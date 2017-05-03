A £60m upgrade of gas rigs in the Irish Sea off Furness will unlock new reserves to be processed at the terminals at Rampside near Barrow.

Two unmanned gas platforms in the east Irish Sea will be refurbished.

The investment by Centrica will allow an extra 3 billion cubic feet of gas to be tapped for the UK's supplies.

For all the eagle-eyed people this photograph isn't actually the platform that will be refurbished - if you look closely behind the rig to the top left you'll spot one of the platforms that will be!