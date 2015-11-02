Wasps stand-off Jimmy Gopperth faces a potential ban after being invited to appear before an RFU disciplinary hearing on Tuesday night.
Following a second-half incident in which he collided with Leicester Tigers full-back Mathew Tait in Sunday's 24-16 defeat at Welford Road, Gopperth has been cited for "punching or striking, contrary to law 10.4(a)".
The disciplinary hearing will take place at a Coventry hotel, chaired by William Harbage QC as "sole judicial officer".
News: Nicola Payne accused gives evidence and fire fighters remembered
Weather: More fog and low cloud this evening
A weather warning for fog has been issued, as it's likely to become dense in places throughout this evening.
The fog will be slow to clear again tomorrow, and thicker cloud with patchy rain will spread in through the day.
Nuneaton park remains closed for murder investigation
Pool Bank Recreation Ground in Nuneaton remains closed for police forensic examinations after a fatal stabbing on Saturday.
Police are appealing for anyone in the area on the night to come forward.
Concerns over running of Warwick leisure centres
A town councillor fears proposals to outsource the management of two council leisure centres could harm services.
The move is part of £12m plans for St Nicholas Park and Newbold Comyn centres which are being looked at by Conservative-run Warwick District Council.
Labour councillor Judith Clarke said tendering led to risks "because you never really know whether it is going to be a success or not".
Jon Snow helps raise woodland awareness in Warwickshire
The Heart of England Forest Charity, set up by the late publishing millionaire Felix Dennis, has set out to plant 10,000 trees in a day to raise awareness of the lack of woodland in the UK.
‘Greedy’ Long Lawford woman stole £160k from employers
"Pure greed" drove a Long Lawford woman to steal more than £160,000 from her employers – but she was finally caught after trying to access their accounts system from her laptop while she was on maternity leave.
Gopperth summoned to RFU hearing
Your pictures: Stunning autumn scenes
You've been sending some amazing pictures of autumn across Coventry and Warwickshire.
Sue Floyd took this image of autumn leaves in Rugby.
If you'd like us to feature your pictures you can send them via email, Facebook or Twitter.
Flags at half mast in memory of fallen Warwickshire fire fighters
Today marks the eighth anniversary of a blaze that killed four Warwickshire fire fighters.
Ian Reid, John Averis, Ashley Stephens and Darren Yates-Badley died after entering a burning warehouse in Atherstone-on-Stour.
Travel: Broken down vehicle on M42
Disruption on the M42 northbound between J3 for the A435 and J3A for the M40 because of a broken down vehicle.
More details on BBC Travel.
Theatre tickets price drop in the West Midlands against the national trend
Theatre ticket prices rose by more than 5% across the UK last year as venues sought to make up for funding cuts but the West Midlands instead saw costs drop by 8.4%.
The average ticket price outside central London was £23.77 in 2014 - up 5.5% compared with 2013, according to a report from UK Theatre.
The increases come as many theatres have faced cuts to their council and government grants.
Nicola Payne: Murder accused's 'broken down car' alibi
A man accused of murdering a teenage mother in 1991 has told a court he was stuck in a broken down car on the night she disappeared.
Nigel Barwell said he was stranded in a car park in Rugby, Warwickshire with co-accused Thomas O'Reilly on the night Nicola Payne vanished.
Prosecutors allege the 18-year-old was abducted as she crossed wasteland to her parents' house in Coventry.
Both men on trial at Birmingham Crown Court deny murder.
Coventry's Morrisons to donate all unwanted food to charity
Morrisons will become the first supermarket chain in the country to donate all of its surplus food to charity rather than throwing it away, it has been announced.
Weather: Sunny spells through the afternoon
It's expected to gradually brighten with some sunny spells for most this afternoon.
Feeling warm in the sunshine, but cool where any fog lingers. Maximum Temperature: 12C (54F).
This evening, fog and low cloud is likely to quickly form again after dusk.
Warwickshire's Tim Ambrose awarded benefit
Wicket-keeper Tim Ambrose has become the latest player to be awarded a benefit year ahead of the 2016 season.
The 32-year-old joined the Bears before the 2006 season and has gone on to win the County Championship in 2012, the CB40 in 2010 and the T20 Blast in 2014.
No tests for ‘Bard skull’
A church ruling means we may never find out whether a mystery skull belongs to William Shakespeare.
Travel: Accident on M6 southbound
The exit slip road is closed on the M6 southbound at the M1, J19 Catthorpe Interchange because of an accident involving a lorry and a car.
Diversions are in place.
More details on BBC Travel.
Fog lingering in Coventry city centre
I know the forecast says it should be brighter this afternoon, but it's still looking like this in Coventry city centre.
Sergeant Bilko museum opens in Coventry
A museum dedicated to Phil Silvers, the actor famed for playing Sergeant Bilko, in the 1950s, has been opened in Fargo Village in Coventry.
It's been put together by Steve Everitt who's been collecting Phil Silvers memorabilia for 35 years.
Items include photographs, clothing, scripts and letters.
Fifth arrest in Nuneaton Halloween murder investigation
A fifth arrest has been made in connection with the investigation into a Halloween murder in Nuneaton.
On air: Latest from Nicola Payne murder trial
One of the men accused of murdering Coventry mum Nicola Payne has been giving evidence at Birmingham Crown Court this morning.
Nigel Barwell, who's from Coventry, is jointly accused with Thomas O'Reilly of Nicola's murder. Both deny the charge.
I'll have the latest from Birmingham Crown Court on Midlands Today from 13:30 on BBC One.
Rugby: Wasps lose to Leicester in Premiership
Wasps are eighth in the Premiership this morning after losing 24 - 16 at Leicester.
Further arrest in Nuneaton murder investigation
A 39-year-old man from Nuneaton has been arrested on suspcion of murder after a stabbing in the town on Saturday night.
Police have requested more time to interview two other men currently in custody as well as a 16-year-old girl arrested on suspicsion of assisting offenders.
A 28-year-old man has been released without charge.
Nicola Payne murder trial: Accused 'did not know Coventry mum existed'
The defence has opened its case in the Nicola Payne murder trial.
The 18-year-old went missing from Coventry almost 24 years ago and her body has never been found.
Nigel Barwell, one of two men accused of murder, has told Birmingham Crown Court until Nicola's disappearance, he "never even knew she existed".
Nigel Barwell and Thomas O'Reilly, both 51 and from Coventry, deny murder and say they were in Rugby when she disappeared.
Busy Halloween for West Midlands Ambulance crews
A 25% rise in emergency calls this weekend, compared with last, was recorded by West Midlands Ambulance Service as they say they had a "scarily" busy Halloween.
Coventry hospital trust spent £77k on taxis last year
Coventry Telegraph
The trust that runs University Hospital in Coventry and St Cross in Rugby spent more than £70,000 last year on taxis for patients who can’t use public transport or who have no friends to chauffeur them.
Pakistan remove Ian Bell to end the Bears man's stout resistance
Ian Bell's resistance against Pakistan is over. He has just run past a big turning, leg break from Yasir Shah and was stumped for 40.
Follow the action live.
Steady morning for Ian Bell
Warwickshire's Ian Bell anchored England's reply to Pakistan 234 on a keenly contested second day in the final Test in Sharjah.
Bell was unbeaten on 40 off 151 balls as the tourists took tea on 135-3, trailing by 99.
Warwick man's bowling challenge dedicated to daughter
A Warwick man is hoping to score plenty of strikes when he takes on a ten-pin bowling challenge for a charity close to his heart next week.
Football: Coventry City fight back for another home win
The Sky Blues maintained their unbeaten home record in League One this season as they fought back to beat Peterborough.
Plans for 600 jobs at Coventry Airport site a step closer
A scheme to build a manufacturing hub creating up to 600 jobs at Coventry Airport has moved a step closer after Warwick District Council approved outline planning consent for the plans.
Three Nuneaton men arrested over fatal stabbing
A man has died and three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a suspected stabbing in Warwickshire.
A second man was taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds following the incident on Saturday evening at Pool Bank Recreational Park in Nuneaton.
Three men, who are all from the town and aged 41, 28 and 20, were arrested in connection with the incident at the site off Queens Road at 21:25.
Final journey for dedicated retiring Nuneaton bus driver
One of the longest serving drivers at a bus company is set to retire after more than three decades of work.
Travel: Low visibility in some areas
Traffic moving on the A444 in Coventry, but visibility down to about 50 metres.
More on BBC Travel.
Fog warning for Coventry and Warwickshire
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of fog for the area.
It says areas of fog will be dense in places, disrupting travel because of poor visibility.
