Two masked men attacked a woman and stole her car as she was parking on her own driveway in Coleshill on Monday.

The two approached her on Gerards Way just after 17:00, grabbed her arm and pushed her into the garden before making-off with her grey Audi, police said.

The car was abandoned in nearby Pakington Lane after being crashed into a telegraph pole.

Det Con Sian Cook, who is leading on the investigation said: "This was a distressing robbery which has left the victim notably shaken and upset.