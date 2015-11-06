Former City Link Director, David Smith, has told a court he believed a buyer could have been found for the firm, and denied job losses were inevitable.

Prosecutors claim the company was "dead in the water" after failing to secure £25m of investment on 22 December last year, triggering the need to submit notification of job losses to the Business Secretary.

Mr Smith told the court insolvency "wasn't a certainty" and that the business could have been sold, subject to the price being right, with no employees losing their roles.

Robert Peto, Thomas Wright and David Smith deny failing to inform the government they were due to make hundreds of redundancies.