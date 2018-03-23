BBC Local Live: Cumbria

Public comments on the latest plans for a zip wire in the Lake District have to be in by Monday.

Honister Slate Mine

The planning application is the third for the Honister slate mine site, the previous two having been rejected because planners said they were out of place, and objectors such as the Friends of the Lake District say these plans are similar.

Honister says the wire, from the face of Fleetwith Pike to near the car park, would also be used for bringing slate down, and that no more than 57 people would use it as a zip wire each day.

The scheme has attracted far less controversy than the Thirlmere zip wire proposals, that were withdrawn earlier this year, with comments from the public, according to one official, being counted in the dozens rather than the hundreds.