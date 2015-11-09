Watch Coventry Blitz: My great-grandmother's experience
Richard Williams
BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
In the week marking the 75th anniversary of the blitz on Coventry, I've been looking for my family's experience of that night.
On 14 November 1940 nearly 500 planes dropped 30,000 bombs on the city.
578 people were killed and more than 68,000 properties were damaged, including my great-grandmother's house in Red Lane.
Watch: Coventry City v Northampton FA Cup highlights
BBC Sport
Coventry City suffered a home upset as they were knocked out of the FA Cup by League Two side Northampton with a 2-1 victory at the Ricoh Arena.
Zander Diamond put the visitors ahead after just five minutes, but Jacob Murphy quickly equalised for Coventry before Marc Richards hit the winner after just 18 minutes, with his 10th goal of the season.
By Vanessa Pearce
Weather: Dry, cloudy and mild night
BBC Weather
There's the possibility of a little light drizzle, but otherwise a cloudy, dry and mild night.
Tomorrow remaining dry in most areas, and the mild temperatures staying with us.
Travel: M69 coach fire
Delays are continuing on the M69 this afternoon, because of an earlier coach on fire.
One lane is still closed southbound.
On Midlands Today: Youth theatre in Coventry
Satnam Rana
BBC Midlands Today
You can see my report on a pioneering youth drama programme in Coventry that's under threat, because of budgets in the arts being squeezed.
The Acting Out project at Coventry's Belgrade Theatre, helps young people gain qualifications away from a school setting.
It's being featued on BBC One tonight as part of a documentary looking at the challenges faced by regional theatres.
Nicola Payne murder trial: Closing speeches begin
Chris King
BBC Midlands Today
The closing speeches have begun in the trial of two men accused of murdering Coventry teenager Nicola Payne.
Both Nigel Barwell and Thomas O'Reilly deny killing the mother of one almost 24 years ago.
"You can be sure of two matters" Prosecution Counsel Andrew Smith QC told the jury, "Nicola Payne was murdered" and " Nigel Barwell and Thomas O'Reilly murdered her."
He pointed out that nobody could substantiate the claim they were in Rugby when Nicola disappeared.
But Mark Dennis QC representing Mr Barwell told the court that nobody knew what had happened to her, nobody saw the attack and nobody had ever been found.
He accused police of having a theory as to who did it and fitting the evidence to match that theory.
The trial continues.
Man arrested over gangster John 'Goldfinger' Pamler murder released
Coventry Telegraph
A Rugby man arrested in connection with the murder of Solihull gangster John “Goldfinger” Palmer has been released from police bail without charge.
Councillor Phil Townshend funeral
Moira Rawlings
BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
A funeral service for Coventry City Councillor Phil Townshend has taken place at the city's cathedral.
His daughter Kirstie spoke of the shock of losing her father and of his love of the musical Les Miserables.
The leader of the council, Ann Lucas delivered a eulogy in which she said he was always known as the 'late' Phil Townshed because he was never on time.
Man dragged to safety by lorry driver after M40 crash
Alec Blackman
BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
A driver was dragged to safety by a lorry driver on the M40 this morning after their two vehicles collided on the hard shoulder.
The crash trapped the man's car bonnet underneath the lorry, and although able to free himself, he collapsed at the side of the motorway.
He was dragged to the safety of the roadside embankment by the lorry driver.
He's now in hospital and being treated for stomach and pelvic injuries.
News: Hundreds attend Phil Townshend's funeral and Coventry teen honoured
Navkiran Mann
BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
These are the main stories in the newsroom today:
- Hundreds of mourners have gathered for the funeral of Cllr Phil Townshend
- A 14-year-old from Coventry's named as 'Teen Hero' by Radio 1
- 'Tree of the Year' to be chopped down to make way for HS2
Coventry girl honoured as 'Teen Hero' by Radio 1
BBC Newsbeat
Fourteen-year-old Rosie, from Coventry, has been named as one of the 2015 Teen Heroes at the Radio 1 Teen Awards.
Despite undergoing treatment for life-threatening cancer - including a nine-hour operation - Rosie continued to go to school and enjoy her passion for horse-riding.
After being treated successfully, Rosie's cancer has returned - twice.
Incredibly, this hasn't stopped her from raising thousands of pounds for cancer charities The Little Princess Trust and Teenage Cancer Trust.
Travel: M69 congestion
BBC Travel
One lane of the M60 southbound is blocked southbound between J2 and J1 for the A5 because of a coach fire.
More details on BBC Travel.
Mother avoids prison despite stealing £160,000 from her bosses
Coventry Telegraph
A woman who stole more than £160,000 from her Warwick employers was finally caught after trying to access their accounts while she was on maternity leave.
Video: Get the latest West Midlands weather forecast
Charlie Slater
BBC Weather presenter
It will remain mild but rather cloudy and windy this afternoon.
News: Funeral of Coventry's deputy leader; and man dragged to safety after M40 crash
Navkiran Mann
BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
These are the main stories in the Coventry newsroom:
- Mourners gather for the funeral of Councillor Phil Townshend
- Man dragged to safety by lorry driver after M40 collision
- Rye Hill prison near Rugby to be extended
Company boss brings back full-size fire engine from US trip
Stratford Observer
Hughie Powell, who lives near Shipston, returned from a business trip to Massachusetts with a 12-litre six cylinder 1921 Seagrave fire engine.
Councillor Phil Townshend funeral takes place
Moira Rawlings
BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
Mourners are gathering at Coventry Cathedral to pay their last respects to Phil Townshend, the deputy leader of Coventry City Council.
He died suddenly last month aged 57.
Councillors past and present are paying their respects, as are many of the members of the public who came into contact with him during his long tenure as a city councillor.
'Tree of the Year' due to be chopped down for HS2
An ancient pear tree due to be chopped down to make way for the HS2 high-speed rail line has been voted the best tree in England.
The Cubbington pear tree is believed to have been growing near the Warwickshire village for more than 250 years.
The Woodland Trust, which ran the Tree of the Year poll, has called for it to be preserved due to its age.
Number of overweight Coventry children jumps to more than a third
Coventry Telegraph
Latest figures show 35.5 per cent of children in Year Six were overweight in 2013/14 - up from 20.4 per cent the previous year.
Weather: Cloudy afternoon with some rain
BBC Weather
A dull afternoon with rain in the north of the region, but feeling mild at 14C (57F).
A few spells of rain tonight, but mainly cloudy and dry.
Your pictures: Remembrance Sunday in Coventry
Vanessa Pearce
BBC Local Live
Trevor Sutton sent us these pictures of the Remembrance Sunday event at Coventry's Memorial Park.
We love to feature your photographs of the local area.
You can send them to us via email, Twitter or Facebook.
Tributes paid to larger than life Nuneaton shopping centre boss
Nuneaton News
Tributes have been paid to a 'true ambassador' for Nuneaton who passed away suddenly.
Ropewalk Shopping Centre manager John Kelleher unexpectedly died at the weekend.
News: Expansion for Rugby jail; and Coventry girl named 'Teen Hero
Navkiran Mann
BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
These are the main stories in the newsroom today:
- Rugby's Rye Hill prison earmarked for expansion
- Coventry teenager honoured as 'Teen Hero' by Radio 1
- Warwickshire 'Tree of the Year' to be felled for HS2
Plea to unplug Stratford's buskers
BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
A former mayor of Stratford says it's time to pull the plug on noisy buskers.
Cyril Bennis says the buskers who use amplifiers are too loud and ignore the guidelines about the level of their music in designated places in the town centre.
The town's business representative group, Stratforward, says there's currently a voluntary code covering buskers and it would be difficult to introduce tougher regulations.
'He was my baby brother and I loved him dearly'; Sister's tribute ahead of funeral
Coventry Telegraph
The sister of the late deputy leader of Coventry City Council has paid tribute to him as the city prepares for his funeral.
You can watch all the goals here.
Rugby sex offenders jail to be expanded
The government has announced an expansion of Rye Hill prison, near Rugby, as part of their plans to make the country's prison system "fit for purpose in the 21st Century".
The category B prison, run by G4S, was remodelled as 'sex-offenders only' in 2014 and now 40% of inmates are over-50s.
Walkers Crisps plant blaze tackled by firefighters
Kenilworth Weekly News
Firefighters from Leamington and a crew from Binley were called to a blaze at Walkers Crisps in Baginton.
Rugby: Wasps record second home win, despite red card
BBC Sport
Wasps dominated Gloucester to record their second Premiership home win of the season as both sides had a man sent off at the Ricoh Arena.
Gloucester wing David Halaifonua was shown red for a high and late tackle, before Wasps prop Lorenzo Cittadini punched Billy Twelvetrees off the ball.
Wasps winger Christian Wade burst through the visiting defence at pace for the only try of the first half.
Hard-up Town Hall to make job cuts
Nuneaton News
Jobs are to go as Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council struggles to balance the books with even more savings set to come.
Your pictures: Leamington sunrise
Vanessa Pearce
BBC Local Live
It was a gorgeous sunrise across Coventry and Warwickshire this morning. Ian Bickley took this stunning picture in Leamington.
We love to feature your photographs of the local area.
You can send them in via via email, Twitter or Facebook.
News: Police appeal over Rugby crash; and expansion for Rye Hill prison
Alec Blackman
BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
These are some of our headlining stories today:
- Police appeal for witnesses in Rugby crash which killed five-year-old
- Government announce Rye Hill prison to be extended
- Tree threatened by HS2 wins national award
Travel: One lane closed on M40
BBC Travel
An accident has closed one lane of the M40 northbound between J12, at the B4451, and J13, for the A452 in Warwickshire.
Watch: Toby Campion's 'From The Midlands'
Watch Toby Campion's brilliant performance of From The Midlands.
It's part of the BBC's We British project.
There is one rude word in this, so please do not listen if you are offended by swearing.
Troubled Nuneaton school 'failing to prepare pupils for life'
Nuneaton News
A troubled Nuneaton school is "failing to ensure that students are well prepared for the next stage of their lives", according to government inspectors.
Travel: Congestion on A46
BBC Travel
There's queuing traffic on the A46 southbound in Binley between TGI island and Tollbar Island in the roadworks area.
Girl dies and toddler injured in Rugby crash
A girl has died in a crash involving seven other people, including three children, in Warwickshire.
The collision, involving two families, happened at 11:10 on Sunday on the B4642 Coventry Road in Cawston, Rugby.
The girl was taken to hospital where it was confirmed she had died.
A young boy in the same car suffered a head injury.
Nuneaton and Bedworth residents pay their respects to the fallen
Nuneaton News
Nuneaton and Bedworth residents joined in the Remembrance Sunday events across the Borough to pay homage to men and women who gave their lives in the name of freedom.
News: Girl dies in crash and funeral of council deputy leader
Alec Blackman
BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
These are some of the stories we're looking at in the newsroom today:
- Five-year-old dies in Rugby car crash
- HS2 theatened pear voted England's Tree of the Year
- Funeral of Coventry's deputy leader takes place today
Weather: Dull cloudy day
Charlie Slater
BBC Weather presenter
A dull, cloudy and overcast day but it should stay largely dry with just a few light showers to look out for.
There's the possibility of rain later on where cloud thickens, and feeling mild with a top temperature of 14C (57F).