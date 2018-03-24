Latest updates: Coventry and Warwickshire

At an event, Coventry car-maker Jaguar Land Rover demonstrated its latest self-drive technology - a car which can drive itself to an empty parking space.
Reducing the everyday stresses of driving - like squeezing into a tight parking place - means that we can all focus on the more enjoyable aspects of our cars
BBC News Travel
BBC News Travel
BreakingM6 HGV fire: Lanes reopen
Highways England has confirmed lanes two and three are now open for traffic following a skip lorry fire.
It tweeted that motorway signals remain set for closure due to severe congestion and traffic is advised to leave at J2.
BBC News Travel
Deadline to register to vote fast approaching
Fifteen councils in the West Midlands are up for up for election on 3 May, including the whole of Birmingham City Council and a third of seats in Coventry, Dudley, Sandwell, Solihull, Walsall and Wolverhampton.
The deadline to register to vote is just a few weeks away on 17 April.
Viedo: What's the weather got in store?
Shefali Oza
BBC Midlands Today
It will be mostly dry overnight with lows of 4C (39F).
Tomorrow looks set to be a generally cloudy day with some light rain at times and highs of 9C (48F).
'Olderpreneurs' share secrets of success
Sarah Bishop
BBC Midlands Today
Successful entrepreneurs have been sharing their secrets at a free event in Leamington Spa.
Known as "older-preneurs", research shows people in their 50s are more than twice as likely to succeed in setting up a new business than younger people.
You can see my full report on BBC Midlands Today on BBC One at 18:30.
Delays to city ring road makeover
Chanise Evans
BBC Online
Major works to upgrade part of Coventry's ring road have been delayed, said the city council.
Lane closures have been taking place during the £6.5m makeover, which will now carry on until May.
The parapets on the viaduct are being upgraded on the stretch know as the Swanswell Viaduct.
Parking space detecting cars on trial
A trial of "intelligent" cars which have the ability detect parking spaces has taken place in Milton Keynes.
At an event, Coventry car-maker Jaguar Land Rover demonstrated its latest self-drive technology - a car which can drive itself to an empty parking space.
In the papers: Pupil who took gun to school freed
Coventry Telegraph
Some of the main stories on the Coventry Telegraph website today are:
Man arrested after knifepoint taxi robberies
A man has been arrested after two taxi drivers were robbed at knifepoint in Atherstone, Warwickshire, police said.
Cash was stolen in the separate incidents on 20 and 21 March.
The 38-year-old was arrested on suspicion of robbery.
Formula One simulator to help train motorsport engineers
Students at Coventry University are being trained to become motor racing engineers with a new Formula One simulator.
The simulator, of the same type used by some of the top racing teams in the world, has been installed in the engineering and computing building.
Coventry is one of only two universities in the country to have one.
Lecturers say it will help address shortages of data and motorsport engineers by training students to the highest possible standard.
HS2 payments still unclaimed by homeowners
The government says £13m in homeowner payments are still unclaimed by those living in rural areas along the route of HS2 through the Midlands.
It's a year since royal assent was granted for the first phase of the line between London and Birmingham, through Warwickshire.
About £70m has already begun to be distributed to those affected by the construction of the railway.
Shop Front Festival: City hosts major arts event
Vanessa Pearce
BBC News
Coventry will host the UK's first Shop Front Festival from today bringing drama, dance and music to the heart of the city.
Existing stores and empty shop units will be turned into performance venues for the next two days.
Even the very British art of queuing will be celebrated.
The idea is to encourage people to see the city centre as somewhere to visit for more than shopping.
It's the first major arts event since Coventry won City of Culture 2021 status.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Sara Blizzard
BBC Weather
A largely dry day with bright or sunny spells is forecast once the early morning rain clears, with highs of 12C (54F).
In the papers: Wasps' late accounts
Coventry Observer
Some of the main stories on the Coventry Observer website today are:
Watch: Latest weather for the West Midlands
BBC Weather
A dry evening followed by overnight rain, lows of 5C (41F).
You can watch live footage of the birds here.
BBC News Travel
Deadline to register to vote fast approaching
Fifteen councils in the West Midlands are up for up for election on 3 May, including the whole of Birmingham City Council and a third of seats in Coventry, Dudley, Sandwell, Solihull, Walsall and Wolverhampton.
The deadline to register to vote is just a few weeks away on 17 April.
You can do so online on the government website.
Broken down lorry blocks road
BBC News Travel
A broken down lorry is blocking a road in Coventry.
Charter Avenue is shut in both directions as the lorry blocks the road near the junction with Wolfe Road.
'Radical change' needed on countryside
BBC Science and Environment
The UK government is failing rural communities and the natural environment, a report says.
The Lords Select Committee document says there should be radical change in how the countryside is looked after.
It recommends stripping the environment department Defra of its power to regulate on rural affairs, and reforming the Countryside Code.
The Lords said Defra had focused too much on farming and agriculture, rather than other aspects of rural life.
