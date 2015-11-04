West Midlands Fire Service is trialling new staffing arrangements which it says will protect the service currently provided to the community.

It follows a warning from the Fire Brigades Union that industrial action will follow if 300 jobs are cut.

The Area Commander, Paul Burnham, said the trails won't impact on the 999 service or any of the prevention, protection and response work.

The service says it's facing government cuts of £14m from 2016-2019.