).

Halloween not just for humans

West Midlands Fire dogs get their costumes on for Halloween. 

Not that any of them look very pleased with their outfits.

Happy #Halloween from our #SearchDogs Kai, Fly, Ellie &amp; Pep!! 💀👹 #DogsOfTwitter
Happy #Halloween from our #SearchDogs Kai, Fly, Ellie &amp; Pep!! 💀👹 #DogsOfTwitter

West Mids Fire Dogs

WMFireDogs

Happy #Halloween from our #SearchDogs Kai, Fly, Ellie & Pep!! 💀👹 #DogsOfTwitter

Family doctors 'under pressure'

A group that represents family doctors in Coventry has issued a leaflet telling patients why GP services are in "crisis". 

It says government cutbacks, a recruitment shortfall and an increased workload are making it difficult for patients to get appointments and services they need.

Letter
BBC
Latest: Police officer fiddles tax returns; grassland searched for missing man

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

Here are some of the stories we're looking at this afternoon:

- A police officer has been sentenced to 250 hours of community service for tax fraud

- Grassland is searched in Coventry for missing man Richard Hill

- Nicola Payne murder trial continues

Halloween costume fire safety warning

Parents in the West Midlands are being warned of the potential dangers of children's fancy dress costumes this Halloween weekend.

Warning: This video features no sound

In an experiment by BBC Midlands Today several costumes were set on fire to test regulation times. 

The costumes are legally classified as toys, rather than clothing, so they don't have to meet stricter fire laws. 

West Midlands Fire Service says parents have to be vigilant.

Nicola Payne murder trial: Confessions 'ruled out'

Chris King

BBC Midlands Today

The trial continues of two men charged with murdering a teenage mother almost 24 years ago.

Nicola Payne's body has never been found.

The barrister of one of the defendants, Nigel Barwell, is going though some alleged confessions by other people, while a detective explains to the court why they were ruled out.

Both Nigel Barwell and Thomas O'Reilly deny murder.

I'll be tweeting from court throughout day 15 of the trial.

Police seek teenager over serious assault

Coventry Telegraph

Police are appealing for help to track down a man wanted in connection with a serious assault in Nuneaton.

selfie of wanted man
Coventry Telegraph
Grassland searched for missing man

Kevin Lee

BBC Coventry and Warwickshire

Police are searching grassland near a Coventry business park for a 47-year-old man who`s been missing overnight.

Richard Hill has not been seen since yesterday evening.

Police say he's a keen dog walker who's known to visit Prologis Park which is near his home in Holbrooks.

View more on twitter
Police officer fiddled tax returns

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

A police officer from Coventry has been sentenced to 250 hours of community service after being caught fiddling her tax returns. 

HM Revenue and Customs officers investigated Leanne Titcomb and found she'd completed online tax forms generating repayments she was not entitled to. 

More to Halloween than pumpkins and parties

Halloween - it's an American thing, isn't it? 

Apparently not - its origins lie not in the US, but back here in Britain. 

And instead of carving pumpkins, we should probably be trimming turnips.

Find out more here.

House decorated with pumpkins
European Photopress Agency
Nicola Payne murder trial continues

Chris King

BBC Midlands Today

The trial continues of two men accused of murdering a teenage mother in December 1991.

Nicola Payne went missing from Coventry almost 24 years ago and her body has never been found.

Nigel Barwell and Thomas O'Reilly, both 51 and from Coventry, deny murder.

I'll be tweeting from court on day 15 of the trial as the defence resume their cross-examination of lead investigator Det Insp Martin Slevin.

Police use lorry to look for phone-using drivers

More than 50 drivers have been stopped by police in an operation targeting mobile phone use on Warwickshire's motorways. 

Operation Tramline took place over five days.

Officers patrolled the M6, M40 and M42 in an HGV which allowed them to see into vehicles.

Generic driver with mobile phone
PA
GPs 'aware of patient frustration'

A group of Coventry GPs says it's aware of patients becoming "increasingly frustrated" when they can't book appointments.

Dr Jamie McPherson says family doctors are under pressure from financial cutbacks and staff shortages.

GP taking blood pressure
PA
Latest: GPs issue 'crisis' leaflet; and call for police drones to be visible

Kevin Lee

Newsreader, BBC Coventry and Warwickshire

Here are some of the stories we're looking at this morning:

- GPs issue leaflet to explain to patients why they are under pressure

- Drones used by police must be visible, an ethics expert says

- George Eliot Hospital is to ban smoking across its entire site

George Eliot to be smoke-free

Smoking shelters are to be removed from George Eliot Hospital in Nuneaton at the beginning of next year.

The hospital will be the latest in the region to be a completely smoke-free site.

Smokers will have to leave the premises altogether if they want to have a cigarette.

George Eliot Hospital exterior
BBC
Coventry City: Mowbray hunts for defensive cover

Coventry City manager Tony Mowbray is on the hunt for defensive cover after Jordan Willis limped off with a knee injury on Tuesday night and Reda Johnson facing being out for the rest of the season.

Tony Mowbray
Getty Images

In an ideal world as a replacement you'd go and get a real man with an organisational sense and a voice and a dominant one. You'd have to say there's not very many about and if there are, clubs are very reluctant to let them go.

Tony MowbrayCoventry City manager
Today's front page: Council pension funds ploughs millions into weapons firms

Coventry Telegraph

Coventry City Council's pension fund ploughs millions of pounds into weapons firms involved in the Syria conflict, a Telegraph investigation has uncovered

Coventry Telegraph front page
Coventry Telegraph
Police drones 'won't be used to snoop'

Kevin Lee

Police insist new aerial drones to be flown over Warwickshire will be used to fight crime, and not to snoop. 

The Warwickshire force is to trial the use of the unmanned vehicles for six months from January. 

The trial, in conjunction with West Mercia Police will see the unmanned aircraft used in operations including finding missing people and searching crime scenes.

View more on twitter
Latest: Police defend drone trial and hospital to impose complete smoking ban

Here are some of the stories we're looking at this morning:

- Police in Warwickshire plan to trial the use of drone aircraft from the new year

- Nuneaton's George Eliot Hospital is to impose a smoking ban on all its sites, inside and out

- More than 50 drivers have been stopped by police in an operation targeting mobile phone use on Warwickshire's motorways

Weather: A wet start, becoming dry later

Sara Blizzard

BBC Weather

wet, windy start to the day but the occasionally heavy rain and gusty winds will clear leaving a mainly dry afternoon. High of 16C (60F).  

Sara Blizzard
BBC

It will stay generally cloudy but with a few brighter spells and will feel very mild.  

