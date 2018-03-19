Latest updates: Coventry and Warwickshire

The Met Office is still warning of snow for the West Midlands on Saturday and Sunday, and it has an amber weather warning in place for parts of Staffordshire and Shropshire.
Other areas of those counties, along with Warwickshire, Birmingham and parts of Cheshire are subject to a yellow warning.
The warnings cover the weekend from 16:00 on Saturday, with up to 10cm (4 inches) of snow forecast in places.
Revised flyover plans put forward
Revised plans have been unveiled for a new flyover on the A46 in Coventry.
Work on the project at TGI island is expected to get under way in 2020 and take two years to complete.
It follows a major upgrade to neighbouring Toll Bar island which opened a year ago today.
Another marathon called off... but antarctic runner keeps on going
Stafford half marathon is the latest race to be called off this weekend after forecasts of snow and ice.
The organisers said they consulted with local authorities and emergency services and decided it was in the best interests of spectators, competitors and volunteers that it didn't go ahead on Sunday. It is due to be held on 15 April instead.
Sunday's Coventry half marathon has also been called off because of the weather.
It means he's run a half marathon in all seven continents.
Severe accident: M42 West Midlands northbound
M42 West Midlands northbound severe accident, between J4 for A34 and J5 for A41 affecting J3A for M40.
M42 West Midlands - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M42 northbound between J4, A34 (Shirley) and J5, A41 (Solihull), because of an accident. Travel time is around 15 minutes. Congestion to J3a M40.
'I don't want to be around': Woman fears care cuts
Richard Williams
BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
A Coventry woman says her quality of life would be dramatically affected if her 24-hour care was withdrawn.
Lorraine Howard has a muscle-wasting condition which means she has problems with her mobility.
She's been told her night-time and domestic support could be withdrawn because of funding problems.
The city council say it's still assessing Lorraine's case and will "manage any changes sensitively".
If my care was fully cut like that I would be very, very unhealthy, very very vulnerable, and on my own a lot. It's not just my physical, it's my mental wellbeing as well. I don't want to be around if I'm left like that."
Video: Can we expect snow?
A wet and windy night ahead with lows of 0C (32F) to be followed by a bitterly cold and windy day tomorrow with chances of snow.
Listeners to the Vic Minett programme donated the photographs.
The Shop Front Festival is the first major arts festival in the city since winning City of Culture 2021 status.
The exhibition opens at City Arcadia today and runs for two weeks.
Severe disruption: M6 Toll Warwickshire northbound
M6 Toll Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between JT3 A38 Tamworth and JT4 A5.
M6 Toll Warwickshire - One lane closed on M6 Toll northbound between JT3, Tamworth and JT4, Weeford Island, because of a bumper on the road. Traffic is coping well.
CCTV released in armed robbery investigation
Officers investigating an armed robbery, in which cash was stolen from premises in Exhall, Warwickshire, have released CCTV images of a man they'd like to speak to.
Three masked men threatened staff members with what's reported to have been a handgun during the incident on 22 February.
Staff were forced to open and empty cash from the safe, before the men made off.
Warwickshire Police believe the man pictured may have been in the area shortly before the incident.
Rugby club looks for first promotion in 22 years
BBC Coventry & Warwickshire Sport
Coventry Rugby Club could win their first promotion in 22 years tomorrow if they get a bonus point win over Caldy.
It would mean they couldn't be caught at the top of National League One and would go up to the Championship next season.
Director of Rugby Rowland Winter says if they do it, it could be a memorable coach trip back to Coventry.
The boys have been celebrating every win throughout the season, and often we've had to work hard on a Sunday and Monday to get their feet back on the ground, but this week might be one where we join in with them as well if things go our way."
Nicola Payne: Private team ends search for missing teen
Peter Wilson
BBC Midlands Today Special Correspondent
A search team brought in to try to locate the body of a missing teenager are ending their search having found nothing of significance.
Nicola Payne, an 18-year-old mother of one, went missing while walking across wasteland near her parents' house in Coventry on 14 December 1991.
The private forensic team searching Coombe Country Park in Warwickshire say they've not given up their efforts to find the body of the missing teenager.
You can see my full report on Midlands Today at 18:30 on BBC One.
Woman attacked on her doorstep
A woman has been attacked on her own doorstep by a man holding what's believed to be a knife.
Warwickshire Police said it happened at a house on Clarendon Square in Leamington Spa last Saturday after the victim answered the door.
She was treated for injuries to her cheek, chest and arm.
Police say the man, who was aged between 25 and 30, had a distinctive Celtic tattoo on one hand and a birthmark under his left eye.
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire southbound
M6 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, at J3 for A444.
M6 Warwickshire - Stop-start traffic and delays on M6 southbound at J3, A444 (Nuneaton), because of an earlier broken down vehicle. All lanes have been re-opened.
Snow and ice is expected to cause travel disruption through Saturday and will affect the whole of the region on Sunday, with strong easterly winds leading to some blizzard conditions and snow drifts, said the Met Office.
Snow weather warning extended across West Midlands
A decision on whether the Coventry Half Marathon will go ahead on Sunday will be made at 14:00 said organisers.
Coventry University Students Union, which has taken over the running of this year's event, said it's been speaking to the council and the event's medical director in light of the weather warning for snow, issued by the Met Office.
Video: Is the cold weather set to continue?
Mel Coles
BBC Weather presenter
After a cold start temperatures will rise and we should see some sunshine with highs of 5C (41F).
Police concerned about missing teenager
Police are concerned about teenager Lily Asinde who has gone missing from her home in Newhaven.
The 15-year-old was last seen at 08:30 GMT on Friday at a bus stop in the town but didn't turn up at school.
Lily was last seen wearing a grey Nike T-shirt and a black mini skirt.
Detective Sergeant Jo Bott said: "We are concerned for Lily as she is only 15 and was not dressed for the cold weather.
"She has links to Brighton and Hove and is believed to have contacts in the Coventry area of West Midlands. If anyone has seen her or knows where she is please contact us immediately."
York named Britain's 'best place to live'
Severe accident: M42 Warwickshire northbound
M42 Warwickshire northbound severe accident, between J3A for M40 and J3 for A435 Portway.
M42 Warwickshire - Two lanes closed on M42 northbound between J3a M40 and J3, A435 (Portway), because of an accident involving a vehicle that has left the carriageway. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M42 Worcestershire southbound
M42 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, between J3 for A435 Portway and J3A for M40.
M42 Worcestershire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M42 southbound between J3, A435 (Portway) and J3a M40, because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe accident: M6 Warwickshire northbound
M6 Warwickshire northbound severe accident, between J3A for M6 Toll and J4 for M42.
M6 Warwickshire - Two lanes closed and very slow traffic on M6 northbound between J3a M6 Toll and J4, M42 (Coleshill), because of an accident.
Mums' Down's syndrome video goes viral
Crewe Alexandra 1-2 Coventry City
'Terrorist training camp' suspect released
Footballer Lee Hughes declared bankrupt
You can see my full report on Midlands Today at 18:30 on BBC One.
Charges over prison drone drug drops
Plans for student tower blocks approved
Plans for two new student tower blocks in Coventry have been approved by city councillors this afternoon.
The 18-floor buildings will be constructed next to the city's ring road and house almost 800 students.
The developers, Watkin Jones and Son, has also agreed to build a new £1.5m headquarters for Coventry Boys and Girls Club.