  1. Updates on Thursday 5 November 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates to resume at 08:00 on Friday

By Vanessa Pearce

Our coverage across the day

That's it from Local Live on Thursday. Please join us again from 08:00 on Friday for more news, sport, travel and weather.  

Your pictures: Fireworks in Coventry

Vanessa Pearce

BBC Local Live

If you're watching fireworks tonight, have an enjoyable evening.

If you're not, you can enjoy at these fabulous pictures sent in by Paul Thompson taken in Coventry. 

Fireworks
Paul Thompson

If you'd like to send in your photographs you can emailFacebook or send them via Twitter.

Woman attacked and car-jacked by masked men in Coleshill

Two masked men attacked a woman and stole her car as she was parking on her own driveway in Coleshill on Monday.  

The two approached her on Gerards Way just after 17:00, grabbed her arm and pushed her into the garden before making-off with her grey Audi, police said.

The car was abandoned in nearby Pakington Lane after being crashed into a telegraph pole. 

Det Con Sian Cook, who is leading on the investigation said: "This was a distressing robbery which has left the victim notably shaken and upset.  

Council apply to move travellers from Nuneaton park

Martin Winch

BBC Local Live

The borough council in Nuneaton says it hopes to evict travellers illegally encamped in the town by tomorrow. 

land off Marston Lane Nuneaton
BBC

It's seeking an eviction order at court this afternoon in a bid move on the group on its land off Marston Lane.  

News: City Link 'dead in the water and MEP body mix-up

Alice Rosenthal

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

These are our main stories in the newsroom:

- Court hears City Link was 'dead in the water' when rescue plan failed

- A report into a mix-up that led to the wrong body being cremated at MEP Philip Bradbourn's funeral finds checks weren't properly carried out

- Sky Blues boss Steve Waggett stands down

Cricket: Boycott says Warwickshire's Ian Bell 'must do more'

BBC Sport

Geoffrey Boycott says Warwickshire's Ian Bell "has got to do more" to justify his inclusion in the national side after England fell to a 127-run defeat in the third and final Test against Pakistan and a 2-0 series loss.

Geoffrey Boycott
BBC

Former England batsman Boycott went on to say that Bell "won't be batting" in the forthcoming tour of South Africa.

Bell has failed to make a test hundred since April, managing only 428 runs in his last 23 innings and his contribution to the series has been 158 runs at an average of only 31.

Some of the mistakes that led to a body mix-up at a cremation

A report found bodies were moved multiple times because of a lack of refrigeration space in mortuaries and the former MEP Philip Bradbourn's patient identification was also missing a digit when it was written down on the mortuary register. 

When the MEP's body was moved to a different fridge, the request was made by phone giving his name only and was not followed up with an email so no one checked the details against Mr Bradbourn's full name, date of birth and address and instead Philip Bradburn's body was moved.

Medieval Warwickshire bridge reopens

Local businesses say they've lost thousands of pounds after the medieval bridge at Bidford-on-Avon was closed for five months for repairs. 

A crop sprayer hit the parapet of the structure, in the Warwickshire town in June prompting its closure to motorists.  

MEP body mix-up: Mistakes from hospital, funeral directors and undertaker

A report into how the wrong body was cremated after the death of a West Midlands MEP has found a combination of errors from a hospital, funeral directors and an undertaker played their part.

Philip Bradbourn, a Conservative MEP, and Philip Bradburn were both sent to the same mortuary.

Philip Bradbourn funeral
BBC

A month after the former MEP's funeral it was revealed that there had been a body mix-up.  

Your photos: Autumn in Coventry

Vanessa Pearce

BBC Local Live

This stunning photograph of Caludon Castle park in Coventry was sent in by Gary Haigh.

Caludon Castle Park
Gary Haigh

We love to feature your photos of the local area.

You can send them in via emailFacebook or Twitter.

RSPCA launch appeal after starving dog found in Coventry

A starving dog, left on the street in Coventry, is thought to have had puppies a couple of days before she was found.

Clara the dog
RSPCA

The RSPCA is appealing for information about the dog, now named Clara.

Inspector Louise Labram said "She was very emaciated. I'm concerned that she may have been underfed or starved prior to being found.

“I am also very concerned that there may be some pups out there who are very young and are unlikely to survive without her.”

News: Sky Blues boss stands down and City Link bosses in court

Alice Rosenthal

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

These are some of our main stories today:

- Coventry City chief executive stands down

- City Link directors deny failing to inform government over redundancies

- Warwickshire garage robbed at knife-point

Warwick 'has capacity to take patients from Alexandra Hospital'

The hospital trust that runs Warwick Hospital says they have capacity to take some patient from the Alexandra Hospital, after it was announced all maternity services will be moved.

Protest banners outside Alexandra Hospital
BBC

Campaigners fighting to save services are holding a 12-hour vigil outside the Alexandra in protest.

 A spokesperson from South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust said: "Following the recent changes to Maternity Services at the Alexandra we are anticipating an increased demand for our services.

"We currently have the capacity to meet the predicted demand and will welcome women from Redditch and surrounding areas."

Kenilworth schoolgirl jigs way to national title

Leamington Observer

Milly McGory, the Crackley Hall pupil, out-jigged the opposition to be crowned the All Ireland U9 Irish Dancing Champion.

Molly McGory
Leamington observer
Coventry City chief executive stands down

Clive Eakin

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire Sport

Coventry City chief executive Steve Waggott has announced he's leaving the Sky Blues.

Steve Waggott
Empics

Waggott has been chief executive at the Sky Blues for just over a year after stepping up from the role of development director which he had held since 2011. 

 He had previously been chief executive at Charlton.

In a statement Waggott says the club's current stability and team's good league position make it a good time for him to move on.   

City Link 'dead in the water'

Joan Cummins

Midlands Today reporter

Collapsed delivery firm City Link was "dead in the water" when a rescue plan failed, a trial has heard.

Three former directors of the Coventry-based firm deny failing to inform the government they were planning to make staff redundant.

City Link, which employed 2,700 people across the UK, called in administrators on Christmas Eve.

The trial at Coventry Magistrates' Court continues. 

Garage robbed at knife-point

A robber threatened staff with a knife, at a Warwickshire garage, before making off with a quantity of cash on Monday.

CCTV images
Warwickshire Police

Police say he placed twigs on the floor to prevent the automatic doors from closing, before demanding staff open the till.

It happened at the BP garage at Guys Cliffe at about 03:00 on 2 November. 

Our own Trish Adudu wins BBC local radio Presenter of the Year

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

Our afternoon show presenter, Trish Adudu, walked away with the Best Programme Presenter Award at the annual local radio Frank Gillard Awards last night. 

Tony Hall, Trish Adudu, Kerry McGuinty, Chris Tarrant
BBC

BBC Director General Tony Hall described her as "a fun, enthusiastic, natural presenter who has a very real likeable personality with strong journalistic skills."

One of the judges, broadcaster Jeremy Vine said "Trish was far and away the best, with Trish you just get both-barrels. I just fell in love with her a bit." 

Listen to her show live now until 16:00.

City Link trial: Directors deny charges

Joan Cummins

Midlands Today reporter

Three former directors of a collapsed parcel delivery firm have denied charges of failing to inform the business secretary that they were planning to make more than 100 employees redundant.

City Link van
AFP

Appearing at Coventry Magistrates' Court, David Smith, Robert Peto and Thomas Wright all deny failing to fulfill their statutory duty of giving 45 days notice to the secretary of state of potential job losses. 

City Link employed 2,700 people across the country, including 600 in Coventry. 

News: City Link directors in court and third man charged over Nuneaton stabbing

Alice Rosenthal

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

These are the main stories in the newsroom today:

- Three former City Link directors deny charges against them

- Third man charged over Nuneaton murder

- Warwick 'has capacity' to take patients from Redditch

Tribute to Emma Flatley killed in A46 crash near Alcester

 A 21-year-old woman who died when her moped was in a crash with a car near Alcester, was a youth leader and a "fun-loving young woman", her family have said.  

Emma Flatley
Warwickshire Police

Emma Flatley, from Redditch, died on the A46 near Alcester in South Warwickshire on 28 October.

She was "passionate and caring and like a ray of sunshine lit up everywhere she went", her family said.

Athlete tries to outrun police drone aircraft

As Warwickshire Police plan to trial using drones in the new year, Olympic athlete Iwan Thomas tries to outrun one of the aircraft on BBC One's The One Show.

Iwan Thomas tries to outrun a drone
Birmingham flights to Sharm El-Sheikh grounded

Holidaymakers due to fly to Egypt from Birmingham Airport are being urged to contact their airline for advice after flights to Sharm El Sheikh were grounded.

Flights from Birmingham have been cancelled, as well as two arrivals after the UK suspended flights.  

Birmingham airport
BBC

The decision was taken after experts reviewed the airport's security saying there is a "significant possibility" an explosive device caused the Russian plane crash at the weekend. 

Monarch and Thomson Airways both operate flights from Birmingham to the tourist resort.

Weather: Fit for some fireworks

Rain this afternoon is expected to clear through the evening.

Will the rain dampen bonfire night? Here's the forecast
News: Third man charged over Nuneaton murder and Wasps to appeal ban

Paul Marriott

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

These are some of the stories in the Coventry newsroom today:

- A third man is to appear in court charged over Nuneaton stabbing

- Wasps are to appeal Jimmy Gopperth's suspension

- Former directors of City Link in court

Wasps appeal Jimmy Gopperth ban

Wasps are set to appeal the length of Jimmy Gopperth's suspension at a hearing later.

Jimmy Gopperth
Rex Features

The stand-off was handed a three-week ban for his late challenge on Leicester captain Matthew Tait in his side's 24-16 Premiership defeat at Welford Road on Sunday. 

Eight jailed after violence at Atherstone Town football match

Atherstone & Coleshill Herald

Eight rampaging Atherstone Town supporters who confronted rival fans during half-time in an FA Cup game at the club's Sheepy Road ground have been given custodial sentences totalling more than 14 and a half years.

Incident at Atherstone Town match
Atherstone and Coleshill Herald
Third murder charge over Nuneaton stabbing

A third person has been charged with the murder of a man stabbed to death in a park in Warwickshire.  

Morgan Hehir, 20, died in hospital from knife wounds after an attack at Pool Bank Recreational Park in Nuneaton..  

Morgan Hehir
Warwickshire Police

Simon Rowbotham, 39, from Meadow Street in Nuneaton, is due at Leamington Magistrates' Court later charged with murder.

Two other men, 20-year-old Declan Gray and 18-year-old Karlton Gray both of Waverley Square, Nuneaton, are also accused of killing the 20-year-old.

News: City Link directors in court and Warwick ready to take on Redditch patients

Paul Marriott

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

These are some of the stories we're looking at today:

- Third man charged with Nuneaton stabbing

 Warwick 'has capacity' to take maternity patients from Alexandra Hospital

- Three former directors of City Link due at Coventry Crown Court

