Ex City Link director tells court insolvency 'wasn't a certainty'
Former City Link Director, David Smith, has told a court he believed a buyer could have been found for the firm, and denied job losses were inevitable.
Prosecutors claim the company was "dead in the water" after failing to secure £25m of investment on 22 December last year, triggering the need to submit notification of job losses to the Business Secretary.
Mr Smith told the court insolvency "wasn't a certainty" and that the business could have been sold, subject to the price being right, with no employees losing their roles.
Robert Peto, Thomas Wright and David Smith deny failing to inform the government they were due to make hundreds of redundancies.
All Blacks' Charlies Piutau to make Wasps debut
After joining the team just last week, utility back Charles Piutau is expected to debut for Wasps on Sunday when they face Gloucester.
He joins his former Auckland Blues’ team-mate Frank Halai in the back line.
Ben Jacobs returns from a knee strain to line up alongside Elliot Daly in Wasps’ midfield.
Latest: City Link directors in court and 'up skirt' photographer spared jail
These are out main stories in the newsroom
- A former City Link director tells court he was 'shocked an devastated' when parent company bail-out was pulled
- A student guilty of taking lewd pictures up woman's skirts has been spared jail
- Sky Blues manager says he's down to the 'bare bones' of a team
Therapy for wedding sex offender
During the trial, the Old Bailey heard how Lieberg, of Hills Lane, Shrewsbury, had been acting strangely around young women at the wedding reception on 26 July last year.
He claimed he suffered from a nervous tic and had been checking scores on a sports app and browsing Facebook and Twitter on his phone.
But the jury at the Old Bailey rejected his explanation and found him guilty of outraging public decency.
"The interests of the public and women in particular will be best served by requiring you to undergo therapy to assist you to change your attitude and your urges.
Student who took photos up skirts spared jail
A Warwick University student, found guilty of taking lewd pictures up women's skirts, has been spared jail so he can learn how to control his "urges".
Collin Lieberg, 34, was found guilty of outraging public decency after being caught on CCTV at a wedding angling his mobile phone under women's hemlines.
He was sentenced to a three-year community order which includes a requirement to attend a community sex offenders group work programme.
Ex City Link director 'shocked and devastated' when bail-out pulled
A former director of collapsed delivery firm City Link has told a court he was "shocked and devastated" when the firm's main shareholder Better Capital withdrew an offer of a £25m bail-out just days before Christmas.
Giving evidence, David Smith also told the court he wanted to continue trading to limit the effects on City Link's creditors.
Robert Peto, Thomas Wright and David Smith are accused of failing to inform the Secretary of State they were due to make hundreds of redundancies.
Around 2,700 staff and contractors lost their jobs when the Coventry based firm went into administration on Christmas Eve last year.
Travel: Accident on A46
There's heavy traffic on the A46 after an earlier incident.
Police say all lanes have now reopened, but there's still congestion in the area.
Live Reporting
Live updates for Coventry and Warwickshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 Monday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
Weather: Dry evening with clear spells
After a dry evening, heavy rain will move in in from the southwest.
A wet and breezy morning in store tomorrow, eventually giving way to a bright afternoon.
Crews put out fire at derelict building in Alcester
Firefighters were called to Gunning Road around 07:15 on Wednesday.
Man jailed for metal crutch attack
A Coventry man, who used his metal crutch as a weapon in an attack, has been jailed for four and a half years.
Mark Dixon, of no fixed address, attacked a man after drinking in a city pub, leaving him with a broken wrist and a large cut to the head, police said.
He also attacked two police officers who were called to the scene.
He was sentenced at Warwick Crown Court after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and assaulting a police officer.
Travel: Slow traffic on M42 northbound
An earlier broken down vehicle is causing problems on the M42 northbound between J5, A41 and J6, A45.
More details on BBC Travel.
News: Britons due into Birmingham from Sharm el-Sheik and man jailed for crutch attack
These are some of the stories in the newsroom today:
- Passengers due into Birmingham Airport from Sharm el-Sheik this evening
- Man jailed for using his metal crutch as a weapon
- Coventry City appoint a new chief
Row after ‘valuable’ Myton mural is covered up
A row has erupted over a decision to cover up a famous and possibly valuable painting at Myton School after claims the piece could be damaged and should be on show for pupils.
Britons start to leave Sharm el-Sheikh
Two flights bringing British tourists stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh back to the UK are due to land at Birmingham Airport this evening.
Thomas Cook have one flight arriving in Birmingham at 21:45 before continuing on to Nottingham East Midlands.
One Monarch flight is currently due to land at 21:28.
The UK government cancelled flights to and from Sharm el-Sheikh on Wednesday.
Flights from the resort have since been permitted to return stranded passengers, but as a security measure, only hand luggage is being allowed on board, with hold baggage being transported later.
Football: Coventry City manager down to 'bare bones'
With three players out for tomorrow's FA Cup tie with Northampton, Sky Blues manager Tony Mowbray admits he's down to the "bare bones" of a team.
Three young players have been drafted in, Ben Stevenson, Dion Kelly-Evans and Bassala Sambou have all been handed squad numbers ahead of the fixture.
Police appeal after Coventry burglary
Police have released CCTV footage of a man they'd like to speak to in connection with a burglary at a commercial premises on Foleshill Road, Coventry last month.
National award in memory of Bedworth student presented for first time
The Sean Morley Memorial Award has been created by the Association of Industrial Road Safety Officers.
Rugby: Wasps line-up for Sunday's match against Gloucester
Wasps director of Rugby, Dai Young, has named his team to take on Gloucester at the Ricoh Arena this Sunday.
Watch: Mild but wet weather ahead
It's expected to stay mild, but plenty of rain ahead this weekend.
Saturday evening is your best chance to enjoy a dry fireworks display.
News: Ex City Link boss gives evidence and lewd photographer sentenced
These are our main stories this afternoon:
- Ex City Link director tells court he believed a buyer could be found for the company
- Lewd up-skirt photographer sentenced to community order
- Coventry City appoint accountant as new chief
Water Orton bridge repairs cause 'mayhem' on roads
Commuters have been left with traffic "mayhem" after essential bridge repairs have stretched for two weeks over deadline with work set to continue.
Football: Coventry City appoint new chief
Coventry City have moved quickly to replace outgoing chief executive Steve Waggott.
They've appointed football accountant, academic and author Chris Anderson as Executive Vice Chairman and Managing Director.
The club says Anderson will be responsible for the commercial and football operations of the club.
Calls for clarity on hospital parking problems
A healthcare charity is calling for Coventry's University Hospital to warn patients of potential parking problems when they book appointments.
Director of Warwickshire charity Kissing it Better, Jill Fraser, said she recently had to queue for about an hour to get into the car park there.
In a statment the hospital said "We are aware of the issues of congestion on-site... and are making a number of improvements, which will continue into 2016."
Bright Christmas for disabled Coventrians thanks to cash injection
A cash injection will ensure that disabled people in Coventry can look forward to more activities over the Christmas period.
WW1 stories captured in free ebook
A collection of stories about the home front of World War One is brought to life in a free, interactive BBC ebook.
Inspired by stories from the BBC's World War One At Home project, the ebook includes the experiences of people and communities across the UK and Ireland.
It features digital technology, archival film and recordings, photographs and documents from Imperial War Museums and a host of other museums, archives and individuals.
Coventry City fans saved my life' Ricoh crash driver thanks supporters
An 80-year-old man who crashed into a shipping container at the Ricoh Arena says he doesn’t think he would have survived without the help of Coventry City FC supporters.
Latest: City Link directors in court and 'up skirt' photographer spared jail
These are out main stories in the newsroom
- A former City Link director tells court he was 'shocked an devastated' when parent company bail-out was pulled
- A student guilty of taking lewd pictures up woman's skirts has been spared jail
- Sky Blues manager says he's down to the 'bare bones' of a team
Travel: Accident on A46
There's heavy traffic on the A46 after an earlier incident.
Police say all lanes have now reopened, but there's still congestion in the area.
More details on BBC Travel.
Travel: Accident M6 northbound
One lane's blocked and slow traffic on the M6 northbound in Warwickshire between J1, for the A426, and J2, for the M69.
More details on BBC Travel.
Nuneaton nightspot to raise funds for seven-year-old Lexie
A Nuneaton nightspot is set to raise funds for a little girl from the town at a special launch night.
Football: Joe Cole available for Sky Blues FA Cup tie
The Sky Blues have had a boost ahead of tomorrow's FA Cup tie with news that England international Joe Cole is eligible to play against Northampton at the Ricoh Arena.
Aston Villa have agreed to allow Cole to become cup-tied.
City will be without loanees Adam Armstrong and Ryan Kent along with the suspended Romain Vincelot.
Midfield player Conor Thomas is set to add to his three appearances so far this season.
Refugees may be in Offchurch for Christmas
Refugees could have emergency housing in Offchurch by Christmas if planners support recommendations to turn unused space into accommodation next week
Staff threatened with crowbar during Bedworth robbery
Staff at a Bedworth newsagents were threatened with a crowbar during a robbery last night.
Money was handed over at Sedgies Newsagents on Heath Road, but the offender dropped it as he left the store.
Police say they think it's linked to a similar robbery earlier in the day at Extons Newsagents.
Drunken burglar has appeal rejected
A burglar who stole a family car on New Year’s Eve and drunkenly crashed it into a house has been told his six-and-a-half-year jail term was not a day too long.
Rugby: Appeal fails to cut Gopperth ban
Wasps have failed in their appeal against Jimmy Gopperth's three-week ban for his late challenge on Matthew Tait in last week's 24-16 defeat at Leicester Tigers.
The New Zealander, 32, will miss three matches, including a European Champions Cup trip to his former club Leinster.
News: Hospital parking problems and Bedworth robberies
These are the main stories in the Coventry newsroom:
- Calls for more transparency for patients on hospital parking problems
- Two Bedworth robberies could be linked
- Former City Link directors back in court
Pet dog dies in house fire in Nuneaton
The blaze, which broke out at shortly before 1.45pm on Thursday, occurred at a terraced property in Tomkinson Road.
Cricket: Coach hints at Ian Bell's inclusion for SA tour
England coach Trevor Bayliss has hinted Warwickshire's Ian Bell will be selected for England's Test tour of South Africa this winter, despite some patchy form.
Bell was England's third-highest run-scorer in their 2-0 series loss to Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates, with 158 runs at an average of 31.60.
However, some have called for the 33-year-old to be dropped - including ex-England batsman Geoffrey Boycott.
Deal to give Ricoh Arena new name hits stumbling block
Talks to secure a new sponsor for the Ricoh Arena appear to have hit a stumbling block as the current deal, which gives the stadium its name, comes to an end.
Travel: Accident at Griff Island
The A444 in Bedworth is partially blocked causing slow traffic at Griff Island, because of an accident on the roundabout.
More details on BBC Travel.
News: Hospital parking problems and Wasps player ban remains
These are some of the stories we're looking at today:
- Healthcare charity calls for more transparency on hospital parking problems
- Jimmy Gopperth to miss three Wasps matches after appeal against ban fails
- England international Joe Cole available for Coventry City's FA Cup match