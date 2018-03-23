BBC Local Live: Cumbria

We'll be back to do it all again at 08:00 on Monday. In the meantime, if you have a photograph you'd like to share or you have news you think we should know, you can email us,tweet us, or get in touch through our Facebook page.
The planning application is the third for the Honister slate mine site, the previous two having been rejected because planners said they were out of place, and objectors such as the Friends of the Lake District say these plans are similar.
Honister says the wire, from the face of Fleetwith Pike to near the car park, would also be used for bringing slate down, and that no more than 57 people would use it as a zip wire each day.
Parking campaigner plans to ask another question
A Kendal campaigner, whose attempt to call a public vote on a controversial car parking issue was rejected, says he's going to try again to call a referendum.
Andy Milliard proposed a non-binding parish poll on "activities and dealings" around New Road in Kendal, where the council called a halt to 100 years of informal car parking last year saying the area was common land and putting cars on it was illegal and dangerous.
South Lakeland council says it took legal advice and concluded the question posed didn't meet the legal requirements of a parish poll.
Mr Milliard says he's disappointed and he will try another question.
Three Cumbrian projects to share £3m grant
Three big Cumbrian cultural projects grouped under the title of World Heritage Lake District are to share a £3.29m grant.
Part of the money will go to the Windermere Jetty, the former steamboat museum on the shores of Windermere which has been closed for a number of years for rebuilding, but is yet to reopen.
Cumbria Community Foundation and the herdyfund have put together a scheme to offer grants of up to £3,500, and in exceptional circumstances more.
Thousands of sheep were buried as snow and the Helm wind combined to cause huge drifts, and while many survived, farmers fear hundreds may be lost.
Other costs include the expense of having fallen stock collected, milk that could not be collected because of blocked roads and damage to field walls.
The fund is being administered by The Farmer Network, with the cost of administration supported by The Prince's Countryside Fund.
Level of Barrow child obesity 'extraordinary'
One of Britain's leading experts in obesity says the proportion of four-year-old children in Barrow who are overweight is "extraordinary".
Paul Fry, who chairs the National Obesity Council, was speaking ahead of a conference in Cumbria to try to stop the increase in the proportion of children and adults in the county who carry too much weight.
In Barrow 31% of youngsters starting school are over the recommended weight, and Mr Fry says that while you cannot blame a child that young for being fat, you can do something about it.
What you can do is get to the family and help to change the behaviour in that family so that four-year-old doesn't put on more weight."
Police appeal after burglars assault man in Barrow
Police in Barrow are appealing for information after a man was assaulted by people who broke into his home in School Street.
The RMT union says the company has snubbed their call for meaningful talks over the safety-critical work of guards, but Northern insists that what it is suggesting has been passed as safe by inspectors and is in regular use elsewhere.
Another strike has been called for Thursday.
Lorry driver arrested after Grange crash
A lorry driver was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after his vehicle crashed on the B5277 near Lindale last night.
The road was closed for about five hours after the incident at 22:20.
Koukash moots plan for new Cumbrian RL club and stadium
A former owner of a Super League team says he's "serious" about setting up a new top-level club in Cumbria.
Marwan Koukash, who used to own the Salford Red Devils, has told BBC Radio Cumbria Sport that he's been in talks with interested parties for two or three months.
He says his plan would see a new stadium built for the club in west Cumbria, though he has not been precise.
Langwathby celebrates 50 years of 'temporary' bridge
People living in a village near Penrith are marking 50 years since a bridge there was destroyed by floods and replaced by temporary structure - which is still there five decades on.
The temporary bridge was built in Langwathby two months after the original was destroyed.
While some say they would welcome a permanent replacement, they'll still celebrate the anniversary with a street party in May.
Barrow: Home to England's fattest four-year-olds
Barrow has the largest proportion of four year olds, 31%, tipping the scales as obese or overweight in England, according to Cumbria's Director of Public Health.
Colin Cox says that by the end of primary school Copeland's children have overtaken Barrow's, with 41% overweight or obese: Across the county a third of children are in the same category.
The population carries on picking up weight, so across Cumbria, two in three adults are classed as overweight.
Mr Cox's department is hosting a conference in Penrith where 100 delegates from around the county will discuss how best to encourage people to eat better diets and be more active.
Most of it is in my opinion because children are spending more time indoors and not getting as active as they used to."
Weather on the fell tops: Claggy at first
Temperature at 3,000ft (900m): 2C.
Wind: South westerly, 35-45mph gusting to 65mph.
Cloud: 500ft (150m) in early rain, rising to 1,300ft (450m) later.
Visibility: Poor, becoming moderate or good out of the cloud later.
We'll be hoisting the mains'l to do it all again at 08:00 tomorrow. In the meantime, if you have a photograph you'd like to share or you have news you think we should know, you can email us,tweet us, or get in touch through our Facebook page.
Disappointment as rail firm announces new timetables
A train company and rail campaigners both say they're disappointed by new timetables starting in May, even though they will mean more trains.
Northern Trains says there will be four services from Barrow through to Manchester Airport, two trains a day from Windermere to Piccadilly, and one from Piccadilly to Windermere, and enhanced services from Barrow to Carlisle.
Robert Talbot, of the Lakes Line Rail User Group said the continuing lack of direct trains thr0ough to the airport was disappointing, but added that this was not Northern Rail's fault.
Delays to electrification work between Manchester and Lancashire had meant plans for a new link via Wigan had been postponed, and new rolling stock delayed.
Sharon Keith, Northern’s regional director, said she was disappointed by having to delay improvements: “Our proposed timetable for 18 May was dependent on the
successful delivery by Network Rail of the Manchester to Preston Electrification
Project, which has been significantly delayed."
Judge tells caring son: You're free to go
A man from Barrow has been found not guilty of allegedly defrauding his own mother.
John Gwynn had been on trial at Carlisle Crown Court, having denied taking £46,000 for himself as he cared for his mother and administered her affairs, and this afternoon, a jury found him unanimously not guilty.
During the trial, Mr Gwynn, from Kirkstone Crescent, had denied acting dishonestly, saying his mother had told him to make sure he didn't suffer after giving up work to look after her.
Following the verdict, the judge told Mr Gwynn that he was free to go.
The returning officer for the area, Debbie Storr, has taken legal advice and ruled that the question proposed, “Do
you want our Westmorland and Lonsdale MP to call a public inquiry into
activities and dealings of New Road common land?”, didn't pass the necessary legal tests to be suitable.
Fire service changes plans for Ulverston and Kendal
A threat to change the cover at one of Cumbria's fire stations from a full-time watch to retained firefighters has been amended.
Senior county councillors say the Ulverston station will now have a full-time crew on duty for 12 hours a day, rather than the eight proposed.
In Kendal there will be watches around the clock. At the moment the station is staffed 12 hours a day, with overnight cover by retained firefighters.
Cumbria's weather: Dry at first, drizzle later
This evening will be dry, but cloud will thicken bringing some occasional light rain or drizzle into the overnight period. Later, temperatures could fall to between 0C and 3C (32F and 37F).
Last chance to comment on slate mine zip wire scheme
Public comments on the latest plans for a zip wire in the Lake District have to be in by Monday.
Teenager fled police in high speed chase, court told
A teenager who fled police through a 20mph limit on a Carlisle housing estate at more than 55mph has been given an 18-month community order.
Mark Grayshon, 18, of Alexander Street, Carlisle, had stolen a colleague's Renault Megane and flouted several traffic laws before crashing into a bridge.
At Carlisle Crown Court, he admitted three offences including aggravated vehicle taking, and was also told to do 85 hours unpaid work as part of the community order.
Recorder Julian Shaw told Grayshon: "You have a lot of growing up to do."
Preparing for battle on the playing fields of Cumbria
Sedbergh School has been breeding Rugby Union internationals for more than 100 years, and more are still coming through.
Cumbria's weather: Rain clearing eastwards
It should become drier from the west with some bright or sunny spells this afternoon. Temperatures will be between 8-10C (46F-50F).
BreakingMan 'had instructions on how to make pipe bombs and napalm'
A Workington man will stand trial at Manchester Crown Court charged with a terrorism offence over allegations he had handwritten instructions on how to make pipe bombs and napalm.
Shane Fletcher, 20, is charged with collecting information useful to a terrorist.
The defendant, appearing via a prison video link at the Old Bailey in London for a preliminary hearing, spoke only to confirm his name.
Mr Justice Haddon-Cave fixed the trial for the week commencing 3 September at Manchester Crown Court.
Mr Fletcher, of Wastwater Avenue, Workington, was remanded in custody ahead of a plea and case management hearing on 26 June.
Severe disruption: A590 Cumbria both ways
A590 Cumbria both ways severe disruption, between B5278 and Roam wood road.
A590 Cumbria - A590 in Haverthwaite closed between the B5278 junction and Roam wood road, because of a fallen tree.
Weather on the fell tops: Claggy at first
The Lake District Weatherline report says that despite the warmer temperatures, hard snow and ice mean winter equipment is still needed on the highest fells.
Cumbria's weather: Wet and windy, drier later
You can find the latest BBC weather forecast for where you are, here.
Cumbria's weather: Rain spreading from west
Outbreaks of rain will spread from the west this evening, continuing into tonight. Some of the rain will be heavy, especially over the hills.
There will be brisk southerly winds and temperature will fall to between 1C and 4C (34F and 39F).
New benefit delayed in Barrow
The introduction of the new benefit, Universal Credit, is being delayed until December in Barrow.
Employment minister Alok Sharma announced the delay was because the the council is bringing its housing benefit administration back in-house.
Cumbria offers to care for more child refugees
Up to 10 more children seeking asylum in the UK are to be offered care in Cumbria.
Four children have already been found carers in the county in a scheme which relocates youngsters from Kent, where most of them first arrive in the country.
Anne Burns, the Labour councillor in charge of children's services, said the children had come from traumatic backgrounds, and would be found specialised carers.
Village lines up for £500,000 facelift
The village of Burton in Kendal is to see almost £500,000 spent restoring some of its most historic buildings.
Property owners will contribute part of the money, with Historic England and South Lakeland Council contributing to the work in the conservation area, which has been designated as "at risk".
Whitehaven becomes home port to tall ship
Whitehaven has been chosen as home fort for a sail training ship called Pelican.
Pelican was built in France in 1948 as a trawler, and also worked around Norway as a coaster, before being refitted as a sailing ship between 1995 and 2007.
Since 2011 she has sailed for a charity called Adventure Under Sail, hosting more than 300 young people.
The Mayor of Copeland, Mike Starkie, said: “The permanent arrival of The Pelican is a major coup for Whitehaven."
Cocaine 'runner' is jailed for two years.
A cocaine user who was caught by police on the A6 near Penrith with drugs hidden in his car has been jailed for two years.
Carlisle Crown Court was told Michael Cameron agreed to carry the drugs after being threatened over a £2,300 debt for his own supplies.
The court was told that police who stopped Cameron, from Hebden Avenue, Carlisle, found 30g of cocaine, with a street value of more than £1,000, hidden in his car.
They also found a mobile phone with messages relating to the sale of the drug.
Cameron, 30, admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply.
Clock tower reappears after masons restore stonework
Kendal's town hall clock tower has reappeared from behind the scaffolding after nine months' work repairing crumbling stonework.
Specialised masons replaced 188 blocks and carvings, more than twice as many as originally expected.
The pavement below the tower had been temporarily cordoned off while the work took place, and the clock, which plays a musical chime several times a day, was silenced.
Long-range strike from Pools seals victory over Barrow
Hartlepool fans will be delighted, but look away now Barrow supporters...
Here's the cracker from Carl Magnay which helped Pools win 2-1 last night.
Locals put the drag on speeding drivers
Schemes where local people are given speed guns to check on passing motorists have reduced the numbers going too fast, Cumbria police say.
Now officers are recruiting for more recruits in a long list of smaller communities around Carlisle.
More than 750 drivers recorded as speeding have been sent a letter advising them about the dangers, and the numbers of cars going too fast in some villages have dropped sharply.
In Cumwhinton, over two measured periods, the numbers of speeding vehicles dropped from 188 to 94: Daltson saw recorded speeders go down from 98 to 35.
Penrith power cut blacks out 100 customers
Electricity North West says 111 consumers have been affected by a power failure west of Penrith.
The company says engineers are working to reconnect supplies in the CA10 and CA11 postcode areas, and they hope to have the lights back on by 15:30.
Children seeking asylum to be offered care in Cumbria
Cumbria County Council has agreed to take in up to 10 more children seeking asylum.
Four unaccompanied children have already been taken into the care of the council under a scheme to relocate young people from areas such as Kent, where many asylum seekers arrive.
The council's cabinet approved plans to accept up to ten more at a meeting this morning.
Kendal parking row: Parish poll turned down
A plea for a public vote on the decision to ban parking on land next to New Road in Kendal has been turned down.
Objectors wanted to hold the non-binding parish poll to ask people whether they wanted the local MP to hold an inquiry on "activities and dealings" around New Road.
It was the latest step in a long-running campaign to reopen parking on the riverside area, which has been used informally for parking for much of the last century, although because the area is common land, this is technically illegal.
The returning officer for the area, Debbie Storr, has taken legal advice and ruled that the question proposed, “Do you want our Westmorland and Lonsdale MP to call a public inquiry into activities and dealings of New Road common land?”, didn't pass the necessary legal tests to be suitable.
Fire service changes plans for Ulverston and Kendal
A threat to change the cover at one of Cumbria's fire stations from a full-time watch to retained firefighters has been amended.
Senior county councillors say the Ulverston station will now have a full-time crew on duty for 12 hours a day, rather than the eight proposed.
In Kendal there will be watches around the clock. At the moment the station is staffed 12 hours a day, with overnight cover by retained firefighters.
Cumbria's weather: Dry but rather cloudy
It will stay dry until evening with a few bright or sunny spells, but a lot of cloud at times.
There will be a moderate south-westerly wind and a maximum temperature from 6 to 9°C (43 to 48°F).
Stobart group drops takeover bid for airline
The Stobart Group has announced that it's no longer looking to buy the airline Flybe.
The company, which will see commercial flights start from Carlisle Airport in June, says Flybe rejected a bid, and it didn't want to make a higher offer.