Hero image

BBC Local Live: Cumbria

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. City could cut museum funding again
  2. Slate mine lodges new 'dual-purpose cable' scheme

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Cumbria's weather: A chilly dawn again, but then some brighter spells

BBC Weather

After a chilly start there should be some breaks in the cloud allowing bright or sunny spells.

There will be gentle southeast winds and a maximum temperature of 4C (39F).

Weather graphic
BBC

You can find the latest BBC weather forecast for where you are here.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel: Ice and a burst water main on commuter cut-throughs

BBC News Travel

The Corney Fell road, between the Duddon Valley and the west coast, is closed because of ice.

In the north of the county, a burst water main means the Brisco road, between Durdar around the south of Carlisle to junction 42 on the M6, is closed in both directions.

Both of these roads are used as shortcuts by commuters.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cumbria's news, updated through the day

Martin Lewes

Reporter

Good morning and wlecome to BBC Cumbria Live, updated through the day with a regular weather forecast, travel news, events as they develop and other items that may catch our eye.

You can play a part - if you've a photo you'd like to share with the county, or news you think we should know, you can email us, send them using Twitter where we're @BBC_Cumbria, or head to our Facebook page.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top