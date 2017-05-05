A former Cumbria Police officer who committed a string of child sex offences has been jailed for three-and-a-half years.
Nicholas Pool had previously admitted 11 charges - including possessing indecent images and attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity - and a further three charges at an earlier hearing.
The 29-year-old, of Newton Rigg, near Penrith, was snared in a police sting late last year as he engaged in sexualised online chat with an undercover officer posing as a 12-year-old girl.
Carlisle Crown Court was told the offences occurred when he was off-duty as a PC based in south Cumbria between 2013 and 2016.
This afternoon will be fine and dry with near unbroken sunshine.
There will be a keen northeasterly breeze, but in any sheltered sunshine it will feel warm, with a maximum temperature of 16C (61F)
You can find the latest weather forecast for where you are, here.
Carlisle captain says United must win final game
Carlisle captain Danny Grainger says the United players know they have to win at Exeter tomorrow to be sure of a place in the League Two playoffs.
His side moved back into the top seven thanks to last weekend's 2-1 win at home to Newport - but there are six teams that could pass United if they slip up on the final day of the season.
Rare Helm Bar roll cloud seen across the county
Cumbria's weather enthusiasts were buzzing with excitement yesterday over a rare form of the "Helm Bar", a line of cloud associated with the Helm wind - a violent gusty easterly wind the comes over the top of the Pennines and down the Eden Valley.
First, a view from one of our weather forecasters, Abbie Dewhurst:
Normally, the Helm Bar forms over the Eden valley; it's the result of the air that's roared down the slopes of the Pennines as the Helm Wind, bouncing up rather like the wave that forms at the bottom of a waterfall.
Yesterday's phenomenon was unusual because the Helm Bar is normally just a single line of cloud over the Eden Valley, and it's not normally a neat roll. This one could be seen across wide areas of Cumbria, and from space.
Travel: M6 closed as overturned HGV is recovered
The M6 is now closed northbound between junctions 43 and 44 while the lorry that overturned earlier, is recovered. There's a diversion in place.
Lib Dems stand by to be the county council power-brokers
The smallest political party on Cumbria county council, the Liberal Democrat group, has decided who runs the authority repeatedly over more than 20 years.
Yesterday's voting ended with the party gaining one extra councillor, to have 16 seats; Labour have 26 and the Conservatives 37, with five independents, so no single party can command a majority.
That's the normal state of affairs in Cumbria: Elections in 2001 and 2005 were followed by Conservative and Liberal Democrat administrations; in 2009 and 2013, when the voters sent larger numbers of Labour councillors into the chamber, the Liberal Democrats supported a coalition with Labour.
Normally the new administration would be formed at a county council meeting on 17 May, but the leading Liberal Democrat councillor Ian Stewart cast doubt on this.
He said: "It might be that the meeting needs to be deferred so further conversations can take place to find a leader and to find a stable - I was going to say a strong and stable - administration for Cumbria."
Keswick museum prepares to reopen with an underground experience
Improvements to Keswick's Cumberland Pencil Museum will make it "bigger" and "better than ever" when it reopens, according to the staff.
The 30-year-old museum was under several feet of water during the floods of 2015. Repairs are still under way, but it's hoped it will be able to reopen in time for the Bank Holiday at the end of May.
Visitors will be able to experience what it was like to enter the graphite mines where the lead was found for the pencils.
"It's going to be an interactive experience where visitors can walk in, hear sounds, and feel cold air."
Travel: M6 still down to hard shoulder near Carlisle
Three lanes of the M6 are still closed near Carlisle after a lorry overturned earlier. Highways England staff around preparing to recover the vehicle that went over, and it's hoped to start reopening the main carriageway at about 11:00
'A real disappointment' says Labour leader, as his party faces loss of power
Martin Lewes
Reporter
The Labour and Liberal Democrat coalition which has run the Cumbria County Council since 2013 can no longer command a majority of the councillors, so it may lose power.
Mr Stevenson said it was extraordinary that after seven years in government, his party had won seats locally
I think that's an indication that the voters have confidence in the government nationally, they want to see Conservatives elected locally, and I think it also reflects that they do not have confidence in Labour."
The Conservative Party is now the largest group on the county council, gaining 12 seats, but six short of an overall majority, so no party has overall control. See the resuls here.
Ms Troughton, who contested the Howgate ward for Labour, is again due to stand to be Copeland's MP next month after losing a by-election in February.
Travel: Overturned wagon blocks northbound M6 near Carlisle
There are serious problems on the M6 northbound around Carlisle because of a fuel spill and an overturned HGV between junctions 43 and 44.
The entry sliproad to the north is closed at junction 43, so traffic heading for Scotland should join at junction 44.
Welcome to BBC Cumbria Live
Martin Lewes
Reporter
Good morning: A slightly early start this morning to bring you the results of the county council elections; through the day we'll be posting reaction, and of course the rest of the news, a regular weather forecast, travel reports and other nuggets that may catch our eye.
City council left hung after by-election
Carlisle City Council may also see a change in administration after two by-elections yesterday.
The Labour party lost its slim majority after the Conservative candidate, Christina Finlayson, took Yewdale ward. You can see the results here.
Labour remains the strongest group, with 26 members, but their votes can now be matched by the 21 Conservatives, combining with four independents and one Liberal Democrat.
Meetings will take place over the next few weeks to determine what happens next.
Twiggy, the deer saved when her mother was killed, one year on
A roe deer that was rescued after its mother was fatally injured by a car is doing well a year on from its lucky survival.
The youngster, named Twiggy, was delivered by Cesarean section by vet Peter Frost Pennington from Muncaster Castle as her mother died.
Defying the odds, Twiggy survived after she was hand-reared by Peter and his wife. You'd like to see a picture? A pleasure.
Your pictures: That rare wave cloud hovers over Skiddaw
We're continuing to see pictures of that wave cloud that formed over parts of Cumbria yesterday.
Owen le Voi captures this image of it echoing the curves of Skiddaw.
If you want to share a photo with the county, you can email them to us, send them using Twitter where we're @bbc_cumbria or head to our Facebook page.
Voter turnout highest in South Lakeland
Cumbria County Council election turnout details.
Conservative councillors celebrate 'very positive' county results
Conservative councillors say their 12 gains on Cumbria County Council from yesterday's elections are "very positive".
The new political balance on the county council means the party now has the largest group of members in the council chamber, but it still falls short of an overall majority.
Councillor John Mallinson said a Tory administration would "do many things differently, there's many rural issues we'd give a greater impetus to."
You can find who won in your area here.
Weather on the fell tops: Windy with good visibility
Temperatures at 3,000ft: 0C in the morning, rising to 6 Celsius in the afternoon.
Winds: Strong northeasterly, gusts to gale force at 55mph.
Cloud: Patches above 2,300ft at first over southeastern fells, otherwise none through the day. Later in the evening some patches reforming over southeastern felltops.
Visibility: Very good with distant peaks easily seen.
Freezing level: 3,000ft at first, rising above the summits.
Carlisle MP: Cumbria result shows confidence in Conservatives
Carlisle's Tory MP, John Stevenson, says the county council election success for his party shows the voters have confidence at local and national level in the Conservatives.
The Conservatives won 12 extra seats in yesterday's polling, becoming the largest party in the council chamber but not large enough to command an overall majority.
Mr Stevenson said it was extraordinary that after seven years in government, his party had won seats locally
Cumbria's weather: Sunny after a chilly start
It will be a chilly start, with perhaps some patchy mist or hill fog but this will clear to leave a dry day with plenty of sunshine.
A cool northeasterly breeze will continue to take a few degrees off the temperatures, but it will feel pleasant in sheltered spots with temperatures of 14C (57F).
You can find the latest weather forecast for where you are, here.
Conservative make county council gains, as Westminster hopeful loses council seat
Prospective parliamentary candidate Gillian Troughton has lost her seat on Cumbria County Council as the Tories gained at the expense of Labour.
The Conservative Party is now the largest group on the county council, gaining 12 seats, but six short of an overall majority, so no party has overall control. See the resuls here.
Ms Troughton, who contested the Howgate ward for Labour, is again due to stand to be Copeland's MP next month after losing a by-election in February.
Travel: Overturned wagon blocks northbound M6 near Carlisle
There are serious problems on the M6 northbound around Carlisle because of a fuel spill and an overturned HGV between junctions 43 and 44.
The entry sliproad to the north is closed at junction 43, so traffic heading for Scotland should join at junction 44.
Welcome to BBC Cumbria Live
Good morning: A slightly early start this morning to bring you the results of the county council elections; through the day we'll be posting reaction, and of course the rest of the news, a regular weather forecast, travel reports and other nuggets that may catch our eye.
As always, if you want to pass on news you think we should know, or share a photo with the county, you can email them to us, send them using Twitter where we're @bbc_cumbria or head to our Facebook page.