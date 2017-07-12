Boy 'lucky to be alive' after drifting out to see on dinghyPosted at 11:18 An eight-year old boy who drifted out to sea on an inflatable dinghy has been rescued by Silloth's lifeboat crew.The boy, who was wearing just swimming shorts, had been playing off Allonby beach when he was swept away by the strong tidal current. His mum raised the alarm just after 19:30 yesterday evening. He was found, just over half an hour later, very cold, shivering and suffering from the early effects of hypothermia. The lifeboat crew says he'd tried to swim to shore twice, pulling the dinghy with him and making him more susceptible to hypothermia. He was taken ashore at Silloth and treated by paramedics before being allowed to go home. Mark Ware, the helmsman of the Silloth lifeboat, says the boy's very lucky to be alive.
Firm hopeful over bid to bring back mining
A company that wants to bring mining back to the west coast of Cumbria is hoping to be given final approval by September.
West Cumbria MIning says its plans could create 500 jobs and the coking coal would be sold to the European steel making industry.
A public consultation ended on Monday, but the chief executive Mark Kirkbride told BBC Radio Cumbria that it will not be the end of the discussions with local people.
Your photos: Early morning at Ullswater
It promises to be a beautiful day across Cumbria today and BBC Weather Watcher 'Ullswater Paul' captured the start of it this morning. How serene.
Boris Johnson vows to help Chennai Six
Weather: Warm and dry with plenty of sunshine
A fine day in store with plenty of sunny spells, the best of these likely to be around the coasts where there will also be a gentle sea breeze.
It will also feel much warmer than yesterday.
Highs of 19C (66F).
Dealer hid cannabis in underwear
Is this the best office view in the country?
Cumbria Roads Police team have a tough job, but occasionally the benefits of being out and about protecting the county shine through:
Woman dies in crash on A6
A 34-year-old woman has died after her car collided with a lorry just south of Milnthorpe on the Cumbria-Lancashire border.
The woman's three-year-old son, who had been in the car with her, wasn't injured in the crash which happened just after 09:00 yesterday morning.
The 57-year-old man driving the lorry wasn't injured and the police have urged anyone who saw the crash to contact them.
