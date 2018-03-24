Latest updates: Coventry and Warwickshire

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Coventry City 4-0 Grimsby Town

Football

A Marc McNulty hat-trick helps Coventry boost their League Two play-off hopes with a comfortable win over Grimsby.

Boys arrested over armed robbery

Newsagents on Armson Road

Armed police arrested three boys after shop workers were threatened with a handgun in Warwickshire.

Severe disruption: A46 Warwickshire southbound

BBC News Travel

A46 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, before A429 Coventry Road.

A46 Warwickshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on A46 Warwick Bypass southbound in Old Milverton before the A429 Coventry Road junction, because of a broken down coach.

Viedo: What's the weather got in store?

Shefali Oza

BBC Midlands Today

It will be mostly dry overnight with lows of 4C (39F).

Tomorrow looks set to be a generally cloudy day with some light rain at times and highs of 9C (48F).

Men murdered dad after 'money row'

Robert Keavey and Phillip Picken

"Cold blooded killers" Robert Keavey and Phillip Picken are found guilty of the murder of Greg Kelly.

'Olderpreneurs' share secrets of success

Sarah Bishop

BBC Midlands Today

Successful entrepreneurs have been sharing their secrets at a free event in Leamington Spa.

Entrepreneurs
BBC

Known as "older-preneurs", research shows people in their 50s are more than twice as likely to succeed in setting up a new business than younger people.

You can see my full report on BBC Midlands Today on BBC One at 18:30.

Delays to city ring road makeover

Chanise Evans

BBC Online

Major works to upgrade part of Coventry's ring road have been delayed, said the city council.

Lane closures have been taking place during the £6.5m makeover, which will now carry on until May.

The parapets on the viaduct are being upgraded on the stretch know as the Swanswell Viaduct.

The original 1960s beams are being replaced

Severe accident: M6 Warwickshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Warwickshire southbound severe accident, between J4A for M42 and J4 for M42.

M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M6 southbound between J4a M42 and J4, M42 (Coleshill), because of an accident.

Parking space detecting cars on trial

A trial of "intelligent" cars which have the ability detect parking spaces has taken place in Milton Keynes.

At an event, Coventry car-maker Jaguar Land Rover demonstrated its latest self-drive technology - a car which can drive itself to an empty parking space.

Reducing the everyday stresses of driving - like squeezing into a tight parking place - means that we can all focus on the more enjoyable aspects of our cars

Joerg SchlinkheiderChief engineer,Jaguar Land Rover Automated Driving

Researchers bring TB awareness campaign to city

University of Warwick scientists will be helping to raise awareness about the rising incidence of tuberculosis (TB) at an event this weekend.

TB day
University of Warwick

Researchers from the university will be running a public information stand at the Herbert Museum and Art Gallery tomorrow, World TB Day.

Tuberculosis is the number one cause of death from infectious disease in the world, but many people in the UK are under the impression it has been eradicated. Worldwide there are three deaths from TB every minute and over 6,000 cases of TB in the UK every year

Dr Elizabeth FullhamUniversity of Warwick

Leicester v Wasps (Sun)

Leicester fly-half George Ford in action for England

Team news as Leicester host Wasps in Sunday's Premiership fixture at Welford Road (15:00 BST).

Severe accident: M6 West Midlands southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 West Midlands southbound severe accident, between J5 for A452 and J4A for M42 affecting J6 for A38.

M6 West Midlands - Stationary traffic on M6 southbound between J5, A452 (Castle Bromwich) and J4a M42, because of an accident and all traffic being temporarily held. Congestion to J6 A38(M) Aston Expressway.

In the papers: Pupil who took gun to school freed

Coventry Telegraph

Some of the main stories on the Coventry Telegraph website today are:

Man arrested after knifepoint taxi robberies

A man has been arrested after two taxi drivers were robbed at knifepoint in Atherstone, Warwickshire, police said.

Cash was stolen in the separate incidents on 20 and 21 March.

The 38-year-old was arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Formula One simulator to help train motorsport engineers

Students at Coventry University are being trained to become motor racing engineers with a new Formula One simulator.

Formula One simulator
Coventry University

The simulator, of the same type used by some of the top racing teams in the world, has been installed in the engineering and computing building.

Coventry is one of only two universities in the country to have one.

Formula One simulator
Coventry University

Lecturers say it will help address shortages of data and motorsport engineers by training students to the highest possible standard.

HS2 payments still unclaimed by homeowners

The government says £13m in homeowner payments are still unclaimed by those living in rural areas along the route of HS2 through the Midlands.

HS2 simulation
BBC

It's a year since royal assent was granted for the first phase of the line between London and Birmingham, through Warwickshire.

About £70m has already begun to be distributed to those affected by the construction of the railway.

Shop Front Festival: City hosts major arts event

Vanessa Pearce

BBC News

Coventry will host the UK's first Shop Front Festival from today bringing drama, dance and music to the heart of the city.

Queuing
Theatre Absolute

Existing stores and empty shop units will be turned into performance venues for the next two days.

Even the very British art of queuing will be celebrated.

The idea is to encourage people to see the city centre as somewhere to visit for more than shopping.

It's the first major arts event since Coventry won City of Culture 2021 status.

Video: Your 50-second weather forecast

Sara Blizzard

BBC Weather

A largely dry day with bright or sunny spells is forecast once the early morning rain clears, with highs of 12C (54F).

Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between J1 for A426 Rugby and J2 for M69.

M6 Warwickshire - Slow traffic on M6 northbound between J1, A426 (Rugby) and J2, M69 (Coventry), because of a broken down vehicle.

In the papers: Wasps' late accounts

Coventry Observer

Some of the main stories on the Coventry Observer website today are:

Watch: Latest weather for the West Midlands

BBC Weather

A dry evening followed by overnight rain, lows of 5C (41F).

M6 HGV fire: All lanes open

All lanes have no re-opened on the M6 between J3 and J3a northbound following a skip lorry fire, Highways England said.

They tweeted that the recovery was complete and while all lanes are now open, delays remain.

HGV wreckage
Highways England

Severe accident: M6 Warwickshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Warwickshire southbound severe accident, between J3A for M6 Toll and J3 for A444.

M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 southbound between J3a M6 Toll and J3, A444 (Nuneaton), because of an accident.

Severe disruption: M42 West Midlands northbound

BBC News Travel

M42 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, between J6 for A45 Birmingham Airport and J7 for M6.

M42 West Midlands - Slow traffic on M42 northbound between J6, A45 (Birmingham Airport) and J7 M6, because of an earlier broken down vehicle. All lanes have been re-opened. Travel time is around 20 minutes.

Severe disruption: M69 Leicestershire southbound

BBC News Travel

M69 Leicestershire southbound severe disruption, between J1 for A5 Hinckley and M6 J2.

M69 Leicestershire - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M69 southbound between J1, A5 (Hinckley) and M6 J2, Coventry, because of a lorry having a tyre changed.

BreakingM6 HGV fire: Lanes reopen

Highways England has confirmed lanes two and three are now open for traffic following a skip lorry fire.

It tweeted that motorway signals remain set for closure due to severe congestion and traffic is advised to leave at J2.

Three jailed for armed robbery

Three people have been jailed after staff at a Kenilworth convenience store were threatened and robbed at knife-point.

Kevin McGregor, Aaron McKellar, Jennifer Plant
Warwickshire Police

Kevin McGregor, 29, of no fixed abode was sentenced to nine years in prison for committing the robbery at the One Stop shop in Albion Street last August, and possession of a knife.

At the Warwick Crown Court hearing yesterday Aaron McKellar, of Enright Close and Jennifer Plant, of Christine Ledger Square, both aged 27 and from Leamington - were each jailed for six years for their parts in the robbery.

Warwickshire Police said the sentences would "keep three dangerous individuals off our streets for some significant time".

HGV wreckage brings M6 to a standstill

Highways England have shared images of the HGV which caught fire causing long delays on the M6 between J3 and J3a.

They said it is being dealt with by the fire service and asked motorists to be patient.

Damaged HGV
Highways England

They also said traffic which is being held, will be released "very soon".

Crash
Highways England

Second egg for webcam falcons

A pair of peregrine falcons, nesting at the top of Leamington Town Hall, have produced a second egg.

Peregrine
Warwick District Council

It's the second year the movement of the birds can be viewed on a webcam, set up by Warwickshire Wildlife Trust and Warwick District Council.

You can watch live footage of the birds here.

Entry to M6 closed due to lorry fire

BBC News Travel

The northbound entry at junction two of the M6 has been closed to avoid further traffic joining the long delays caused by a skip lorry fire.

M6 lorry fire
Phillip Hammond / Compete Traffic

Traffic remains held northbound between J3 and J3A whilst the fire service deal with the blaze.

The southbound carriageway, close to Corley service, has been reopened.

Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, at J2 for M69.

M6 Warwickshire - M6 entry slip road closed and slow traffic northbound at J2, M69 (Coventry).

Deadline to register to vote fast approaching

Fifteen councils in the West Midlands are up for up for election on 3 May, including the whole of Birmingham City Council and a third of seats in Coventry, Dudley, Sandwell, Solihull, Walsall and Wolverhampton.

Ballot box
BBC

The deadline to register to vote is just a few weeks away on 17 April.

Severe disruption: M40 Warwickshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M40 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between J15 for A46 and J16 for A3400.

M40 Warwickshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M40 northbound between J15, A46 (Longbridge Island) and J16, A3400 (Henley In Arden), because of a broken down vehicle.

Broken down lorry blocks road

BBC News Travel

A broken down lorry is blocking a road in Coventry.

Charter Avenue is shut in both directions as the lorry blocks the road near the junction with Wolfe Road.

Broken down lorry
BBC

'Radical change' needed on countryside

BBC Science and Environment

The UK government is failing rural communities and the natural environment, a report says.

Shropshire
Getty Images

The Lords Select Committee document says there should be radical change in how the countryside is looked after.

It recommends stripping the environment department Defra of its power to regulate on rural affairs, and reforming the Countryside Code.

The Lords said Defra had focused too much on farming and agriculture, rather than other aspects of rural life.

Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between J3 for A444 and M6 J3A affecting J2 for M69.

M6 Warwickshire - M6 blocked and stationary traffic northbound between J3, A444 (Nuneaton) and M6 J3a, because of a skip lorry fire. Congestion to J2, M69 (Coventry).

Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between J2 for M69 and J3 for A444.

M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M6 northbound between J2, M69 (Coventry) and J3, A444 (Nuneaton), because of a broken down vehicle.

Severe disruption: M40 Warwickshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M40 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, at J15 for A46.

M40 Warwickshire - M40 lane closed on exit slip road northbound at J15, A46 (Longbridge Island), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

