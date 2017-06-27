Six newly planted trees in a South Cumbrian park have been damaged by vandals.

South Lakeland District Council says that some of its contractors discovered the damage over the weekend at Gooseholme in Kendal.

Eight lime trees had been planted in February as part of a project to plant 2,000 trees in and around the town.

South Lakeland District Council

“These trees were planted with the help of volunteers, for the benefit of the environment and for the whole community to enjoy. It is very sad that someone has seen fit to destroy the trees in this way." South Lakeland District Council spokesman

The council has asked anyone with information about the damage to contact the police.