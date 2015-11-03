Posted at 18:00 Our coverage across the dayLive coverage for Coventry & Warwickshire has finished for the day.We'll be back with the usual mix of news, sport, travel and weather tomorrow from 08:00.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Our coverage across the day
Live coverage for Coventry & Warwickshire has finished for the day.
We'll be back with the usual mix of news, sport, travel and weather tomorrow from 08:00.
Protest against former colliery redevelopment
Campaigners plan to hold a protest this evening about the proposed redevelopment of the old Daw Mill colliery site.
North Warwickshire borough councillors will meet to make a decision on the scheme submitted by the owners of the site Harworth Estates, which is recommended for refusal.
Local resident Ross Jones said they wanted to spell out their concerns about the impact on local roads the scheme would generate.
Your pictures: Misty Lapworth
Vanessa Pearce
BBC Local Live
Here's a lovely picture of St Mary's Church in Lapworth taken by my colleague Ian Winter.
We love to feature your photographs of the local area.
You can send them via email, Facebook or Twitter.
Football club are 'an example to all teams'
Coventry Observer
A Coventry-based consultant has praised Coventry City football club by stating they are “an example to all teams”, following the side’s decision to vaccinate all players in a bid to prevent the flu.
Nicola Payne murder trial: Accused tells of threats to cut his fingers off
Chris King
BBC Midlands Today
One of the men accused of murdering the Coventry teenager Nicola Payne has broken down in court after describing the moment he was kidnapped.
Thomas O'Reilly told Birmingham Crown Court that in April 1992 he was bundled into the back of a van by three men demanding to know what he'd done with the 18 year-old.
O'Reilly, who denies murder, says he was held for a day-and-a-half with his captors threatening to cut off his fingers if he didn't confess.
Football: Fans queue for tickets at the Ricoh
Martin Winch
BBC Local Live
Coventry City say they're hopeful for the biggest home crowd of the season so far, as they face Barnsley.
By lunchtime they'd sold 9,000 tickets and say they're expecting at least another 3,000 to walk up on the night.
If you're not at the Ricoh you can listen to live coverage from 19:00.
News: Nuneaton murder victim named; and eight face brothel charges
Susie Rack
BBC Coventry and Warwickshire
These are the headlining stories this afternoon:
- Nuneaton murder victim named as Morgan Hehir
- Eight charged in connection with brothels
- Jury hears Nicola Payne accused was "kidnapped"
Police investigating Coventry bus crash urge witnesses to come forward
Coventry Telegraph
Investigations are continuing into a Coventry bus crash which left a boy and pensioner dead.
Bidford's ancient bridge reopens
A medieval bridge, closed to traffic after a tractor driver caused "significant damage", has reopened.
Bidford Bridge has been closed since June after the driver of a crop tractor crashed into the bridge damaging the ancient monument.
CCTV captured the moment of the crash.
Nuneaton murder: Victim 'tragically taken so soon'
Vanessa Pearce
BBC Local Live
Morgan died at University Hospital Coventry following an attack at Pool Bank Recreational Park, in Nuneaton, on Saturday night.
Morgan Hehir's family said "Morgan was tragically taken so soon. He was much loved by us and will be missed by so many."
BreakingNuneaton murder victim named
A man killed in Nuneaton on Saturday has been formally identified as 20-year-old Morgan Hehir from Nuneaton.
A murder investigation is underway into Morgan's death, and a total of seven arrests have been made.
Town ‘overwhelmed’ by Chocolate Festival success
Warwick Courier
Warwick’s first Chocolate Festival wasso successful it has drawn complaints after car parks stayed full, stalls were too busy to reach, and sweet treats sold outwithin hours.
Nicola Payne murder trial: Accused says her brother 'came to court and lied'
One of the men accused of murdering Coventry teenager Nicola Payne has told the jury Nicola's brother, Scott Payne, lied to the court.
Nigel Barwell was giving evidence at Birmingham Crown Court in his defence for a second day.
When appearing three weeks ago, Mr Payne told the jury about an incident at a pub when Nicola was being hassled by Mr Barwell and he had intervened.
When asked about the incident, Nigel Barwell said he'd never met Mr Payne and "whilst we feel very sorry for his family...Scott Payne came to court and he lied".
Both Nigel Barwell and Thomas O'Reilly deny murder.
Weather: Damp and foggy afternoon with rain later
Charlie Slater
BBC Weather presenter
Cloud thickening this afternoon with rain moving in from the south.
It will be a cloudy and wet night for most, as rain moves across the region but much less foggy than of late.
Leading councillor resigns from Stratford District Council cabinet
Stratford Herald
One of Stratford-on-Avon District Council’s most senior figures – Cllr Maurice Howse - has resigned from the authority’s ruling cabinet.
Football: Tickets in high demand for Barnsley game
Coventry City say fans who still want to buy tickets for tonight's Barnsley game have been advised to visit the ticket office at the Ricoh Arena and arrive early.
Blog: A bumper sloe season is a good sign for the countryside
David Gregory-Kumar
Science correspondent, BBC Midlands Today
It's a bumper year for sloes and our hedgerows are absolutely groaning with them. Good news for wildlife and for those of us who like sloe gin at Christmas.
Sloes are the fruit of the blackthorn and they are a really vital part of the ecology of our countryside and a year like 2015 shows them at their very best.
Gang drag man from car and assault him in street
Nuneaton News
A gang dragged a man from his car in a Nuneaton street and assaulted him.
See the moment 'choir of the year' were crowned winners
BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
Ravensdale Primary School was crowned Junior School Choir of the Year in our competition last night.
You can find all the photographs from the event on our Facebook page:
Eight face brothel charges after Warwickshire investigation
Four people have been charged with managing a brothel and four with conspiracy to transfer criminal property in connection with a national prositution and trafficking ring.
It follows raids on properties in Nuneaton and Leamington as well as four others in several parts of the country in September 2014.
All eight are due before magistrates in Leamington on 2 December.
Football: Joe Cole 'ready' for Barnsley game
Dan Freeman
BBC Coventry & Warwickshire Sport
Joe Cole could make his home debut for the Sky Blues later, after the on-loan Aston Villa midfielder was rested for Saturday's 3-2 win against Peterborough.
A win for the City would take them level on points with third placed Gillingham, and just a point off the top of the table.
News: Eight face brothel charges and Sky Blues ticketing apology
Susie Rack
BBC Coventry and Warwickshire
These are the main stories in the Coventry newsroom:
- Eight charged after brothel investigation
- Coventry City apologise to fans after ticket problems
- Further arrests after Nuneaton stabbing
Travel: M6 back to normal after earlier lorry fire
The lorry which caused travel problems on the M6 earlier has been recovered and traffic is back to normal.
Famous businessman joins Stratford College’s board of governors
Stratford Observer
Lord Digby Jones already has links with the college after opening refurbished lecturing facilities in May.
Football: Club apologise for ticketing problems
Vanessa Pearce
BBC Local Live
Coventry City has issued an apology to people who experienced problems buying tickets for the Barnsley fixture tonight.
Sky Blues fans had complained they were left unable to purchase tickets online or by queuing at the Butts Park Arena Shop.
The club says it had problems with its ticketing system, which have now been resolved, and "will look to improve the service we provide you in the future".
Firefighters rescue horse from canal
Tamworth Herald
A horse had to be rescued by two fire and rescue services and a specialist boat team, after she got stuck in a canal.
Further arrests made in Nuneaton murder investigation
Vanessa Pearce
BBC Local Live
Two more men have been arrested on suspicion of murderfollowing a fatal stabbing in Nuneaton.
The victim, a man in his 20s, died in hospital from knife wounds on Saturday after the attack in Pool Bank Recreational Park.
Five people are being questioned on suspicion of murder and a 16-year-old girl is being questioned on suspicion of assisting offenders.
Youths sentenced after attack at McDonald's in Leamington
Warwick Courier
A member of staff at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant ended up with a broken jaw when three drunken young men ‘acted like thugs’ after turning up to find it was closed.
Travel: Accident closes Addison Road in Rugby
BBC Travel
Addison Road is closed in both directions at Pendred Road in Rugby.
Moredetails on BBC Travel.
News: Further arrests after Nuneaton stabbing and M6 problems after fire
Paul Marriott
BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
These are some of our main stories today:
- Six questioned by police after Nuneaton stabbing
- Travel problems after lorry fire closes M6
- Coventry City apology over ticketing problems
Nicola Payne murder trial: Accused went abroad 'fearing fit-up'
Chris King
BBC Midlands Today
A man accused of murdering a teenage mother in 1991 told a court he left the country soon after her disappearance because he feared being "fitted up" by police.
The 18-year-old disappeared as she walked to her parents' house in Coventry in December 1991. Her body has never been found.
Nigel Barwell and his brother-in-law Thomas O'Reilly were first arrested three days after Nicola Payne vanished and both deny her murder.
Mr Barwell said he had gone to France after police were "hostile" and "oppressive".
Consultant delivers last baby after 25 years at Warwick Hospital
Leamington Observer
A consultant has hung up his stethoscope after delivering hundreds of babies at Warwick Hospital.
Watch: Lorry recovered from M6 after earlier accident
Congestion is back to Corley Services on the M6 southbound, after an earlier lorry fire.
Traffic still very busy around Coventry on the A46, A444 and A45.
More details on BBC Travel.
Today's front page: Ricoh Arena gigs are back
Coventry Telegraph
TheTelegraph can reveal that Arena operators Wasps want to re-establish the Ricoh as a major concert venue- and have already booked the first of a number of big name acts next summer.
Weather: Fog patches clearing leaving brighter day
Charlie Slater
BBC Weather presenter
Overnight fog will clear to bring a few brighter spells by lunchtime, with a top temperature of 12C (54F).
Light rain will move in this afternoon and evening, eventually clearing overnight.
Travel: Routes into Coventry very busy after M6 crash
BBC Travel
There are long delays around Coventry this morning because of an earlier lorry fire on the southbound M6.
The A444 at Blue Ribbon Roundabout and A45 London Road are both very busy.
More details on BBC Travel.
News: Lorry fire on M6; and further arrests after Nuneaton stabbing
Paul Marriott
BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
These are some of the main stories we're looking at today:
- One lane remains closed after M6 lorry fire
- Two more men arrested after Nuneaton park stabbing
- Passenger flights "unlikely" to return to Coventry Airport
M6 closed after lorry fire
A stretch of the M6 southbound in Warwickshire was closed earlier due to a lorry fire between Junctions two and one.
Fire crews say the vehicle was carrying a large number of tyres, which was well alight when they arrived on the scene at about 05:30.
Travel: One lane closed on M6 southbound
BBC Travel
One lane remains closed southbound in Warwickshire between J2, for the M69, and J1, at the A426, because of an accident and vehicle fire.
Diversions are in operation.
More details on BBC Travel.
Good morning from Coventry and Warwickshire Live
Vanessa Pearce
BBC Local Live
Welcome to today's live service, bringing you the latest news, sport, weather, travel and more from across Coventry and Warwickshire.
We'd love to hear your comments and get your pictures - you can get in touch via email, Facebook or Twitter.