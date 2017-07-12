An eight-year old boy who drifted out to sea on an inflatable dinghy has been rescued by Silloth's lifeboat crew.

The boy, who was wearing just swimming shorts, had been playing off Allonby beach when he was swept away by the strong tidal current.

His mum raised the alarm just after 19:30 yesterday evening.

He was found, just over half an hour later, very cold, shivering and suffering from the early effects of hypothermia.

The lifeboat crew says he'd tried to swim to shore twice, pulling the dinghy with him and making him more susceptible to hypothermia.

He was taken ashore at Silloth and treated by paramedics before being allowed to go home.

Mark Ware, the helmsman of the Silloth lifeboat, says the boy's very lucky to be alive.