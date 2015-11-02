Bird statue

BBC Local Live: Coventry & Warwickshire

Summary

  1. Updates on Monday 2 November 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates to resume at 08:00 on Tuesday

Live Reporting

By Vanessa Pearce

All times stated are UK

Our coverage across the day

Live coverage for Coventry & Warwickshire has finished for the day.

We'll be back with the usual mix of news, sport, travel and weather tomorrow from 08:00.

Nuneaton park remains closed for murder investigation

Pool Bank Recreation Ground in Nuneaton remains closed for police forensic examinations after a fatal stabbing on Saturday.

Pool Bank Recreation Ground
Google

Police are appealing for anyone in the area on the night to come forward.

We are doing all we can to build a picture of the exact circumstances, and would urge anyone who saw what happened either before, after or during the attack to contact police.

Detective Inspector Jason DownesWarwickshire Police
Concerns over running of Warwick leisure centres

A town councillor fears proposals to outsource the management of two council leisure centres could harm services.

Newbold Comuyn leisure centre
Google

The move is part of £12m plans for St Nicholas Park and Newbold Comyn centres which are being looked at by Conservative-run Warwick District Council.

Labour councillor Judith Clarke said tendering led to risks "because you never really know whether it is going to be a success or not".

‘Greedy’ Long Lawford woman stole £160k from employers

Rugby Observer

"Pure greed" drove a Long Lawford woman to steal more than £160,000 from her employers – but she was finally caught after trying to access their accounts system from her laptop while she was on maternity leave.

Gopperth summoned to RFU hearing

Ged Scott

BBC Sport

Wasps stand-off Jimmy Gopperth faces a potential ban after being invited to appear before an RFU disciplinary hearing on Tuesday night.

Following a second-half incident in which he collided with Leicester Tigers full-back Mathew Tait in Sunday's 24-16 defeat at Welford Road, Gopperth has been cited for "punching or striking, contrary to law 10.4(a)".

Jimmy Gopperth
Rex Features

The disciplinary hearing will take place at a Coventry hotel, chaired by William Harbage QC as "sole judicial officer".

News: Nicola Payne accused gives evidence and fire fighters remembered

Susie Rack

BBC Coventry and Warwickshire

These are our main stories today:

- Court in Nicola Payne trial hears of accused's 'broken down car' alibi

- Flags fly at half mast to remember fallen Warwickshire fire fighters

- Nuneaton park remains closed for police forensic examination

Your pictures: Stunning autumn scenes

Vanessa Pearce

BBC Local Live

You've been sending some amazing pictures of autumn across Coventry and Warwickshire.

Autumn leaves
Sue Floyd

Sue Floyd took this image of autumn leaves in Rugby.

If you'd like us to feature your pictures you can send them via emailFacebook or Twitter.

Flags at half mast in memory of fallen Warwickshire fire fighters

Today marks the eighth anniversary of a blaze that killed four Warwickshire fire fighters. 

Ian Reid, John Averis, Ashley Stephens and Darren Yates-Badley died after entering a burning warehouse in Atherstone-on-Stour.

Clockwise from top left: Ashley Stephens, Darren Yates-Badley, Ian Reid, John Averis
BBC
Travel: Broken down vehicle on M42

BBC Travel

Disruption on the M42 northbound between J3 for the A435 and J3A for the M40 because of a broken down vehicle.

More details on BBC Travel. 

Theatre tickets price drop in the West Midlands against the national trend

Theatre ticket prices rose by more than 5% across the UK last year as venues sought to make up for funding cuts but the West Midlands instead saw costs drop by 8.4%.

The average ticket price outside central London was £23.77 in 2014 - up 5.5% compared with 2013, according to a report from UK Theatre.

The increases come as many theatres have faced cuts to their council and government grants.

Theatre infographic
BBC / Thinkstock
Nicola Payne: Murder accused's 'broken down car' alibi

A man accused of murdering a teenage mother in 1991 has told a court he was stuck in a broken down car on the night she disappeared.  

Nigel Barwell and Thomas O'Reilly
Helen Tipper

Nigel Barwell said he was stranded in a car park in Rugby, Warwickshire with co-accused Thomas O'Reilly on the night Nicola Payne vanished.

Prosecutors allege the 18-year-old was abducted as she crossed wasteland to her parents' house in Coventry.

Both men on trial at Birmingham Crown Court deny murder.

Coventry's Morrisons to donate all unwanted food to charity

Coventry Telegraph

Morrisons will become the first supermarket chain in the country to donate all of its surplus food to charity rather than throwing it away, it has been announced.  

Coventry Morrisons
Coventry Telegraph
Weather: Sunny spells through the afternoon

It's expected to gradually brighten with some sunny spells for most this afternoon. 

Feeling warm in the sunshine, but cool where any fog lingers. Maximum Temperature: 12C (54F).

Weather chart
BBC

This evening, fog and low cloud is likely to quickly form again after dusk.

Warwickshire's Tim Ambrose awarded benefit

Wicket-keeper Tim Ambrose has become the latest player to be awarded a benefit year ahead of the 2016 season. 

Tim Ambrose
Getty Images

The 32-year-old joined the Bears before the 2006 season and has gone on to win the County Championship in 2012, the CB40 in 2010 and the T20 Blast in 2014.

News: Nuneaton murder investigation and Nicola Payne trial latest

Susie Rack

BBC Coventry and Warwickshire

These are some of the stories we're looking at today:

- Police question three men in Nuneaton murder inquiry

- Accused man giving evidence in Nicola Payne murder trial

- Planning permission given for new warehousing hub at Coventry airport

Travel: Accident on M6 southbound

BBC Travel

The exit slip road is closed on the M6 southbound at the M1, J19 Catthorpe Interchange because of an accident involving a lorry and a car.

Diversions are in place.

More details on BBC Travel. 

Fog lingering in Coventry city centre

I know the forecast says it should be brighter this afternoon, but it's still looking like this in Coventry city centre.

Sergeant Bilko museum opens in Coventry

A museum dedicated to Phil Silvers, the actor famed for playing Sergeant Bilko, in the 1950s, has been opened in Fargo Village in Coventry.

Bilko memorabilia
BBC

It's been put together by Steve Everitt who's been collecting Phil Silvers memorabilia for 35 years. 

Items include photographs, clothing, scripts and letters.  

Fifth arrest in Nuneaton Halloween murder investigation

Nuneaton News

A fifth arrest has been made in connection with the investigation into a Halloween murder in Nuneaton.

Murder scene
Nuneaton News
On air: Latest from Nicola Payne murder trial

Peter Wilson

BBC Midlands Today

One of the men accused of murdering Coventry mum Nicola Payne has been giving evidence at Birmingham Crown Court this morning. 

Nigel Barwell, who's from Coventry, is jointly accused with Thomas O'Reilly of Nicola's murder. Both deny the charge.

I'll have the latest from Birmingham Crown Court on Midlands Today from 13:30 on BBC One.

Rugby: Wasps lose to Leicester in Premiership

Wasps are eighth in the Premiership this morning after losing 24 - 16 at Leicester.

Wasps v Leicester
Getty Images

We were beaten by the better side. They put us under pressure and forced too many errors from us. That's now two disappointing away performances and we're not quite clicking in attack.

Dai YoungWasps director of rugby
Further arrest in Nuneaton murder investigation

A 39-year-old man from Nuneaton has been arrested on suspcion of murder after a stabbing in the town on Saturday night. 

Police have requested more time to interview two other men currently in custody as well as a 16-year-old girl arrested on suspicsion of assisting offenders.

A 28-year-old man has been released without charge.

News: Fifth arrest in Nuneaton murder investigation and Nicola Payne defence starts

Susie Rack

BBC Coventry and Warwickshire

Here are the main stories in the Coventry newsroom this afternoon:

- A fifth arrest has been made in connection with Nuneaton murder investigation

- Defence starts in Nicola Payne murder trial

- Tim Ambrose awarded a benefit year ahead of 2016 season

Nicola Payne murder trial: Accused 'did not know Coventry mum existed'

Chris King

BBC Midlands Today

The defence has opened its case in the Nicola Payne murder trial.

The 18-year-old went missing from Coventry almost 24 years ago and her body has never been found.

Nigel Barwell, one of two men accused of murder, has told Birmingham Crown Court until Nicola's disappearance, he "never even knew she existed".

Nigel Barwell
Helen Tipper

Nigel Barwell and Thomas O'Reilly, both 51 and from Coventry, deny murder and say they were in Rugby when she disappeared.

Busy Halloween for West Midlands Ambulance crews

A 25% rise in emergency calls this weekend, compared with last, was recorded by West Midlands Ambulance Service as they say they had a "scarily" busy Halloween.

staff
West Midlands Ambulance Service

We knew this was likely to be a very busy time for us so we put considerably more ambulances on duty than we would normally have done, but it was still extremely busy for our staff.

Craig CookeEmergency Services Director, WMAS
Pakistan remove Ian Bell to end the Bears man's stout resistance

BBC Sport

Ian Bell's resistance against Pakistan is over. He has just run past a big turning, leg break from Yasir Shah and was stumped for 40.

Follow the action live.

Steady morning for Ian Bell

Warwickshire's Ian Bell anchored England's reply to Pakistan 234 on a keenly contested second day in the final Test in Sharjah.

Ian Bell
Getty Images

Bell was unbeaten on 40 off 151 balls as the tourists took tea on 135-3, trailing by 99.  

Football: Coventry City fight back for another home win

The Sky Blues maintained their unbeaten home record in League One this season as they fought back to beat Peterborough.  

Adam Armstrong
Empics

The supporters dragged the team along, we attacked with purpose, and Armstrong's second goal - if any player in the world scored that we would be eulogising that.

Tony MowbrayCoventry City manager
Plans for 600 jobs at Coventry Airport site a step closer

Warwick Courier

A scheme to build a manufacturing hub creating up to 600 jobs at Coventry Airport has moved a step closer after Warwick District Council approved outline planning consent for the plans.

Coventry Airport
Warwick Courier
News: Murder investigation launched and busy Halloween for ambulance crews

Paul Marriott

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

These are some of our main stories today:

- Police have launched a murder investigation after a fatal stabbing in Nuneaton

- West Midlands Ambulance crews say calls were up 25% at the weekend

- Fog is causing diruption for road and air travellers in the region

Three Nuneaton men arrested over fatal stabbing

A man has died and three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a suspected stabbing in Warwickshire.

Generic police image
Getty Images

A second man was taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds following the incident on Saturday evening at Pool Bank Recreational Park in Nuneaton.

Three men, who are all from the town and aged 41, 28 and 20, were arrested in connection with the incident at the site off Queens Road at 21:25.

Travel: Low visibility in some areas

BBC Travel

Traffic moving on the A444 in Coventry, but visibility down to about 50 metres.

More on BBC Travel.

Fog warning for Coventry and Warwickshire

BBC Weather

The  Met Office has issued a yellow warning of fog for the area.

Weather Warning for Coventry and Warwickshire
Met Office

It says areas of fog will be dense in places, disrupting travel because of poor visibility.

News: Fatal stabbing in Nuneaton and Bilko museum opens

Paul Marriott

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

These are some of our main stories in the newsroom today:

- Investigation launched into fatal stabbing in Nuneaton

- Consultation on privatising a Leamington leisure centre

- Coventry museum dedicated to Phil Silvers opens

