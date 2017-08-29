BBC Local Live: Coventry & Warwickshire

  1. Updates on Tuesday 29 August

Murder probe continues after body found at house

Investigations are continuing today after a man's body was found at a house in Nuneaton.

The victim, who was 65, was found in St Mary's Road just before 10:00 BST on Monday.

A 63-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands southbound

M6 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, between J5 for A452 and J4A for M42.

M6 West Midlands - Slow traffic on M6 southbound between J5, A452 (Castle Bromwich) and J4a M42, because of an earlier broken down vehicle. All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to J7, A34 (Great Barr).

Tuesday: Live updates for Coventry and Warwickshire

Good morning. We'll be bringing you the latest news, sport, travel and weather for Coventry and Warwickshire between now and 18:00.

If you'd like to get in touch with the BBC Local Live team, you can do so by emailing us, tweeting @BBCCovWarks, or visiting our Facebook page.

