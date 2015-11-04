The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) has said this would leave the service understaffed.
Industrial action is always a last resort and we hope it doesn’t have to come to that. But we cannot just let these dangerous cuts that could put fire engines out of action go through
Coventry care home manager says improvements already underway
The manager of the Haven Nursing Home in Coventry says improvements have already been made after it was judged "inadequate" by the Care Quality Commission.
Inspectors found an elderly woman had been waiting for a shower for 16 days and the home was rated as inadequate in three of the five areas assessed.
The new manager, Maurice Fordey, will be speaking to Phil Upton live on BBC Coventry and Warwickshire at 17:00 today.
Developers to appeal decision to reject Daw Mill application
The developers behind plans to build a business park and rail hub on the site of the former Daw Mill Colliery in north Warwickshire have said they intend to launch an appeal after their planning application was turned down by councillors.
Harworth Estates has issued a statement expressing disappointment at the decision last night.
The company says it strongly believes the most appropriate long-term use for Daw Mill is as an employment site, using its existing assets, including its railhead, to attract businesses.
Headlines: Payne trial hears from final witnesses and fire union warns of industrial action
These are the stories we're looking at this afternoon:
- The final witnesses in the Nicola Payne murder trial have given evidence
- Fire Brigades Union warns further cuts could lead to industrial action
- Developers to appeal decision to reject Daw Mill application
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Our coverage across the day
That's it for live updates today. We'll be back from 08:00 on Thursday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather updates for Coventry and Warwickshire.
Weather:
BBC Weather
It will stay mostly cloudy through this evening and overnight with patchy mist and fog developing.
Minimum Temperature: 9C (48F)
Tomorrow will be mainly dry to start before heavy rain moves in during the afternoon.
Maximum Temperature: 14C (57F)
West Midlands fire service carrying out staffing trials as it faces £14 million cuts
West Midlands Fire Service is trialling new staffing arrangements which it says will protect the service currently provided to the community.
It follows a warning from the Fire Brigades Union that industrial action will follow if 300 jobs are cut.
The Area Commander, Paul Burnham, said the trails won't impact on the 999 service or any of the prevention, protection and response work.
The service says it's facing government cuts of £14m from 2016-2019.
Man suffers injuries after accident in Ricoh car park
An elderly man had to be cut out of his car last night after it hit a shipping container at the Ricoh Arena.
Baring all to take a stand against bullying
Leamington Observer
Calendar girls in Warwickshire are hitting back against the bullies.
Headlines: Two men in court charged with Nuneaton murder
These are the headlines today:
- Two man have been remanded in custody charged with murdering 20-year-old Morgan Hehir in Nuneaton on Saturday night
- Stallholders won't be compensated by Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council after they couldn't set up in the town today
- The Stratford MP, Nahdim Zahawi, is to advise David Cameron on apprenticeships
Travel: Congestion London Road in Coventry
BBC Travel
There's very slow traffic on the A46 near Toll Bar Island in Coventry, as well as congestion in the Wellesbourne area.
BBC Weather Watchers: What's the weather like on your street?
BBC Weather Watchers have been sharing their photos of the misty start in the West Midlands. What's the weather like where you are?
The project launched on the One Show last night.
The idea is to track the weather as it moves across the country, making it as precise as possible.
Weather presenter Tomasz Schafernaker explains how it works.
Council says it won't pay compensation to stallholders
Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council says it won't compensate stallholders who were unable to get on to the town's market today.
A multi-lift vehicle broke down this morning so the stalls couldn't be moved to the town centre.
Earlier today Councillor Keith Kondakor called on the council to compensate the traders who'd lost out.
In a statement the council said it won't charge any traders with the market fee for today, whether they are trading or not.
But it said that as the circumstances of the vehicle failure couldn't be predicted, the council insurance doesn't cover compensation to stall holders.
Two men appear in court charged with Nuneaton murder
Two men, accused of murdering a man in Nuneaton, have been remanded in custody after appearing before magistrates earlier today.
Morgan Hehir was found with stab wounds at Pool Bank Recreational Park on Saturday evening.
Declan Jau Gray, 20, and 18-year-old Karlton Mark Gray, both from Waverley Square in the town, are jointly charged with his murder.
They're due to appear at Warwick Crown Court tomorrow.
Fire cuts 'could lead to industrial action' in the West Midlands
Firefighters in the West Midlands have warned they could be forced to take industrial action over plans to cut 300 firefighting posts.
The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) has said this would leave the service understaffed.
Coventry care home manager says improvements already underway
The manager of the Haven Nursing Home in Coventry says improvements have already been made after it was judged "inadequate" by the Care Quality Commission.
Inspectors found an elderly woman had been waiting for a shower for 16 days and the home was rated as inadequate in three of the five areas assessed.
The new manager, Maurice Fordey, will be speaking to Phil Upton live on BBC Coventry and Warwickshire at 17:00 today.
Developers to appeal decision to reject Daw Mill application
The developers behind plans to build a business park and rail hub on the site of the former Daw Mill Colliery in north Warwickshire have said they intend to launch an appeal after their planning application was turned down by councillors.
Harworth Estates has issued a statement expressing disappointment at the decision last night.
The company says it strongly believes the most appropriate long-term use for Daw Mill is as an employment site, using its existing assets, including its railhead, to attract businesses.
Headlines: Payne trial hears from final witnesses and fire union warns of industrial action
These are the stories we're looking at this afternoon:
- The final witnesses in the Nicola Payne murder trial have given evidence
- Fire Brigades Union warns further cuts could lead to industrial action
- Developers to appeal decision to reject Daw Mill application
Stratford MP becomes Cameron's Lord Sugar
It was announced today at Prime Minister’s Questions that theStratford MP, Nadhim Zahawi, is to be the new Apprenticeship Adviser for David Cameron, and co-chair of the Apprenticeship Delivery Board.
In his new role, he will be working closely with Number 10, the Department for Business Innovation and Skills and the Skills Funding Agency.
It's to ensure that the Government meets its commitment to create three million apprenticeships by 2020.
Warwick-based National Grid seeks more power
The National Grid - whose HQ is in Warwick - is asking the power industry to provide more electricity to the system later this afternoon.
The Notification of Inadequate System Margin (or NISM) is a result of multiple plant breakdowns.
National Grid says that there is no risk to disruption of electricity supplies.
Final witnesses in Nicola Payne trial give evidence
The trial of two men accused of killing Coventry teenager Nicola Payne has heard from its final witnesses.
The 18-year-old went missing in December 1991 and her body has never been found.
Under cross examination by the prosecution barrister Andrew Smith Thomas O'Reilly repeatedly denied that he had anything to do with the disappearance or murder of Nicola Payne.
He insisted he and Nigel Barwell were in Rugby at the time. Both men deny murder.
When asked why a hair believed to be his was found in a tent along with one thought to belong to Nicola Payne. He replied "you're asking the wrong person".
The trial continues on Monday.
Rugby woman overwhelmed by donations for Syrian refugees
A woman from Rugby says that pictures of Syrian refugee children moved her so much that her house is now packed with donated buggies and toys to send to the emergency camps.
Cherry Griffiths organised a collection and will drive the donations to a central collection point in Manchester this afternoon.
Wasps player Jimmy Gopperth handed three-week ban
Wasps stand-off Jimmy Gopperth has been handed a three-week ban for his late challenge on Leicester captain Mathew Tait in his side's 24-16 Premiership defeat at Welford Road on Sunday.
The New Zealander, 32, will miss three matches, including a European Champions Cup trip to his former club Leinster.
A Nuneaton councillor says stallholders need to be compensated
A councillor says Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council should compensate market traders who've been unable to set up in the town today.
It's because a multi-lift vehicle, which moves the stalls, broke down last night and couldn't be repaired in time.
Just 20 of the 150 stalls have set up in the town today, but traders insist the market is still on.
Front page: Care home rated inadequate in shocking report
Coventry Telegraph
An elderly resident at a troubled Coventry care home had to wait 16 days for a shower, a shock inspection found.
Rugby family first to have petition heard by new Parliamentary committee
A family from Rugby has become the first to have its case heard by a new Parliamentary Petitions Committee.
Maria Lester started a petition calling for more funding for research into brain tumours, after the death of her brother, 26-year-old son Stephen, a year ago.
After it reached more than 14,000 signatures, the committee called a hearing, which was held yesterday.
The committee has some additional powers and can call for an inquiry if something is considered important enough.
Weather: Mostly dry this afternoon with bright spells
Alexandra Hamilton
BBC Weather
It'll be mostly dry for a time this afternoon, with some bright or sunny intervals, before cloud and a little rain arrives from the west later.
Maximum Temperature: 14C (57F).
The rain will largely die out through the first part of the night. It should then be dry with some clear spells developing by dawn.
Minimum Temperature: 10C (50F)
Headlines: Councillor calls for compensation after only 20 traders able to set up at Nuneaton market
These are our main stories this lunchtime:
- A local councillor says market traders in Nuneaton should be compensated after most weren't able to open for business today
- There are calls for the former Daw Mill colliery site in North Warwickshire to revert to green belt use after plans for a business park and rail hub were rejected
- An elderly football fan was trapped in his car for over an hour after it collided with a shipping container at Coventry's Ricoh Arena
Family pay tribute after fatal accident in Wellesbourne
The parents of a 33-year-old woman who died following a crash in Wellesbourne have paid tribute to their "beautiful" daughter.
Amanda Emmott was a passenger in a silver VW Golf which was involved in collision on the A429 in Wellesbourne on 24 October.
Her parents described her as a "tenacious character" who "loved new challenges and faced them with confidence and excitement".
Traders insist Nuneaton market is on
Nuneaton News
Defiant traders say Nuneaton market is running today despite rumours it's been cancelled.
University of Warwick finds link between sitting down and weight gain during pregnancy
Researchers at Warwick Medical School have found that women who feel depressed in pregnancy are more likely to sit down, which increases their risk of weight gain and diabetes.
The study found that sitting down for around six hours a day during the second trimester led to greater weight gain and diabetes in pregnancy, which can harm both mother and baby.
Dr Ponnusamy Saravanan said: "Encouraging women to take breaks from sitting down might be an easier public health policy to implement than increasing their physical activity during pregnancy."
Daw Mill plans turned down
Councillors in north Warwickshire have turned down plans to transform the old Daw Mill colliery into a business park and rail hub.
The decision was taken at a planning meeting in Atherstone last night.
Earlier the Conservative MP for north Warwickshire, Craig Treacey and the MP for Nuneaton, Marcus Jones, urged that the plans be turned down because of the impact of extra traffic.
They also doubted claims about the number of jobs that would be created by the development.
New Wasps training centre could cost £7m
Wasps chief executive David Armstrong has revealed a planned new training centre for the club is likely to require a £7m investment.
Elderly residents not washed for 'days' at Coventry care home
Coventry Telegraph
An elderly resident at a troubled Coventry care home had to wait 16 days for a shower, a shock inspection found.
Bears' Boyd Rankin linked with a switch back to Ireland duty
Warwickshire pace bowler Boyd Rankin is being linked with a return to international duty with Ireland.
Ulsterman Rankin, 31, represented Ireland between 2007 and 2012 before opting to switch allegiance to England in the hope of playing Test cricket.
But he suffered cramp in his sole Test appearance against Australia in January 2014 and then dropped out of favour with his adopted country.
Travel: Slow traffic on the Ansty road in Coventry
BBC Travel
Slow moving traffic heading outbound on the A46.
More details on the situation on the roads on BBC Travel.
Replacement bin charges could be introduced in Warwick district
Residents in Warwick and Leamington could soon be charged to replace their lost or stolen wheelie bins.
Warwick District Council will consider the proposal next month - a similar scheme is in place in Stratford where a new 240-litre bin costs £38.
Len Mackin said he thinks charging could make matters worse.
He said: "In some areas people will lose their bins and rather than pay they may actually steal somebody else's bin. So it could produce a number of problems."
Man trapped in car after last night's match at the Ricoh Arena
An elderly football fan was left trapped in his car for about an hour and had to be cut free through the roof after hitting a shipping container last night.
The incident happened on a car park at the Ricoh Arena after Coventry City’s home match with Barnsley, shortly before 21:45.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said that the car was badly damaged and that that "together with the injuries suffered by the man, meant it was a difficult procedure to free him".
He's been taken to Coventry's University Hospital.
Headlines: Only 20 stallholders out of 150 at Nuneaton market today
These are the stories we're looking at this morning:
- A broken down vehicle means only 20 out of 150 stallholders have been able to get to Nuneaton market today
- Plans to put a rail hub and business park on the site of the old Daw Mill colliery in North Warwickshire have been rejected by planners
- People in Warwick district could be charged for replacement bins
Coventry care home rated 'inadequate'
A Warwickshire care home's been ruled as inadequate - after inspectors found one patient who'd not been washed for 16 days.
The Haven Nursing Home in Ash Green was visited by Care Quality Commission staff in September.
The report rated the home as inadequate in three of the five areas assessed, with the other needing improvement.
Inspectors found that staff weren't present at times when residents needed them - and rota gaps were filled with agency staff.
The care has been given six months to improve.
Coventry 4-3 Barnsley
Joe Cole's first goal for Coventry helped the Sky Blues to a thrilling victory over Barnsley in League One.
The Sky Blues stay fourth after the 4-3 victory at the Ricoh.
Only 20 stalls open at Nuneaton market because of broken down vehicle
The bulk of traders at Nuneaton's market aren't open for business today because of a problem getting stalls to the site.
Only 20 out of 150 stalls are trading at the moment.
Speaking to BBC Coventry and Warwickshire's Shane O'Connor, the Managing Director of Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council, Alan Franks, said a multi-lift used to move the stalls broke down last night and couldn't be repaired in time.
Group charged with running Leamington brothel
Leamington Courier
Two men and six women have been charged for their roles in a nationwide brothel conspiracy, which included a business in Leamington.
Latest: Pair charged with Nuneaton murder
Here are some of the stories we're looking at this morning:
- Two men are charged in connection with the murder of a man in Nuneaton
- Councillors turn down plans to transform the old Daw Mill colliery into a business park and rail hub
- Traders at Nuneaton market told it's cancelled for the day