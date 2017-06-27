Hero image

BBC Local Live: Cumbria

  1. Updates on Tuesday 27 June 2017
  2. Anti-nuclear campaigners say planned power station unlikely to be built on time or on budget
  3. Government announces £5m investment for Carlisle Airport
  4. Plans to protect homes and businesses in Cumbria against flooding go on show

Police worried about missing Kendal man

A 70-year-old man has gone missing from his home in Kendal.

Cumbria Police say they're worried about John Williamson, who was last seen at Burneside railway station just after 08:00 yesterday.

John Williamson from Kendal
Family handout / Cumbria Police
Vandals snap newly planted trees in half

Six newly planted trees in a South Cumbrian park have been damaged by vandals.

South Lakeland District Council says that some of its contractors discovered the damage over the weekend at Gooseholme in Kendal.

Eight lime trees had been planted in February as part of a project to plant 2,000 trees in and around the town.

Damage to trees on Gooseholme in Kendal
South Lakeland District Council

“These trees were planted with the help of volunteers, for the benefit of the environment and for the whole community to enjoy. It is very sad that someone has seen fit to destroy the trees in this way."

South Lakeland District Council spokesman

The council has asked anyone with information about the damage to contact the police.

Cash boost for Cumbrian airport

Carlisle Airport is going to get nearly £5m from the Government towards improvements to its runway and terminal.

Earlier this year, the outgoing chief executive of Stobart Group Andrew Tinkler said that passenger flights from the airport were scheduled to begin in Summer 2018.

The announcement comes as the new Northern Powerhouse Minister Jake Berry MP is on a visit to the county.

The £4.75m has been welcomed by Cumbria Chamber of Commerce.

Carlisle airport is crucial to Cumbria's growth ambitions. It is a key strategic asset for the county. Developing the airport's passenger offer will play an important role in maximising Cumbria's tourism potential by helping to increase international visits. It will also allow easier business travel to and from the county.

Rob JohnstonChief executive, Cumbria Chamber of Commerce

The funding is being delivered through the Cumbria Local Enterprise Partnership who got the money from the government through a local growth deal application.

Your photos: Sunset over Wetheral

Sunset over Wetheral
Stuart Goodman

Thanks to Stuart Goodman for sending in this photo which acts as a reminder that, yes, it is still Summer despite today's outlook.

It's of the sunset over Wetheral after yesterday's better weather.

If you like this picture, you might enjoy BBC Weather Watchers where people post photos and observations of the weather where they live.

New nuclear won't happen in West Cumbria, say campaigners

Artist's impression of planned Moorside Nuclear Power Station
NuGen

A Cumbrian group which campaigns against nuclear power claims that the process will be redundant by the time a planned new nuclear power station is built in the county.

Nugen, the partnership which is developing the Moorside power station near Sellafield, is due to tell a conference today that the plant still has a future.

It's despite the financial difficulties that its investor Toshiba is facing.

Martin Forwood from Cumbrians Opposed to a Radioactive Environment (CORE) says nuclear projects worldwide are facing delays and increasing costs.

He said: "Effectively it's the blind leading the blind. Talking up projects that frankly have little chance of being completed at all or certainly on time and to cost."

Weather: Fells forecast

Here's the fells forecast for today.

  • Temperatures at 3,000ft: 9C
  • Winds: Strong southeasterly gusting 40mph easing fresh this afternoon
  • Cloud: Patches down to 400-600m (1,300-2,000ft) thinning later
  • Visibility: Moderate or poor in rain improving good later
  • Freezing level: Above the summits

There's also more detailed information from Lake District Weatherline if you're planning a walk or hike for today.

Weather: Cloudy with heavy rain

Lisa Gallagher

Weather presenter, BBC Look North

A cloudy day with persistent rain that's heavy at times.

The persistent rain will turn to showers later into the day with moderate southeasterly winds and highs of 16C (61F)

Morning weather for Workington
BBC
Morning forecast for Workington

Get the latest forecast for your area with BBC Weather.

Welcome to BBC Cumbria Live

Lee Macaulay

Journalist, BBC Cumbria

Good morning.

Stay with us for all of the county's news, sport, weather and travel updates through until this afternoon.

As always, if you've got any stories or photos to share, let us know by sending us an email or getting in touch via Facebook or Twitter.

