Carlisle City Council may also see a change in administration after two by-elections yesterday.

The Labour party lost its slim majority after the Conservative candidate, Christina Finlayson, took Yewdale ward. You can see the results here .

Labour remains the strongest group, with 26 members, but their votes can now be matched by the 21 Conservatives, combining with four independents and one Liberal Democrat.

Meetings will take place over the next few weeks to determine what happens next.