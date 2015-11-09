The closing speeches have begun in the trial of two men accused of murdering Coventry teenager Nicola Payne.

Both Nigel Barwell and Thomas O'Reilly deny killing the mother of one almost 24 years ago.

Helen Tipper

"You can be sure of two matters" Prosecution Counsel Andrew Smith QC told the jury, "Nicola Payne was murdered" and " Nigel Barwell and Thomas O'Reilly murdered her."

He pointed out that nobody could substantiate the claim they were in Rugby when Nicola disappeared.

But Mark Dennis QC representing Mr Barwell told the court that nobody knew what had happened to her, nobody saw the attack and nobody had ever been found.

He accused police of having a theory as to who did it and fitting the evidence to match that theory.

The trial continues.