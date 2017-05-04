BBC Local Live: Coventry and Warwickshire

Listen live to BBC Coventry and Warwickshire

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Voting starts in local and mayoral elections
  2. Bullies and their victims more likely to want plastic surgery
  3. Expansion plans at Belfry
  4. Rugby Town manager quits
  5. Updates on Thursday 4 May 2017

Live Reporting

By Vanessa Pearce

All times stated are UK

Rail services back to normal

BBC News Travel

Trains are now running normally again between Coventry and Nuneaton, National Rail says.

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Corby Town appoint David Bell as manager

Kris Holland

BBC Radio Northampton

Corby Town have appointed former Coventry City and Norwich City midfielder David Bell as their new manager.

The Steelmen, relegated on the final day of the Northern Premier League season, sacked previous boss Gary Mills on 9 April, with caretaker Steve Kinniburgh unable to help the club avoid the drop.

Bell will be joined at Steel Park by new assistant manager Rob Gould.  

Corby Town management announcement
Corby Town
New manager David Bell (right) and assistant Rob Gould (left) are pictured with Corby Town chairman Stevie Noble

Speaking to me a few minutes ago, chairman Stevie Noble said he was "delighted" with the appointment of Bell and Gould, adding: "It's a big piece of the jigsaw for next season sorted."  

Meanwhile, Kinniburgh becomes Corby's new director of football, meaning he will help lead the club's community work and assist the management team with their player recruitment.

Corby's relegation means they will contest at step four of the non-league pyramid for the first time since 2005-06 next season.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Officers investigate indecent exposure

A man exposed himself to a woman as she looked out of the window of her Nuneaton home, police say.

Park Lane, Nuneaton
Google

The victim, a woman in her 50s, reported seeing him standing on a grassed area outside her home around 23:00 on Tuesday night.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident in Park Lane.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Trains suspended between Coventry and Nuneaton

A fault on a train between Coventry and Nuneaton means that buses are operating between the stations until around 15:30, says National Rail.

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Rail services back to normal

Trains are now running normally again between Birmingham International and Coventry, after an earlier incident at Tile Hill, National Rail says.

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Man charged after motorbike stolen

A 23-year-old man has been charged with five offences after a motorbike was stolen from a property in Nuneaton in January, police say.

The man is due to appear at Leamington Magistrates' Court on 18 May. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Rugby Town manager quits

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire Sport

Gary Moran has resigned as manager of Rugby Town, say the club.

The 34-year-old player-manager took over in September, but couldn't stop their relegation.

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Expansion plans revealed for the Belfry

BBC Midlands Today

A major revamp of the Belfry Hotel in Warwickshire could create a hundred new jobs after expansion plans were unveiled. 

The Belfry
BBC

Propoals for the Ryder Cup golfing venue include a new indoor water entertainment area, specifically designed for hotel residents, and a luxury spa facility. 

There'll also be a 500-seat conference facility, with another 112 rooms added to the complex.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Speedway: Coventry Bees postpone

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire Sport

Coventry Bees challenge race against Rye House, scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed. 

Because of European fixtures there aren't enough riders to stage the fixture which now take place on the 25 June.

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Duke of Edinburgh to step down from official duties

The Duke of Edinburgh, who is 95, will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh at Warwickshire Justice Centre
getty

The Duke of Edinburgh's last visit to Warwickshire was in 2011 when he and the Queen opened the new Warwickshire Justice Centre in Leamington Spa.

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh at Warwickshire Justice Centre
Getty Images
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Buses replace rail services after Tile Hill incident

A bus replacement service is running between Coventry and Leamington Spa in both directions, say National Rail.

Affected customers can use National Express services between Birmingham city centre and Birmingham International.

Disruption to rail services is expected to last until around 13:30 after reports of a person being struck by a train near Tile Hill in Coventry.

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Rail services suspended between Coventry and Birmingham

Rail services between Coventry and Birmingham New Street have been suspended after reports of a person being struck by a train. 

British Transport Police say it happened near Tile Hill in Coventry just after 10:00.

The line is likely to remain closed for some time.

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Bullies and their victims more likely to want plastic surgery

School bullies and their victims are more likely to want cosmetic surgery than other teenagers, a study by the University of Warwick suggests.  

Professor Dieter Woke
University of Warwick

Their research found victims had a greater desire than others to change the way they look because they have low self-esteem.

Bullies wanted the surgery because they need people to admire them, the study said.

Professor Dieter Wolke, who led the study, said addressing mental health issues could reduce desire for plastic surgery, and surgeons should screen patients for history of bullying.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Mini crimewave hits Bedworth allotments

Nuneaton News

Thieves have been on a mini crime spree across allotments across Bedworth breaking into dozens of sheds.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Local elections: Voters heading for the polls

Polling stations across Coventry and Warwickshire are now open in the local and metropolitan mayoral elections. 

In Warwickshire voters are choosing their 57 county councillors and in Coventry people are picking the first elected mayor for the West Midlands Combined Authority.

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Live updates for Thursday

Vanessa Pearce

BBC Local Live

Good morning from the Coventry newsroom.

I'll be bringing you the latest news, sport, travel and weather updates for Coventry and Warwickshire between now and 18:00.

If you'd like to get in touch, emailtweet us or visit our Facebook page.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top