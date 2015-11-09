Whittle Arches

BBC Local Live: Coventry & Warwickshire

Summary

  1. Updates on Monday 9 November 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates to resume at 08:00 on Tuesday

Live Reporting

By Vanessa Pearce

All times stated are UK

Our coverage across the day

BBC Coventry and Warwickshire Live has finished for the evening.

Join us again tomorrow from 08:00 for our usual mix of news, sport, travel and weather. 

Travel: M69 coach fire

Delays are continuing on the M69 this afternoon, because of an earlier coach on fire.

One lane is still closed southbound.

More details on BBC Travel. 

M69 bus fire
Andrew Mosley
On Midlands Today: Youth theatre in Coventry

Satnam Rana

BBC Midlands Today

You can see my report on a pioneering youth drama programme in Coventry that's under threat, because of budgets in the arts being squeezed. 

Actors at the Belgrade Theatre
BBC

The Acting Out project at Coventry's Belgrade Theatre, helps young people gain qualifications away from a school setting. 

It's being featued on BBC One tonight as part of a documentary looking at the challenges faced by regional theatres.

Nicola Payne murder trial: Closing speeches begin

Chris King

BBC Midlands Today

The closing speeches have begun in the trial of two men accused of murdering Coventry teenager Nicola Payne. 

Both Nigel Barwell and Thomas O'Reilly deny killing the mother of one almost 24 years ago.  

Court scene
Helen Tipper

"You can be sure of two matters" Prosecution Counsel Andrew Smith QC told the jury, "Nicola Payne was murdered" and " Nigel Barwell and Thomas O'Reilly murdered her." 

He pointed out that nobody could substantiate the claim they were in Rugby when Nicola disappeared. 

But Mark Dennis QC representing Mr Barwell told the court that nobody knew what had happened to her, nobody saw the attack and nobody had ever been found. 

He accused police of having a theory as to who did it and fitting the evidence to match that theory.

The trial continues.

Councillor Phil Townshend funeral

Moira Rawlings

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

A funeral service for Coventry City Councillor Phil Townshend has taken place at the city's cathedral.

Funeral cars
BBC

His daughter Kirstie spoke of the shock of losing her father and of his love of the musical Les Miserables. 

The leader of the council, Ann Lucas delivered a eulogy in which she said he was always known as the 'late' Phil Townshed  because he was never on time.

Man dragged to safety by lorry driver after M40 crash

Alec Blackman

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

A driver was dragged to safety by a lorry driver on the M40 this morning after their two vehicles collided on the hard shoulder.

The crash trapped the man's car bonnet underneath the lorry, and although able to free himself, he collapsed at the side of the motorway.

He was dragged to the safety of the roadside embankment by the lorry driver.

He's now in hospital and being treated for stomach and pelvic injuries.

News: Hundreds attend Phil Townshend's funeral and Coventry teen honoured

Navkiran Mann

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

These are the main stories in the newsroom today:

- Hundreds of mourners have gathered for the funeral of Cllr Phil Townshend

- A 14-year-old from Coventry's named as 'Teen Hero' by Radio 1

- 'Tree of the Year' to be chopped down to make way for HS2

Coventry girl honoured as 'Teen Hero' by Radio 1

BBC Newsbeat

Fourteen-year-old Rosie, from Coventry, has been named as one of the 2015 Teen Heroes at the Radio 1 Teen Awards.

Rosie
BBC

Despite undergoing treatment for life-threatening cancer - including a nine-hour operation - Rosie continued to go to school and enjoy her passion for horse-riding.  

After being treated successfully, Rosie's cancer has returned - twice. 

Incredibly, this hasn't stopped her from raising thousands of pounds for cancer charities The Little Princess Trust and Teenage Cancer Trust.  

Travel: M69 congestion

BBC Travel

One lane of the M60 southbound is blocked southbound between J2 and J1 for the A5 because of a coach fire.

More details on BBC Travel. 

View more on twitter
News: Funeral of Coventry's deputy leader; and man dragged to safety after M40 crash

Navkiran Mann

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

These are the main stories in the Coventry newsroom:

- Mourners gather for the funeral of Councillor Phil Townshend

- Man dragged to safety by lorry driver after M40 collision

- Rye Hill prison near Rugby to be extended

Councillor Phil Townshend funeral takes place

Moira Rawlings

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

Mourners are gathering at Coventry Cathedral to pay their last respects to Phil Townshend, the deputy leader of Coventry City Council. 

 He died suddenly last month aged 57.

Phil Townshend
Coventry City Council

Councillors past and present are paying their respects, as are many of the members of the public who came into contact with him during his long tenure as a city councillor. 

'Tree of the Year' due to be chopped down for HS2

An ancient pear tree due to be chopped down to make way for the HS2 high-speed rail line has been voted the best tree in England.  

Cubbington pear tree
BBC

The Cubbington pear tree is believed to have been growing near the Warwickshire village for more than 250 years.

The Woodland Trust, which ran the Tree of the Year poll, has called for it to be preserved due to its age.

Your pictures: Remembrance Sunday in Coventry

Vanessa Pearce

BBC Local Live

Trevor Sutton sent us these pictures of the Remembrance Sunday event at Coventry's Memorial Park.

Coventry Remembrance Sunday
Trevor Sutton

We love to feature your photographs of the local area.

You can send them to us via emailTwitter or Facebook

News: Expansion for Rugby jail; and Coventry girl named 'Teen Hero

Navkiran Mann

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

These are the main stories in the newsroom today:

- Rugby's Rye Hill prison earmarked for expansion

- Coventry teenager honoured as 'Teen Hero' by Radio 1

- Warwickshire 'Tree of the Year' to be felled for HS2

Plea to unplug Stratford's buskers

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

A former mayor of Stratford says it's time to pull the plug on noisy buskers. 

Stratford town centre
BBC

Cyril Bennis says the buskers who use amplifiers are too loud and ignore the guidelines about the level of their music in designated places in the town centre.

The town's business representative group, Stratforward, says there's currently a voluntary code covering buskers and it would be difficult to introduce tougher regulations. 

Watch Coventry Blitz: My great-grandmother's experience

Richard Williams

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

In the week marking the 75th anniversary of the blitz on Coventry, I've been looking for my family's experience of that night.  

Richard Williams goes in search for his family's experience of the Coventry Blitz.

On 14 November 1940 nearly 500 planes dropped 30,000 bombs on the city. 

578 people were killed and more than 68,000 properties were damaged, including my great-grandmother's house in Red Lane.  

Watch: Coventry City v Northampton FA Cup highlights

BBC Sport

Coventry City suffered a home upset as they were knocked out of the FA Cup by League Two side Northampton with a 2-1 victory at the Ricoh Arena.  

Lawson D'Ath and John Fleck
Getty Images

Zander Diamond put the visitors ahead after just five minutes, but Jacob Murphy quickly equalised for Coventry before Marc Richards hit the winner after just 18 minutes, with his 10th goal of the season.  

You can watch all the goals here. 

Rugby sex offenders jail to be expanded

The government has announced an expansion of Rye Hill prison, near Rugby, as part of their plans to make the country's prison system "fit for purpose in the 21st Century".

Generic prison scene
BBC

The category B prison, run by G4S, was remodelled as 'sex-offenders only' in 2014 and now 40% of inmates are over-50s.

Rugby: Wasps record second home win, despite red card

BBC Sport

Wasps dominated Gloucester to record their second Premiership home win of the season as both sides had a man sent off at the Ricoh Arena.    

Christian Wade
Getty Images

Gloucester wing David Halaifonua was shown red for a high and late tackle, before Wasps prop Lorenzo Cittadini punched Billy Twelvetrees off the ball.

Wasps winger Christian Wade burst through the visiting defence at pace for the only try of the first half.

Your pictures: Leamington sunrise

Vanessa Pearce

BBC Local Live

It was a gorgeous sunrise across Coventry and Warwickshire this morning. Ian Bickley took this stunning picture in Leamington.

Leamington sunrise
Ian Bickley

We love to feature your photographs of the local area. 

You can send them in via via emailTwitter or Facebook.  

News: Police appeal over Rugby crash; and expansion for Rye Hill prison

Alec Blackman

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

These are some of our headlining stories today:

- Police appeal for witnesses in Rugby crash which killed five-year-old

- Government announce Rye Hill prison to be extended

- Tree threatened by HS2 wins national award

Travel: One lane closed on M40

BBC Travel

An accident has closed one lane of the M40 northbound between J12, at the B4451, and J13, for the A452 in Warwickshire.

More details on BBC Travel. 

View more on twitter
Watch: Toby Campion's 'From The Midlands'

Watch Toby Campion's brilliant performance of From The Midlands. 

It's part of the BBC's We British project.

There is one rude word in this, so please do not listen if you are offended by swearing.  

Spoken word session: Toby Campion performs From The Midlands.
Travel: Congestion on A46

BBC Travel

There's queuing traffic on the A46 southbound in Binley between TGI island and Tollbar Island in the roadworks area. 

More details on BBC Travel. 

Girl dies and toddler injured in Rugby crash

A girl has died in a crash involving seven other people, including three children, in Warwickshire.

Coventry Road Cawston
BBC

The collision, involving two families, happened at 11:10 on Sunday on the B4642 Coventry Road in Cawston, Rugby.  

The girl was taken to hospital where it was confirmed she had died. 

A young boy in the same car suffered a head injury.  

Nuneaton and Bedworth residents pay their respects to the fallen

Nuneaton News

Nuneaton and Bedworth residents joined in the Remembrance Sunday events across the Borough to pay homage to men and women who gave their lives in the name of freedom.

Remembrance Day service
Nuneaton News
News: Girl dies in crash and funeral of council deputy leader

Alec Blackman

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

These are some of the stories we're looking at in the newsroom today:

- Five-year-old dies in Rugby car crash

- HS2 theatened pear voted England's Tree of the Year

- Funeral of Coventry's deputy leader takes place today

Weather: Dull cloudy day

Charlie Slater

BBC Weather presenter

A dull, cloudy and overcast day but it should stay largely dry with just a few light showers to look out for.

weather map
BBC

There's the possibility of rain later on where cloud thickens, and feeling mild with a top temperature of 14C (57F).

