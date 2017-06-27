BBC Local Live: Cumbria
Police worried about missing Kendal man
A 70-year-old man has gone missing from his home in Kendal.
Cumbria Police say they're worried about John Williamson, who was last seen at Burneside railway station just after 08:00 yesterday.
Vandals snap newly planted trees in half
Six newly planted trees in a South Cumbrian park have been damaged by vandals.
South Lakeland District Council says that some of its contractors discovered the damage over the weekend at Gooseholme in Kendal.
Eight lime trees had been planted in February as part of a project to plant 2,000 trees in and around the town.
The council has asked anyone with information about the damage to contact the police.
Cash boost for Cumbrian airport
Carlisle Airport is going to get nearly £5m from the Government towards improvements to its runway and terminal.
Earlier this year, the outgoing chief executive of Stobart Group Andrew Tinkler said that passenger flights from the airport were scheduled to begin in Summer 2018.
The announcement comes as the new Northern Powerhouse Minister Jake Berry MP is on a visit to the county.
The £4.75m has been welcomed by Cumbria Chamber of Commerce.
The funding is being delivered through the Cumbria Local Enterprise Partnership who got the money from the government through a local growth deal application.
New £11m contract at Sellafield
Sellafield has signed a new £11m contract extension with a company which will produce storage equipment for the west Cumbrian site's intermediate level waste.
Your photos: Sunset over Wetheral
Thanks to Stuart Goodman for sending in this photo which acts as a reminder that, yes, it is still Summer despite today's outlook.
It's of the sunset over Wetheral after yesterday's better weather.
Barrow coach firm's licence revoked after public inquiry
A Barrow coach company's licence to operate has been revoked after the traffic commissioner held a public inquiry.
New nuclear won't happen in West Cumbria, say campaigners
A Cumbrian group which campaigns against nuclear power claims that the process will be redundant by the time a planned new nuclear power station is built in the county.
Nugen, the partnership which is developing the Moorside power station near Sellafield, is due to tell a conference today that the plant still has a future.
It's despite the financial difficulties that its investor Toshiba is facing.
Martin Forwood from Cumbrians Opposed to a Radioactive Environment (CORE) says nuclear projects worldwide are facing delays and increasing costs.
He said: "Effectively it's the blind leading the blind. Talking up projects that frankly have little chance of being completed at all or certainly on time and to cost."
Weather: Fells forecast
Here's the fells forecast for today.
There's also more detailed information from Lake District Weatherline if you're planning a walk or hike for today.
Weather: Cloudy with heavy rain
Lisa Gallagher
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
A cloudy day with persistent rain that's heavy at times.
The persistent rain will turn to showers later into the day with moderate southeasterly winds and highs of 16C (61F)
Welcome to BBC Cumbria Live
Lee Macaulay
Journalist, BBC Cumbria
Good morning.
Stay with us for all of the county's news, sport, weather and travel updates through until this afternoon.
As always, if you've got any stories or photos to share, let us know by sending us an email or getting in touch via Facebook or Twitter.