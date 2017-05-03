A £60m upgrade of gas rigs in the Irish Sea off Furness will unlock new reserves to be processed at the terminals at Rampside near Barrow.
Two unmanned gas platforms in the east Irish Sea will be refurbished.
The investment by Centrica will allow an extra 3 billion cubic feet of gas to be tapped for the UK's supplies.
For all the eagle-eyed people this photograph isn't actually the platform that will be refurbished - if you look closely behind the rig to the top left you'll spot one of the platforms that will be!
Woman who applied for £100k of loans in her mother's name is spared jail
A woman from who applied for more than £100,000 of loans in her mother's name has been given a suspended sentence.
Pearl Spedding, 57, made applications to eight different loan companies early last year in the name of her mother Nora Ferry, who, at the time, was supporting her and completely "in the dark" about her daughter's illegal activity.
Only when a bank alerted Mrs Ferry to unusual account activity and large money transfers were the crimes uncovered
Spedding, from Crossfield Road, Cleator Moor, admitted 11 charges of fraud by making false representations
At Carlisle Crown Court, she was given a 16 month jail sentence which was suspended for two years. She was also ordered to complete a rehabilitation requirement.
Weather: Cloudy in the south, clearer in the north
The south of Cumbria will be cloudy and mild tonight, with the odd patch of rain or drizzle over the hills.
It will be clearer and cooler further north.
Minimum Temperature: 6C (43F).
Town halls buy back Right-to-Buy homes
Alex Homer
BBC News
Housing charities blame a lack of investment in social housing.
Irish Sea oil rigs to be given £60m upgrade
Neil Smith
South Cumbria journalist, BBC Cumbria
Your photos: Blue skies in Ambleside
BBC Weather Watchers
Cumbria has been looking beautiful today. Thanks to BBC Weather Watcher 'Ambleside Maggie' for sharing this photograph.
If you'd like to become a BBC Weather Watcher you can sign up here.
Appeal after vehicle fails to stop after collision
A vehicle which was involved in a collision with a motorcycle and then left the scene is being sought by police in Cumbria.
The crash, on the A595 at its junction with Gosforth and Seascale (B5344), happened at about 11.20.
The motorcyclist, a 55-year-old man, was treated in hospital for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.
Police believe the silver vehicle - possibly a Peugeot 206 - will have rear-end damage and are appealing to the driver to come forward.
Missing teenager found 'safe and well'
Cumbria Police says that missing teenager Chloe Sunderland has been found.
John Woodcock to stand in General Election
A spokesperson from John Woodcock's office has confirmed that he has been re-selected to stand as the Labour candidate for Barrow and Furness.
Severe disruption: M6 Cumbria northbound
M6 Cumbria northbound severe disruption, between J43 for A69 and J44 for A7.
M6 Cumbria - One lane closed on M6 northbound between J43, A69 (Carlisle) and J44, A7 (Carlisle North), because of vehicle tyre change. Traffic is coping well.
Travel: A595 re-opened at Gosforth
BBC News Travel
Cumbria Police say that the A595 at Gosforth is now clear following the earlier accident.
Listen again: Final push for county council hopefuls
Tomorrow's county council elections will decide who will look after our roads, schools, social care, libraries and fire service for the next four years.
This morning Mike Zeller spoke to representatives from Labour, Conservatives, Liberal Democrats, UKIP and the Green Party - all hoping to grab a share of a total of 84 seats.
You can hear how the debate went here:
Sheep worrying warning to dog owners after more attacks
Cumbria Police has renewed its plea to dog owners to keep their animals under control after more incidents of sheep worrying in the county.
The force says it has dealt with 33 reports of sheep being attacked or chased this year, with nearly a third of them in April alone.
Police have the power to seize a dog to prevent worrying, and an owner can be fined up to £1,000 for the offence.
'Men in Sheds' aim to reduce loneliness early death risk
Adam Powell
Journalist, BBC Radio Cumbria
People who would describe themselves as lonely are at risk of an early death, research has revealed.
The Campaign To End Loneliness found it increased the chances by 26%.
One initiative to combat the problem in Cumbria is Men In Sheds - a woodwork group run by Age UK South Lakeland - which brings together retired men.
Weather: Sunshine with cloud later on
BBC Weather
It will be breezy this afternoon, but should feel pleasant in the sunshine, especially in the west of the county.
The skies will gradually cloud over from the southeast, but it will remain warm with highs of up to 17C (63F).
You can see a detailed weather forecast for where you live here.
Travel: A595 closed at Gosforth
BBC News Travel
The A595 is closed in both directions at Gosforth (B5344) because of an accident.
Police are asking people to avoid the area.
Brian Cox to appear at 'first of its kind' festival
One of Britain's best-known scientists and TV presenters is hoping to inspire young people in West Cumbria.
Professor Brian Cox will be visiting the West Lakes Academy in Egremont for the Infinity Festival in September, along with experts in robots, insects, crime mapping, aircraft design and nuclear reactors.
More than 200 Cumbrian teenagers will be involved in the event, described by the organisers as the "first of its kind in the county".
Weather: Today's fells forecast
BBC Weather
If you're thinking of heading out on to the fells today, here's the forecast:
Mining museum expansion plan decision due
Threlkeld Quarry and Mining Museum could find out today if it will be allowed to expand.
The proposals include a cafe and an extension to the existing narrow gauge railway line.
Planners are being recommended to approve the development, despite nine objections concerning proximity to nearby houses, noise and increases in traffic.
YMCA Lakeside needs £500,000 to finish new state-of-the-art facility
One of Britain's biggest outdoor education centre is starting a fundraising campaign to raise money to complete a new state-of-the-art new facility for schools.
The YMCA at Lakeside, on the shores of Windermere, has been supporting young people for 50 years, and is in the process of upgrading the old buildings which have deteriorated.
The charity is appealing for help raising the remaining £500,000 of the £6.8m project.
Police appeal for missing teenager
There's concern for a 16-year-old girl who's been missing from her home near Carlisle since the weekend.
Police say Chloe Sunderland was last seen at Kirkandrews-on-Eden at 07:20 on Saturday.
She was last seen wearing jeans, a green padded jacket with fur trim, trainers and a large Ralph Lauren black leather bag.
Red squirrels thrive after 12-year campaign at caravan park
The owners of a South Lakeland caravan park say colonies of red squirrels are beginning to thrive after a 12-year programme to encourage them.
The campaign involved special feeding techniques to reduce the threat of the parapox virus, which grey squirrels carry without symptoms, but which kills the native red variety.
Henry Wild, director of Skelwith Fold Caravan Park, says many more visitors are now reporting sightings and catching the animals on film.
It has been praised for its efforts by the Prince of Wales, and the Red Squirrel survival Trust has now published the strategy used by the park to other supporters.
Police seek car caught on camera after attack
Police have renewed an appeal for witnesses to an attack on a man with Parkinson's disease in Kendal last month, and released a still from CCTV in the area of the car they believe was involved.
Police say three men in a silver Vauxhall Corsa stopped and tried to rob the man in Gillingate on 17 April.
They made off when a jogger intervened to help their victim, who escaped with minor injuries.
Last push for county council hopefuls
BBC Radio Cumbria
Ahead of tomorrow's county council elections, a special "In the Hot Seat" is running until 10:00 on BBC Radio Cumbria.
Joining Mike Zeller is talking to:
He will also be joined by two parties currently not represented on the council, but both are standing candidates and hoping to gain some seats:
Weather: Sunny and breezy
BBC Weather
There will be plenty of sunshine across the county this morning.
It will feel pleasant, especially towards the coast, with highs of 17C (63F), though skies will gradually cloud over in the south through the afternoon.
You can see a detailed weather forecast for where you live here.
Care home 'inadequate' a year after leaving special measures
A care home has been rated as "inadequate" only a year after being taken out of special measures, according to a report from the Care Quality Commission.
After inspectors visited Kendal Care Home in January and found its services were neither safe nor effective, its previous rating of "requires improvement" was downgraded.
The care home, which is operated by the Abbey Healthcare group, now has to tell the the watchdog how it plans to improve the situation.
In 2015 it was placed in special measures, but in 2016 inspectors found improvements had been made.
